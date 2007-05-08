French Apple Cream Pie

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is really a good pie and it is so easy to make. It won a prize.

By Mary Ann Benzon

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Roll out pastry shell and allow to rest in refrigerator.

  • Line a 9 inch pie pan with one rolled out pastry crust. In a medium mixing bowl combine pie filling, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon rind. Stir until fully combined and spread into pastry lined pan.

  • In a small mixer bowl combine egg, sugar, lemon juice, cream cheese, and sour cream. Beat at medium speed until smooth. Spread cheese mixture over apple mixture, and place top crust over filling. Seal edges, cut some steam vents in top crust, and sprinkle top with sugar. Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 310.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

rhondarella
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2007
Great recipe! I have since used this in a single crust and on top added a struedel topping with oats brown sugar and butter! Put a little french vanilla ice cream on top - SO GREAT! GONE!:) Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

momofmany
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2008
This was ok. The flavor wasnt out of this world like I thought it would be with the rave reviews this recipe has gotten. Probably won't make this again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Jennifer Krizan Reale
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2006
Wonderful twist on the everyday apple pie. I used my grandmother's home canned apple pie filling and added nutmeg allspice cinnamon and some lemon zest to the cream mixture. I made two of these pies and both were demolished instantly! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Rae
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
01/20/2011
I really wanted to like this pie. I hate leaving bad reviews but no one finished their piece. I think it would be much better with homemade apple filling. Didn't seem to be enough of the cream part of the pie to go around. It just all had a weird texture and the flavor was just off. Which could have been the apple filling I used. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Erica
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2019
I accidentally mixed the lemon juice in with the apple filling instead of the cream cheese mixture but it was still very good!!! Read More
