French Apple Cream Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 397.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.7g 9 %
carbohydrates: 49.3g 16 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 8.6g
fat: 20.9g 32 %
saturated fat: 7.2g 36 %
cholesterol: 38.1mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 230.6IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin c: 2.1mg 4 %
folate: 39.9mcg 10 %
calcium: 28.9mg 3 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 9.9mg 4 %
potassium: 97mg 3 %
sodium: 310.6mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 187.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved