Fresh Apple Cake

I apoligize in advance, because I truly don't enjoy giving recipes a bad rating and fortunately in the past, I haven't had a reason to do so. However, as soon as this dough was completed I told my husband that it had an odd odor but refrained from telling him what I felt it smelled like, only because I wanted to give the cake a chance to bake. When it was almost done, I put in the cake tester, took a sniff and realized that the baking time had not improved the aroma. I took the cake tester to my husband and asked him to tell me what it smelled like and it was as if he had read my mind. Again, I apolize, but it smells and unfortunately tastes like, well, I hate to say it, but like Playdough. Maybe it's all the oil, I don't know, but I know I'll never make this cake again. So sorry....really:)!

