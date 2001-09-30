Fresh Apple Cake

This easy apple cake gets covered with a sweet cream cheese frosting and chopped nuts.

By Carolyn

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube or bundt pan
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch tube pan.

  • Beat together the oil, eggs, vanilla and sugar.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add to egg mixture; stir in apples, nuts and raisins.

  • Pour into prepared pan and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hrs or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool and frost with cream cheese icing. Sprinkle top with 1/4 cup fine chopped nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
691 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 81.4g; fat 39.6g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 350.8mg. Full Nutrition
