Fresh Apple Cake
This easy apple cake gets covered with a sweet cream cheese frosting and chopped nuts.
Awesome apple cake recipe! Be ready for a rich apple cake here, maybe decrease the vegetable oil to 1 1/4 C. but otherwise a melt in your mouth, moist, richly flavored traditional apple cake that you can take anywhere and people will be licking the plate for the crumbs! Chef Marian Thompson Certified Pastry ChefRead More
I apoligize in advance, because I truly don't enjoy giving recipes a bad rating and fortunately in the past, I haven't had a reason to do so. However, as soon as this dough was completed I told my husband that it had an odd odor but refrained from telling him what I felt it smelled like, only because I wanted to give the cake a chance to bake. When it was almost done, I put in the cake tester, took a sniff and realized that the baking time had not improved the aroma. I took the cake tester to my husband and asked him to tell me what it smelled like and it was as if he had read my mind. Again, I apolize, but it smells and unfortunately tastes like, well, I hate to say it, but like Playdough. Maybe it's all the oil, I don't know, but I know I'll never make this cake again. So sorry....really:)!Read More
Excellent Recipe!! Made a few alterations: I soaked the raisens in Rum, and then removed the raisens, added a 1/4 a cup of brown sugar and 1 tbl of cinnamon sugar. Cooked it over the stove for about 5 minutes till thick. Then poured the sauce over the apples and the raisens and let them soak while I made the cake batter. I also put a crumb topping on the top of the cake! Turned out wonderful!!! Light and moist!! Delicious!
Like previous reviews, I cut oil down to 1C and used 1/2 C of apple sauce. I used a bundt pan and drizzled cream cheese frosting on top. I also omitted the walnuts and used chopped pecans on top....It was excellent and the presentation was amazing!
Wonderful cake! I made a few adjustments - cut oil to 1 cup, added 1/2 cup applesauce and cut sugar to 1 1/4 cup - and it turned out very moist and flavorful. I also used egg substitute and skipped the frosting. Cake was even better the next day.
This is a wonderful recipe. The cake is moist, flavorful and simple to do. It give the aroma and taste of the holiday season and people will think you spent hours making it. A must try for anyone who loves apple cake.
It is awesome!!! I made a few changes--I increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp, added an extra cup of apples and I added 1/8 tsp cloves. I also used my own cream cheese glaze. I will make it again and again.
my family loved it
Excellent! just like my grandma's recipe, which I couldn't find. I did cut back on the oil about 1/4 cup and replaced it with applesauce. I also made it in a 9x13 pan so I didn't need to cook it as long...only about an hour. Thanks for the great recipe!
Without qualification , BEST apple cake I've ever had. I used 1cup canola oil and 1/4 cup applesauce. Baked in 10"tube for 70 min. Used the walnuts and raisins too. And fellow bakers , if you can peel, core, and chop apples, measure and mix the ingredients into a home-made-with-love cake --- PLEASE spend a few minutes making a glaze! No canned icing. I used the simple cream cheese icing another reviewer cited , and it was perfect. (4oz cr cheese , 2 C xx sugar, 1T milk, 1tsp vanilla --mixed and microwaved to glaze consistency ). My only change was to add a couple tsps is corn syrup for a nice glossy finish.
This was a very good recipe. As others suggested, I made a few changes: I used only 1 cup of oil and substituted 1/2 cup applesauce in for the missing oil. I didn't put in walnuts, raisins, or nutmeg, because I don't care for them. I baked it in a Bundt cake pan- it only took 1 hour to bake, not 1 1/2 hrs in that pan- so watch your cake while it is baking. I didn't put on any frosting either. Altogether- a wonderful cake. It was not complicated to make, it baked up well, and it tasted good when done.
nice recipe...was looking for a way to get rid of my apples and bake using my Nuwave oven...and this recipe sounded the best. I modified it a bit. I added 1/2 cup of water because the dough was to hard for me to mixed but the water helped a bit. (However, cake looks like it could have been even better without extra water, probably cooking time would have been lower) Also, didn't have walnuts around, so couldn't add it. Cooked it for 40-45 mins on Nuwave oven. Checked with a knife (didn't have a toothpick). Let it stand for a few minutes before eating. Used 10 inch pan and cooked it on the 1 inch rack for Nuwave users. Cake rose a lot compare to what i was expecting though, but didn't go over the pan. Loving this recipe and the Oven.
I made this cake yesterday night it was a hit , I followed the recipe by heart it's not sweet it is moist inside it is soooooo delicious definitely I will bake this for thanksgiving
This recipe is a favorite of my family. But instead of oil I used butter, 1 cup white and 1 cup brown sugar double the cinnamon and put in 3 tablespoons of milk. much lighter in color and taste. P.S. make your own frosting bacause the one at the store was a little too sweet but good all the same
Just like my Great Aunt Billie made. I made two cakes because some people do not like the nutmeg but it brought back memories of going to my and Great Aunt Billie would bring this to the party grandpas house on his birthday. Thank you
Good easy recipe. Friends loved it. Thanks!
This cake is delicious; however, it is not the easiest to make. Lots of work invloved. It is well worth the effort and hopefully my boyfriend knows how hard I had to work. He loves it. This cake helps you to appreciate box cake mix and high wattage mixers. Great Recipe. I will make it for years to come.
The cake turned out very good and moist! My husband (an apple fanatic) thought it was great! My children loved it especially with a cream cheese frosting.
Luv this recipe...I had some friends over for high tea and this was a wonderful accompaniment. Everyone enjoyed it...Thanks!
Everytime I have made this cake I get rave reviews. It is especially good in the fall when the apples are at the peak of their season. I make my own frosting but this is even good with just a sprinkling of powdered sugar! :)
Like a few others, I cut the oil to 1 c. and used 1/2 d. applesauce. I would use more diced apples next time but overall everyone really enjoyed it. I would definitely make this again.
I made this in a 9X13 pan on fourth of July. Everybody loved the cake.
Great recipe would reccomend to anyone it was another great cake recipe, also instead of walnuts I used pecans they worked just fine
This cake was a hit with everyone. It's an unusual cake--a lot of "stuff" (apples, walnuts, and raisins) and the cake holds it all together, like a chunky fruit cake but much better. I followed the advice of other reviewers and used only 1 cup of oil. I didn't add any applesauce because I didn't have any. I cooked it in a 9 x 13 pan for 45-50 minutes, which I felt was a tad too long. I was waiting for the cake to pull away from the sides, but by the time that happened the cake was a little overdone. Next time I'll try 35-40 minutes and undercook it by a couple of minutes. Don't disgrace this cake with storebought icing--make your own! Cream Cheese Frosting II from this website goes great with this cake, only cut the amount of cream cheese in half.
This cake is delicious. I did not make any alterations to the recipe and it came out perfect the first time I made it. I am baking another one today. I definitely will be adding this to my collection of Fall/Thanksgiving recipes. Thanks for sharing it!
Thank you for such an excellent recipe. Loved it and my family can not wait until the next one. We have an abundance of apples here in Denmark this year, so I will be making this cake again.
Responding to a previous review. If your oil/batter smells like play dough that means your oil is old and rancid. Gotta watch those expiry dates!
What a great cake. So rich and moist. My house smells amazing. I used pecans instead of walnuts as that’s what I had. Sooooo good. The pic is before icing.
I thought it would be great taste and it would end it and I tried it and it was yummy so all you people I'll see you later
I followed advice given in other reviews to lower the oil to 11/4 cup and added the applesauce as well. It was very good. I served it at Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Very moist and flavorful. Instead of the cream cheese frosting, I did a brown sugar, butter and milk glaze drizzled over top. Added to my favorites.
This cake has become a family favorite! I did follow what some others had done. 1 cup of oil, 1/2 cup applesauce, increased cinnamon to 1tsp, and omitted raisins & nuts per my kids request. I did make my own cream cheese frosting recipe that I use on my carrot cake and red velvet. Perfectly moist bundt cake!
I eliminated the nuts, raisins and icing and it was still very good!!
Easy to make and tastes good. Might consider making them as muffins instead next time.
My family all enjoyed this-the cake is almost like a bar cookie and I used home made cream cheese frosting. I will be making again!! Thanks for recipe!!
We just love this cake. It is the perfect dessert for just about any meal!
My neighbors loved it will make it for bake sale nice alternative to carrot cake.
This cake is yummy, have done it and it’s amazing. I didn’t change anything in the recipe I just omitted nuts as my daughter wouldn’t eat it if it had.
A very sweet batter so I have held off on glazing it. Think
Really moist cake! I believe I would actually reduce the oil by a fourth cup and replace with applesauce. Was just a tad oily for my taste. But overall, I would make this again!
Wow! Love this! Pretty simple to make. I made my own cream cheese glaze to drizzle over it. Very moist, very flavirful. I followed other reviewers and did one cup oil plus a half cup apple sauce. Highly recommend.
I have made this cake at least 8 times and each time is the best cake to date, it stays moist with the fresh apples and simply incredible. I have not changed a single item except I do not ice this cake it is fine without icing.
This cake is delicious! I did make some adjustments based on my needs (I made it vegan) and on some of the other reviews. I used 1 cup of oil, in lieu of 1 1/2 and I added 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce (it’s what I had on hand). I made this recipe vegan by using aquafaba (chickpea juice) in lieu of eggs. Trust me, you do not taste chickpeas in the cake. I also added more apples than the recipe called for, about 3 1/2 cups, vs the 2 1/2 as written. It baked perfectly at 325 for 90 minutes, so no adjustments there. Instead of using the traditional cream cheese frosting, I made a thick glaze with powdered sugar and warm water, then drizzle on the cake.
Cake is delisious! I did use half oil and half applesauce and decreased the sugar by half a cup and added golden raisins and no nuts. I dusted the cake lightly with powdered sugar. It was very moist and definitely sweet enough.
Yummy apple snack cake. Loved by the fam and neighbor kids!
Moist cake, but not a lot of apple flavor.
The plumped up raisins and soaked, dehydrated nuts make this really really good! I used old apples. Everybody loved it.
Wonderful cake, I received many compliments. Highly recommend! Thank you, I didn’t change an ingredient.
I made it without peeling apples....no biggie! Also didn't put nuts in the frosting. I have made it and just sprinkled powdered sugar on top, and it is great that way too. It is similar to a bread recipe, but looks more dessert-like in the tube pan.
Love this recipe I as well decreased the oil and I also added more apples, and walnuts but decrease the raisins since all I had on hand were from walmart and they seem to sweet and wanted to decrease the sweetness since it already had 2 cups of sugar in it.
My family loved this cake. It was moist and delicious.
Thanks for the recipe Carolyn! Pretty east to put together and the cake had a nice texture and flavor. I cut oil to 1 C and added 1/2 C applesauce. Skipped the creamcheese frosting and used powdered sugar. I used 3 GrannySmith apples for this. Baked in a 9 x 13 pan for 50 minutes @ 325. Going in the rotation! Thanks again
I made the cake per the recipe, I just sifted powdered sugar mixed with cinnamon on top instead of the frosting. Best apple cake I've ever made, thank you!
This is a wonderfully moist cake. The only change I make is using 3/4 cup oil and 3/4 cup butter.
I feel the need to write a review to counter the first review that shows for this recipe because this apple cake was fantastic. If the dough had an odor when that person made it, I can only guess their oil may have been rancid. My dough did not have an odor, this cake was fairly easy to make, and when I took it to our neighborhood campfire it disappeared. Everyone raved about it. I made it exactly as written. I did not do the frosting only because I didn’t have time. Sprinkled it with powdered sugar and it was great. Will probably continue to do that in the future because I am not a frosting fan.
Moist and full of flavor. Followed recipe with the exception of suggestion to add 1 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce. Loved the apples, nuts, and raisins in this cake. Received positive comments and will definitely keep this one as a favorite of mine. As I did not have cream cheese, I made a simple vanilla glaze which was very pleasing in look and taste.
Why use the vegetable oil substitute it for butter, worked for me, the cake also takes on a lighter texture
Batter was really thick. its in oven now i sure hope it turns out!
Like others, I substituted most of the oil with apple sauce. Turned out so good I was asked to make it again.
Really, really good. I left out the raisins and nuts and frosted with my own homemade cream cheese frosting. Yum!
easy to make tast great. great for those who do not like the icing or glaze which includes one of my grandsons
I have made this delicious cake several times. Well received by family and friends.
I made this cake it's delish. If you used fresh veg. oil it should not have any foul odor. Mine smells of cinnamon and apples. It was done in 1 hour. Going to use a thinned down cream cheese (homemade) frosting and drizzle down the cake. I also added 1/4 cup water because the batter seemed too thick.
Easy and delicious. Substituted the oil with heavy cream.
This cake is great. Easy to make and moist tasty. I used pecans instead of walnuts and added 1/4 tsp of ginger. Next time I’ll use two types of apples for a little more contrast.
Made this according to the recipe. Smells great. Great taste! Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Big hit!
It came out really good! I added 3 apples since it was getting too soft for me and about 2 cups of plain greek yogurt to the mix!
