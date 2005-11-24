Old Fashioned Cream Pie

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars I had ok results with this. I had some ups and some downs. For the ups this pie recipe made TWO pies insead of just one. I was excited about that. The other up is the flavor it's rich and creamy just like ice cream. But the down side was that when cooking I had trouble with the pie browning too quickly and not settling like I expected. So be careful and watch it (them) like a hawk. But the creamy flavor outweighs all! it's delicious. I added vanilla extract to my pie for a bit of vanilla flavor. A great addition if I must say so myself. I also added my cinnamon into the pie instead of on top of it. So overall this recipe will yield you two rich and creamy pies. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This is a favorite among my family and extended family. I usually have to make extra just so everyone can have seconds!Very creamy and smooth. The only thing I have to do is cook it closer to 70-80min. for it to set up. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I found this recipe back in 2011. My dad was dying and kept saying, "I sure wish I had a good cream pie like my mom used to make!" I thought he meant coconut or banana but nope, just a plain cream pie. I brought out my ipad and started searching the web for recipes. Reading them off to him. He would say, "no, that doesn't seem right." And then I found this... He said yeah that seems familiar. So I ran out to walmart at 2 am one night , gathered all of the ingredients, came back home, made him his pie. He loved it. I found this recipe in April and he died May 12th. I made 7 pies and he wouldn't let a single soul eat another slice. I'm so thankful to you for sharing this recipe. I haven't made one since, but I'm thinking of whipping up one of these in his memory one day this week. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This was very similar to the cream pie that my Mother used to make. This was very good but not quite as good as Mom's. Anne B. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I made my own graham cracker crust and added some vanilla. This was awesome. Like a custard. It had a hard time getting done in the center. Could have made 2 thinner pies. I let it cool then placed it in the refrig. and it firmed up enough. It was awesome with the graham cracker crust. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious but I did heed other reviews. I added 1 Tablespoon flour to deal with the setting up and I tented the pie with foil for the first 45 minutes so it didn't over brown. It was awesome. Kind of like custard pie but much richer and creamier. My hubby loved it too. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Tastes awesome. Only made once but and getting ingredients to try it again this week. Made two thin pies going to try a deep dish pie this time. It did brown was to quick but didn't hurt the taste. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I love how easy it is to make this. Put it all in a blender and pour into a crust! I love cream pies but find the stove-top recipes to be very tedious. I used evaporated milk instead of half and half because I didn't have any. I also mixed the cinnamon into the batter instead of sprinkling on top and added a couple shakes of nutmeg. The cinnamon flavor was nice but I think I would like to try a vanilla pie next time. Like others have said the pie browned VERY quickly on top- I even reduced the oven temperature to 325 hoping it wouldn't brown so fast but it did anyway. I had to bake it a little longer (75-80 min) because I lowered the oven temp. I may try covering it during baking with a large inverted metal bowl- I've done this with cheesecakes and it works nice to keep them from browning. Also the batter was VERY thin next time I make this I will try doubling the flour. I also made a chocolate version- I omitted the cinnamon and added 1/4 cup cocoa powder (didn't have chocolate on hand). I preferred the chocolate pie to the original but I think I will try adding melted chocolate next time instead of cocoa powder just to see if I like it better. The chocolate batter was much thicker than the original pie and baked nicer. Overall it's a great recipe- my family loved the pie and I'll definitely be making it again. Helpful (3)