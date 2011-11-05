Loving Loaf
If you like vanilla wafers and pecans, you'll love the topping on this loaf.
If you like vanilla wafers and pecans, you'll love the topping on this loaf.
This is delicious!! Its a recipe I will use over and over.. the topping was what made this cake extra special. The cake in itself (without topping) is good but nothing extraordinary. and you might want to line the bottom of the loaf tin with parchment paper, otherwise this may stick quite badly ( I learned the hard way). All in all, very good recipe worthy of 5 stars!Read More
This is delicious!! Its a recipe I will use over and over.. the topping was what made this cake extra special. The cake in itself (without topping) is good but nothing extraordinary. and you might want to line the bottom of the loaf tin with parchment paper, otherwise this may stick quite badly ( I learned the hard way). All in all, very good recipe worthy of 5 stars!
nice for x-mas when using red and green wafers
I'm going to rate this 5 stars since I have to rate it; however, I don't really think one should rate a recipe that one makes changes to. The way I made this was to use a package of glazed pecans instead of regular pecans. And instead of using them in the topping, I chopped them up and stirred them into the batter. That gave the cake itself a wonderful flavor. And yes, the basic recipe is very good indeed.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections