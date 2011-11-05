Loving Loaf

If you like vanilla wafers and pecans, you'll love the topping on this loaf.

Recipe by Sandy

24
2 - 8x4 inch loaf pans
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8x4 inch bread pans.

  • Prepare the topping by combining the 1/2 cup butter, 1/3 cup sugar, vanilla wafers and pecans. Mix together well and press into the bottom of prepared pans.

  • Cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs one at a time and beat well. Combine milk and vanilla.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to batter, alternating with milk; beat well. Pour into prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack.

330 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 259.7mg. Full Nutrition
