Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread
Use your food processor for the nuts and cranberries and save loads of time.
Use your food processor for the nuts and cranberries and save loads of time.
This was a great recipe! I love cranberry-nut bread and have tried several versions over the years, but this is hands down the best. I have to comment on the cooking time however...I was skeptical when I saw the 30 to 35 minutes since I've never cooked a quick bread for that short a time before. I left it in for an extra 10 minutes, and the middle was still very gooey. Possibly a typo? I made a "note to self" to increase it to 50 to 55 the next time I make it, which I definitely will. My husband loved it as well.Read More
It's ok, not that moist or flavorful. The crust is nice though. I added ginger, rum, vanilla and orange extracts, used half brown sugar and half white, and a pinch of salt and it *still* wasn't all too flavorful.Read More
This was a great recipe! I love cranberry-nut bread and have tried several versions over the years, but this is hands down the best. I have to comment on the cooking time however...I was skeptical when I saw the 30 to 35 minutes since I've never cooked a quick bread for that short a time before. I left it in for an extra 10 minutes, and the middle was still very gooey. Possibly a typo? I made a "note to self" to increase it to 50 to 55 the next time I make it, which I definitely will. My husband loved it as well.
This was an incredible recipe...Normally I don't hit recipes that haven't had many reviews, but I'm glad I made the exception here. I ended up with 4 loaves instead of the 3 identified. I didn't make any changes to the recipe and was really impressed with the results. Thanks for sharing it :0) On a side note...I also had to increase the cook time. I ended up baking for right at an hour. Well worth the wait.
The bread had a nice flavor, but I found it to be dry. Next time I think I'll try adding some sour cream or applesauce.
This is a great recipe. I add almost double the cranberries and use a combination of whole and chopped. I coat the pan with cinnamon and sugar and I top the bread with raw sugar to add a shimmer. I do think the cook time listed is wrong. I cook the bread for about 60 minutes.
I reduced the orange juice to 2 cups and added 3 tablespoons sour cream. Made two loaves and 12 muffins with the batter. Delicious!
All I can say is that this recipe is definitely a keeper. Beautiful presentation as well as delicious. Very moist, and just popped right out of the pan..
Good recipe. I had to cook mine for about an hour though.
Good, a bit sweet
I followed the recipe w/ one change: i used raisins instead of cranberries. The result was delicious!! The cake rose to be huge with a nice brown crust on top...very pretty. Perfect amount of nuts and raisins; enough to get a couple of each in every bite. The only reason I'm not giving five stars is because it was pretty dry...didn't stop everyone in my house from eating it though :)
It's ok, not that moist or flavorful. The crust is nice though. I added ginger, rum, vanilla and orange extracts, used half brown sugar and half white, and a pinch of salt and it *still* wasn't all too flavorful.
This bread was good. Just a head's up- It took A LOT longer than 35 minutes t bake!
Great recipe! I made 3 loaves and there weren't any leftovers.
Loved it! Nice crust, good flavor, etc. Truly liked it. I followed the recipe perfectly and it worked out great!
Yes, definitely bake for 60 minutes. My husband wowed this bread everytime we had some and nice that I could bake 3 loaves at one time. Enjoy.
Huge hit. Sometimes a little on the dry side but if you wrap it up and refrigerate overnight, it gets moist. Also really good with coarse crystal sugar on top. Makes it prettier with a bit of cunchiness
Butter and walnuts give this a tasty difference from the directions on the package of cranberries. This recipe is obviously three times the usual amounts so it easily scaled down. Be sure to use a very large bowl if you make this amount. I never go to the trouble of mixing a quick bread with these many steps. I dump the wet ingredients together with the salt. Then the soda and baking powder are sprinkled all over to distribute evenly and the flour is stirred in just to mix. Large pieces of cranberry and nuts can look good but can also cause problems making nice slices. I gave my cranberries a quick whirl in a food processor since there were so many.
I'm baking this, as I'm writing this review. Smells great. However, it's been in the oven for one and a half hours, and it's not done. I measured everything exact. Oven at 350. I know how to follow a recipe.
Good and moist even when made in smaller loaves. Will cut down a bit on the sugar next time I make it.
I LOVED this bread and it was very simple to make. The bake time IS 60 minutes, it is split up into 30 minute increments for some reason in the last step. For some reason I had the hardest time cutting this bread. It kept crumbling. It was dry but really good.
This bread was great. I followed the recipe exactly and I had nice moist bread. I saw a lot of reviews that 30 minutes was not enough cook time. The recipe says cook for 30 minutes and then cover and cook for about 30 minutes more. This kept the bread from drying out. It was great and all of my coworkers were very happy it made 3 loaves!
This bread is fantastic and easy to make. I made some for a Christmas party and people loved it.
Very good. Followed the recipe to a "T" . Made it for a New Years Day breakfast. Everyone loved it. Warm or cold. It's not too sweet and the cranberries give it a good tartness.
This recipe is wonderful! I used it to make 2 loaves and a tin of muffins. I did have to adjust the cooking time a bit, longer for loaves and shorter for the muffins. I used fresh squeezed orange juice and the flavor was outstanding!
Seemed a bit bland so I added an orange glaze - orange juice and powdered sugar. People loved it!
You know it's ready when you smell the cranberries and orange zest waff through the fire station. They're so cute with their tongues hanging out. The cranberries, walnuts, and orange zest make for
made this many times...without the orange juice and nuts...turns out so yummy
This is a very tasty recipe. It combines the tangy and the sweet and was great just as soon as it cooled. I got 3 loaves and a few muffins from this recipe.