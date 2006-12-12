Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

Use your food processor for the nuts and cranberries and save loads of time.

By Heather Walker

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease three 8x4-inch loaf pans. Line bottoms with parchment paper, if desired.

  • Beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add the room-temperature eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Stir in the orange zest.

  • Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add to the egg mixture, alternating with orange juice.

  • Coarsely chop the cranberries.

  • Pour the flour mixture into the mixing bowl alternately with the orange juice, mixing until just incorporated. Fold in the chopped cranberries and walnuts, mixing just enough to evenly combine. Divide the batter evenly among prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Check for browning: cover the tops with aluminum foil to prevent them from becoming too dark. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaves comes out clean, about 30 minutes more. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 511.6mg. Full Nutrition
