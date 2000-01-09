Easy Vanilla Cookie
An easy cookie to make, that makes you look like a pro!
They are easy and do look impressive and are very tasty. The dough is super sticky. I sprayed my hands with oil before rolling it into walnut sized balls. I came out with 4 dozen cookies. Thanks Connie!Read More
These cookies sounded good, but didn't turn out that way! First of all they are so sticky that you can't roll them into balls; they wouldn't bake (after 18 minutes the middles were still doughy) and they stuck to the pan. I threw all of them away... what a waste!Read More
Yummy!! These are great and very easy. I just rubbed my hands with butter before rolling into balls and they turned out lovely.
I was looking for something easy to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon, and this recipe was exactly what I was looking for. It tastes just like a snickerdoodle and is so easy to make.
I thought this recipe was terrible. Extremely messy and time consumeing.
This is a decent cookie for being so low in fat, but I had high hopes for this and I did not really care for the way they turned out. Way, way too sweet and I didn't even use the powedered sugar. I think I will try a cake box cookie again in a different flavor, maybe use butter or oil instead of cool whip. Thanks though.
These are fine soft vanilla cookies. I have made lemon cookies with cake mix and frozen whipped topping, and I have made chocolate cookies with cake mix and frozen whipped topping. They are always very messy and always very very good--!
Super tasty cookie! Although I had some trouble with the consistency and baking them. Also, the cookies stuck to the pan, so I wish you luck. They are easy, yummy and different!
They are sticky, I took the suggestion to spray hands with oil before rolling. Used powdered sugar for some. Don't over cook, they will get too brown on the bottom. Let them cool 5 min on the pan, then put them on a rack. Mine did not stick to the pan. It was not too sweet. It is a chewy low fat cookie, just ok in my household--but they were all eaten up.
The dough is so sticky after making I have found that freezing it for a bit before rolling into balls and baking makes it easier to work with
Good for a quick cookie, but the cool whip creates a more cake like texture, and not a chewy cookie. I read others had issues with the dough being sticky so I used a spring hinged cookie scoop and sprinkled the cinnamon sugar mixture over the top.
thought it would be quick and easy...such a mess...made into cookie square and cut them...not what I wanted..even oiled my hands and it was way sticky...
