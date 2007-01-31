Grandma's Corn Pudding
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
This is a wonderful recipe if you are looking for a true sweet corn pudding that has a custardy consistency. When I made it, I discovered at the last second that I had no cornstarch, so I substituted 1/2 cup flour and it still came out great. I also substituted frozen corn for the canned corn kernels -- just filled up one of the empty creamed corn cans as a measure, and added 1 tsp. salt. It does make a LOT, however, and is not easy to cut in half since it calls for 5 eggs, so it would be best for a crowd. Absolutely delicious and addictive; even my son who doesn't eat vegetables had seconds.Read More
I gave this three stars because the recipe should state that it needs to be made in a FLAT 2 quart casserole. The first time I made it, I used a flat casserole and it turned out perfect. My mom made it for christmas dinner this past week, but used a bowl type casserole and baked it for the full amount of time and it was very very runny. It looked like it was cooked through until we served it. Very disappointing the second time, but I will continue making it using my flat dish.Read More
I made this as directed and it was excellent! Thanks to reviewers who offered preparation tips, I mixed the cornstarch easily with the cold milk before adding the butter and sugar. I melted the butter ahead of time, so I could add it at room temperature. I also took the eggs out of the frig about an hour earlier so all ingredients would be about the same temp. I added a pinch or two of ground nutmeg, as an earlier reviewer recommended. I used the best ingredients I could find, including Green Giant White Shoepeg Corn, which is vacuum packed in the can and crunchy like fresh--with no fluid to drain off. I substituted one tablespoon of the sugar with dark brown sugar, and baked the pudding in a flat Corning casserole, a rounded rectangle measuring 11 by 9 by 3. It cooked beautifully---and in 50 minutes! Looked like the photo, and tasted like my departed grandma's! Not too sweet, packed with corn, held together with a tender sweet custard! Awesome!
I have been making this exact recipe for over 10 years. The only difference is that I use 1/2 cup of sugar and a dash of vanilla. I also DRAIN the can of whole kernel corn. This may be the reason why some people said they had "extra" liquid. This is a much requested dish from family and friends throughout the year.
This is one of those trick recipes that makes people believe you are an old country cook who really knows your way around the kitchen. I will make this again and again.
yes! I live in Cambodia so I needed to find a recipe that would not have complicated ingredients, not cost a fortune, and not waste my ingredients by tasting bad. This was the first thanks giving meal ever for many of the people we invited over. Several people brought food but this dish was the TOP PICK for the night! Everyone wanted to know how to make it and now I have to make it for Christmas and probably every other event too! We couldn't buy can corn so I bought cooked street vender type corn and cut it off the cob measured in the cream style can.. it was just right. Not egg-y like some reviews said. sweet and tasty!
I was surprised when the dish came out of the oven because I was expecting something more like corn pudding instead of a just corn side dish. There's nothing in the recipie that adds a bread-y layer you'd normally find. It's a good recipie, but not necessarily one for corn pudding.
This wasn't what I was looking for. It was a little to "eggy" for me. Kind of like a corn quiche. I had some corn pudding at a party the other evening and it was more firm and didn't have so much egg taste. I'll keep looking. This wasn't bad, just not what I wanted. I'll see how the left overs taste tomorrow.
This is the first time I have ever made corn pudding and this is a great recipe, easy and quick, mix together, put in the oven and don't worry about it until 1 hour is up!
This was super good but the first time I made it I had to bake for a lot longer.. Maybe because of the dish I used, not sure. But I won't mark down just because it doesn't specify what type of casserole dish to use like I saw another poster do, which is just ridiculous. But I did say 4 out of 5 stars because the next time I made it, we tossed in a box of that Jiff Corn Muffin Mix just for the heck of it and found we loved it by for the best that way. Just a little bit firmer but tastes pretty much the same and with that in it, is 5 stars and my husband is obsessed with it. Started out a holiday dish and now it's a whenever he begs enough dish.
I changed this recipe just a bit to make it a true "soul food" pudding..I cut the eggs back to 3 and instead of milk I used 3/4 cup evaported milk. It smells delicious while cooking and I bearly get it to the table before it's gone...
My only change was to add 1/2 t salt and mine was done cooking in 50 minutes. It turned out great, just how I hoped! Not as rich and wonderful as my grandmother's which features heavy cream, but very yummy and much lighter so more acceptable to cook on a regular basis. To those who have only had "corn pudding" made with cornbread mix, this is quite different. It has a custard-like texture from the eggs and is somewhat sweet. This is a real corn pudding and in my opinion much better than the corn bread mix based ones. Thanks :)
as is, i would give this recipe about 4 stars. i made it using only 4 eggs but following everything else for thanksgiving, and it was pretty good. its a 5+ star recipe with the following changes that i made for last night's xmas dinner: -use only 4 eggs -before adding the cans of corn, mix in 5Tbs of cornmeal (gives this a slightly stiffer consistency, but not as dense as the recipes using muffin mix)-add about 1tsp of vanilla -strain the can of whole kernel corn well to reduce water content -bake in a flat, glass casserole dish -before popping it in the oven, sprinkle a dash of cinnamon and some nutmeg on top. ot decrease fat content, i substituted margarine for butter, splenda for sugar, and used skim milk. with these changes, the recipe is amazing! got rave reviews from friends and family... yum!!! (edit- made this again for t-giving this year and totally forgot to add the butter! it came out amazing anyways, and i think i'll permanently cut out the butter from this recipe in the future!)
***NOTE Video...if you watch the video for this recipe,"Recipes in Motion", the presenter only adds one, that's, "1", can of creamed corn...This is basically my Grammy's recipe, but with a pinch of salt, and tsp of vanilla added,...3 eggs instead of 5, and heavy cream or even Half n Half in a pinch, instead of milk...IF you make it with ONE can of both corn and creamed corn, it will be much more "cake like" in consistency...NOT DRY, but "SET"...This is a fantastic recipe, So I gave it 5 stars because in my opinion, it would be wrong of me to bring down the overall rating of this recipe, when I didn't even try it, BUT, it is also JUST MY OPINION that if you use regular milk, and 2 cans of creamed corn, as written, it will be soupy....I could be wrong, but just wanted to give y'all a heads up...WATCH THE VIDEO...
Definitely 5-star and definitely the real, old-time corn pudding. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg ...wow!
Please note that the video says drain the can of kernel corn. The written receipe does not say to drain. It should be drained. The video also says use 1 can of creamed corn, the written recipe says use 2 cans. Use 2 cans. Good recipe if you make these alternations.
I made no alterations to this when I prepared it, and it turned out wonderful. This is a sweet corn pudding, unlike most of the ones I've tried on here that call for cornbread mix or onions and peppers. It's almost desert like, but not too sweet. Great dish when you don't feel like putting a lot of effort into dinner, but want impressive results.
Love it! Traditional corn pudding recipe, truly just like grandma's. I cook it in a 13 x 9 glass baking dish so that it sets up well.
My guests and I loved it! I used frozen whole kernel corn due to the salt content in the canned vegetables. I advise not to do that. Use the canned because the frozen stayed too firm. It was still very delicious and easy to make. Thanx!
Delicious! I made this for Easter & everyone loved it. It did need to cook a bit longer than the recipe stated. I also drained the whole kernel corn (not stated in recipe either way). Otherwise, perfect! The folks who think it's too eggy are obviously not familiar with true Southern corn pudding. This really was just like Grandma would make!
LOVE this recipe!! It such an easy and inexpensive side dish and great for holidays, too. I actually leave out the sugar entirely and it's still super sweet because of the sugar that is added to the canned corn and creamed corn.
I agree with ATLMICHELLE who wrote on 12/28/07. I followed the recipe carefully but used a deep casserole. Even after cooking it an additional 20 minutes at 400, it was still too soft in the middle. I'll try the flat casserole next time.
i made this for thanksgiving at my inlaws last year it was such a hit. my motherinlaw asked me to make it for christmas. i also made for my parents christmas dinner again a huge hit. when my motherinlaw called about thanksgiving for this she asked if i could do the corn again(she usually just asked what you would like to bring) i use 4 eggs and bake in a glass cake pan turns out perfect imake a slurry with the cornstartch and some milk easier to mix in . this is soooo much easier than other recipes and sooooooo good
Love this recipe! So easy, and delicious. I have brought it to a few holidays and everyone raves over it. The only thing I change is using 4 eggs instead of 5. My husband complained that with 5 eggs it was kind of "egg-y", haha. I have tried it with 3, 4, and 5 eggs and we agree that 4 is the best. Definitely try this recipe!!
This was SO good. I used one can of creamed corn and 15 ozs of frozen sweet corn. My husband ate about half the pan - so that means it was good. It was very sweet, but not too sweet. I'll definitely be making this again.
This is really good, I used 4 eggs, canned milk and added a pinch of nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and it was delish!! My family gobbled it up!
I hosted my mothers 50th birthday party, and my whole family enjoyed this. I think I added a little less then the 1/4 cup of sugar, and it was perfect. Everything else I followed to a T. UPDATE!!!! Made it again, made it early and covered it, warmed it after still covered and it came out mushy and not nearly as good. SO DON'T COVER IT UP!
Made this yesterday for Easter dinner. Followed the recipe exactly. We all loved it! It wasn't too sweet and didn't have that corn muffin mix taste, that so many recipes have now. This is REAL corn pudding!! Very custardy, warm, comfort food! Definitely the real deal! Will make this again and again!! Thanks for sharing:)
After having corn pudding in a restaurant, my daughter wanted to have it at home. This was even better than the restaurant. Then, I made it again, but froze it in small foil pans before baking. Thaw overnight and bake as directed for an hour. YUM!
Delicious! Just made it today for Thanksgiving. I followed other reviews and used 3 eggs *instead of 5 ) and a 9x13 casserole dish. Will definitely make it again.
I've made this recipe twice now, and both times I had to let it bake 10-20 minutes longer than the 1 hour indicated in the recipe. The second time, I used a 50/50 mix of white and brown sugar for a total of about 1/3 cup, which I thought tasted better. Overall, this is very easy to make.
Everyone liked this dish and had 2+ helpings. The only thing I would do different is cut back on the amount of butter. I had to take a paper towel to "sop up" some of the grease from the top. Also, I realized that I only had one can of creamed corn, so I put 2 cans of whole kernel and only one of creamed and it worked fine. I also didn't have cornstarch, only self rising flour, and had no problems using that. This was simple to make and enjoyed by everyone. Thanks!
This was fantastic! Took it to Thanksgiving for 18 and everybody raved. I agree with several other reviewers, too eggy, my solution was to double the whole corn and it was perfect. Came out perfectly golden brown too.
This recipe makes a delicious, custardy pudding. I use brown sugar instead of white, and heavy cream instead of milk. I find that I have to cook it a little longer for it to set properly. This is not for the calorie and/or health conscience, but boy is it delicious!!
I made this to bring to Easter Dinner along with the 4 cheese scalloped potatoes from this site. This was very good. I made it exactly as written. I was very wary of this as I really hate creamed corn and was worried it would be awful but I was pleasantly surprised. Everybody liked this (even me) and I'll be sure to make it again. I think I baked it a little longer than suggested so it would brown well on top. I didn't get real brown but it was very good! Thanks, Lisa, for a keeper.
I've tried other corn pudding recipes and this is the best. Everyone loved it at Thanksgiving so we had it for Christmas too.
This is a great recipe, I did cut back to 4 eggs and add 1/2 corn muffin mix with a little more sugar (1/4) cup, but it was a real hit, not too sweet but very nice texture! Just drain the corn real well.
I left all but a teaspoon of sugar out of this recipe and everyone still commented on how sweet it was at our Christmas dinner. They all loved it.
OMG!!! That's all I can say. Made this tonight for my first time making Christmas dinner for the family. Everyone LOVED it. Good thing I actually doubled it in 2 pans, because even with 9 cornish hens, potatoes, and green beans, it was ALL gone with 6 adults. I have now been ordered to bring it to every family dinner from here on out, including our new years dinner on the 30th. I've never had corn pudding before so cant compare it, but it was delicious. I had jumbo eggs, and since I did read a few recipes complaining about it being too "eggy" I only used 4 eggs. However that was probably the equivalent of 5 regular sized eggs so I do not think it would make a huge difference. I'm personally not a huge egg fan so I was a little worried but all it did was give it a good custard-like texture IMHO. I also used sweet corn for the whole kernel canned, and I drained the can first. A while into it cooking, I happened to look up and noticed my timer was frozen at 59 minutes (THANKS TIMER!) however when I checked on it an hour had likely gone by and the top was nice and golden brown. It also sat on the stove for a good 2-3 hours covered in aluminum foul while the potatoes and hens cooked but it stayed nice and warm and potentially set and became the perfect texture and consistency. I'm normally a salt-with-my-eggs-and-corn type person, but to me this was just nice and sweet enough that it needed no additional seasoning.
this gramma says this corn pudding is the whip! I baked it a 1/2 hour longer until the top had more dark brown crispiness.
This is my go-to recipe for Thanksgiving. My grandmother used to make it, and I never got her recipe before she passed away. Thanks to Allrecipes com, I can recreate her dish.
This is a great corn pudding recipe. I do however put in fresh or frozen thawed corn in replace of the 1 can and I also like to add a cup of cheddar cheese to it.
Fabulous! I love it just as it's written, but it's also easy to customize to make more healthy, with less sugar and fat. I can close my eyes eating this and be in my Grandmother's house again as a child. Thank you for this!
Definitely the old fashioned country recipe for corn pudding. I substituted Splenda for the sugar, and I did add a teaspoon of vanilla and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. All of my friends at the holiday cookout raved about the recipe, and I've had four or five recipe requests already.
I made this for Thanksgiving last year and it was just a bit on the "too sweet" side. So this year I only used 1/4 cup milk and substituted the other 1/2 cup with sour cream (12 servings). It made all the difference in the world and was delicious.
only change, I drained the can of corn. THIS RECIPE IS GREAT! Thank you for sharing. Will definitely be making for Thanksgiving
This was easy to make and turned out great! I used three extra large eggs and took other advice and mixed the milk and cornstarch first. I also used a 9 x 13 glass baking dish. This was a big hit for us and will definitely be in our favorite collection! Thanks for the recipe.
A big hit at home and for potluck! Stirred cornstarch into the milk before adding to miture, it saved A LOT of time!!! Used 4 eggs instead of 5. Used two 8x8 disposible aluminum pans to ensure pudding was cooked all the way through. Everyone loves this recipe!!
Not impressed at all. And 5 eggs is way too many- it tasted more like scrambled eggs with corn than corn pudding. Will be looking for a new recipe.
I tried this recipe twice. I only made four servings each time. The first time I used two eggs instead of 2 1/2 eggs and it did come out eggy and a little runny even though it crusted nicely. The second time I used one egg and cooked it longer. I tested for doneness by inserting and taking out a toothpick in the middle of the pudding to ensure that it was set (like you do with cakes). The 2nd time came out better (less eggy and runny) and it was well received. Infact, the only complaint I received (the second time around) was that I didn't make enough of it.
This is a good side dish, but I agree with two others. There is no bread consistency that makes you think of real corn pudding and it is more like a quiche without cheese. I at first thought it was undercooked and cooked 15 mins longer & no change. Now I see the other reviews and it's just how it is. I don't think I will make ths again for corn pudding.
I used four ears of fresh corn and 5 tablespoons of yellow corn meal with four eggs. I also added a generous dash of nutmeg. Awesome and really beautiful!
very good recipe and easy to make. just need to mention that you drain the whole kernel corn when adding it. made it for easter ahead of the time and reheated 15 minutes prior to serving and everyone gave it rave reviews
I've never made or eaten corn pudding before but this sounded so good, I decided to give it a try for Thanksgiving. I made only minor changes based on other reviews: used one less egg, mixed the milk and the cornstarch before adding the milk to the mix, and added about half a box of Jiffy corn muffin mix. It was really excellent, a little sweet, a little rich, just right.
I scaled the recipe to 20 servings, and cooked in two disposable pans. The cook time took WAY longer than directed. I ended up with the ham and turkey completely carved, tapping my foot, waiting for the custard to set. It looked a little greasy, I think when I make this again I will cut back a bit on the butter. Tasted good, though. 4 stars, only because I felt inconvenienced by the cook time. Will most likely be using this recipe again.
Was definitely good but too sweet and eggy for me. I may make this again with 1-2 less eggs and about half the sugar.
I made this for a party and it flew off the table with RAVE reviews. I cooked it in big foil lasagna pans, doubling the recipe for each pan, so it did take quite a bit of additional cook time. The result was worth it!
Very easy and good comfort food.
Was a huge hit at the Thanksgiving table! I didn't have cornstarch...but read online you could sub twice as much flour as a sub..and it worked well!
Being a relatively proficient cook and dietitian, I made changes. Corn is naturally sweet, so eliminated the sugar totally, used 1/2 the butter; added 3 Tbsp greek yogurt; and added 1/3c. diced onion, with 1/2 can green chiles.
this is exactly the way our family has made it for multiple generations. We use 3 cans of corn and 3 cans of cream style. sometimes use 2 tbl of flour instead of cornstarch. We also like to leave it in longer to get the top good and brown.
I've had corn pudding, and this is not corn pudding. It is corn quiche. Way too many eggs and I even cut it down to 3 eggs instead of using 5 as the recipe calls for. Also, it doesn't need as much corn as the recipe calls for. Corn pudding should be smooth (like pudding!).
Make it as is. Tried other variations and they were not as good as the original recipe. Just make sure whole kernel corn is drained or use frozen.
Good recipe, easy and good flavor. I made it exactly according to the directions. I'll be using this one again.
Very good, was exactly what I was looking for!! I did have alot of liquid in the bottom of the dish,though, and are wondering what I did wrong. I made the casserole the night before, refrigerated, and cooked the next morning before church. Maybe that was the reason. Other than that, taste was wonderful and not a bite was left.
AWWWW! corn pudding. This was good. I also had a little problem with the baking dish. I used the disposable aluminume pans and it was a little runny and eggy. However,next time i will use a glass caserole dish. It is a hit with my kids and my husband. We loved it. Thank you for posting. We will make again!! Many Blessings to you and yours from me and mine.
This is not a pudding. It is a loose, flabby custard. Decent flavor, but terrible texture. A MUCH better recipe is posted here as "Easy Corn Pudding". It holds together like a dense, moist bread, not like this eggy concoction.
Everyone liked it but it didn't set up the way I would have expected.
I added an extra can of whole kernel corn and sour cream and this is exactly what I was looking for. It's quick and easy to fix too which is always good.
I don't know... it was good... just not something fabulous.
Made this as a side for family Christmas dinner this year, and it was very good. I followed some of the reviews and added vanilla and nutmeg to the mix and added the corn starch to the milk before adding to the egg mix. Used the flat glass baking dish as suggested and it worked perfectly. Found out it is even better served with Maple syrup.
this is a staple for us during the holidays...very very good! i follow the recipe to twerks or additions and it turns out great each time!
Guys, this is the real deal. I have been looking for YEARS for a fantastic traditional corn pudding recipe without all the complications and this is it. I halved the recipe {using 3 eggs} and put some cheese on top and it was perfect! Word of warning: it is a custardy dish [as it should be], so if you're looking for something more like cornbread, keep lookin. Cheers!
I really enjoyed this recipe, however my dish may have been a little deeper than expected. It took me an hour and a half to set. I wasn't sure it was even set then. It worked out great though.
I tried this recipe out 2 years ago around the holidays and it instantly became a family favorite...My husbands grandmother even requested that I bring it to her Christmas gathering. I prepared the recipe exactly as it is listed and its perfect, wouldn't change anything.
yummy! mine took more than an hr. to bake, though; not sure what happened but just be aware...
This is just like my mom used to make and I have searched and searched for the recipe. I love this dish and yes it is definitely a comfort food. Now I have to have it for every Thanksgiving dinner. For Christmas you can add green and red bell peppers, it fits the holiday and changes the flavor to make it more savory.
Great recipe! I like the custard texture so I added an extra egg. I also like corn pudding more sweet so I did 1/2 cup of white sugar. Everyone loved it
I made this for a side dish at Christmas dinner and it was a hit! The consistency wasn't bready like the other corn puddings, it had a creamy custard like taste. The flavor was wonderful and wasn't overly sweet.
DEEElicious..I made it for my boyfriend & I and we loved it. Just like his mom's corn pudding. I will definitely make it again. Be sure to drain the water..enjoy
This was sooo tasty! I made it for my friend's family and everyone loved it. Sweet and smooth, just like Mom used to make. Thanks for an excellent recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it travelled well. I let it cool about fifteen minutes or so from the oven, then fastened the casserole lid shut with rubber bands and put it into an insulated carrier. It arrived at the table still hot a couple hours later, nicely intact, and was well-received by everyone. It's good the next day for leftovers, too. I'll probably make it again next year.
I have made this recipe several times for friends and family get togethers, and always end up having to give the recipe out. I should start keeping copies of it available, it is wonderful! I, as others have, sometimes cut back by one egg, and use half the sugar, and it's still good. And I have never had a problem with it being watery or runny, as some people have mentioned. Makes me wonder if they're draining the whole kernel corn, or if their ovens cook at a lower temp. It's always come out perfect for me!!!
No complaints! Easy to make and turned out great. Couldn't taste the eggs.
Made this for the first time to take to a potluck and everyone RAVED about it. It was really good, but I do think I would cut down at least 1 egg next time. Was great as-is, I just prefer a slightly dryer corn pudding. One review suggested cutting down to 3 eggs, but I'm concerned that would be too few. Next time I make this I may throw in some corn meal to give it a breadier texture. Overall, a good recipe if you've never made corn pudding before.
I have looked and looked for a recipe that tastes like my grandmother's. May she rest in peace now, but this brings back so many memories for me, thank you! I am one of the few in my family that eat corn pudding and she always made it especially for me, now I can cook it for my kids and carry on the tradition!! It is perfect the way it is!
This recipe lives up to its name!!! After my grandmother passed away, no one could find her corn pudding recipe and I tried this out of desperation. The reaction at the dinner table the first time was, "I thought the recipe was lost!?" This is my go-to dish every Thanksgiving!
This recipe was so easy. The only change that I made to the recipe was to add a tsp. of vanilla extract. My fiance likes his corn pudding sweet. Delicious. Will make again.
I make this for holiday dinners and everyone loves it! I cut down on the sugar a bit because it is very sweet. You can make ahead, wrap tight with newspaper and towels, it will stay warm for a couple of hours!
Overall this was a crowd pleaser, not too sweet and the cooking time was perfect. It also traveled well. But it was to buttery, way to greasy. Next time I'll cut out half the butter. It was also too eggy.
So easy! Made this as is, no changes, and with 10 ppl over for dinner it was loved by all! I would mix the cornstarch with a bit of cold milk and then add, rather than try to whisk into bowl.
Made for Thanksgiving dinner. No one liked it. I don't consider this a pudding. It was like corn suspened in eggy gelatin.
This is a good recipe! The only thing I added was some sauteed onion, bell pepper and garlic. Otherwise I kept the recipe as is. It baked a little quicker in my oven. Served with saucy BBQ country ribs and cole slaw.
I used corn that I froze this summer, about 5 cups of which I creamed about 2/3 in a blender. I added a small amount of salt because the frozen corn had none added. It was delicious!
The flavor was really good, just not the consistency - it was too runny and I even drained the corn. I did use a regular bowl type casserole dish though, so that I'm sure was the problem. The next time I do make this I will take the advice of another reviewer and use a flat 2-quart casserole dish instead.
I've made this recipe twice. First time, exactly as posted and it was very good. No complaints whatsoever. I just made a few changes for my personal taste the 2nd time. I only used 3 eggs and was worried it might be to soupy, so I did as AngelM82 recommended, used a package of corn muffin mix. I think I will continue to make it the 2nd way and that's only to reduce the eggs. Both ways were raved about at our Thanksgiving dinner. Thank you for sharing. Note to self. Make 1 1/2, never double. Way to much even for potluck
I make this every holiday and goes great with bbq. Always a hit!!! I have always made as written as well.
A classic, custardy, rich corn pudding. I find that for the holidays it is well recieved if a bare inch of nutmeg is sprinkled over the top when serving.
I omitted the sugar altogether, added 1/2 cup baking mix, 1 small onion minced, 1 1/2 TBS chive sour cream, 1 Tbs. parsley and sprinkled some more on top. I had something else in the oven at 350 for an hour and it worked great. This recipe will replace the Jiffy mix corn casserole that I have always loved but can no longer use, due to the gluten. Thank you so much for bringing corn pudding back to our table!
