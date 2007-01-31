Grandma's Corn Pudding

OMG!!! That's all I can say. Made this tonight for my first time making Christmas dinner for the family. Everyone LOVED it. Good thing I actually doubled it in 2 pans, because even with 9 cornish hens, potatoes, and green beans, it was ALL gone with 6 adults. I have now been ordered to bring it to every family dinner from here on out, including our new years dinner on the 30th. I've never had corn pudding before so cant compare it, but it was delicious. I had jumbo eggs, and since I did read a few recipes complaining about it being too "eggy" I only used 4 eggs. However that was probably the equivalent of 5 regular sized eggs so I do not think it would make a huge difference. I'm personally not a huge egg fan so I was a little worried but all it did was give it a good custard-like texture IMHO. I also used sweet corn for the whole kernel canned, and I drained the can first. A while into it cooking, I happened to look up and noticed my timer was frozen at 59 minutes (THANKS TIMER!) however when I checked on it an hour had likely gone by and the top was nice and golden brown. It also sat on the stove for a good 2-3 hours covered in aluminum foul while the potatoes and hens cooked but it stayed nice and warm and potentially set and became the perfect texture and consistency. I'm normally a salt-with-my-eggs-and-corn type person, but to me this was just nice and sweet enough that it needed no additional seasoning.