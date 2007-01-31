Grandma's Corn Pudding

This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servngs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 Degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • In a large bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add melted butter, sugar, and milk. Whisk in cornstarch. Stir in corn and creamed corn. Blend well. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 12g; cholesterol 137.8mg; sodium 558.2mg. Full Nutrition
