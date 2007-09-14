Limpa Bread

This is a traditional Swedish rye bread. Be sure that the seeds you use for this bread are fresh. You may substitute rye flour for the whole wheat flour, however, it will affect the taste. I prefer whole wheat. Also, gluten, a very important ingredient in this recipe, may be found in most gourmet food stores or health food stores. Barley malt can be substituted for molasses. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine fennel seeds, cumin seeds, caraway seeds, cracked wheat, butter or margarine, molasses or barley malt, and orange zest in 1 1/3 cup of boiling water. Soak for 1 hour. (This pre-soaks the cracked wheat and pre-releases the other flavors.)

  • Add seed mixture along with baking soda, whole wheat or rye flour, high-gluten bread flour, dry yeast, gluten, and buttermilk powder into the pan of a bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the cycle for White Bread and the Light Crust setting. Start.

