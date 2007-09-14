This is a traditional Swedish rye bread. Be sure that the seeds you use for this bread are fresh. You may substitute rye flour for the whole wheat flour, however, it will affect the taste. I prefer whole wheat. Also, gluten, a very important ingredient in this recipe, may be found in most gourmet food stores or health food stores. Barley malt can be substituted for molasses. Enjoy!
I've tried other recipes here and this is the best of the best. Makes for a very yummy whole grain type bread with everything you need for nutrition not to mention a great taste. Takes a little time, but its worth it.Made it with as is ingredients, I like the whole wheat instead of rye.
This was just plain weird. I am Swedish and we have Limpa bread every Christmas. I decided to try making my own this year and did this recipe first. I thought the addition of cumin was strange from the get-go and I was right. Cumin is NOT a scandinavian spice. If you want authentic Limpa, leave out the cumin and add anise instead. I found a better recipe that used brown sugar, molassas, caraway, anise, fennel and orange juice. That one came out perfect.
11/28/2002
My grandmother use to bake this bread for Christmas...it was GREAT!!!
I also am Swedish, I elimated the cracked wheat and used whole wheat bread flour instead of the rye since Rye flour is impossible to get where I live. And I don't know where the "cumin" came in there but I basically followed the recipe but used the following seeds: Fennel, carraway, and Anise. My bread came out wonderful!!!!
