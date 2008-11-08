Granny's Cherokee Casserole

108 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 32
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

My Granny always made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.

By Heather Denard

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
11
Yield:
8 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place ground beef and onions in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until beef is evenly brown. Drain any excess fat.

  • Add the soup, rice, tomatoes, garlic powder, thyme, oregano and sugar. Mix well and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes. Place in a 9x13 inch casserole dish.

  • Top with cheese slices and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and browning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 45.5mg; sodium 522.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022