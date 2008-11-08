Granny's Cherokee Casserole

This recipe can only be described as THE QUINTESSENTIAL COMFORT FOOD!! My husband and I just loved it!! I made some changes and took advice from one of the previous reviews (Thanks Lilspinster!!). I used Season Salt, Paprika, Cumin, and Hatch Green Chile Powder to season the meat while it was browning. I threw in some minced garlic too. I added corn and black beans to the soup, etc. and cut the thyme and oregano in half. I used a pinch of raw sugar instead of white sugar (raw sugar doesn't have such a sharp flavor). I then topped the dish with four slices of Velveeta instead of American. It's a good thing the recipe makes such a generous amount because my husband ate the majority of the leftovers before I even got up this morning!! I was lucky to have some to bring to work for lunch!! This is a fantastic tummy-warming recipe...already a family favorite!!