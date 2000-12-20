Empanadas II
Easy vegetarian empanadas.
This recipe was extremely easy and really tasty. The filling was just a little bland for my taste, so I added jalapenos and a little more seasoning. I served the empanadas to my family with a side of beans, salsa, and Mexican cheese--it was a huge success and everyone's fighting over the leftovers!Read More
this was too blah. my mother in law taught me how to make these and you can get creative. anything can go in them, beef,cheese, fruit I have done taco flavored beef and yellow rice, beef and mashed patatoes, my family always want cheese in them. also you can find premade shells (goya) in the frozen section for about 1.50 for 10 shells also i fry mine for low fat you can bake too.Read More
I agree that this recipe was very bland. I, too, served it with homemade salsa. I took these to a party along with chicken empanadas; the only who ate them was the vegetarian. They definitely need cheese ... maybe, jalepano cheese.
These were my first attempt at empanadas, and I was a little dissapointed. They were bland, and I wish I had added cheese and jalapenos, or chiles like the other reviews suggested. I will not make these again.
I took out the olives (my dad isn't a fan of them) and added jalapenos, ground beef, and taco seasoning. I still found the recipe a little bland, but really you can add anything to empanadas, so next time I'll just add more flavorful ingredients.
I didn't use the raisins or potatoes, but added more eggs (8 total!) and taco seasoning, but wished I had more green olives. The olives really add a delicious flavor to these!
I used pizza dough that needed to be used up. The hard boiled eggs were a great idea. I ate this for a quick breakfast. Thank you!
Very bland, needs some kind of meat and cheese added to filling, as well as some spices or seasonings
