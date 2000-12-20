Empanadas II

Easy vegetarian empanadas.

By Malena

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 Empanadas
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place diced potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Drain.

  • Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil, then onion. Toss lightly to coat. Saute onion for 5 minutes, then add cooked potatoes. Saute mixture an additional 10 minutes, until onions are caramelized and potatoes are lightly browned.

  • Place potatoes and onions in a large bowl. Add hard-cooked eggs, olives, and raisins. Mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

  • Roll out pastry and cut 32 3-inch circles. Place a heaping tablespoon of filling on one half of each circle. Fold pastry in half and crimp edges with a fork. Place empanadas on a baking sheet and brush each one with beaten egg.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 31.5mg; sodium 102.4mg. Full Nutrition
