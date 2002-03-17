Carrot Pecan Crunch Pie
Carrot custard filling topped by crunchy pecan streusel--unusual and delicious!
What a wonderfully simple and delicious pie - sweet but not candy-like. And so quick to make! My husband, who likes old-fashioned cooking, really enjoyed this one. We ate it warm, and then enjoyed it cold, too. I'll make it often. Maybe next time I'll try throwing a few raisins and pecans into the custard, as well. Thanks for submitting this recipe - it's definitely a "keeper"!Read More
This was YUMMY!!!!! So good!!! Definitely a keeper. Instead of pumpkin pie spice I added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. each of nutmeg and giner, and 1/4 tsp. cloves. DELICIOUS!!!!
This pie has been a huge hit everywhere I take it! I've found that the topping is best if the pecans have been finely chopped, it melts evenly distributed on top and every piece has the same amount of crunch.
I followed this recipe as is, and think it has a lot of potential! The filling made was actually enough to fill 2 pre-made Pillsbury pie crusts. In the future I would definitely make my own crust, or maybe try it with graham cracker. For the filling itself, I would add a lot more spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ground ginger). Overall a wonderful, unique recipe. Can't wait to try it again!
Very good, with or with out the nuts on top.
the flavor was excellent, but the recipe lost a star for looks and texture. the filling does not look that appealing and is not smooth like pumpkin pie filling. it sure is good though. i didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so i used the spices mentioned in a previous review and it was delicious!
The bomb. Did not put the topping on, still beats pumpkin pie, nice texture.
I really liked this pie. It tasted like a pumpkin or sweet potato pie. I used a graham cracker crust. The topping was just a little too sugary for my taste, so I will probably use a little less brown sugar next time. I will definitely be making this at Thanksgiving, though.
What a delightful pie! Everyone at our Thanksgiving Dinner party loved this pie. It tastes simular to pumpkin pie and if you don't tell anyone, they probably will think that it is pumpkin. However, I personally liked it much better than pumpkin pie and it is prettier because the color is richer. My 7 year old granddaughter thought it was "supper cool" that it was made from carrots and the pecans from our own back yard. I liked it even better the next day when it was cold from the refrigerator. But that may have only been because I was so full from our Thanksgiving meal to enjoy it fully on the first day.
Delicious! Tastes like pumpkin pie. Followed the recipe, did not change a thing. Loved the pecan crumble. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
