Carrot Pecan Crunch Pie

Carrot custard filling topped by crunchy pecan streusel--unusual and delicious!

By Mary Wood

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • To Make Topping: In a medium bowl combine brown sugar, melted butter or margarine, and chopped pecans. Mix well and set aside.

  • To Make Carrot Custard: Steam carrots until tender. Drain and cool. Place cooled carrots in a blender or food processor and add eggs, condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Blend until smooth. Pour carrot mixture into pie shell. Sprinkle with pecan topping.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 78.4mg; sodium 323.5mg. Full Nutrition
