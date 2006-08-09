Phyllo Tarts with Ricotta and Raspberries
For the best texture in these flaky tarts, use low-fat ricotta rather than skim!
For the best texture in these flaky tarts, use low-fat ricotta rather than skim!
These are great and I've made them with all types of berries (strawberries, blue berries, raspberries). To save time I use Athens Philo Shells which can be found by the cool whip in the freezer section of the grocery store. I make the mixture of egg, ricotta cheese, etc and put it into the frozen shells and bake them for about 15-20 minutes. DELICIOUS!!!Read More
It felt like the recipe was missing something, a little too bland and tart for my tastes.Read More
These are great and I've made them with all types of berries (strawberries, blue berries, raspberries). To save time I use Athens Philo Shells which can be found by the cool whip in the freezer section of the grocery store. I make the mixture of egg, ricotta cheese, etc and put it into the frozen shells and bake them for about 15-20 minutes. DELICIOUS!!!
Very good base for a start. I made a first batch, but I wasn't entirely impressed. It was bland. With the second batch, I increased the sugar by about two tablespoons, kept the nutmeg the same, but added ground cloves and cinnamon. I also increased the orange zest to one teaspoon. Second batch was outstanding. The result was still not a very sweet filling, but flavorful, different and generally a very easy to make dessert! Beware that the recipe calls for making three inch tarts. If you are using the pre-made phyllo dough tarts by Athens, they are just over an inch in diameter. Therefore, if you double the recipe (or triple, as I did) you will have much of the batter left over. (So, I baked it into a pie - a bit different, but yummy!)
Try using pre-made mini phyllo shells (made by Athens Foods - in the frozen food section). I didn't find it necessary to drain the ricotta. Ground cloves might give it an extra kick. Got lots of raves when I took this to a party.
I added cooking chocolate and cloves to this recipe. The tarts were fantastic, even my kids (fussiest on planet) liked them. I use refrigerator phyllo,not the freezer kind. Works well.
I substituted the ricotta for half cottage cheese and half cream cheese. The flavor turned out amazing! I also used cinnamon instead of nutmeg because I love the flavor, and I will definitely make this again! A perfect, light dessert...
It felt like the recipe was missing something, a little too bland and tart for my tastes.
Everyone asked where I bought these; THAT'S how pretty they looked! The ricotta custard was lovely: the texture was only slightly grainy, but not overwhelmingly so. I made some slight changes--used ground cloves instead of nutmeg because I'd misplaced it, and substituted strawberries and blackberries because I couldn't get a hold of raspberries. I fully intend to make these again (tonight, since I've already received plenty of requests for them!).
I made these the other night and they were wonderful! Made them cupcake sized. SO Good! I was able to make 4 instead of 6 servings. LOVED this! I will also use the custard part for many other dishes, as it reminds my of cannoli filling...and I LOVE cannoli filling. YUM!
This dessert had a very good flavor. I made it for my husband for Valentine's and he was impressed. Even my 3 year old liked it. The phyllo was hard to work with - it always is for me - so next time I make this, I will look into using already prepared shells. The prebaked shells are available and I was thinking that if I left out the egg, I could make a "no-bake" version of this.
These tarts had a wonderful flavor. I didn't like the texture of the crust or the filling. The filling looked kind of like cauliflower and had a grainy texture. I am going to try these again with cream cheese instead of ricotta and shortbread crust instead of the phyllo.
I used strawberries, very good. I would only make again for a special occasion buecause this is a bit labor intenseve for a dessert/snack for everyday.
LOVE, love, LOVE it! Very light, refreshing desert. Perfect for a summer get together. Freshly grated nutmeg makes this recipe. My first time working with phillo. Work fast and you'll be fine. Really scrumptious!
This was okay but it seemed to need a little more for me, although everyone else liked it. I think I will try it by adding some cocoa to the cheese mixture and a little extra vanilla perhaps.
I gave this five stars...except I didn't actually make it at all the way it says. I didn't want tarts. So...I doubled the filling ingredients and used an 8" frozen pie shell instead of the phyllo dough. I also used a mixture of cardamom and nutmeg in place of just nutmeg. I used a wire whisk instead of an electric mixer. I used a mixture of berries and sprinkled them with a little sugar and a drizzle of water to provide a little syrup then I grated a little of the orange rind and mixed it in with them very gently. I didn't put them on top of the pie, just served them alongside. Oh--it took about forty-five or fifty minutes to bake at 350...maybe a little longer. Since I was messing with the recipe I just set it for the original time and then kept adding increments of five minutes...I kind of lost track after a while. I just took it out when it looked "done". It got rave reviews from my family. I think you could use a cookie type pastry shell, too...or maybe even a chocolate shell...
Super easy. Used Athens frozen mini cups. Forgot orange zest (no big deal) increased sugar by 2 Tbsp, added pinch or cinnamon and ground cloves as others suggested. Delicious.
I added lemon zest and almond extract after reading reviews to increase flavor
I made these and my young adult children were so impressed. They turned out perfectly. Thanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections