Phyllo Tarts with Ricotta and Raspberries

I gave this five stars...except I didn't actually make it at all the way it says. I didn't want tarts. So...I doubled the filling ingredients and used an 8" frozen pie shell instead of the phyllo dough. I also used a mixture of cardamom and nutmeg in place of just nutmeg. I used a wire whisk instead of an electric mixer. I used a mixture of berries and sprinkled them with a little sugar and a drizzle of water to provide a little syrup then I grated a little of the orange rind and mixed it in with them very gently. I didn't put them on top of the pie, just served them alongside. Oh--it took about forty-five or fifty minutes to bake at 350...maybe a little longer. Since I was messing with the recipe I just set it for the original time and then kept adding increments of five minutes...I kind of lost track after a while. I just took it out when it looked "done". It got rave reviews from my family. I think you could use a cookie type pastry shell, too...or maybe even a chocolate shell...