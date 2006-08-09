Phyllo Tarts with Ricotta and Raspberries

4.2
21 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

For the best texture in these flaky tarts, use low-fat ricotta rather than skim!

Recipe by Violet

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 tarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain ricotta cheese in a sieve for 20 minutes; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 6 3-inch loose-bottomed tart pans with nonfat cooking spray.

  • Leave phyllo sheets in a stack and use a ruler to trace 6 5-inch squares onto top sheet (3 squares across and 2 squares down). Using a sharp knife, cut along traced lines, through all 5 sheets of dough. Immediately line each tart pan with 5 sheets of dough, lightly brushing melted butter or margarine between each layer. Trim edges of dough.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine ricotta, sugar, egg, orange rind, vanilla extract, and nutmeg. Beat with electric mixer until smooth. Pour an equal amount of mixture into each tart pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, until golden brown. Cool tarts slightly, then arrange raspberries on top. To serve, remove tarts from pans and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 88.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022