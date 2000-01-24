Maids of Honor Tarts II
Rich little tarts with ground almonds and raspberry jam.
This is a recipe I remember my mother used to make when I was a child. I made them for Thanksgiving and used the slivered almonds grinding them in a coffee mill to make a fine powder. I also cooked the tarts in a mini muffin pan and used cream cheese dough instead of pastry. 1/4 lb soft butter, 1 cup flour and 1/4 lb. soft cream cheese. Mix all together and roll into 3/4 inch balls. Place one ball in each compartment of a mini muffin pan. Press down with thumb and up sides of each compartment in order to line the pan. Refrigerate pan while you make the filling. I used 1/8 teaspoon of rasberry jam into bottom of each muffin before filling with almond mixture. I baked it at 350 for 25-30 minutes. Tops should be light brown.Read More
These were pretty tasty! I did change the recipe a bit because I needed to substitute pecans for almonds, but I found that those two flavors tasted well together. I made a double batch, in fact I was planning on making a quadruple batch, but it was pretty time consuming and tedious for the first two. I had two different tart pans, and the EKCO brand yielded much better results than the darker aluminum no-name brand pan I had. The EKCO pan allowed for nicer browning, and the cups were deeper to hold the ingredients. When adding the nut/sugar/egg mixture, I found that one teaspoon was plenty for each cup, and there was quite a lot of the mixture left over. (Maybe I will make two more batches with that tomorrow!) Overall, the presentation was fine, and it was important to make sure the pastry cross on top was firmly pressed to the crust.
I have made this recipe for years and using ground almonds plus raspberry jam is certainly the way to go. No other recipe needed. Highly recommend.
