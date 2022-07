Maids of Honor Tarts II

These were pretty tasty! I did change the recipe a bit because I needed to substitute pecans for almonds, but I found that those two flavors tasted well together. I made a double batch, in fact I was planning on making a quadruple batch, but it was pretty time consuming and tedious for the first two. I had two different tart pans, and the EKCO brand yielded much better results than the darker aluminum no-name brand pan I had. The EKCO pan allowed for nicer browning, and the cups were deeper to hold the ingredients. When adding the nut/sugar/egg mixture, I found that one teaspoon was plenty for each cup, and there was quite a lot of the mixture left over. (Maybe I will make two more batches with that tomorrow!) Overall, the presentation was fine, and it was important to make sure the pastry cross on top was firmly pressed to the crust.