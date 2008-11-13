Chocolate Pie II

Easy no bake chocolate pie cooked in microwave. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
I really enjoyed the texture and flavor of this pie. I would imagine it would taste floury if the flour was not cooked long enough as indicated. I made the following adjustments due to other comments- added 1/3 cup milk, added 1/4 cup sugar, and decreased vanilla to 1/2 tsp. I also incorporated the egg yolks and margarine into the milk before adding to the cocoa mixture. I was able to cook the entire 7 minutes without problems. Thanks for a fast and easy recipe!
This pie is ok. But there were a couple of problems. First of all, it does not take 7 minutes in the microwave. About halfway thru the 4th minute, I stopped the microwave because the mix was getting way too thick. It had already thickened beyond pie texture. After I added the eggs, vanilla, and butter, the texture was better. But the second problem was with the flavor. It was very chocolatey, but tasted dense. Like maybe too floury. I would make this pie in a pinch, but it's nowhere near my favorite.
I really enjoyed the texture and flavor of this pie. I would imagine it would taste floury if the flour was not cooked long enough as indicated. I made the following adjustments due to other comments- added 1/3 cup milk, added 1/4 cup sugar, and decreased vanilla to 1/2 tsp. I also incorporated the egg yolks and margarine into the milk before adding to the cocoa mixture. I was able to cook the entire 7 minutes without problems. Thanks for a fast and easy recipe!
This pie is ok. But there were a couple of problems. First of all, it does not take 7 minutes in the microwave. About halfway thru the 4th minute, I stopped the microwave because the mix was getting way too thick. It had already thickened beyond pie texture. After I added the eggs, vanilla, and butter, the texture was better. But the second problem was with the flavor. It was very chocolatey, but tasted dense. Like maybe too floury. I would make this pie in a pinch, but it's nowhere near my favorite.
Been making chocolate pie since I was a little girl.This one reminds me of my mom and grandma.Thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2007
Amazing! Can't believe it was made in the microwave. I used gourmet organic cocoa powder and it made the pie dark and rich. It was not very stiff, the filling came out a bit gloopy, but personally I like it this way.
So great! Tastes almost like proper chocolate pie but takes so much less time. I ran out of white sugar and used about half brown and it was still great. Also, I beat the eggs in with the milk before cooking so I wouldn't have to worry about raw eggs and it worked very well. As other reviewers suggested, I upped the sugar to a cup. Also, this doesn't fill a deep pie crust. You need to double the recipe for that.
This pie was great. I combined the egg yolks,vanilla and butter together before mixing with the coco mixture. As it turned out the filling was more of a carmel taste and consistensey,which was very good, I also think the 7 minutes is a bit long. I stopped at 6 mins. and it actually could have been less than that. P.S. Where are the couple of reviewers getting the peanut butter from ?
I cooked this up on the stove, and added 1/2 cup peanut butter to the pudding. This became a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. Then, I figured I had to use up the egg whites so I made a meringue to top the pie. Great pie!
I am a complete amateur baker/cook, but I found this recipe very easy and delicious. I didn't change anything, but when I make it again I'll take the advice of adding the egg with the milk. I, also, only microwaved the pie four times and it was perfect. Thank you for the recipe. Bon Appétit!!!
This didn't turn out well for me. I cooked it in the microwave 3 one-minute increments; then I started using 50% power, as it was getting very thick, and I was afraid it would clump. I cooked it 2 more one-minute increments. The filling was runny and the taste was just okay. It has more of a chocolate, cocoa flavor, than sweet. I think I may increase the sugar by one-half, and cook it longer.
This is my recipe but with a few changes. I use 3T cornstarch instead of flour and add the eggs with the rest of the mixture as it cooks and then add the vanilla and butter after it has thickened. The time is about right - I just go by how it looks and stir after every two minutes. I've done it in the microwave and stovetop and it's great either way. I usually use Dream Whip, Cool Whip or whipped cream.
This recipe is wonderful. Like other reviewers said, if you mix all the wet and dry ingredients together before you microwave the filling, you don't have to worry about raw eggs. It works great. Combine the dry and wet ingredients separately and then mix them together. Also, I used an extra 1/3 cup of milk, only 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and one full cup of sugar. Seven minutes in the microwave, stirring occasionally. I made a graham cracker crust to go with it. My family loves this recipe!
This pie was pretty tasty, but I also did not have to cook it in 7 minutes. After 3 and half minutes, the cocoa mixture turned extremely thick. So I took it out and followed the rest of the instructions, and it turned out great.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.