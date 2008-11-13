Chocolate Pie II

Easy no bake chocolate pie cooked in microwave. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.

By Ronda

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine sugar, flour, and cocoa powder. Mix well. While stirring, slowly pour in milk. Mix until smooth.

  • Microwave cocoa mixture in 1 minute increments, stirring after each increment. Continue until mixture thickens, about 7 minutes.

  • Slowly pour egg yolks into cocoa mixture, whisking rapidly until yolks are incorporated. Stir in vanilla extract and butter or margarine. Pour filling into baked pie shell. Chill before serving. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 86.9mg; sodium 138.6mg. Full Nutrition
