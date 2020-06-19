Richard and Suzanne's Famous Spaghetti Sauce

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars Wow this receipe is the best non-thick Spaghetti Sauce we have ever tried. The sauce is great with pizza dipping sauce spaghetti lasagna. You should bottle this up and sell it. We followed the recipe exactly and will never change it. Again thanks!! Your crawfish recipe rocks too. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe and have gotten rave reviews from all who consumed. I made some slight modifications... 1.) I simmered for many hours 2.) I added water gradually 1/2 cup at a time to achieve consitency I liked. 3.) Put stewed tomatos in the food processor prior to putting in the pan (because I can't eat chunks of tomatos) 4.) added some sliced sausage Thanks much for this great recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars DELICIOUS! My husband said this was as good as sauce from a fine Italian restaurant. I used yellow bell pepper instead of green because my husband hates green pepper, and I left out the water on the advice of other reviewers. It was a perfect consistency and the flavor was awesome. Look no further, this is GREAT sauce! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce has an amazing flavor!!! I did not add the water as directed used 1/2 the sugar and added about 1/2# diced fresh mushrooms. My boyfriend thinks I'm a gourmet cook and asked me to make a double batch next time. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe Richard & Suzanne. I normally don't like tomato-based sauces for spaghetti (I use olive oil basil & julienned sun-dried tomatoes) but this recipe has changed my opinion. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Didn't add any water & only used about 1 tsp of sugar. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful sauce we made it just as is with the exception of and additional two cans of tomato paste added at the end of cooking. We will not be buying bottled Spaghetti Sauce any longer...Wonderful Flavor.. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Okay Okay..I didn't read the recipe submitter's notes before making this recipe. I looked at the ingredients and had everything and followed the recipe as stated except used only 1 teaspoon of sugar. The end result was a very THIN and runny sauce (not like any sauce I have seen before). In order to make it more like my family likes it I added one 6oz. can of tomato paste. The green chili's give it a very subtle heat. I served this sauce over the Maria's Stuffed Chicken Breasts recipe. Overall it was a good tasting sauce. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was a good pasta sauce. It wasnt one of my favorites but I enjoyed making it. I dont like my sauce as thin as this recipe is so I only added about 2 cups of water and simmered a lot longer about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. I did have to season this very well with italian seasonings and dried basil. When putting in fresh basil at the beginning it pretty much mellows out the flavor and is better to add close to the end to get the full basil flavor. I chunked up some yellow squash and added it in as well. The sauce came out nice and robust from all the vegies and simmering longer. It didnt seem to coat the spaghetti as well as other pasta sauces do and it made a big batch! So we had plenty of leftover sauce. Thanks for the recipe! I may make again sometime because I really liked the addition of all the vegies in it. Helpful (3)