Vinegar Pie VII

This vinegar pie recipe is more simple and quick than most. Top with whipped cream if desired.

Recipe by Sue

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a double boiler, combine sugar and flour. Mix well, then whisk in vinegar, eggs, and water. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Just before removing from heat, stir in butter or margarine and lemon extract.

  • Pour mixture into baked pastry shell. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 50.3mg; sodium 130.6mg. Full Nutrition
