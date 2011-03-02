Vinegar Pie VII
This vinegar pie recipe is more simple and quick than most. Top with whipped cream if desired.
Don't be scared off by the name! My family all made faces when I told them what I was making, but once they tasted it, they were begging for more :) This pie is amazing!! It actually tastes a lot like a lemon meringue pie, next time I think that I will put a meringue on top. The only thing that I did differently, was that I used about a half tsp of lemon extract, and half a tsp of lemon juice. Enjoy!Read More
Vinegar pie is a very old recipe and a very good one, built for economy, as most people have these ingredients on hand. The taste is sweet and citrusy. I used 1 tsp orange extract and a sprinkle of orange peel this time instead of lemon. It tasted sort of like a lightly flavored dreamsicle pie. This recipe did not fill my pie shell up as far as I would like, but next time I will try multiplying recipe by 1/2 and adding meringue. Great old recipe, Thanks!
Sort of a citrus flavored egg custard. Taste much better than the name.
