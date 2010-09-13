Toasted Coconut, Pecan, and Caramel Pie

Interesting recipe. I think it's the type of recipe you just have to try to know whether you will like it or not. When I first tasted it after letting it set overnight, I thought, "I don't know if my guests will like it", but they did-loved it. I recommend using as much sugar free/light things as you can. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk, light cool whip, light cream cheese, reduced sugar caramel. It was still a little sweet. Next time I may use sugar free cool whip and see if there is a reduced sugar milk. DEFINATELY let it set overnight or even serve it frozen-I don't think it would freeze solid. I let some chocolate chips melt on the hot crust when it first got out of the oven. I loved the chocolate tasted but it made the crust really hard to cut through when firm. Next time I may melt some chocolate sauce and drizzle with the caramel. I liked the addition of the chocolate taste.