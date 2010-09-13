Toasted Coconut, Pecan, and Caramel Pie

4.7
134 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Very rich tasting pie that is easy to prepare. Everyone loves this pie.

Recipe by Patrice

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add coconut and pecans. Toss well, and saute until coconut is lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add condensed milk and mix until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread 1/4 of cream cheese mixture into each pastry shell. Sprinkle 1/4 of coconut mixture over each pie. Drizzle 1/2 of caramel topping over each coconut layer. Follow with remaining cream cheese mixture, then remaining coconut mixture.

  • Pies may be served chilled or frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 31.6mg; sodium 333.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022