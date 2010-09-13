Toasted Coconut, Pecan, and Caramel Pie
Very rich tasting pie that is easy to prepare. Everyone loves this pie.
Very rich tasting pie that is easy to prepare. Everyone loves this pie.
I first had this pie at our favorite bed and breakfast, the Whitestone County Inn in Kingston, Tennessee. At the Whitestone this is their signature dessert and they call it Whitestone Delight Pie. I order it for dessert every time we go there, and have since made it myself. It is excellent and so easy to make! It is more than delightful; it’s divine, decadent and delicious!! 9/13/10 UPDATE – I made this again for a dinner party for 14 people. I made a graham cracker crust in my 10” springform pan. I made all of the filling and all of the coconut/pecan mixture. Worked perfectly. I cut this into 16 servings, so they were a modest size, but that’s probably a good thing because this is so rich! It was a hit! One suggestion: Take this out of the freezer about 20 minutes before serving. If you allow this to thaw completely it becomes too “loose” and sort of sags on the plate and doesn’t hold it’s shape. Still yummy, but not as pretty.Read More
I thought this was too sweet!!!!! I will not make it again.Read More
I first had this pie at our favorite bed and breakfast, the Whitestone County Inn in Kingston, Tennessee. At the Whitestone this is their signature dessert and they call it Whitestone Delight Pie. I order it for dessert every time we go there, and have since made it myself. It is excellent and so easy to make! It is more than delightful; it’s divine, decadent and delicious!! 9/13/10 UPDATE – I made this again for a dinner party for 14 people. I made a graham cracker crust in my 10” springform pan. I made all of the filling and all of the coconut/pecan mixture. Worked perfectly. I cut this into 16 servings, so they were a modest size, but that’s probably a good thing because this is so rich! It was a hit! One suggestion: Take this out of the freezer about 20 minutes before serving. If you allow this to thaw completely it becomes too “loose” and sort of sags on the plate and doesn’t hold it’s shape. Still yummy, but not as pretty.
I made one pie for Mother's Day and made it that morning. Everyone LOVED this dessert, and some went back for seconds! Having 1 extra slice left over, I had that the next day. THERE WAS A BIG DIFFERENCE IN THE TEXTURE. IT WASN'T BAD ON MOTHER'S DAY, BUT SEEING THE DIFFERENCE ON MONDAY - I WOULD DEFINATELY MAKE THIS PIE THE NIGHT BEFORE FOR THE BETTER TEXTURE AFTER YOU CUT A SLICE!
Great recipe, except I omitted the caramel. The first time I made the pies, I actually forgot the caramel on one, so I ended up doing one pie with the caramel and the other without. After reading the reviews saying it was too sweet, I have to agree. The caramel one was much too sweet, but the other was perfect! I use the recipe now to make a coconut and pecan cream pie. Everyone has loved it and asked me for the recipe!! If you think it's too sweet, just don't add the caramel... delicious!!!
A friend brought this to an office luncheon & it was such a treat! She used a graham cracker crust which went well with the other flavors. I want to try making it in a 9x13 pan, cutting into small squares for serving -- it is very rich so I think small servings would work.
A very rich, wonderful pie. I used low-fat cream cheese and cut the recipe in half to make just one pie - it turned out wonderfully. I did not use as much caramel as called for, and it was still VERY sweet. Save a little caramel to drizzle over the top of each slice when you serve it. I considered using a graham crust, as some reviews suggested, but I think the added sweetness would be too much.
This is a fabulous pie!! I first made this for a dinner party at my home, and it was sure a hit! My husband loved it, and has requested it several times since. I like coconut only when it is toasted. and I love caramel. Yes, it is sweet, but it is *PIE* for heavens sake! The full recipe fits nicely in a 9 x 13 pan, using a graham cracker or butter/cookie crust.
I made this for Christmas. I found it really, really sweet. I also think it would be better with a graham wafer crust. If I make this again I would cut back on the caramel topping and use as many light or fat-free ingredients as I can, as suggested by another reviewer.
Having just finished eating the first slice of this pie, I'm wondering if I've just sinned or died and gone to heaven. :) One thing I am sure of...if you like the sound of this pie, you'll LOVE the flavor!
I made this with a few modifications: I made one pie using a reduced fat graham cracker crust, 8 oz. light cream cheese, a container of light Cool Whip and 1/3 cup of sugar for the base. My husband and I really enjoyed it. I prefered it the second and third days when it had a chance to firm up. I think in the future I may try with different fruits - or even just omitting the coconut and adding sliced banana could be good.
I can't wait to try this pie since coconut is one of my very favorite things, especially when it's toasted. The only thing that puzzles me is why it's toasted in butter since that would lead me to believe it would leave the coconut with a rather greasy texture. I think I'll toast the coconut and pecans in the oven as I usually do and follow the rest of the recipe as written. I think I'll make my grocery list right now.
This is a wonderful pie how ever it is extremely sweet. I agree that it needs a graham cracker crust and i think instead of condensed milk maybe vanilla pudding or something like that to reduce some of the sweet. The coconut, pecan and butter and caramel is excellent!!
I thought this was too sweet!!!!! I will not make it again.
This was a great pie idea. I did make changes from the reviewers who didn't give it a 5 star....."too sweet" is what most said. So I didn't use the sweet condense milk, but rather doubled the cream cheese (I used the Philadelphia fat free in 8oz tub, which creams better) 2 8oz tubs and fat free cool whip. I mixed some coconut and vanilla into the cool whip mixture. I only put the butter coconut/pecan mixture in the middle layer. I melted the new Kraft caramel bits with 2 tablespoons of milk in microwave and drizzled over the butter coconut/pecan mixture. then put the remaining cool whip mixture. To make it beautiful I toasted coconut and sprinkled on top. This was delicious but not overly sweet. Several more step, but worth the trouble. Thanks for the base recipe Patrice.
I was really pleased with the overall outcome of this pie. It reminds me of the "Millionaire" pie from this site; except with pecans and coconut instead of pineapple. I've made it twice in the past 2 weeks and it's been a hit both times. I like to use the individual-serving graham cracker crusts on pies such as this when making for company; people can't resist them. Great recipe!
This pie is delicious!! I wouldn't change a thing. I needed to make a pie for a friend and was so happy that this one makes two! Thanks Patrice!
This is one of the best pies and I don't even care for coconut. I made this once for my family and both pies were devoured in one night. I made one half of one pie without coconut (since my nephew absolutely refused to eat it with) and according to him this is the best pie ever. I wouldn't change anything, just one suggestion. The second time I made these, I put less than 1/4 of the cream cheese mixture for the bottom layer. I also added the caramel before coconut mix for the middle layer. This made it much easier to completely cover the middle layer with the rest of the cream mix.
fabulous.
This pie was originally called the Whitestone Delight Pie & only calls for 6 oz. of caramel sauce instead of 12 oz.Just use 3 oz. per pie. Also, the original recipe calls for using real whipping cream, whipped w/o sugar. That's the reason so many are saying it's too sweet. I made it last night according to the original recipe & followed the recipe to a "T". Served it to my son & his family. They said it was probably the best pie they've ever eaten!! Definitely delicious! Just google the original recipe & follow the directions.....you won't be disappointed!
This pie was very delicious. I used a cup of pecans, added a cup more coconut and 5 tablespoons of butter. I've read others reviews on how sweet it was with the caramel. I didn't use the whole jar but rather drizzled it on bottom of crust.. middle and then again on top. It was just perfect.
i tried this pie at church yesterday and it was fantastic. No one was sure who made it (there were so many desserts there) so I was unable to get the recipe. So now I found it and I am going to the store toget the ingredients right now and make a couple of pies.....maybe 3 or 4 :). IT IS DELISH!!!!
Used half of the caramel stated, graham cracker crust and everything fat free or reduced fat. turned out great. Very rich but good.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is absolutely wonderful. It is very rich so is not for the calorie conscious. I always save some of the caramel topping to drizzle over the top of the pie. These freeze well for later use. Just freeze the pie and then slip pie into a gallon-size freezer ziplock bag. Great for those unexpected times you need a quick dessert. Yum, Yum, Yum!!!!
My husband would give this 6 stars because he loved this so much. I am giving it 4 because I am the boss--haha just kidding. I thought there was too much butter for toasting the coconut. I had to use a slotted spoon to eliminate some of it and I saw some congealed butter after it was frozen--ewww. Other than that it was really good. If you like these ingredients go for it. Also, I had this both frozen and thawed and like it frozen the best.
Always a hit! Easy to make ahead. I like a graham cracker crust instead of pastry crust.
This was wonderful! I made it for a dessert contest at work & won! I used RF cream cheese, FF condensed milk & lite cool whip & it turned out great. Definitely a keeper
Absolutely one of my top favorite desserts now! SO easy to make and even easier to eat. I recommend it frozen. It doesn't freeze solid, it stays a little soft, but this prevents it from being runny. Freezing the pies kind of holds the filling together better when slicing. Delicious. If you like caramel, coconut and cream cheese...try this pie. I loved it!! SO glad it made two pies.
I agree that this was too sweet, I didn't think that was possible. Also my pie seemed runnier after I took it out of the fridge. I really don't know what I did wrong except I used redi whip instead of cool whip. I always make that substitution with no problems. I just don't like the idea of all that hydrogenated oil junk. I don't think I will make again. It had good reviews but just didn't work for me.
I make this pie often and keep in the freezer for when I have company or need something quick to take to a get together or potluck. I sometimes double the recipe and make four at a time so I have several on hand. It will keep for a few months in the freezer. It is very quick and simple to make. I use a graham cracker crust and put a layer of the coconut mixture on top of crust then again on top of pie instead of layering. It is one of my favorites.
Served this on Christmas and it was a big hit!!! Easy to prepare ahead and freeze, too.
Very good
sweet but awesome
This pie is very very good! I have made it several times and everybody always loves it.....I used grahm cracker crust for mine that is pre made. It is very very easy and super rich!
AMAZING! I purchased a pie like this years ago from a small pie shop near my parents' house and searched for a similar recipe since I loved it so much. This is it! Love it!
It could have been the sugar free caramel sauce I purchased but this was nasty
This pie is awesome! I added milk chocolate chips on the top layer, and it was a HUGE hit. Patrice, thanks for sharing! Make this pie-you won't be disappointed.
This is an amazing pie! It was super easy to make and sooooo good! Even my boyfriend who doesn't like a lot of sweet food said it is one of the best pies he has ever had :) Tomorrow we will try it frozen :)
I think 3 of my teenage son's friends just fell in love with me :) Big hit here!
This is great!
I wanted to love this pie, but it was MUCH too sweet for me and my guests. I may make it again with some major changes. Like another reviewer suggested, I would make this as a thin bar (with a graham cracker bottom) instead of a pie. First, I would lightly salt my pecan/ coconut mixture to tone down the sugary flavor, use more cream cheese (12 oz) and less sweetened condensed milk (8oz). Then I'd mix the coconut/nut mixture in with the cream mixture, spreading a THIN layer over each graham cracker crust. The dessert has a great flavor, but it's simply too sweet and rich for my friends to eat more than a bite. Hopefully the above version will preserve the flavor while making it more palatable.
Awesome Pie! Everyone Loves it!
I love coconut pies, but this one was just okay. Its a very quick and easy one to make on minimal ingredients and last minute occassions. It's very sweet. I ended up only putting the carmel on the top. I probably wont be making this one again.
Great Recipe. I made it for a luncheon and it went fast. I was a bit scared because it sounded so sweet but I am so glad I went ahead and made it. I will make again for sure!
Easy and yummy. Everyone liked.
This was very easy and delicious! I cheated and used pre-made graham cracker pie crusts and only half the jar of caramel topping. I will definitely make this again and will maybe add chocolate syrup too. Very good!!
Very good - I think it would be even better with a graham cracker crust.
I doubled the coconut pecan ingredients and put a layer on the bottom as well as in between and on top. I served it mostly frozen. my husband said it was the best pie I have ever served.
Just rating this after 2 years! It definitely left an impression. Very good, very rich. I will make this again, sometime!
My Mom always made this for the family gatherings. It's awesome partially frozen!
My children loved this pie! My oldest said " That was the best pie ever!" This pie is very, very, sweet. The toasted coconut and pecans on top are part of what makes it so good.
I made this in a 9 x 13 pan on a graham cracker crust and it was a huge hit with the family. Will definitely make it again.
I changed the recipe up a bit. I used graham cracker crust instead of pie crust, 1 cup of pecans instead of a half cup and I only put half of the caramel sauce on top and none in the middle. Everyone loved it frozen instead of chilled! I did one of each. I will totally make it again and again! Yum!
So simple & yummy tasting. Most thought this was a very good pie, but a few thought it was too sweet. From reading previous reviews, I didn't add as much caramel. Next time I will add even less.
Very good and very rich. I only made 1 pie and put the rest in custard cups as individual servings. I liked it better this way without the crust. Very tasty.
Made for big thanksgiving dinner. Everyone loved it! Only thing I did differently is I used a 9x13 pan instead of 2 pies. The crust I made was 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans. Press into bottom of pan and bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Cool before adding filling. Will definitely make again!
Delicious!!
Made this for Thanksgiving, as an alternative to the store bought Apple and the more traditional pumpkin options. A lot of people went for their usual traditional favorites during the dinner. But after we started in on leftovers, this was the one they kept coming back for! I’ll make it again for sure!
This pie is so delicious ! Everyone asked for the recipe. The only ingredient I switched was to use real freshly whipped heavy cream instead of the cool whip. It made the pie so smooth and creamy. Thank you for this recipe. It is my favorite dessert !
I made this for some friends. It was fantastic.
Awesome desert! I did not use the caramel sauce, as suggested in another review, and it was not lacking anything. I am thinking it may be too sweet with it, but it all depends on your personal preference.
This was so easy to make it wasn't even funny. I put it int he freezer and took it out when people started arriving and it was PERFECT to serve after dinner a few hours later. Folks raved over it!
This is a favorite! Easy and delicious. I make one pie with this recipe instead of two sometimes.
I made this for Labor Day. I made the day before so it could set. There was only a small piece of the pie left. And that was the only piece I had, and it was yummy. Alert>>This pie is very Sweet!lol:)
Excellent Pie! Very quick to put together and is super YUMMY! It is a very rich pie that can be cut into very small servings. The toasted coconuts and pecans are perfect with the cream cheese. Everyone really enjoyed this and several asked for the recipe. I would be happy to make and serve this again and again. Thanks for sharing!!
Very rich and delicious. Family enjoyed it frozen than refrigerated.
This was SO GOOD. My whole family loved it. However, I will just forewarn anyone who wants to make it that it is very sweet. This pie was so easy to make that I was almost afraid I didn't do it right at first. Also the recipe does make two pies so you may want to cut all the ingredients in half. The pie tastes better the next day after it's had more time to set in the refrigerator so whenever possible it's a good idea to prepare this pie the night before.
Toooooo sweet for my taste.
This is my FAVORITE pie! And everytime I make it to take it somewhere, everyone wants the recipe!
This is delicious!
This pie turned out great! I used a graham cracker crust and froze the pies after taking some other reviewers suggestions. I plan to use this recipe in a bake-off next month at work.
Just now rating this recipe after years of making it. This is an awsome desert! I started off making it accordiing to the recipe. Eventually, I began to substitute dulce de leche for the carmel ice cream topping because I like the richer flavor. Because of its density, you have to freeze the first later of the pie solid, then layer the dulce de leche and freeze and finally add the final layer.
This pie was great - both chilled in fridge and my fave, frozen. Made it the first time for my mother's birthday when relatives were in town. Also, brought one of the two pies to work. Everyone loved it! Gentleman at work asked for the recipe. Family said I had to make it for the next holiday get together.
This pie was awesome! I made it for church homecoming and nothing was left. I had several people asking for the recipe. The only thing I done different was used graham cracker crusts and it turned out perfect.
Love this pie, it’s a huge hit at my house. I did change the recipe up a lil bit, no caramel lovers in our family!
This dessert was amazing! It will now be one of my favorites. I only made 1 - 9 inch pie so I went a little heavier on the sweetened condensed milk. Very good!
I love it!!!!! Will make this again and again.
Wonderful, tasty rich pie. I liked it best frozen!
THIS WAS SO GREAT!!!! We have this as our pecan pie for thanksgiving and it went FAST!!! So good frozen. I am gonna make it again!
ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS YUMMY!!!
This pie was the best!! I made this for Thanksgiving last year and everybody raved about it and wanted the recipe. I am making it again this year for Thanksgiving, our new traditional pie. I'll be using one graham cracker crust shell and one oreo pie shell. Yum!! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this pie with the gram cracker crust and put Carmel on one pie and left it off the other. Both turned out wonderful. If you like really sweet then use the carmel. It was extremely easy to make also.
Interesting recipe. I think it's the type of recipe you just have to try to know whether you will like it or not. When I first tasted it after letting it set overnight, I thought, "I don't know if my guests will like it", but they did-loved it. I recommend using as much sugar free/light things as you can. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk, light cool whip, light cream cheese, reduced sugar caramel. It was still a little sweet. Next time I may use sugar free cool whip and see if there is a reduced sugar milk. DEFINATELY let it set overnight or even serve it frozen-I don't think it would freeze solid. I let some chocolate chips melt on the hot crust when it first got out of the oven. I loved the chocolate tasted but it made the crust really hard to cut through when firm. Next time I may melt some chocolate sauce and drizzle with the caramel. I liked the addition of the chocolate taste.
The best coconut pie I have ever made. Great to have 2 pies. We ate one and put the other in freezer to enjoy later.
I have made this for years. Got the recipe from my mother-in-law. We do not use pie crusts. I simply butter a 9x13 pan and layer as directed. Freeze and serve. It’s wonderful!!
A friend gave me this recipe several years ago. I and my family love this. Last year my house burned and all my recipes gone. I was so glad to find it on here. My husband is diabetic, so I make one using my own pecan,flour, and butter crust. Then substituting evaporated milk with any type sweetener for the condensed milk (thinner so use less)and smuckers sugar free caramel, and organic sugar free coconut. He loves this!
This is an excellent, easy to make dessert that is hands down one of my favorite pies ever. As long as the crowd you're trying to please likes coconut, they'll LOVE this pie. Just the right blend of pecans, coconut, caramel, and fluffy cream to give a perfect taste in every bite. The recipe makes two pies. You can eat one now and freeze one for later!
I did follow the suggestions of another post and toasted the coconut and pecans in the oven instrad of sauteeing in the butter. Also cut back a bit on the caramel.Came out awesome! Was a hit at my dinner table!!
Well it was very sweet and next time I would use a alternative to sweetened condensed milk
Everyone loved it! Easy to make!
I did not make any changes and yes I will make it again and again. I did like it better frozen but bouth was real good
Excellent!! Been making for a few years now...I do with chopped cashews though. Love it!!
Awesome!
Love it...made it for Thanksgiving the first time and it was the first dessert to be finished off. After that first time I started backing off on the amount of caramel simply because this is such a sweet pie.
Love love love this! I didnt layer mine but that was the only thing Different that i did.
wow....this was great, took to a party and people raved about ti
Instead of whipping the cream cheese, I used the already “whipped” cream cheese and it’s turned out very good. Everyone who had it, liked it very much! It is very light, and fluffy and not too sweet Was a big hit with my friends and family.
Its one of the best pies I've ever made. Its easy and very delicious.
My husband and mother absolutely love this! They made me make 4 of these so they could have one all to themselves. It’s a perfect mixture!
This is an amazing pie!!!!!
I'm glad I know to bake my pie crust first. Someone who was a beginner may not know to bake the pie crust first. The pie sounds like it tastes great! I gotta try it. But the recipe could be written better unless I'm missing something.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections