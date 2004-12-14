Poppy's Chocolate Puddin' Pie

Old family recipe for the simplest, best, real pie (or puddin' if you don't feel like making crust).

By Carla Moore

Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • In 2 quart saucepan, sift and mix together flour, cocoa, 2/3 cup sugar and salt. Whisk in milk. Over medium heat, and stirring constantly, cook until it reaches pudding thickness. Remove from heat.

  • Very quickly beat in egg yolks, 1 teaspoon vanilla and butter; beating briskly until completely mixed and smooth. Cool in pan.

  • Pour into baked, cooled pie shell. Top with meringue.

  • Meringue: chill beaters and bowl. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • With electric mixer on high, beat 3 egg whites and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract to stiff peaks. While still beating egg whites, add 10 tablespoons sugar, one tablespoon at a time.

  • Spread meringue over pie, and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 minutes or until meringue turns pale brown. Remove from oven. Place on level, draft-free area at least 30 minutes to cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 227.9mg. Full Nutrition
