Poppy's Chocolate Puddin' Pie
Old family recipe for the simplest, best, real pie (or puddin' if you don't feel like making crust).
I was looking for a pie I could make with what I had on hand. So I did this one. It is great. Eight people inculding myself all loved this pie. The only thing I changed was I added 2 extra tablesooons of sugar to the pudding.
This pie did NOT work for me either. It was not even near thick enough and I went past pudding consistancy. I didn't like the taste either. Not enough sweet and chocolate taste and it just wasn't worth the work.
I made this last week for my boyfriend, and he liked it so much that he shared it with his mom and sister. Tonight, I made one for each of them...it was a hit. Thanks!
This pie doesn't taste bad, but it's not amazing. The centre is nothing but ordinary chocolate custard. It loses any points for simplicity because of the effort you have to go into to make the meringue. However it's good because it doesn't use real chocolate so you can use the cocoa you have on hand. I think if you are going to spend time making meringue for a pie you might as well make a good centre for it. The custard isn't really worth it. But it's good just as custard.
Didn't work to well for me. Part of the problem might be the phrase "Over medium heat, and stirring constantly, cook until it reaches pudding thickness". Pudding thickness BEFORE setting, or AFTER. I'm guessing AFTER, since before still ended up being a soupy (though pretty tasty) mess.
This pie was really good, but I dipped my pinkie in to test it before eggs, etc were added and decided it needed about 4-5 tablespoons more sugar. Just a suggestion in case your taste calls for more or less. Any pudding that doesn't fit in the pie shell is great with vanilla ice cream.
This pie is great! Very easy and delicious.I used cool-whip instead of meringue.
I just made the pudding. It was great while still warm, but upon cooling picked up a very weird smell and aftertaste....I think it's the egg yolks. I would make this again, but without the egg yolks.
