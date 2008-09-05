Peanut Butter Pie 2000
The first thing I ever cooked was this pie. It's found many lovers over the many years I have made it. I only have one word it is the BEST now that I have made it Y2K compliant.
Yummy! I made this pie tonight. It was super easy! I left out the nuts and added 4 smashed up reeses to it! So good!!!!! I couldnt wait for it to get hard so I had a piece already! I cant wait for tomorrow it will be even better!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
Peanut butter pie is my favorite pie in the whole world, and this one is excellent! I love it! I left out the nuts. Very rich and creamy! My whole family loved it! Will definitely make again and again!
Yum! I added a 1/4 c. less milk for firmer pie and added a topping of grated chocolate curls mixed with blanched, sliced almonds for a prettier presentation. Everyone at a potluck loved it!
I have another peanut butter pie recipe but couldn't find it when I was making my grocery list, so I used this one. It is MUCH better, lighter, and creamier than the one I was used to! I think the difference is whipping the cream cheese before adding the powdered sugar. In any case, I used a granola crust, and layered the bottom with melted chocolate chips before pouring in the filling. Everyone wanted seconds!
Great recipe. I melted 3 hershey milk chocolate bars and spread on the bottom of the crust. refrigerated for 15 min. Then spread the mixture on top. I also used crushed butter toffee peanuts on top.
this is really a good recipe. We liked it the first time.the second time, I was looking for a bit of a change. so I used a pakage of instant chocolate pudding omitted one cup of the milk on the box instructions and mixed half of the prepared pudding into the pie filling. I reserved some of the whipped topping and used the other half the pudding in it, whipped it with the mixer til it was fluffy and spread that on top of the pie. DELICIOUS!!
Great and easy to make pie. Everyone loved it at Thanksgiving. Didn't have gram cracker, so I used Oreo cookies for the pie crust. Delicious pie!
so easy, quick and delicious. i put it in a chocolate pie crust and put some crushed peanuts across the top. this is everyone's favorite at family gatherings...
I made this pie last night and just had to leave a review for it this morning. This pie was so delicious. I followed the recipe as is, except instead of a graham cracker crust, I used a pre-made Oreo crust. It was divine. Yum, yum, yum!
Very good. This is the first time I've ever tasted peanut butter pie. It's very rich (and sweet), despite using natural peanut butter (part creamy, part crunchy), reduced fat cream cheese, 'light' Cool Whip and skim milk! We ate it with chocolate sauce. Will make again for sure.
This is always good and you can sub in reduced-fat ingredients without sacrificing flavor.
I really don't like the texture of it after it's been in the freezer and I really prefer the light fluffiness that it has if you just stick it in the fridge. But it is a very good recipe and not too rich and very creamy tasting! Yum!
Very good recipe. Loved it. Thanks
This was really good even though it taste enough like peanut butter. Next time i'll add more peanut butter and less milk. This was definitely worth making.
My husband said this was amazing. The only change I made was crushing up peanut butter cups and put them in a single layer on the top of the pie.
Super Easy to make and delicious. I have only tasted the filling as I filled the pie shells so far but that alone was super yummy so I know the pie will be good too.
What a great pie! I used reduced fat cream cheese and 2% milk and it was nice and rich and creamy. Husband drizzled chocolate on his but I ate mine plain. I made my own graham cracker crust but don't recommend it, it stuck to the plate in spots and was hard to get off. Maybe there is a trick. Will definitely be making this one again!
Delicious and creamy. Made a crust with teddy grahams and added a layer of peanut butter chocolate ice cream.
My husband and I loved it. Very delicious. SOOOOO easy!!!
so yummy!! I drizzled some chocolate syrup on top. I made one in graham crust and one with the chocolate crust; although I didn't get to try the chocolate one, my friends said it was delicious!
Delicious, thanks for sharing
This was very good....very rich. Was hard to get through my one piece but that certainly will not stop me from making this again! LOL...enjoy it everyone.
This is awesome! It's like eating peanut butter ice cream in a pie. SO delicious. I added chocolate chips and won't do that next time. Because it goes in the freezer, I thought I was going to break my teeth. But the pie is incredible and I wouldn't change anything about it!!!
Absolutely delicious and easy to prepare!
Yummy, yummy, yummy!!! I will just put it simply...it took everything I had not to consume the whole pie in one sitting. Yes, it is that good!
As previously mentioned, used less milk, more peanut butter and then crused some Peanut Butter M&M's and used those in place of the nuts - superb
Love this recipe. Had it before, glad I could find it again. Thanks so much!
This was excellent and easy !!!!
This is the pie I always had growing up, but no one remembered the recipe to. Glad I found it here. Simple and delicious, though I didn't add the whole amount of milk, just put in a splash.
this was soooo simple and sooo good! i used low fat stuff, and just a little bit more cream cheese and peanut butter (like a tablespoon each) and it was perfect!
This was very smooth and creamy, but did not have as much peanut butter flavor as other recipes.
Very good recipe. I made mine in a springform pan and increased the filling to 12 servings. I topped with grated dark chocolate. Because of using a springform pan, after unmolding the presentation was nice. I also made homemade whipped cream because I cannot get the other here. Thanks for the easy delicious recipe.
Made this last night and took it to a friend's house who is known to be an excellent cook. Everyone loved it! I mixed confectioners' sugar and peanut butter to make crumbles and added it to the top. It was perfect!
SO easy and SO good! Brought it to work and everyone loved it. Even as it thawed out, it was still good! Didn't change a thing.
Everyone absolutely loved this pie! Received so many compliments and will def. be making it again!!!
Super easy and Super good!
Thanks for the great recipe. I used splenda instead of powdered sugar. This only took a couple of minutes to make, which was nice.
I have made this pie several times throughout the year...it is excellent!!! A few changes that I made were: I used an Oreo crust instead of the Graham Cracker crust. I decreased the milk from 1/2 cup to 1/4 cup, and I omitted the chopped walnuts. All 3 of my kids including my 4 year old fight over this pie!
My family enjoyed this! The only thing I changed was that I made the whipped "topping" fresh, so the texture was a little different and didn't really require freezer time!
Wow!!!! Loved this recipe from the start. I had to get a little taste of the pie filling before I put it in the freezer, and it almost made me want to make another batch of pie filling all for myself!!!
This pie was sooo easy & good! I added chopped peanuts & miniature choc.chips on top. This gave it a nice look, & delicious crunch. I ended up making 2 since the first one disappeared so fast.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was SOOOO good!!!
So yummy! I have made this a few times and it's so delicious for bring so easy. Love that it's a no bake too! I melted a Mr. Goodbar and swirled it on top for a little added bonus, plus sometimes I use the chunky peanut butter to mix it up.
I made this for the first time and used only 1/4 cup of milk. It was fabulous. I also used an oero crust. Love it!
Simple and really good. A keeper.
My friends mother made PB Pie when we were growing up. I had never heard of it or seen it anywhere since but thought about it many times. Since looking on the internet, I've found various recipes but they were never quite the same till I found this one. Thanks for posting!! My family now enjoys this pie for special occasions.
I am just now writing a review for this, but I make this every year at Thanksgiving and everybody loves it! I always have to make two of them!
So simple and so good!
I have made this before but this time, I mixed in 1/4 cup of Hershey's cocoa and 1 package of instant banana cream pie filling (dry) into the mixture. It made an excellent, very rich pie. I will try other flavors of pudding in the future.
This is 5 stars as written! By far, my family’s favorite “go to” pie recipe. I make it per husbands request every year for his birthday! Thank you for sharing this:)
I loved this! I omitted the nuts and added vanilla bean paste to it and made homemade crust from cookie crumbs, oats, brown sugar and butter. It received excellent reviews from my house guests.
In my haste, I forgot to add the whipped cream. It still turned out great, just thick, so I added a layer of chocolate fudge pudding. Can't wait to try it more fluffy.
First time I made it it turned out way to sweet... Gave it another try today, and it was perfect! I must have measured wrong the first time. Added chocolate pudding to it like one reviewer mentioned to do and it was DELICIOUS! I actually doubled the recipe, as I was repaying a friend for a favor. Yum!!!
Very good. Make sure to chill it before serving.
I always use this recipe when making a no bake peanut butter pie. It’s not to rich and it’s fluffy. Love it!!!
I used only 1/4 c. milk, as mentioned by previous reviewer. First time I've ever made a peanut butter pie. Delicious!! Thanks for the great recipe. Will definitely make this again and again.
I make this pie every year for Thanksgiving. It’s always a hit!
Great pie, so easy and simple. I used low fat ingredients and splenda instead of sugar.
Soooooooo creamy!!!!! Everyone loved it!
I made this last night with my husband and my babyboy Max, We made a few changes. Instead of graham cracker crust I used chocolate ? and I bought a few butterfingers minis crushed with a fork and sprinkled on top froze overnight. I ate a piece around noon today and omg so awesome. Creamy peanut buttery delish
This filling is incredible!
This was the hit of Memorial Day dinner! I used an extra chunky peanut butter and it was a big success. Thank you.
NO CHANGES AND I MAKE IT FOR EVERY HOLIDAY AND SPECIAL OCCASION!! MY HUSBAND IS OBSESSED WITH IT AND COMPARES IT TO HIS GRANDMOTHER'S RECIPE! SO EASY TO MAKE AND PERFECT PROPORTIONS OF PEANUT BUTTER AND SWEETNESS
This was a very easy and very delicious PB Pie! Husband loved it. Will keep this one handy in the recipe binder. Thanks for sharing.
Very very delicious!! Not to mention easy to make as well... Not that the walnuts aren't a great finishing touch, but I also tried chopped honey-roasted peanuts as a substitute which were great as well.
This is the first pie I have ever made. It was so easy to make and it tasted so good!!!
Just made this for Christmas dessert so yummy!
peanut butter pie 2000 Great Recipe!
This is the first peanut butter pie I have ever made and it was super fast and easy!! All I can say is YUMMMY!!! I cant stop eating it!!!
Added a mixture of chocolate chips I had left over from cookie baking inside the filling and as garnish. I also used natural peanut butter that I had in my refrigerator. Delicious!
AWESOME!!!! I melted a little peanut butter and a little chocolate and drizzled them on top. Delish!
Super yum! Very easy to make. I skipped the nuts, but I added a layer of hot fudge to the crust before pouring in the pie mix. It was GREAT!
