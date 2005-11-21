Million Dollar Pie III
A delicious, sinfully creamy dessert that makes them cry for more!!!
This recipe was a winner with my family and friends. I added cream cheese to it.Read More
This recipe was a winner with my family and friends. I added cream cheese to it.
the recipe states that it makes one pie, when it actually uses two graham cracker crust. either change the number of pies or the amount of whipped topping.
I've used this receipe for years. My Mother In Law introduced me to this pie but I could never get her to share the receipe. Someone else knew of the pie and give it to me. It's become my Christmas Season pie to make (even though my little sister asks me to make her one for her birthday every year in January. It's soooo eash and sooooo delish! Try it, you'll like it!
This is the best pie I ever had and everyone else I tryed it on just loved it. The only change I made was 8oz of whipped cream instead of 16oz., it just seemed like too much filling for the pie crust and I was afraid it wouldnt have a good full flavor.
This is the recipe my mother has been making for the last 22 years. But instead of lemon juice we use 1 small frozen lemonade concentrate that's had a chance to soften on the counter.
I made this for a Christmas meal dessert for my family this year! It made a nice, tall slice of pie! People were going back for seconds, and told me that from now on, whenever we get together, I have to make and bring this pie! Total crowd pleaser (and I have a tough crowd!)
This is so easy to make and disappears about as fast. I used an oreo cookie pie crust and it really gave it a good flavor. Our family prefers the oreo crust best.
This is a great recipe but I made one change (which I believe I heard another reviewer mentioned)which was adding 8oz Philadelphia Cream Cheese to the Whipped Cream. I also found that you can replace the crushed pineapples with other fruits. For instance, using thawed frozen strawberries instead of crushed pineapples. This was a winner. Note: I wouldn't suggest mixing both crushed pineapples and frozen strawberries unless you like a very tangy pie.
Double awesome!!! Always keep them made ahead of time in the freezer. For those...."I need a pie" day!
This pie is very good. I tried it for a quick simple dessert, and the family loves it. It is also very good with the added ingredient on cream cheese. YUMMY!!
What an amazing pie! I am impressed at this recipe. A wonderful summer recipe for those hot days when you need something sweet to cool off with. I wouldn't change a thing about the recipe.
Easiest pie recipe ever!! I've been making this for years, but if you use a regular pie crust, it may make two pies.
I really enjoyed this recipe it was simple and very tasty. My husband and children loved it. I will put this one in my favorite recipe list.
This pie was really fast and easy. It was really GREAT too. Thanks for sharing it. You gotta try it, THE BEST!
I'm not sure how much Cool-Whip you guys are using, but by using 1-16 oz container, I can only get one pie out of this recipe. Anyway, I added a jar of maraschino cherries (drained), a small can of mandarin oranges and used freshly sqeezed lemon juice. My husband didn't like this pie nor did my daughter, but I thought it was marvelous. I will make this one again, even if it is only for me!
I've always loved this pie! My grandmother use to make it for us in back the early 80's
My husband demands that his aunt bring this pie (sub fruit coctail for pineapple and add coconut) for either Thanksgiving or Christmas every year. This year he didn't get one, so I'm surprising him for his birthday!
Great, easy pie. I added 1/2 cup sweetened coconut to mine and it turned out just fine. This recipe actually makes 2 pies not 1.
I made this the 1st time and i didnt add enough whip cream( it still came out well just not fluffy enough) I added cream cheese and some powder sugar. I felt that it ws a little to tart. I made it the 2nd time the right way and my family loved it bioth times. It is so easy.
This is a great recipe! You only need 8 oz of whipped topping. I used only 8 oz and my pie was overflowing in the crust! I think using 16 oz would definitely be too much. This is a very good recipe- light and airy but full of great flavor! Good fix for the sweet tooth!
Made this desert for Thanksgiving. It was a knock out. Made two of these pies and when they were finished wished I had made more. 5 stars is not enough for this rating. Highly recommend.
great recipe-thanks for sharing!
I made this for a Thanksgiving gathering with friends. It was by far the easiest dish and the first to go..This is an excellent pie dish. I recommend giving it a try. It gets firmer the longer you let it cool.
loved this recipe, I took the advice of adding cream cheese and left out the crushed pineapple and just made it plain it turned out great, will make again. Easy to make and a perfect dessert for the holiday
Very Good! I didnt have a graham cracker crust just a regular deep dish frozen pie crust. I baked the empty 9 inch deep dish pie crust and filled it once it was completly cooled. Everyone enjoyed. I had the pie before with coconut in it but didnt have any on hand. I added 2 tsp of coconut rum cream liquer, and it gave it just the right amount of coconut essence without the coconut. I followed the directions as written, however I only used 8oz of whip cream, and as the pic shows i had a full pie.
Really good pie! Next time I will only put 2 tablespoons lemon juice in this. Less tart. My family loved this! Yummy!!!!
Try making it with mixed fruit and low fat whipped cream it's light and healthy and you wont feel guilty after eating it and kids will love it
Very simple recipe for an elegant pie. I added cream cheese to give it a bit more body.
I've used this recipe for years. It is so good but it's also so easy. I place the filling in 2 graham cracker crust and freeze one. Then if I have friends or family drop in unexpected, just take out of the freezer and serve. Also good frozen.
Awesome!
Definitely only use one container of cool whip, not two. That really should be fixed in the original recipe. I thought this was delicious.
I love this pie!! Had never heard of it til a couple years ago. However my husband used to have this for thanksgiving as a kid. It was this same recipe only we added coconut and chopped maraschino cherries! It’s a great addition to this amazing pie!! If you haven’t tried it. You have to!
Very easy to make, and delicious, too. Good flavor-not too sweet. Made two pies for me, and I suggest freezing before serving so it won't fall apart. Thanks for sharing this easy and good recipe!
My ex boyfriend's mother made this pie a long time ago and I've always wondered how to make it. I made it for my family and it was an instant hit! Now I make all of the pies for the holidays!
Just what I was looking for! Thanks!
Reminds me of Christmas at Grandma's house. We had this every year, and this recipe tastes exactly the same. Delicious!
I like almost everything, and I didn't care for this at all :( Sorry!
We have made this pie for years in our family. It actually calls for one 9" crust, but I have always divided it into two crusts. I usually keep one and take one to work. It is so simple to make. This one also says ready in 2 hrs, but we have always made the night before. My cousin actually adds cream cheese and mandrin oranges. This a very good recipe especially during the hot summer months.
This was delish and so easy to make! I took it to a 4th of July picnic and it was a hit!
I made it in about 15 minutes and I brought it to work for my co- workers to taste-test. They loved it! I plan to bring it to the office Thanksgiving party.
Love it!!! I added cream chesse to it. Yes, will make more in the future
No nuts
My husband loves this pie. Easy and cheap to make if your on a budget !! Delicious !!
I needed 2 graham cracker crusts.
i added mounds coconut made a good recipe better
The consistency of this pie is great, but I found it to be way too sweet. I will probably try the recipe again using whipped heavy cream (without sugar) instead of frozen whipped topping. I'd probably try a bit less pineapple as well. The sweetened condensed milk and pineapple provide plenty of sweetness. I also put toasted coconut on the top, which was delicious.
My mom made this to go with Sunday lunch. Everyone liked it, VERY sweet. I will prob. add more nuts next time for more cruch.
I only got one pie out of this. It was easy enough to make, the kids ate it up, but I didn't find it to be all that great. There were many other no bake pie recipes that turned out much better.
*Only use 8 oz whipped topping* Luckily I had an extra crust to put remaining in. The pie is super creamy and oh so YUMMY!
Delicious! Perfect for a summer time cookout :)
This pie was great because it wasn't too sweet.
I liked the pie. But it will not set. The filling is too runny, I even put it in the freezer but that didn't help. What did I do wrong?
This pie is easy and quick but taste like a million dollars.
T have tried this recipe with Fat Free condesned milk, and light whipping cream. The fat free milk takes ooooh soo long to set. you need to placethe pie in the freezer to set. Even though it is REAL cold, it is a GREAT pie.
Very tasty however it did not set up very well and and ended up more like a pudding.
I have made this several times. It always turns out great. I follow the directions but add a bit more pecans. I also add a little shredded coconut. This recipe actually makes two pies.
This pie is delicious and so easy to make. I followed the recipe except I used walnuts instead of pecans and I added Mandarin oranges and cherries. Amazing!
Love this site
I loved it - would leave out the nuts next time. It reminded me of a recipe my mother used to make only using real whipped cream. I do agree that it could make 2 pies, but one was decadent.
Its delicious! However, I think next time I'll add some cream cheese just to make it a little thicker.
I added coconut, other than that no changes. We thought this was great for a quick dessert, and it was so simple my ten year old can make it! Thanks for reminding us that not all things have to be complicated to taste good!!
Made this recipe and I used 12oz of cool whip. It still made two pies! Its delicious and light! Perfect for summer! ;)
This was very quick and easy! I would make it again. I used fat free cool whip and fat free sweetened condensed milk.
I added some mandarine oranges and chopped cherries. It was perfect. Will definately make again.
Yum! I put a capful for of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum in it, and toasted coconut up top, but left the rest as called for. A little piece is pretty rich, but a slice of summer to us. I could see some mini dark chocolate chips added to it, but I think more fruit in it would be too much like ambrosia salad. Banana up top fresh at end might be good too, but we all enjoyed this.
