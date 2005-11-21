Million Dollar Pie III

78 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A delicious, sinfully creamy dessert that makes them cry for more!!!

By Teresa Jeffries

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together condensed milk and lemon juice. Stir in drained pineapple and chopped pecans. Fold in whipped topping.

    Advertisement

  • Pour mixture into prepared crust. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 65.7g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 247.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022