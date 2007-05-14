Lemon Icebox Pie III
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
We loved this, but I did modify it just a little. I only had 8 oz cream cheese, so I folded about a cup of Cool Whip into the mix. I also used the juice of 1 lemon and 1 lime. Added 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon orange extract. The recipe I normally use for lemon icebox pie only calls for condensed milk and lemon juice, but I like this recipe better, because I believe the cream cheese tones down the flavor of the condensed milk. We really enjoyed the creaminess and light lemon taste.Read More
Disappointing. I thought two packages of cream cheese would be too much and I should have followed my instincts instead of the reviews (and made the other Lemon Icebox Pie recipe on this site that calls for only ONE package of cream cheese, darn it) Too cream cheesey tangy, not sweet enough because of it (I'm sure the sweetness level would be fine if only one package of cream cheese was used) and not lemony enough, even tho' I nearly doubled the amount of zest called for. I also made my own crust, using "Graham Cracker Crust," also from this site. It's a pretty pie, but it's not as mouthwatering good as it looks.Read More
This recipe is fabulous! The pie comes out beautiful and so tasty. I used the zest and juice of 3 lemons and it turned out great. Just enough tartness to offset the sweetness of the cream cheese and condensed milk. A hint? Keep it in the freezer for a while before you eat it, makes it even more refreshing!
I made this pie tonight for a dinner party and everybody loved it. I did however, use the zest of 4 lemons! I also used a regular crust intstead of the graham. I really whipped the heck out of it to make it thick and creamy. UPDATE: USE THE ZEST OF 4 LEMONS, NOT THE JUICE OF 4 LEMONS!!!!
This is actually one of my favorite summertime recipes for it's light refreshing flavor, the fact that it's an easy no bake recipe, and doesn't call for cool whip or jello. I've made it often and it's one of my most popular desserts. Seeing that it has some very mixed reviews, mostly addressing consistency and flavor, I will offer this...cans of sweetened condensed milk only come in 300 ml (10 oz) sizes around here so that's the amount I use, and it sets up quite well for me, so I would recommend using that amount only. Because the size of a lemon can vary and the recipe doesn't give a specific amount of juice, I would suggest adding the juice to taste so it doesn't get too tart. If more lemon flavor is desired, but it's tart enough, up the amount of lemon zest instead of adding more juice. To ensure a smooth filling, be sure to scrape down the bowl after beating the cream cheese, and add the milk and lemon slowly, again scraping the bowl occasionally until all is well incorporated. Finally, I have found that beating the mixture for a good five minutes after it's smooth yields a very light textured, mousse like result. Be sure to also use a 'tnt' crust if going the store bought route or it may detract from the overall flavor of the finished pie. I prefer to just mix up some graham crumbs, butter, and sugar if needed, and press into the pie plate. It isn't always necessary to bake a crumb crust.
This was extremely easy to make and pleased my dinner guests. I recommend adding the cool-whip topping...it made the dessert much better. I also made my lower in fat by using lite cool-whip and fat free cream cheese! Every little bit helps! Be sure to blend the cream sheese well before adding lemon juice or it will curdle and taste terrible!
This was EXCELLENT. I made it twice in one week. I used a shortbread ready-made pie crust from the store and fat-free cream cheese. I used real lemons one day and the next time I used a 1/2 cup of lemon juice from consentrate. Both worked out well. We kept it in the freezer until ready to serve. Thanks for a quick and perfect summer pie.
Very easy to make, and loved by everyone. I did use the juice of two lemons, and the zest of two lemons.
This is great recipe, especially for the hot summer months when you don't want to turn on your oven. The second time I made this pie I used fat free condensed milk, 1/3 less fat cream cheese and fat free cool whip to cut fat down to 10g. Do not use low fat condensed milk, from my past experience it does not thicken as well as the fat free or regular when citrus is added. Have not tried the fat free cream cheese yet.
Thank you for the great recipe! This was really easy to make, it took me barely 15 mins and it s an impressive dessert, esp if u have guests and u re rushed for time - just make ahead of time and refrigerate. I made some modifications, however , after reading some of the reviews. I used only 1 stick of the cream cheese (8 oz Philadelphia) and substituted the other for ready to use whipped cream ( about 300ml). The rest was the same, 1 can of milkmaid (sweetened condensed milk) and the juice and zest of 2 large lemons. Used premade graham pie crust as suggested. Used a electric beater to beat it all together smoothly. Came out beautiful! not to sweet and the lemon flavour was just nice. Agree that if I had used 2 sticks of cream cheese, it might have been too cream cheesy... Everyone at home loved it and will definitely be making it again- thanks again for the wonderful recipe and all the reviewers for their suggestions!
Whew! This one has been a big hit. Even my 5 year old likes it, she's not much of a sweet eater. I don't know how that happened. I did increase it to the juice of 3 lemons for our tastes. This one will be on the menu alot!
This recipe is quick ,easy and good. I used the juice and zest of three lemons and felt like it still tasted a little too much like cream cheese. This recipe is not sweet so if you don't like sweet this is for you. i'm sure you could use either lemons or limes as this is similar to key lime pie VII which uses more sweetened condensed milk. I recomend the key lime pie VII if you like your pie a little sweeter and again, i'm sure you could use either lemons or limes.
Love this dessert! It's so simple and so yummy! I have brought it to a couple bbq parties and everyone loves it and wants the recipe. It's very refreshing! The only thing I did differently...and it's because we really wanted it to be more tart and lemony...is I added an extra 1/2 of a lemon and only used about 12 oz. of the sweetened condensed milk. It was perfectly mouthwatering! Thanks for a wonderful dessert Heather!! YUMMY!
I have been making a pie similar to this for over 30 years. I only use one 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese and 1/3 cup lemon juice along with the sweetened condensed milk. My family loves it!
I love this pie and the recipe works although I think an exact measure of the lemon juice would help. There are too many various sizes of lemons. I have made this three times within the year and learned a couple of things. If you want a fluffy pie, beat it on high for about 2 minutes and the pie will be lighter and fluffier. Second, make sure you don't add the lemon juice to just the cream cheese. On my first pie, I failed to beat in the condensed milk first so it was horribly lumpy and I had to beat it about 5 minutes to smooth the lumps. Awesome pie and now my sister and niece serve it to their families for dessert as well.
Super yummy! To cut the crazy amounts of fat, we used neufchatel and nonfat sweetened condensed milk (and will use reduced fat graham crust next time), and I don't think it affected the flavor at all. However, just know that the fat is what makes it set up so beautifully as it cools, so chilling in the freezer is your best bet if you do the same. It's a very very pale yellow, so we used this for our Fourth of July red-white-and-blue dessert with strawberries & blueberries. It was great! Quick heads-up for lemon lovers like me - this is a creamy, soft lemon flavor, not tart like a lemon meringue pie; think lemon yogurt. Definitely have an extra lemon or two on hand for juice (and especially zest) and taste your filling before you pour; I used a microplane so I definitely got every last bit of zest off my lemons, and I would've been bummed if it had been any less lemony than it was. It was great, though - a creamy, cool, refreshing plate o'lemony goodness!
Good recipe. My lemons were large and I got about 2 oz of juice from each one. Turned out well.
SOOO good! I did add more zest (3 lemons) and a little more lemon juice due to other reviews of not being "lemony" enough. Turned out great!!
I only used one 8oz package of cream cheese and used 1/4 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice (4 lemons ish). To make sure things set up well (and quickly) I dissolved 1/2tsp of unflavored gelatin in 1tbsp boiling water. then added that right at the end before pouring into the pie shell. Set over night and has such a great lemony flavor!
Been making this for more than 60 years......my mother found it on the other side of label on can of Eagle Brand Condensed Milk!!!! So whoever posted this recipe should not be taking credit for old recipe that's been around since late'50's!!LOL Note to those of you that wondered about amount of cream cheese......good instincts!!!.....recipe has always called for ONE 8 oz package of Cream cheese!! And I have never seen 14 ounce cans of condensed milk...... here in Canada 1 can of condensed milk is 300 ml or 10 fluid ounces. Have always made it like that and it's always great. Have never had to put in in freezer to set. ....it does take about 2-3 hours to set but I don't thinkifreezing would contribute much to creamy consistency!! Have never tried topping pie with whipped cream....that sounds like a lot of milk product !!! Blueberry pie filling (or your own berry topping) is lovely...
Did not set up correctly.
Have made this twice. Followed directions exactly, one time using lemons and one time using limes. Easy to lighten up using low fat cream cheese and fat free sweetened condensed milk. Super easy, convenient ingredients and fabulous taste. Great low investment, high return dessert--my favorite kind. Rave reviews from all.
Delicious. I served it at a dinner party and everyone loved it. The only changes I made were to use the juice and zest of three lemons, and add a teaspoon of vanilla. I used light cream cheese and it turned out perfectly. I served it with lightly sweetened whipped cream.
This pie has become a weekly treat in our house. Very easy to make and absolutely delicious! I've tried with both the regular cream cheese and low fat cream cheese and couldn't tell the difference. I spread some Cool Whip on top and then sprinkle a little extra lemon zest on top to make it pretty.
I wanted something with a distinct lemon flavor - this just tastes like cream cheese in a pie crust.
This is a delicious pie for summer BBQ's with some small changes that made it over the top! I use 8oz. whipped cream cheese instead of 2 blocks. I also add one package of lemon pie filling mix. The kind you use to make lemon meringue pie. I'm sure it's just sugar and granulated lemon but it makes this pie absolutely delicious. Not the sour twang of too much creamed cheese. I also top mine with strawberries and blueberries and it's a hit every time! Try it and I'm sure you'll make 2 next time.
I used this as a filling for a fruit tart on the 4th of July. I made my own shortbread crust, let it cool, added the filling and topped it with berries and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Everyone loved it.
This was really, really good! I bought 2 small lemons and used the zest and juice of both. I tasted the filling before pouring it into the crust to make sure it was lemony enough, and two lemons was perfect. I made it on a Friday afternoon and served it the next evening. It set up perfectly. My family and friends all loved it. I will be making this one again and again. It's the perfect easy dessert when you are craving lemon!
I never thought I'd say this, but it was just a tad too cream cheesey for me, but overall still a good taste. Will maybe add some cool whip for added fluffiness next time. Would make again...just with a few tweaks.
I loved this pie! I'm giving a 4 instead of 5 because I did deviate from the original recipe. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and only used one 8oz package of cream cheese. Instead of folding in cool whip, I beat a 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream (with 1/4 tsp vanilla extract, 1/4 tsp of lemon extract and 1 tbs of confectioners sugar) and folded that in. I put the pie in the freezer an hour before I served it and topped with whipped cream. I saw a lot of people had different opinions on the strength of the lemon flavor in the pie. I used the zest and juice of two large lemons and it was perfect for my family.
I have been using this recipe for years and always get rave reviews. it is rich and delicious and more then satisfy my cheesecake cravings, but is much easier and surprisingly lighter(maybe not calories but taste) then most cheesecakes. BTW, I have always known this recipes as cheesecake pie, not as icebox pie. can see why some people were confused...but look at the ingredients...it's going to taste like cheesecake...lol
This was so yummy, and so easy! I made it several times this summer. Even my brother-in-law, who doesn't like lemon, loved this one. I couldn't believe it! I agree with others to add the zest and juice of an extra lemon, otherwise there just isn't enough lemon flavor. I also whipped in some whipped cream to fluff it up, otherwise it's very dense and heavy. I gave this 4 stars because of the changes I made, but with the changes, it's a 5 star pie for sure!
I gave this 4 stars because I changed the recipe slightly by adding whipped topping to the final stir. It turned out wonderful! My guests loved this.
Very creamy and refreshing. The only change I will probably make is more lemon. Good summer dessert.
I've been looking for a recipe like this one. I did modiy just a little. I used 3 lemons and 1 lime, I also added 1/2 container of cool whip. I took this to a potluck dinner and it was the 1st dessert to disappear. Sweet but with the sour bite. GREAT!!!!!!!
Oh my gosh this was super easy to make, and it was so good. I used low fat versions of everything and you could not tell at all. Yummy.
Yum, I added additional lemon..yum
This is the easiest and always inspires awe.."like how did you make this?"..!!!
I used 4 lemons that yielded ¾ cup of lemon juice. I also added the zest from those lemons. Some thought the lemon flavor was right, another thought is was a bit tart. So depending on your love of lemons, I would recommend using ½ to ¾ cup of lemon juice. Although I did not measure the zest, I think it was about 2 teaspoons. That also contributes to the lemon flavor, so consider that too. This is a nice pie that is very easy to make.
While this pie is super-simple to assemble, it doesn't produce a super-foolproof result. My pie never really set-up properly so it was like eating a custard filling instead of a pie. Perhaps I added too much lemon juice? It may be better to list the number of tablespoons of lemon juice to be added rather than 2 lemons, juiced. I do like the fresh taste of a lemon pie, so, perhaps next time I'll nix 1 package of cream cheese in favor of about a 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup of sour cream. Then, I'll bake the pie for about 10-15 minutes before putting it in the fridge to cool.
we liked it very well but i had no lemons so used real lemon juice. 1/4 c. per lemon...1/2c for the pie.
A keeper, delicious and quick and easy to prepare. I followed a suggestion and used the juice and zest from three lemons. My family and I like it a little tarter so may try four lemons next time. Thank you for sharing, Heather.
After reviewing the reviews I used only one package of low-fat cream cheese, one cup of 50% less sugar condensed milk, added one cup of nonfat Cool Whip, 1 tsp vanilla, and the zest and juice of 3 lemons. After adding each ingredient slowly, beat on high with the mixer about 5 minutes until fluffy. AWESOME! So light and lemony. Hubby loooved this, he is a big lemon fan and this is our new fave. Instead of using a store-bought pie crust I made my own graham cracker crust and pressed it into cupcakes in a silicone pan. Put them in the freezer for a few hours for 12 ready-to-serve individual mini-pies. It is easy to pop these mini-pies out of the silicone pan and they soften in about a half hour. Topped each with a dab of Cool Whip. Keeping uneaten portions frozen prevents us from eating a whole pie in one or two days!! :)
I wish I could give this 5 stars, because it tasted so good that four of us killed the whole pie in one sitting! Unfortunately, we had to eat it with spoons because it never did set up. Still, the filling was so delicious, we thought next time just make the filling, forget the crust, and serve it in bowls! I do wish someone could suggest a way to get it to set up.
Excellant! Made it with 1 brick of low fat cr. cheese and used 1 cup of cool whip folded in. A home made graham crust is the best too! Very easy. Oh and used more lemon zest.
yummy
I am only giving this 3 stars because as is, it does not have enough lemon. You definitely need to follow the recommendations and add the zest of 4 lemons instead of just a teaspoon.
The reason I gave this recipe only two stars is because it's more of a tasty lemon cheesecake than an actual lemon icebox pie. I had to use more lemons as well (3 lemons for juice AND zest) and actually felt like I should have used at least one more and it just turned out to be a nice, creamy lemon cheesecake. :/ Kinda dissapointed because I wasted time and ingredients...but mainly because I've had a strong craving for lemon icebox pie here lately...and this recipe is not it. :(
Really good flavor. Thought the freshly squeezed lemon juice gave the pie a real zing! I didn't get the right texture with mine though so make sure you use an electric mixer (I don't own one) or it comes out lumpy. Mine was tasty just not as pretty to look at.
I made this today and it turned out great even though I had substitutions. My substitions were, 5 tablespoons of lemon juice instead of juice from 2 lemons. Also 1 teaspoon of orange rind/zest from spice jar instead of lemon zest. Used subs because that's what I had on hand and it turned out great! Juice from 1 lemon is approximately 3 tablespoons at most, so I used 5 tablespoons for the 2 lemons. Will be making this again.
I've made this recipe for the past 6 years and since then realized that it's foolproof. I never really measure the lemon juice and I use the zest of 2-4 lemons. But for best results, WAIT 1 DAY BEFORE EATING! It lasts for 10 days in the fridge, so let it really mellow.
Made this as a quick dessert for a summer BBQ. I am a terrible baker, so I love any dessert that uses store bought crust and has a no fail filling. I made this the night before and it held up really well.
I used 3/4 Cup lemon juice and the zest of a whole lemon. I like to use vanilla wafer crust more than graham wafer. I used an 8X8 square pan, to make it more like squares instead of a pie. It worked very nicely. This is my favorite lemon icebox/cheesecake recipe, and I've been looking a long time! I will definately make this again.
My only problem with this pie was that it didn't have a strong enough lemon taste. Maybe my lemons were too small to get the right amount of juice? I'd love to try making this pie again if I had a liquid measurement for how much juice there should be.
Wonderful smooth creamy pie. I made it on a whim 2 hrs before company came because I needed a quick dessert that I could use my lemons on. Everybody loved it and said it was delicious. I did not use any whipped topping on it but that would probably have made it creamier. I did use more lemon rind than was called for because I really love that lemon flavor. I just added this one to my recipe file.
This whipped up in the food processor in no time!! I used the juice of 3 lemons and the zest of 2. Half my family want less lemon next time while the other half loved it as is! I can't wait to try it with limes!
yummy!
Recipe was very good, substituted Gluten free crust by grinding 8oz GF ginger snap cookies and 6tblsp melted butter to make crust. Bake in pie dish for 7mins , cool and add filling. Bumped up lemon juice to 3 lemons as well. Big Hit!!
Awesome! This is my boyfriend's favorite dessert so I was nervous about choosing a recipe to follow, but I'm so glad I chose this one. He said it was the best he's ever had and everyone who tasted it keeps bugging me to make another one.
When I made this recipe, it was guick and delicious. My husband keeps asking me to make it again. I would highely recommend it to everyone.
I used the juice of two large lemons and I think that was a bit too much because the filling was fairly runny. It did thicken in the fridge but became runny again when sitting out at a party.
Good+++
This tasted like lemon cheese cake not like lemon icebox pie.
This isn't the recipe I was hoping it would be. It was nowhere near sweet enough, and I ended up having to add the zest of 4 lemons to get anywhere close to a real "lemony" flavor. It was just very flat tasting.
Yum Yum Yum Yum Yum... we thought this was fantastic!! Did not use the lemon rind as i hate bits if rind in any food - but will maybe try it next time as this was a little light on the lemon tang, and i used 2 lemons! But all the same was absolutely delicous and will be made again and again in my house!
This is such a great recipe that never fails! I agree to add 1 more lemon (or you can cheat and use 1/4 cup concentrated lemon juice) and for an extra creamy touch, I add 1 teaspoon of vanilla!
This recipe is soooo easy and absolutely delicious! I especially loved that it's a no bake. All of my family loved this so much. They thought it was store bought! This pie is now a favorite among my family. Thank you posting it!
Tastes very good will make it again!
I read every review & using their recommendations the pie was outstanding & is a wonderful dessert to serve to family and guests. I always leave cream cheese out overnite to soften & avoid the little lumps. To avoid the "cream cheese flavor" I added 1/4 cup sugar to the cream cheese and beat the two together for 5 minutes. I then added the condensed milk and 1 tsp. of vanilla, the juice of 2 very large lemons and all the zest from both lemons. I did not care for the prepared graham cracker crust so next time will make my own crust or as some suggested use the shortbread crust. Other than that, it is a delicious dessert.
Oh, this was really good, even better than I expected. This is a creamy and versatile go-to no-bake cheesecake recipe that everyone should have on hand. I made my own graham cracker crust and used Neufchatel cheese and fat-free s.c. milk. I also made sure to put in plenty of lemon zest, which not only adds bright flavor but also happy specks of color. Be sure to do a taste test after mixing everything together to see if anything needs added (sugar, more zest, etc.) I'm thinking of trying a vanilla pie next!
Yummy, easy pie! Only reason I did not give this 5 stars was even using 3 lemons for the zest and juice, we still could barely taste any lemon. I guess we just like a lot of tang in our lemon or lime pies. This recipe is definitely a keeper but I will up the lemon substantially in the future.
really good...I needed to add quite a bit more lemon juice and zest to get the lemony tart taste I was looking for but it was sooo easy and quick to make...I garnished with blueberries!
This pie is wonderful. I used 3/4 c of lemon juice instead of juicing and zesting lemons (just to save time). I served it for Sunday lunch and it was gone in minutes. I added a little bit of yellow food coloring just for looks.
So, after reading many reviews I am adding my review from a male perspective and from someone who is not a cook or baker. Even I managed to get this dessert to come out quite tasty and would do it again. Amazed at how easy it was to make. I did have a hard time trying to determine the amount of lemon juice to use as everyone says an amount would be easier. So, I microwaved the cream cheese (two 8 oz bars) to soften, then I beat the cream for about 2 mins until creamy. Then I added the sweetened condensed milk beat on high to blend well, then I added the lemon juice and zest which incorporated (I word I see often with cooking, lol). I actually beat probably more then incorporated, it was creamy when I poured into the crust. So my only concern was if I added too much lemon would the pie not set in the shell, but after three hours in the refrigerator it was ready. It was light and lemony, I could have used more lemon juice but it was good. Changes for my next pie are (1) Sample the batter for amount of lemon flavor. I tossed some lemon juice for fear of not setting up but I could have used more lemon flavor, (2) someone recommended freezing the pie, with the 1/4 of pie left over I chilled and loved it . It did not freeze, even after setting over night. Definitely will make again!
This recipe was perfect! I had 4 very large lemons. I used the rind of all four and only the juice of 2 lemons. Of course you need to add in increments until you get the perfect taste of lemon. Mine came out light, sweet with just the right amount of lemon taste. I made a graham cracker crust from scratch as well. Great spring/summer dessert. Thanks!
OMG! My fam went crazy for this recipe! I used 2 cans of condensed milk instead of one, and I used the lemon juice from the bottle in lieu of fresh lemons (I just added and tasted until it tasted right to me). Also, I used a homemade/self-made graham cracker crust: crunch up graham crackers, mix in sugar and melted butter, and put into container that mix is going in and line it up all up the sides. They think I went through exhaustive measures for this icebox pie, but it was SO EASY to make! Def new fam fav tradition!
Fantastic and so easy to make. Too sour for my taste but everyone loved it, except the kids! It's a great adult dessert, but not for most kids.
made this tonight for dessert. Used fat-free condensed milk. Topped with Lite Cool Whip and it was a hit! Good flavor and not too sweet or tart -- just the right combination of ingredients. Both my daughters asked for the recipe! Thank you for submitting this one.
Used only 1 cream cheese. Mixed cream cheese and condensed milk with mixer 5 or more min. before adding 1/3 cup lemon juice, rind, and 1 tsp. vanilla. Be sure and let cream cheese get room temp. Very important. Made my own graham cracker crust. Added lemon rind on top of pie.
I took the initiative to make this slightly more healthy so as not to feel so guilty indulging. I'm so glad I did because this is amazing! I made my own graham cracker crust- 1 package reduced fat graham crackers, 1 packet of truvia no calorie sweetener and 2 tbls melted butter- baked in the oven for about 10 minutes. Then for filling I used one fat free cream cheese and one regular, 1 packet of truvia no cal sweetener, fat free sweetended condensed milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and the zest and juice of only 1 lemon. Creamy light and delicious- in my opinion the perfect summer desert- especially for cheesecake lovers! i'll keep this is a desert staple in my cookbook for sure.
Simple and delicious! Made it according to recipe except I used zest and juice of 3 lemons. Served up with some whipped cream.
I took this pie to a church pie sale and it was delicious. It did melt, probably because it did not freeze long enough, but it still tasted good like that. Several people even asked for the recipe. This is so easy, I will make it many more times to come!
Love this pie! It's so easy! The proportions are good, but I added one more lemon's zest for a tangier flavor. Just taste before filling crust to get the lemon to your liking. I topped it with blueberries. Thanks for a great, easy recipe, Heather!
Not bad, but I will take the reviewer's advice from below and use the zest of 4 lemons next time. My guests enjoyed the pie but I thought it could use more lemon flavor and I believe the extra zest will do the trick.
My family loved this recipe! I added about a tsp of sugar, but that was the only change I made and it probably wasn't necessary! I definetely recommend this recipe!
Very good and fast. I only purchased one lemon for zesting and juicing and used 1/3 cup of "fake" lemon (the kind in the plastic lemon container) to save money. Once mixed, I felt it needed more lemon flavor, so I added extra. I love lime, so I added a dash of that too.
Wonderful and oh so easy. I used just a little less sweetened condensed milk to cut down on the sugar content. Very creamy.
Could be more lemony.
So easy and always a family pleaser!!
Family liked this, but i didnt care for it that much, to much con milk taste. Easy to make.
A fantastically easy pie to make. I added an egg yolk to firm it up as I'd put too much lemon juice. It worked out well.
Easy and tasty. I tend to add more juice than it calls for to make it tart and I top it with a container of extra creamy Cool Whip.
It didn't set up at all, even after overnight in the refrigerator. Had to serve it as pudding and even then the taste was just so-so
It was easy; good but a little thick. Would try with cool whip mixed in. 8-10-18
Very very rich. Small servings are more than sufficient!
I used 1 pkg of cream cheese instead of 2, 1 small cool whip in its place, the zest and juice of 3 lemons, 4 drops of lemon essential oil and a few drops of yellow food coloring. I whipped it all up fluffy. My family LOVED it!!
Good. but not great. I have other lemon recipes that I like much more e.g. lemon sour cream pie.
I used the juice of 3 lemons, lemon zest, and finally some concentrated lemon juice, and this still just tasted like cream cheese with a slight lemon twist. I was afraid to add any more as it was getting very liquid and I was afraid it wouldn't set up. Didn't matter, it tasted awful, I might as well just eat cream cheese with a spoon.
EXCELLENT! I know that there are people complaining it is not sweet enough, but to be honest, my German taste buds can't handle the overly sweet American desserts most of the time and I usually have to pass on things like these. But not this one! The reason this dessert is so successful at all the parties etc I take it to, is actually BECAUSE it is wonderfully tart and sooo incredible lemony!
