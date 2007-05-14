Lemon Icebox Pie III

So, after reading many reviews I am adding my review from a male perspective and from someone who is not a cook or baker. Even I managed to get this dessert to come out quite tasty and would do it again. Amazed at how easy it was to make. I did have a hard time trying to determine the amount of lemon juice to use as everyone says an amount would be easier. So, I microwaved the cream cheese (two 8 oz bars) to soften, then I beat the cream for about 2 mins until creamy. Then I added the sweetened condensed milk beat on high to blend well, then I added the lemon juice and zest which incorporated (I word I see often with cooking, lol). I actually beat probably more then incorporated, it was creamy when I poured into the crust. So my only concern was if I added too much lemon would the pie not set in the shell, but after three hours in the refrigerator it was ready. It was light and lemony, I could have used more lemon juice but it was good. Changes for my next pie are (1) Sample the batter for amount of lemon flavor. I tossed some lemon juice for fear of not setting up but I could have used more lemon flavor, (2) someone recommended freezing the pie, with the 1/4 of pie left over I chilled and loved it . It did not freeze, even after setting over night. Definitely will make again!