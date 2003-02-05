Grasshopper Pie II
This fluffy pie contains creme de menthe and creme de cacao.
YUMMY!!! I haven't found anyone that doesn't lovr this cool refreshing pie I make in in summer, fall, winter, and spring it is a year round favoriteRead More
In my opinion there is too much liquer in the pie filling and it is overwhelming. I probably wouldn't make this again.Read More
Very nice. I froze mine instead of chilling it, and I added slightly less liqueur, just a personal preference. This is a foolproof recipe and a keeper.
This was a good recipe, but I think the Creme de Menthe was too strong. I might use less, maybe half, next time. I used crushed Andes mints on the top and crushed Oreos and that was pretty good. The only thing I might change is the strength of the mint.
I fixed this recipe years ago and los it. I'm glad I could find it again.
When I was a kid, my mother used to make this pie for me every year for my birthday. I thought it was the best pie in the world. When I lost her, I lost the reciepe with her. For years I have wondered if I'll ever get the chance to have that same version again. This receipe is it!!! I can't begin to tell you how thrilled I was. My only suggestion is that you make the crust yourself instead of purchasing a pre-made one. (The reciepe for the home made crust can be found on the Grasshopper I receipe page.) I can't thank you enough Celia and allrecipes.com!!!
I used a graham cracker crust, with cocoa powder. I also used 1/2 c half and half instead of evaporated milk since I didn't have any. I looked up mallow equivalents and settled on 1- 7 oz. jar of marshmallow creme. It's good, but too sweet and not quite enough mint taste for me. It's also heavy - meaning rich. I would use this recipe again, tweaking some ingredients.
This was the first grasshopper pie that I have had and neither I or the family were that impressed. I reduced the alchohol content, but it was still too strong. Plus, it didn't have much flavor (besides alchohol) or zip. I won't make it again.
My grandmother served Grasshopper Pie every year at Christmas. When we lost her, we lost the recipe. My mother has been trying various recipes for years trying to recreate it, but it hasn't gone so well. I offered to try this year and used this recipe. Success! This was it! Based on several reviews, I lowered the alcohol slightly (by about 1/4) and I didn't find it overwhelming. I think the full amount would have been fine. As it was with mine, there was just a hint of alcohol. I am knocking off a star for the pre-made pie crust part of the recipe. That is unthinkable. Those things taste like dirt. Crush 24 Oreos + 6 Tablespoons melted butter, bake at 350 F for 10 minutes. Easy.
