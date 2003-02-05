Grasshopper Pie II

This fluffy pie contains creme de menthe and creme de cacao.

Recipe by Celia

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine evaporated milk and marshmallows. Stir over low heat until marshmallows are completely melted. Chill until mixture holds its shape when dropped from a spoon.

  • Slowly pour creme de menthe and creme de cacao into marshmallow mixture while stirring constantly. Continue to stir until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

  • Pour whipping cream into a large chilled mixing bowl. Add a few drops of green food coloring if desired. Whip cream until stiff. Gently fold whipped cream into marshmallow mixture.

  • Spread mixture into pie crust. Chill overnight before serving. Garnish each slice with shaved chocolate and crushed peppermint if desired. Be sure to refrigerate any leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 247.6mg. Full Nutrition
