Frozen Pumpkin Pie

This wonderful new twist to the traditional pumpkin pie has vanilla ice cream in the bottom and is lined with a gingersnap crust! Cool and refreshing! Garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping and some crushed gingersnaps if you like.
This is truly an excellent pie. One minor problem with the recipe keeps it from getting 5 stars: after baking the gingersnap crust, if you just put ice cream right on, the crust starts falling apart. The answer: freeze your baked crust for around an hour and you will be able to put on the other layers with ease. As far as taste goes, this pie is wonderful.
I'm really bummed because I thought this pie would be terrific. I followed the instructions very carefully (and I bake pretty frequently), but my crust froze to a concrete like substance. Not sure what happened, but the ice cream was melting by the time the crust was soft enough to break apart. I would have be mortified if I'd cooked this for anyone but my immediate family. (it was a good source of laughs). The pie had a nice flavor but really needed the zing of the gingerbread crust.
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone LOVED it! The only thing is that it needs to be thawed out before serving(which it doesn't say in the recipe)-it was SO HARD to cut the crust. Other than that, it was DELICIOUS!
This pie was SO EASY to make...and tasted so GOOD!!! I made the crust in the evening and left it in the (baking stone) pie plate. The next day I just had to finish it...what a breeze, yet it looks and tastes like it would be diffiult to make! My 10 yr old son asked me never to make "traditional pumpkin pie" again...he really enjoyed it. It cut beautifully in my pampered cef pie plate. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!!
Excellent pie. Because I love pumpkin I only added 1 cup of cool whip for a really powerful pumpkin flavor. Doing that also made all of the ingredients fit perfectly into the pie pan. My only complaint was that the ice cream got a little icy. Any suggestions to remedy that for next time?
My sister makes a recipe similar to this but the pumpkin layer was always kinda blah. I thought I'd try this recipe and oh boy! The pumpkin layer was so delicious! The whipped topping makes the pumpkin creamy and with a very pleasing texture. The ingredients of this recipe come together perfectly! But like everyone else I was getting a little annoyed about my crust breaking. But after the first bite, my furrowed brow disappeared. This recipe is so much more interesting then regular pumpkin pie.I will certainly make this every year!
This recipe is fab. My Hubby is a huge pumpkin pie fan, but when I made this, he and i both agreed that it is even yummier than traditional pumpkin pie, and it is so much easier!I woulad also like to add that the crust is probably the best part! the cookies make it so crumbly and crunchy, what a lovely texture.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2003
This recipe is delicious. Tastes the same as a normal pumpkin pie but frozen. My husband absolutely loved it. I always make two at a time. Stays good for a long time in the freezer! Thanks for the recipe!!
I made this recipe as directed, except I used a 10 inch crust (it wouldn't have fit otherwise). Everyone said they loved it, but I think it was too sweet. Next time I will add half the amount of sugar. I didn't have an issue with my crust falling apart, but I did bake it for 8 minutes and let it cool overnight in the fridge before adding the filling.
I like the idea of this recipe, and the consistency. But there is WAY too much sugar! I could barely eat a whole slice. The pumpkin layer is already sitting on a bed of gingersnaps and ice cream, and made mostly of whipped cream. WHY is there another cup of sugar in there?? I would cut the sugar by AT LEAST half if I make this again.
YUM YUM! I topped with almond slivers, added an extra half cup of pumpkin and decreased whipped topping by half cup. Turned out great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2003
Oh my gosh! You have to try this recipe! I made it to bring to a party because it looked very easy. Not only was it soo easy, but everyone loved it! I am making it again today for my husband. Thanks for the great recipe!
I have not had the best luck with frozen pies, or some pumpkin desserts, so I was skeptical. This was very yummy. The texture was nice, and the flavor was excellent. I didn't have any gingersnaps handy, so I used a pre-made graham cracker crust that I toasted in the oven at 400 degrees for 6 minutes, and it tasted great. Everyone loved it.
