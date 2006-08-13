Frozen Pumpkin Pie

This wonderful new twist to the traditional pumpkin pie has vanilla ice cream in the bottom and is lined with a gingersnap crust! Cool and refreshing! Garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping and some crushed gingersnaps if you like.

By Carolyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl mix together 1 1/2 cups crushed gingersnaps and 1 tablespoon sugar. Stir in melted butter or margarine. Press mixture evenly into a 9 inch pie plate. Bake for 15 minutes. Allow to cool.

  • In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin, 1 cup sugar, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir until thoroughly mixed. Fold in whipped topping.

  • Spread ice cream in an even layer in bottom of cooled gingersnap crust. Pour pumpkin mixture over ice cream. Freeze at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with whipped topping and crushed gingersnaps if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 57.6g; fat 18g; cholesterol 29.8mg; sodium 374.2mg. Full Nutrition
