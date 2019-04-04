Super Easy Polish Cabbage Rolls

Good basic recipe for stuffed cabbage rolls. My grandmother was Hungarian, and she used ground pork and beef, but there is much less fat in these. The only change I made was to spread half a can of sauerkraut in the dish before adding the rolls, and spread the other half on top of the rolls. Add 1 cup of water to the dish, pour over the tomato sauce and sprinkle a teaspoon of caraway seeds over the top. Cover and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes. And there you have it! You have just changed Polish Cabbage Rolls into Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage! The sauerkraut makes all the difference in the world!
These turned out great for me, next time I'm going to do stewed tomatoes on top vs. the tomato sauce. The tomato sauce on top was just a little too strong for me. It would be good with a few ounces of tomato sauce in the rice filling too.
so very good! I am trying to go healthy! I used ground chicken and ground turkey. I wished I'd have cooked the cabbage leaves slightly longer, but still very good. I minced the garlic as I didn't remember to smash. I used tomatoes sauce with herbs and garlic flavor. Otherwise, followed recipe. SOOOO GOOD
Thank you for the recipe, JRebel! I’ve been trying to recreate my Polish husband’s grandmother’s cabbage rolls for years. The filling of the cabbage rolls is spot on for using ground turkey! I used a little too much marjoram, but it was not overwhelming. We really enjoyed these cabbage rolls. To save some time, I cooked the rice in my rice cooker earlier in the day. 2 – 2 ¼ lb ground turkey and 1 medium-large? head cabbage yielded 18 rolls of varying sizes for us. To bake, I placed the really small leaves of the cabbage in the bottom of the prepared baking dish (no waste here) and placed the rolls on top. I would rate the cabbage rolls as written 5 stars. The only reason why I’m rating 4 stars is because of the sauce. As written, there is plenty of sauce for the rolls, but we didn’t care for the strong tomato sauce flavor. Overall, excellent recipe for the mixture! and we froze half of the rolls (unbaked, without the sauce, lay flat on sheet tray and placed in single layer in Ziploc bags—lay bag flat in freezer)! When ready to bake the frozen rolls, thaw rolls in fridge overnight, transfer rolls to baking dish, pour sauce over and bake as directed in recipe. This will be our go to recipe for stuffing the rolls!
These are super easy, as the title implies. I utilized my Instant Pot to steam my cabbage for about 10 minutes, which was a tad too long as the outer few leaves tore apart but I still had plenty of usable leaves. If you happen to not have canned tomato sauce on hand and you’re a gardener a good substitute is home canned stewed tomatoes with a couple tablespoons of tomato paste to make sauce. To cut acidity I did add a tablespoon of brown sugar to my sauce mixture. Also sprinkled in a little Italian seasonings for a little flavor boost to the sauce. These were delicious and very close to a recipe I’ve used for years. The meat mixture was perfect. Although I didn’t do it for this recipe, I have cheated with not rolling the meat mixture with the cabbage, but instead layering chopped cabbage in the bottom of the pan, followed by oblong “meatballs”, sauce, and then more cabbage, topped with remaining sauce to make more of a casserole. Just a tip for those who may dismiss making cabbage rolls thinking it’s too much work. I did use ground beef as the submitter mentions in the cooks notes. I never have ground chicken on hand. Thank you for the tasty recipe.
I used canned white chicken (already cooked)and added this to the sautéed onions. I also didn’t have marjoram on hand so used oregano and parsley flakes to help season. I also added a small amount of tomato sauce to the stuffing...it could’ve used a little more or maybe some fresh chopped tomatoes to add moisture since it was a little dry. I didn’t have to bake as long either since everything except eggs was already cooked.
I had to omit the garlic, as I am allergic to it. Then I also did not have any tomato sauce, so I used a jar of green enchilada sauce that I had. it turned out great. Hubby said that it was a really good recipe that you could use many different types of sauce to change it up.... This is going to be one that I will keep and use often. It was very simple one to make!
Not like the authentic recipe, sorry. It may be easy, but too bland for our taste. We use beef/sausage with different spices; ground turkey or chicken doesn't do it for us. Secret ingredient is a dollop of bacon fat to the rice before mixing in the ground meat mixture. We do bake it in the oven with cabbage leaves and sauce on bottom of pan before rolls added, then more sauce on top. Hint: to get rid of that boiling cabbage smell, change the water a couple times. It may take a tad longer, but your home will thank you for it.
I made this but instead of salt I used arable. Used diced tomatoes instead of tomatoes sauce or soup.had little cabbage leaves so I chopped it and mixed it in with the ground beef. Had extra meat mixture and put it in the pan to cook with the rolls.
