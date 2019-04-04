Super Easy Polish Cabbage Rolls

Thank you for the recipe, JRebel! I’ve been trying to recreate my Polish husband’s grandmother’s cabbage rolls for years. The filling of the cabbage rolls is spot on for using ground turkey! I used a little too much marjoram, but it was not overwhelming. We really enjoyed these cabbage rolls. To save some time, I cooked the rice in my rice cooker earlier in the day. 2 – 2 ¼ lb ground turkey and 1 medium-large? head cabbage yielded 18 rolls of varying sizes for us. To bake, I placed the really small leaves of the cabbage in the bottom of the prepared baking dish (no waste here) and placed the rolls on top. I would rate the cabbage rolls as written 5 stars. The only reason why I’m rating 4 stars is because of the sauce. As written, there is plenty of sauce for the rolls, but we didn’t care for the strong tomato sauce flavor. Overall, excellent recipe for the mixture! and we froze half of the rolls (unbaked, without the sauce, lay flat on sheet tray and placed in single layer in Ziploc bags—lay bag flat in freezer)! When ready to bake the frozen rolls, thaw rolls in fridge overnight, transfer rolls to baking dish, pour sauce over and bake as directed in recipe. This will be our go to recipe for stuffing the rolls!