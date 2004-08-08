Cookie Pie

This is a favorite of my granddaughters and has become a tradition at Christmastime for the kids. We top the pie with colored sprinkles to match the occasion. You can also use ginger snaps in this recipe for variety.

By Betsy Chadbourne

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Spread a 1 inch layer of whipped topping into bottom of graham cracker crust. Cover whipped topping with a layer of cookies. Cover cookies with another layer of whipped topping. Continue to alternate layers until cookies and whipped topping are gone. Refrigerate for at least 24 hours to allow cookies to soften. Top with sprinkles just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 347.4mg. Full Nutrition
