Scottish Shepherd's Pie

4
23 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This pie was made by my Nana, and my whole family loves it!

Recipe by Emtmom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place ham in a 2 quart casserole dish and top with corn. Heat in preheated oven 10 minutes. Remove and top with mashed potatoes. Heat in oven for 20 more minutes, then remove.

  • Turn oven to "broil" setting. Dot potatoes with butter or margarine, then place pie under broiler just until golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 53.7g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 1100.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022