Scottish Shepherd's Pie

This is such a wonderful casserole that is easy as can be! I had lots of leftover mashed potatoes and ham from Christmas Eve dinner and didn't know what to do with it. I did a search on here for a recipe with both of those things and this was the only one that came up so I tried it. It took 5 minutes to prepare with my leftovers and the creamed corn. I added a handful of frozen corn to it to firm it up a bit, and added salt and pepper, crushed crackers, and a handful of frozen cheddar cheese to the top. My 1 and 4 year olds love it, and so do I! We were really getting sick of the same old breakfast and noodle casseroles to use up the ham leftovers and this was a refreshing alternative. Since my potatoes were cold, straight from the fridge, and because I wanted the cheese/cracker top to get crisp I increased the backing time to 45 minutes and it was perfect. I also wasn't sure about the amounts of everything (since I used leftovers) so I just guessed and the amounts are great. The ham/potatoe/corn flavors together are delicious. I plan on freezing the rest of my leftover ham so I can make this whenever I want!