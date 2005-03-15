Scottish Shepherd's Pie
This pie was made by my Nana, and my whole family loves it!
This is a great concept dish, but definitely needed some tweaking. I added 1 egg and a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix along with 2 cups of frozen peas. It was perfect! Next time I might add some lowfat sour cream to the potatoes to give it a little more flavor, but otherwise I will be sure to make this dish again!
I was born and raised in Scotland and have never heard of a shepherd's pie made with ham and corn, so I don't know how this title came about! I tried the recipe anyway thinking it would be quick and easy but it was so watery and sweet flavored I won't be adding it to my recipe box unfortunately.
This is such a wonderful casserole that is easy as can be! I had lots of leftover mashed potatoes and ham from Christmas Eve dinner and didn't know what to do with it. I did a search on here for a recipe with both of those things and this was the only one that came up so I tried it. It took 5 minutes to prepare with my leftovers and the creamed corn. I added a handful of frozen corn to it to firm it up a bit, and added salt and pepper, crushed crackers, and a handful of frozen cheddar cheese to the top. My 1 and 4 year olds love it, and so do I! We were really getting sick of the same old breakfast and noodle casseroles to use up the ham leftovers and this was a refreshing alternative. Since my potatoes were cold, straight from the fridge, and because I wanted the cheese/cracker top to get crisp I increased the backing time to 45 minutes and it was perfect. I also wasn't sure about the amounts of everything (since I used leftovers) so I just guessed and the amounts are great. The ham/potatoe/corn flavors together are delicious. I plan on freezing the rest of my leftover ham so I can make this whenever I want!
I'm sure this is a tasty dish, but it isn't Shepherd's Pie, which is made with minced lamb or mutton.
Super-easy recipe that kids love and so quick to make! I used instant mashies, but I would suggest making the potatoes a little stiffer so the cassarole isn't too watery. Also, I used 1 can of regular corn and 1 can of creamed corn.
This is such a great "starter" recipe. I was looking for a recipe for my leftover ham and found this. I didn't have creamed corn so i used regular (drained) corn mixed with cream of potato soup. (I contemplated cream o onion or cream o potato, but potato worked great) Then I added a dollup of sour cream to the mashed potatoes. Also some seasoned salt and pepper. It turned out great. I served it with shredded cheddar cheese. I halved the recipe. My husband and I both went back for seconds. No leftovers!
I loved this recipe. My son is a picky eater and he had seconds. real easy to make. I did add some cheese on top. It was great,thank you.
I made this with green beans instead of corn and added a bit of paprika on the potatos. Came out delicious! Also the recipe didnt indicate whether to broil at low or high setting. I opted for high and was very happy with how it came out. I will make this again for sure.
This was excellent! My DS & SS & I really loved it, my DH liked it (not a fan of mashed potatoes if you can believe that!) but the flavors were so great together. The bottom was quite wet, the ham let out a lot of liquid. I had used 1 can of regular corn and one can of the creamed corn. I also put a layer of leftover shredded cheese over the ham before adding the potatoes, about 1c, I wanted to make sure my DH liked it lol. We didn't broil it though, although I'm sure that would have been a nice touch - we got a late start making this and we were all too eager for supper to wait for it to broil :) Oh and I added minced onion & parsley to the potatoes when I whipped them - yum!!
I followed Stephkow's idea: Add 1 egg + 1 (small) box of Jiffy Cornbread Mix and it lasted my family of 3 for 3 days. I did not add frozen peas but if you like them that is a good idea. I stored this in a covered caseorole dish (inside a Xtra large Ziploc. Made for easy clean up).
I've never had a shepherd's pie before, so I wouldn't know the difference between Scottish and otherwise, but I hope it's true that this isn't really like it. It was OK, but nothing beyond that. I normally get that there are differences of opinion, but this time I quite honestly don't understand the 5 stars. I made it as is, except that I didn't totally mash the potatoes down, but left a lot of small hunks, which merely changed the texture a bit. I didn't have issues with it being too wet or anything, but it certainly did need something. It also did not heat up very well. Won't be making again, sorry.
Super easy comfort food. I took another reviews suggestion and used 1 can of corn and 1 can of creamed corn. Still was "watery" I also used instant garlic mashed potatoes. This ONLY gets a four because I need recipes to use up left over ham after holiday meals. Otherwise this was just okay, nothing to brag about.
topped with a bit of cheese made this divine!
Awesome quick meal using leftovers. Sprinkled the cheddar cheese on after cooked for 20 minutes, returned to oven approx 5 minutes at 350 F just to melt the cheese...definitely will make again...
Kinda sweet but good.. Kids should love it. Very easy. Lose a star because it is watery, (Even when you hand mash the potatoes)and boring. It seems like it is missing something...more veggies.. and a crust of some sort (perhaps biscuit)... I guess that's the difference between Scottish and regular shephards pie? Otherwise great way to get rid of leftover Holiday Ham
It was leftover night so I made two separate dishes to suit everyone's likes. This was one of them! All four of my kids absolutely LOVED this recipe. I did tweak it a little bit..I added freshly minced garlic and onions to the ham and fried it for about ten minutes on high heat before putting in the casserole. The only thing i did find was that there was a bit too much cream corn, as it bubbled up and over the mashed potatoes (although it wasn't too much when eating it, it was actually perfect amount!!). So if using two cans, I recommend putting a pan under your casserole dish to catch the drippings or you will be cleaning your oven! Will definitely make this again. Thank you for sharing!
This was great! The family was getting really tired of ham sandwiches so I was looking for a simple recipe I could make quickly. My teenage son helped me and he said he now knew something I could cook all by himself after he moves out. Loved it.
Excellent. Very quick and easy. My husband loved it. I always look for easy quick meals to make during the week since we both work. This was both filling and delicious.
I made this last night for my family, it was a quick fix! I did make a few changes being I thought the flavors kind of ended up just meshing together. To help brake up the starches I simply added some cheddar cheese to the top half way through baking. It would also be great with a gravy!
My husband loves when I make this!
