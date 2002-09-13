Ranch Oyster Crackers

Nabisco Premium Oyster Crackers are twice the price as other brands but you are getting what you paid for. Nabisco ones are the nice bite size crackers that when you put a single one in your mouth it becomes a game. I upright the cracker in my mouth and split it seam wise - these are awesome, and have an empty cavity in the middle which leads to great texture and crunch when biting each one. The other crackers that are dime size are solid and don't offer the same bitting texture. However, the dime size ones are budget conscious and for my daughter I buy the dime size ones. For a formal gathering and to impress buy the almost quarter size Nabisco oyster crackers or take extra at a restaurant that offers the quarter size ones with your soup. (just kiddin') This is a perfect recipe for my young daughter to make and it boost her self-esteem! We like the full flavor of all the spices with this recipe. You can adjust the amount of the spices. Another reviewer says the Nabisco ones are less salty than the dime size ones.