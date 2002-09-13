Ranch Oyster Crackers

These oyster crackers make an easy, seasoned snack for any party occasion.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Mix together vegetable oil, dressing mix, dill weed, lemon pepper, and garlic powder in a large bowl. Add oyster crackers; toss to coat. Spread evenly on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes; stir gently after 10 minutes of baking.

  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 7g; sodium 558.2mg. Full Nutrition
