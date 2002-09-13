Ranch Oyster Crackers
These oyster crackers make an easy, seasoned snack for any party occasion.
These oyster crackers make an easy, seasoned snack for any party occasion.
very quick and easy to put together and make. tasty too! be sure to stir them after ten minutes and "drain" evenly on paper towels to take away some of the greasy-ness.Read More
This recipe was o.k. I thought mine turned out a little bland, and I used all of the "optional" ingredients except the garlic powder. If you use garlic salt in place of garlic powder I am certain that they will turn out too salty as someone else mentioned. In addition - if you use a standard box (15 oz.) of oyster crackers you will probably need to increase the oil. My son loves these.. so I will continue to experiment with the recipe.Read More
very quick and easy to put together and make. tasty too! be sure to stir them after ten minutes and "drain" evenly on paper towels to take away some of the greasy-ness.
Love these! This recipe is my favorite because only 1/4 c. oil is used vs. as much as 1 c. in other recipes. Last time I made them I was out of the ranch dressing mix, so I just used the spices and added some seasoned salt and pepper. They were great that way too!
This recipe was o.k. I thought mine turned out a little bland, and I used all of the "optional" ingredients except the garlic powder. If you use garlic salt in place of garlic powder I am certain that they will turn out too salty as someone else mentioned. In addition - if you use a standard box (15 oz.) of oyster crackers you will probably need to increase the oil. My son loves these.. so I will continue to experiment with the recipe.
Wow, how have I never made these before?! Such a simple party staple. I followed the directions, thought I do always sub canola for veggie and I chose to leave out the optional lemon pepper for personal preference. I used the new HVR spicy ranch packet and it has a nice little kick. FYI-5C of crackers is one standard size bag.
Easy and delicious. Omitted the dill weed and lemon pepper and added 1/4 tsp cajun seasoning. Shook it up in a ziploc and poured it onto a foiled lined sheet. Baked for 16 minutes and the crispiness is perfect!
I have been making these crackers for sometime and I love them. Especially around the holidays. Their savoriness is a nice change from all of the sweet stuff that is out around Christmastime.
these are very good. made as the recipe stated, although i did make my own dry ranch mix with a recipe from recipezaar bc i didn't have ranch seasoning. didn't have any issues with greasiness. the flavor is very strong, so you could reduce mix part by half if you don't like strong flavored crackers, but i do and it was perfect for me. thanks for the recipe! bf and i both like them.
Love these. Christmast tradition. Add only Two Tbls. Ranch Cook 5-6 min each side or dill will scorch. Drain on paper towels
These were so tasty. For those that complain of too salty, or too much seasoning, I suggest analyzing the ingredients you're using. First, I think a brand name ranch mix makes a difference. I've bought several and make my own dressing - they're not all the same. Second, are you using an especially salty cracker? I used Premium crackers. Love them, but don't find them in every store. Last, look at the package of ranch mix. Mine are all 2 ounces. If you use the whole package you're doubling the seasonings. That being said, you can't go wrong with this tasty recipe.
I used buttered pop corn oil instead of veg. oil and did the garlic and dill weed thing. It was great.
These are delicious and sooo easy! I used twice the amount of oyster crackers (1 whole box) and substituted cajun seasoning mix for the lemon pepper. This cut the saltiness and added a little spicy kick. Yum!
Good, but very salty. I added the optional ingredients (and extra dill), but had to "brush off" the baked crackers to reduce the pure salty taste.
To a previous reviewer - When you read the recipe and nutritionional information, you must have realized that it was going to be very salty! [AllRecipes estimation - Amount Per Serving - Calories: 275; Total Fat: 14.1g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 1116mg; Total Carbs: 32.4g; Dietary Fiber: 1.4g; Protein: 3.8g] My only suggestion is to use only half the package of ranch dressing mix.
Definitely reduce the salt when making this one, very flavorful, but way too salty.
Easy, cheap and everyone loves these crackers. I combine the dsg mix, dill, oil, lemon pepper, etc and put it all together with a box of oyster crackers in a gallon sized plastic bag and just gently toss around. You can actually coat the crackers more evenly that way and not have a big bowl to clean. Anyway you make them, they are a hit.
This recipe is very good. I did make a few changes to how I prep this though because my family likes them especially zippy. I upped the oil to 1/3 cup, and raised the dill and lemon pepper to 1 tsp. Makes some seriously zippy crackers!
Yummy!
Made these for many years but rather than bake them, I toss (shake) them gently in a covered Tupperware bowl (lettuce crisper). Set bowl on counter and every 15-20 minutes roll, invert bowl and shake gently in covered bowl about 4-5 times. Do not stir~breaks up crackers. Not greasy and no need to drain on paper towels. Store right in the same bowl.
These were O.K. nothing special. Would not make these again
Zesty
Nabisco Premium Oyster Crackers are twice the price as other brands but you are getting what you paid for. Nabisco ones are the nice bite size crackers that when you put a single one in your mouth it becomes a game. I upright the cracker in my mouth and split it seam wise - these are awesome, and have an empty cavity in the middle which leads to great texture and crunch when biting each one. The other crackers that are dime size are solid and don't offer the same bitting texture. However, the dime size ones are budget conscious and for my daughter I buy the dime size ones. For a formal gathering and to impress buy the almost quarter size Nabisco oyster crackers or take extra at a restaurant that offers the quarter size ones with your soup. (just kiddin') This is a perfect recipe for my young daughter to make and it boost her self-esteem! We like the full flavor of all the spices with this recipe. You can adjust the amount of the spices. Another reviewer says the Nabisco ones are less salty than the dime size ones.
I JUST GOT DONE WITH THESE I DIDNT ADD THE DILL AND ONLY COOKED THEM FOR ABOUT 8 MINUTES THEY TURNED OUT AWESOME.
i have been making these crackers for years. to make them even better, when they come out of the oven,i sprinkle parmesean cheese over them. Excellent!
I am on a low sodium diet so I used only a half of a package of the ranch dressing mix. The crackers still had a great flavor, but less sodium. Very good!
i love ranch anything so dosen't my boys thanks for this great recipe!
I love these things - certainly not the healthiest, but who cares. I substitute Orville Redenbacher's Butter Flavored Popcorn Oil for the vegetable oil for a little extra flavor.
These aren't very good for you, but so addicting!
This is an easy recipe and one I am sure to use for all of my future parties. outstanding!!
These are great especially during the holidays for a snack! My advice would be to make your own dry ranch dressing so that you can add just a touch more seasoning if you'd like. I just added my recipe on here for that called Dry Buttermilk Ranch Dressing mix.
Excellent crackers. My 3 year old son and I had fun mixing these up together-they are really quick to do and don't make any mess in the kitchen-a great project to do with the little ones! Thanks for sharing.
Loved it excellent for crowd's made it up here in the arctic circle even the polar bear's loved it
Quick, easy and very tasty snack item. Thanks for sharing, Jackie!
These were great! I made these for the kids today and they loved them! I used the "dry ranch style seasoning for dip or dressing" from here instead of the packet of ranch. Turned out great!
Agree with others - way too salty. Use only a half packet of ranch mix, then it will be very good!
very tasty!
I LOVE this recipe! Always a huge hit wherever I take it! For me, the crackers baked too quickly so I shortened the baking time to 5-6 minutes then stirred, and baked 5 -6 minutes more. Turned out great! Will definitely make again and again.
My 5-year-old son loves these crackers. They have an addicting flavor.
I love this recipe as is as far as ingredients go. Instead of the oven, I put them in an air tight container and turned them every 5 min for 1/2 hour. Great and no oven needed! No complaints on the recipe, 5 star all the way!
I made these with the optional seasonings, but they turned out way too salty. Probably won't make them again.
These are a tasty snack...just be sure to have breath mints and a tall glass of water on hand if you're going to use the specified amount of garlic powder. I felt 1/4 tsp garlic powder was a bit too much--a dash would've sufficed. I used Buttermilk Ranch and omitted the lemon pepper as I had none on hand.
I have made these quite some time ago and they were a big hit with young and old alike.
Yummy! I didn't think they were too salty, for crackers it seemed just right. I added all the extras and thought they were a good addition, not too garlicky at all and the dill was delish.
Yum! I got these once in a Christmas package from my band director's wife, and I fell madly in love with them. I was so happy to find this recipe. These were delicious and easy. The people around me loved them very much, and they are a nice addition to many soups. I now make these every year for Christmas to give as gifts. Everyone loves them! I have only once added the lemon pepper, as it's not something I keep stock in my kitchen. I think they taste fine without it.
This is one of my favorite snacks! I used to keep some in the pantry all the time. Unfortunately I can't have it anymore since I am eating gluten free, so you guys eat some for me and I'll let ya know when I have a gluten free recipe for them! ;)
I make a variation of these crakers that are much easier. All you do is mix the oil, ranch dressing packet, and oyster crakers in a large zip lock bag and let them sit. These are soo much easier to make and my whole family loves them.
I have used this recipe repeatedly. It is one of my favorite holiday snacks.
Tasty snack. Make sure you use a quality ranch mix.
These are all around wonderful! My grandma used to make big amounts of these for every family occasion because they were so good and always got eaten. I'm so glad I found this recipe, they are so easy and soooo addictive!
i love these crackers, and make them just as the recipe states. they go great with beer!
Lovely flavor! For ease of prep, though, pour everything but the oil in a paper bag, then add oil, roll the top closed and shake shake shake... This mixes everything up really well, and gets rid of any extra oil.
Very addicting! I could eat this non-stop! Thanks for the recipe!
The optional ingredients are a must! I tried mixing it all up without the lemon pepper and it was okay, but after adding it, these are outstanding! My husband and girls are munching them up pretty fast! Very good and nice change of pace for snacking. Thanks for the recipe.
Be very wary of the lemon pepper you use! For years I assumed that it just had, well, lemon and pepper, but the cheap stuff is LOADED with SALT! Look for the salt free version, and I believe it will resolve the over-saltiness! LOVE these addictive little crackers!!
These were very tasty and VERY easy. I always have oyster cracker handy because my husband likes chili year round.( Weido! It can be 90 degrees out and he wants chili). L.O.L. Anyway, loved the recipe.
This is a classic keeper recipe to me! First time I had these was about 25 years ago and they are still as popular as then. Easy, inexpensive and even the little kids like them. Don't need to change one thing.
Love 'em, love 'em, love 'em!!!!! With my fairly large family, we do have to double the recipe because my sons and nephews will eat them all otherwise! :-)
These were great! My husband used to eat these back when he was a kid and I had never even heard of them. I followed the recipe exactly with the optional seasonings and loved the flavor, but my husband didn't like the lemon pepper, so next time I will leave that out.
Love these. My husband requests this snack often.
Too easy. I made these for a football game appetizer. The guys loved it. Thanks
I've been looking for this recipe because I lost my grandmother's. I did not add the lemon pepper or garlic. But, my dill is a dill mix w/ garlic in it. I always use Ranch Buttermilk packet. Fantastic!!
after all the reviews i read,i was eager to try these,this is my first review to write,and i felt i had to let the people know,these are so salty and not worth the time,if someone knows how to make these less salty alot less salty,please let me know, sorry jackie
THIS IS YUMMY AND GREAT AND EASY FOR KIDS TO EAT AND MAKE !!!!
I followed the recipe to the tee, with all the optional ingredients added and it was great!
Great recipe. I made it as one of the appetizers/snacks before Christmas dinner. I recommend adding the optional seasonings, in fact I added a little bit more of everything - (we like our food to have lots of flavor). Everyone loved it! My father-in-law even asked for the recipe and my husband wanted me to make more with the leftover crackers!
Very easy and good and not greasy at all.
My husband loves this recipe and requests that I make it for all of our parties. Delicious!
Great recipe! It was a definite hit with my family at a cookout a few weeks back. Can't forget to mention, so easy to make! The only change I made was to use buttery popcorn oil rather than the vegetable oil.
These crackers are so awesome, everyone loves them! I omitted the lemon pepper but used everything else, and they were very flavorful and zesty! First, I coated my crackers in oil in a large plastic bag, then added the dry mixture to the bag and tossed them to coat. It is so easy, fast, and practically no clean-up.
The vegetable oil can be overwhelming so I replaced it with Orville Redenbacher's butter flavored popcorn oil. Heat it on the stove on medium low heat until warm and add all the seasonings. Stir and heat until mostly dissolved before pouring over the oyster crackers.
For some reason there are two recipes for this exactly the same, submitted by the same person, so I'm rating both. These crackers are so good! The recipe is simple and inexpensive. I made these a few days ago just to snack on and I've decided they're on the list for my next get together. I left out the dill weed because I don't really care for dill, I also left out the optional lemon pepper because I just can't imagine lemon pepper with ranch dressing, but maybe it's good. I did add the garlic powder though. I had an 18 oz package of oyster crackers, so I'm not sure if that was 5 cups or more/less. I cut back on the oil a tiny bit and it didn't compromise the recipe a bit. I definitely give this recipe the full 5 stars, which I don't often do!
Great recipe! :)
Very nice, standard recipe. I like the garlic powder but not the lemon pepper. Store these in an airtight container. Thank you.
We loved this. Dried dill can be strong so I used 1/4 tsp dill and 1/4 tsp italian seasoning. I also used a little more than 1/4 C oil.
Good, easy to make and a wholesome treat for our family and friends!!
This is a great recipe. Every time I make it, someone asks me for the recipe. I have to make twice as much as I need because my husband and daughter will eat it as soon as it comes out of the oven and I don't have any left.
Everyone loved these! I made them with oyster crackers and followed the recipe exactly. Next time I think I will try to make them with Gold Fish like in the picture for a different twist.
Delicious, easy! A hit with me, a hit with everyone who tries them!
very salty, you need to increase the oil to 1/2 cup. I used ritz crackers, low sodium kind. mix these very well! not too oily with the increased amount.
So quick and easy, great snack and this recipe is much lighted on the vegetable than others I've seen which is fine by me.
Great recipe! Don't bother to review if you are concerned about sodium---it's a wonderful snack and easy to make. Thank you for posting!
My grandson likes cheese crackers and I add some of these with the oyster crackers and it is good also.
instead of the dill try adding crushed red pepper for a little zip.... Very good.
These were OK to snack on. I would probably only make them again if I had oyster crackers to use up. I included the optional ingredients - did not find them over-powering or too salty or some of the other comments I've seen. I do see the baking time as way too long. I went to stir them at 10 minutes and they were already over-done and had gotten a bit dry & bland. They were very strong before baking, so they do need baked, but I just can't imagine 15 or especially 20 minutes. (And my oven does not run hot.)
Very easy and always a nice easy to grab munchie to have out.
This are GREAT! I used the "new" mini-saltines instead of oyster crackers. I also increased the dill weed to about 1 teaspoon just because I like :-) Also added a little onion powder for added flavor. Am making another batch tonight!
Made double batches of these for two separate parties. The crackers did not seem to go over well at either one. I personally like them so I would make them again for movie night at home. The garlic powder and lemon pepper IMHO are essential to this recipe so do not omit them!
I have been making these for about 3 years now. Never thought about as a side dish. I make them for a football snack. Delious!!! And more healthier than chips or pretzels. But I eat those too. Real easy to make.
We didn't really care for these. They were awfully salty and I think the ranch powder has a weird after taste. Thanks for posting though it's clear lots of others enjoy it.
So-so recipe. I think the whole package of ranch dressing mix was too much. It had a very intense flavor, almost a bit too overwhelming for me. The next time I think I will half the amount of dressing.
I doubled this and will probably have these for the next 4 months...just the right amount of flavor.
I love this. I do it a little different. I use/add olive oil and coat the crackers then add the seasoning. I omit the lemon pepper, mostly though because it's something I never have. I'm going to do this and add pretzels, and pita bites. Also great for croutons.
So good! Going to try with a low-sodium ranch pack, though. I was raised eating very little salt, so the saltiness was a bit much to handle. Made it no less delicious, though, and it was a hit with my friends.
These are really good! I used Dill Harvest flavor ranch packet and added the lemon pepper, garlic powder, and oil. This was really easy and I cant stop eating them! Thanks for the recipe!
Where HAVE these little babies BEEN all my life??? I had some goldfish crackers that were starting to get a little stale, so I went looking for something to make with them...and this is what I decided on. OMGosh! These are so good it makes me sad I only had two cups of crackers to work with (reduced the servings to 4 for the 2 cups of crackers). I'll be buying more snack crackers to make these on a regular basis, for sure!
THESE ARE WONDERFUL! I've made these for several years now and always keep them on hand for the holidays. They are so easy & just delicious. All my family begs for more...I can hardly keep them in "stock". The dillweed is one of my favorites spices. I use it a lot in the "soup sauces" over chicken. It's really the flavor-maker for these crackers!
These are a Holiday tradition at my house. I make several batches and give them as gifts, too. I use a 12-16 oz. box of crackers, 3/4 cup oil, the ranch mix, 1 tsp dill, 1/4 tsp lemon pepper and 1/4 tsp garlic powder.
Made this the night before Thanksgiving and put them out on Thanksgiving day to snack on. I think I ate half of them! I didn't find them too salty at all and neither did my mother who would notice about that sort of thing.
Love! I omitted the lemon pepper and added garlic salt because I didn't have garlic powder. I have a hard time sharing!
Meh....the spices didn't do a lot for me. I didn't think the ranch and the dill was a good combo.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections