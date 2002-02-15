Bill Clinton's Lemon Chess Pie

I made this pie today, following the recipe exactly. With that said, it is not as bad as some have said. It certainly doesn't deserve 1 star. I thought it had a great lemon taste. I did have some problem with it setting up, but I put it in the frig for an hour or so after baking and cooling and it set up fine. It IS time consuming to grate all of that lemon zest. It probably took 6 lemons to get 3 TBSPNs of zest. My husband did the grating, though! Thanks for the post, we had fun making this (my 3yo patted the pie crust!), thanks for a good family kitchen memory! Note: I used REAL butter in this, not margarine. That may have something to do with people's reviews. I think real butter is needed for this kind of pie. Also, as another sidenote, my husband did not like this pie, and I almost bumped it down a star. But then he rarely likes anything I make, much less desserts, so to be fair I left my 4 star rating.(: