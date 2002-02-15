Bill Clinton's Lemon Chess Pie

Bill Clinton's favorite pie!!!

By Carolyn

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream together sugar and butter or margarine until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and milk. Add flour, cornmeal, lemon juice, and lemon rind. Mix until smooth. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until set in center.

446 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 149.2mg; sodium 240.8mg.
