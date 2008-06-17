Yummy Pumpkin Pie
This recipe uses custard mix for a creamy consistency.
This recipe uses custard mix for a creamy consistency.
this was a very creamy pie. i had my doubts because I could not find egg custard mix. I bought vanilla instant pudding mix and just cut down on the brown sugar (by 1/3). AWESOME!!! It took 15 minutes to make and the rest was just chilling. Thank you!Read More
Mine did not set. Follow recipe exactly. The flavor was great- but it was runny. ?Read More
this was a very creamy pie. i had my doubts because I could not find egg custard mix. I bought vanilla instant pudding mix and just cut down on the brown sugar (by 1/3). AWESOME!!! It took 15 minutes to make and the rest was just chilling. Thank you!
This is a recipe I submited and didn't notice that the milk should be condensed milk, not sweet condensed milk.
This pie is wonderful! I got sooo many compliments when I brought this to Thanksgiving dinner with my family. My mom even told me I could be in charge of the pies again for Christmas! Trust me this is HIGH compliment from my mom!!!! Thanks for sharing this one!
I brought this to my work thanksgiving party since I was making a baked pie at home and wanted something different. My husband ate both and this is now his favorite and he has asked I make this one from now on! thanks!! ps: I couldn't find egg custard mix anywhere so I used a flan mix and just tossed the caramel topping...
Great recipe!
This recipe is very easy and fast to make. I made
This is my first pumpkin pie that i have ever made, my sister was a little skeptical and bought backup pies and of course my pies were a great hit, my family all love pumpkin pie and said it was the best they've ever had thankyou for submitting this recipe very yummy!
This is the first time I have attempted to make a pie and this one was a winner! There is no going wrong with this recipe; I will be using it again & again!!
This was a good pie. I did manage to find custard mix. I do prefer my favorite pumkin pie recipe. I love pumpkin so I try a lot of recipes. This was really creamy.
exceptionally good. It was a hit on Thanksgiving day. Thank you.
I made this no-bake recipe as is, and thought it was very good. I made the pumpkin puree from a small "pie pumpkin", which actually made enough for two pies. Our local grocery chain store does not carry a dry "egg custard mix", so I had to go to a specialty store, where I found a 72-gram package of "Pearce Duff's® Instant Mix Custard". This did the trick. Yes, this pie is on the sweet side.
I have used a recipe similar to this for years. I omit the custard mix, use the yolk of the egg in the mixing and whip the whites, fold the white into the mix. It is not only creamy but fluffy.
Mine did not set. Follow recipe exactly. The flavor was great- but it was runny. ?
Very good
Excellent! Loved it more than an original pumpkin pie!!
Even after omitting the brown sugar altogether, it was very sweet. Very good, creamy and easy to make but I think I still prefer regular home-made pumpkin pie.
Absolutely loved this pie, however it didn't hold it's shape once I cut onto it. Also I didn't find custard mix so I used flan as suggested by another review.
Thumbs up on this recipe. I made two pumkin pies for Thanksgiving. Our family loved it.
Wonderful, easy to make pie. Taste more like pumpkin fudge pie, very sweet. Could not find just condensed milk as Loretta suggested and was wondering if she meant evaporated milk?
Absolutely a keeper. When the author changed from sweetened condensed mile to just condensed milk, I used a can of evaporated milk. I didn't have a custard mix but did have a box of instant Jello cheesecake mix. Worked perfectly! Thanks for this recipe!
I made this pie, and it did taste good, but the consistency was not the way I like it. First of all, it did not get all the way dense even after having it all day in the fridge. Also it had weird clumps in it.. that might have been my fault having problems it sticking to the pan while I was boiling.
This was very rich. Couldnt find egg custard so i used vanilla pudding. Family loved it though. Thanks!
The best pumpkin pie. It was my first pie & my whole family loved it. I will be serving this at Thanksgiving. I was grateful for the advice of using pudding if you couldn't find egg custard. It worked great!
Nice, easy, and tasty. If I can make it anyone can.
made this for my niece for her birthday and she loved it! Took the remaining half pie home with her. Huge hit! My boyfriend even asked me to make some to take to his guys at work!
Best pumpkin pie I have ever had. Really creamy, consistent, and not too sweet. I topped with fall leaf shaped cookies and it was quite a hit last Thanksgiving.
Tasted great. Easy to make. Better after chilling in the fridge.
This is the very first pie I have ever attempted to make, and to make it even more crucial this was my first Thanksgiving on which I cooked. It was a HUGE hit. Not only was it the best pumpkin pie I have ever had, it was a hit with my boyfriend and all his friends as well as mine. It was so easy to make as well. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe, I will be using it in the years to come!
I used allspice, cinnamon, and ginger to taste instead of pumpkin pie spice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections