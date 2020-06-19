Baked Butternut Squash

I baked it according to the instructions. I did make a few changes however becauseI don't prefer sweet on my acorn squash so what I done was the salt and pepper but I also added paprika and cayenne. I also pre cooked potatoes to the halfway point placed them inside of the well with some butter and added after baking, added some sour cream with some sweet sauce very lightly dribbled like honey on top of the potatoes that was as sweet as I could go. I was used to eating acorn squash soup which I absolutely adore however this was a nice change and in the future I think I might actually get it out of the shell like I do for the soup and mix it in with other vegetables and do a broiled version. Btw, We put the water level between half and three quarters of the actual squash halves(hubby's idea). The skin we've heard is tough however ours came out very tender and I ate it with the actual squash enjoying every single bite.