Baked Butternut Squash

This simple baked butternut squash is easy to make, delicious to eat, and looks beautiful on the plate.

By Allrecipes Member

Read the full recipe after the video.
prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place squash, cut sides down, in a 9x13 baking dish. Pour water into dish around squash halves.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender and easily pierced with a fork, about 1 1/2 hours. Carefully remove the skin with a fork; it should be very easy to remove. Top squash halves with butter and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cook's Note:

To cook a large squash takes 90 minutes. If you have a smaller squash, adjust the baking time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 64.9mg. Full Nutrition
