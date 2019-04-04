Puff Pastry

I was intimidated to try this, and doubted my ability to pull it off, so I halved the recipe. I wanted to be sure I was understanding the rolling and turning process correctly, so I watched a video on You Tube. In that video, the lady added 6 tablespoons of butter to the dough itself, and therefore used less to make the disk with. She also suggested allowing the dough to rest overnight in the fridge. I followed that, but followed the rest of this recipe as written. My kitchen was warm, so I was only able to do one turn at a time, putting the dough back in the fridge for a half hour between each turn. In the video I also learned to use a pastry brush to brush off the excess flour as you are folding it. I am not sure of the importance of this step, but thought I would pass on the tip. To my utter amazement I had absolutely no problems with this recipe at all- the dough rolled beautifully, and the butter rolled right along with it, without breaking through. It is time consuming to be sure, but I did not find it difficult. I used half of it right away to make the Praline-Pumpkin Mousse Cornucopias from this site. I put it in the oven, and waited with bated breath. My heart nearly skipped a beat when I saw that my pastry did in fact puff! Total, rockin' success! Buttery, flaky, delicate perfection! Thank you "your mom" for the recipe- I love it :)