Canned Apple Pie Filling

Canning apple pie filling is a great shortcut to get ahead of the pie-making game during apple season. This recipe makes seven quart jars of filling for apple pies. Two quarts make a 9-inch pie. You'll need to prepare seven 1-quart canning jars, with rings and lids.
The recipe was excellent. It was very easy. My only suggestion would be that when you use a knife to get rid of the air bubbles, use a plastic one or spatula. The first time I used a metal butter knife and 2 of my jars busted during processing. I checked the Ball website and they said that using a metal utensil to remove air bubbles may cause the jar to break.
Cornstarch is not safe to add to canned items. You must use Clear Jel, a modified starch that is safe for canning. Cornstarch doesn't allow for consistant heat penentration that is needed for safe canning. Look it up in a modern Ball book.
The recipe was excellent. It was very easy. My only suggestion would be that when you use a knife to get rid of the air bubbles, use a plastic one or spatula. The first time I used a metal butter knife and 2 of my jars busted during processing. I checked the Ball website and they said that using a metal utensil to remove air bubbles may cause the jar to break.
This is excellent. For us, one batch of syrup made 6 quarts of pie filling. We left the 1/2" of headspace as it said, but the filling expanded & oozed out of the jars. Obviously they didn't seal. We repacked & reprocessed leaving 1" of headspace with great results. As most other reviews on this recipe suggested, we kicked up the spices (1 T + 1t. cinnamon, 1/2 t. nutmeg, 1/4 t. clove, 1/4 t. allspice). We left out the food coloring. The kitchen smelled fabulous, the jars were beautiful, the taste was delish. We used Jonathans this time, but will try Granny Smith in a few weeks when they're ready at the local orchard. I'm sure we'll be making this recipe again & again.
Cornstarch is not safe to add to canned items. You must use Clear Jel, a modified starch that is safe for canning. Cornstarch doesn't allow for consistant heat penentration that is needed for safe canning. Look it up in a modern Ball book.
Several of you mentioned that this pie was bland or needed more spices. That could be because you are using the wrong kind of apples. You must use a crisp, tart pie apple such as jonagold, empire, pink lady, rome, macintosh to attain proper flavor. Never use Red Delicious, it is strictly and eating apple.
I just made this recipe today. I am a beginner canner, but found it very simple and precise! I haven't made a pie with it yet, but I did taste test the syrup and it was soooo yummy! I must admit, I exchanged 1 cup of the granulated sugar for brown sugar and added 1/8 tsp. cloves, 1 extra tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. extra nutmeg and 1/4 of a tsp. of allspice. (I like my apple pies kinda spicey.) I plan to give it out as Christmas gifts this year along with the dry ingredients for making apple crisp. GREAT RECIPE!!!
My aunt gave me some apples (more than I could eat before having them go bad) and found this recipe so I decided to try it. I dont have a canner so I used a big pot like I do when I make jelly. I only had 4 lbs of apples so I used the custom feature to scale this recipe down. I took other suggestions and used part brown sugar and increased the cinnamon and used pumpkin pie spice. *My question is...are the apples supposed to still be "crisp" when you open the jar? When I sampled the next day they were just as crisp and fresh tasting as they were when I filled the jars. I have only made canned jelly and not sure what the texture is supposed to be on this recipe. Nonetheless they do taste great!
Great recipe. Took the advice of other cooks--I doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg; also added 1/4 tsp. ginger and cloves. Instead of using the lemon juice in the syrup; I used it when I was preparing the apples to keep them from turning brown. I also had a little difficulty with the lids not sealing, but this has nothing to do with the recipe. Just remember to leave headspace in the jar. The volume in the jar will actually increase as the apples cook and release their liquid when in the water bath, if you have no room the lids will not seal. UPDATE: 11/9/09--I have used this apple pie filling in an apple pie and also apple crisp--very good fresh flavor! For those of you who are skeptics about using corn starch in a canning recipe in that it would somehow alter the ph level==have no fear, just follow standard canning protocol by using sterilized jars and processing as long as the recipe indicates; you will have no problems.
I just loved this recipe!!! It makes great gifts for family and friends also.I did however increase the cinnamon like others have but other than that it is an awesome recipe and I wanted to say thanks for sharing it..
Excellent recipe! I am a first time canner and found it so simple to follow. I made this recipe during apple season and have used the apples all winter. I haven't made a pie from it but my family loves it on pancakes, french toast and ice cream. Have served it for breakfast to overnight guest and they always ask for a jar to bring home.
I would have given this 5 stars but it uses cornstarch and I prefer using something called Clear Jel it can be purchased on the Internet give it a try it is far superior in the looks and texture also it holds up better than the cornstarch. The apples will still be crisp when you open the jar but leave the jars sit a few months before opening them they have better flavor the longer it sits the better it tastes. I add additional cinnamon and some pumpkin pie spice to mine and I do not use the nutmeg since it's not my favorite spice. I quart works nicely for a pie or for an 8x8 pan of apple crisp. I always use 1 inch of head space for this because otherwise it will boil over on you and the jars won't want to seal properly.
I made this last fall and we just used the last jar. It was delicious! However, the longer it sat, the more gelled it got. I will use less corn starch next time, but I can't wait to make it again. All you have to do to make the best dessert at any gathering you take this to, is open the jar and put it in a pan. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes with this topping: mix together a stick of melted butter, a cup of oats, a cup of all purpose flour, and a cup of brown sugar. Delicious! Also, a tip: take the screw lid off the jar and wipe the rings down before replacing it for storage.
Second season using this. Been canning over 30 years. I like the recipe as written but this year I did add 1/8 tsp ground cloves. The apples have to be packed tight to get 7 quarts. to reduce bubbles, I first add about 1/2 cup syrup, fill jar half full of apples, add another 1/2 cup syrup and finish filling. As far as the starch debate; I use a quality name brand corn starch and have had no problems with either breakdown of the syrup, taste, or spoilage. The USDA's mandate is to promote the "best" practice, even if second best has been used for decades. If you have the ability to use clear-jel, great! Do so. It is simply a different form of the same corn starch I use, and home canners have used for decades. Like any recipe for preservation, if you follow the instructions and measure accurately...you should have no problem.
Amazing! My whole family loves it. My husband asked me to do more, I had done 21 already. Do be careful not to fill the jars too full. A friend shared a similar recipe with me and it said fill jar 3/4 full. I have found you can put a little more than that but not much. I always have a little bit of the syrup left over so I made a pie using it and fresh apples. Like others I added 1 Tbsp of cinnamon and about 1-2 tsp of nutmeg. 1 jar will make a 9" deep dish pie, so maybe I pack my apples tighter than most. 1 reviewer wrote to boil the 8 cups of water with everything but the lemon juice and cornstarch. Mix the other 2 cups of water w/ the cornstarch and lemon juice. When the sugar mixture is boiling add the cornstarch mixture until you no longer see the white of the cornstarch. I did the last batch this way and it was thicker than the others. I am not sure if the extra step is worth it but if your syrup is not thick enough try it this way. 1 reviewer said do not use Red Delicious. That is the kind of tree we have so that is what I used. We all loved it. I guess it is a personal choice but do not shy away from using Red Delicious. Thanks for a GREAT recipe and all the tips from other reviewers.
This is so yummy! I did do a little tweeking myself. Only used 2 cups white suger, 1 c. brown, used apple juice instead of water, 3 t. cinnamon, 1/2 t. nutmeg & 1/4 t. allspice. It has a carmely taste with these changes.
Cornstarch is no longer considered safe for canning by the USDA. Additionally it calls for food coloring which will not hold up over time. The processing time for quarts should be 25 minutes. This time comes from 3 safe to can pie filling recipes. Please use a recipe that call for Clear Jel which is a modified corn starh that the USDA has tested ad found to be safe for canning.
I made two batches of this today -- 14 quarts. Wide mouth jars made it much easier. I used 8 1/2 cups of water like many suggested and found that I had about 1 to 1.5 cups of leftover syrup which was a relief!!! PACK THE APPLES TIGHTLY into the jars, otherwise you end up with half a jar of floating apples and half a jar of syrup. Cram em' in! I left out the nutmeg as I'm not a big fan of it in my apple pie. Also left out the food coloring. Really fun recipe to make, and you really feel like you've accomplished something when you're done! I gave it 5 stars for the simplicity of the recipe and steps. Will make a pie this winter and evaluate taste then!
Great idea for canned apples, not sure how many pounds were used but I got eight 2 quart jars. I changed the sauce to my personal taste-1T cmon + 2 cmon sticks in the pot until sauce thickened, 1T nutmeg, 1T ginger, 1T allspice, 1t salt. This would go into the pies anyway so I added it now. I did not add the food coloring, and used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 br sugar, personal preference that apples need br sugar. Thanks for the recipe, even though I altered it, it was a great starting place for me.
I had problems with the canning of this. I couldn't get all the air bubbles out and the headspace allotment still made the liquid ooze out. My syrup was really really thick. I am wondering if less cornstarch would be better as once I added it, a lot of the flavor went away.???????
I made a batch of this with fresh local organic apples in Sept., and we have used two jars so far. One qt jar = 1 regular/shallow 9" pie for us. So far, our favorite method is to bake the pie crust for about 5 minutes unfilled (with holes pricked in it) at 425 F then pour the filling in (I crumble a little extra pie crust over the top - tastes great and looks pretty, but less work than building a lattice or doing a top crust) and reduce the temperature to 350 F and bake for about 45 min. This is such a huge hit with my husband and 5 year old that a whole pie can disappear in less than 24 hours. I am really glad I tried this recipe!! The only changes I made to the original recipe were to omit the food coloring (yuck) and substitute cardamom for nutmeg. This will definitely become a yearly favorite for us! Thank you!
I made this recipe after reading other reviews on it. I doubled the amount of cinnamon and used 7 cups of apple juice + 3 cups of water. The first time I made it I used the amount of cornstartch called for. It was a little thinner than what I would have liked. I made it again using 1 1/2 cups Clear Jel starch instead of the cornstarch. It was great. I then made it two more times and gave it out for Christmas gifts. Everyone really liked it!
I'm in the minority here, but this didn't work out for me. I can quite a bit, but there is too much syrup here in comparison to the apples. When I made a pie with this, it didn't set at all; the syrup was runny and overflowing. That shouldn't have happened, as I followed recipe exactly. You need about twice the apples and half the syrup. Cornstarch shouldn't be canned anyway.
Only gets 3 stars due to the directions, but it is a good basic recipe to use for reference. I found that by mixing the cornstarch with the dry ingredients, it will end up clumping in the end product. To prevent this, I simply add the cornstarch with some of the cold liquid and stir until smooth. Bring other ingredients (minus the apples) to a boil then add the cornstarch mixture and stir constantly. Bring to rolling boil & continue stirring for 1 minute. Remove from heat & alternately add apples & filling into sterile jars.
This is a really nice pie filling. It's easy to throw together a batch when the Honeycrisp are ready here in WA State. I've never gotten a full 7 quarts out of it, but no one here has complained about having to munch on that half quart on their vanilla ice cream. I leave out the yellow food coloring everytime, can't quite comprehend putting it in lovely food. Note that the recipe says TWO quarts per pie. I actually use 1 quart per pie because we are happy with a little bit thinner/smaller pie, but if you're looking for the pie that mounds up, use more. I leave 3/4 to 1 inch of headspace, because it does expand quite a bit. I've not had any troubles with spoilage because of the cornstarch. Last year's batch tasted great 11 months later. I have a batch going right now. It will take me about 1.5 hours to process once I get everything out and going. Pretty nice for pies stored up in the winter! I gave four stars because I made it as is the first time around and it wasn't spicy enough. I just taste the syrup and amend based on flavor now. Try a splash of vanilla to the syrup after taking it off of the heat!
THIS IS AN EXCELLENT RECIPE, VERY EASY TO FOLLOW. I MADE SOME CHANGES TO IT, I PUT IN 2 CUPS BROWN SUGAR, AND 2 1/2 CUPS GRANULATED SUGAR. I ALSO ADDED 2 TSP APPLE PIE SPICE. I FOLLOWED THE SUGGESTION OF BOILING 8 CUPS WATER WITH SPICES AND THEN MIXING 3 CUPS WATER WITH CORNSTARCH AND LEMON JUICE, AND I ADDED 2 TSP VANILLA. ADD THIS TO THE BOILING SPICE MIXTURE. BE SURE TO REMOVE FROM HEAT AS SOON AS WHITE OF CORNSTARCH HAS DISAPPEARED OR IT WILL THICKEN TO MUCH. 1 CUP OF CORNSTARCH SEEMS LIKE ALOT, BUT IT'S THE PERFECT AMOUNT. ALSO, BE SURE TO PACK APPLES LEAVING 1 INCH OF HEADSPACE TO ALLOW THE SYRUP A PLACE TO FLOW, FILLING THE JARS TO MUCH AND PACKING THEM TO TIGHT DOESN'T LEAVE ROOM FOR THE SYRUP TO DRAIN INTO YOUR JAR. MAKES A GREAT CHRISTMAS GIFT. I ALSO MADE APPLE SYRUP FROM SAME RECIPE, MAKE SAME SYRUP MIXTURE, AND INSTEAD OF JUST SLICING THE APPLES, CHOP THEM. ENJOY!!!!!!
This is the recipe my mom uses, so of course I've used it as well. I like a little more flavor to mine. I like to use apple cider in place of the water. I then reduce the amount of sugar to 3 1/2 cups. I use 2 tablespoons of cinnamon, plus a splash of vanilla. I also cook the bite-size sliced apples in the mixture, just until they are a little soft, before filling the bottles. To each their own!
I made this twice last fall with a girlfriend. I think we have it down to a science now! We doubled the cinn. spice and added lots of nutmeg. The owner of the apple orchard helped us with choosing apples. The crisper the better. I think we may have used regent? Gave as Christmas gifts to teachers and coworkers. Very very good. We are also from cranberry country and added craisens to a few jars before filling. Thanks so much for sharing!
I tried this recipe and wish I hadn't... I found out after that cornstarch isn't recommended for canning. I spent a lot of money picking apples for pie filling and was so disappointed. The cornstarch can't stand up to the high heat needed to can. My apples were delicious but the syrup was like cold gravy! I wish I made just applesauce. I had to use all my pie filling as a topping and not for pies. Follow the recipe but use Clearjel the cooking type not instant and the food coloring isn't needed.
I've made three batches of this wonderful recipe. I found it to be easy and had great results. I have used the filling to bake several pies using a streusel topping. (1/4 cup butter, 1 cup flour, 1 cup brown sugar) I used a 9 inch pie plate and only 1 qt. of apple pie filling. The pies were great and didn't cook over in my oven.
I'm a Master Food Preserver, and I thought I'd try a different recipe for apple pie filling than my usual. This one never set up - the "syrup" was too liquidy. It made only 6 quarts (and not all of those completely full). I'll use it as pancake syrup and toast topping, however, to keep it from going to waste. I think I'll stick with my never-fail Ball Blue Book recipe.
This worked out very well. We just made a batch and I have enough apples to make a double batch tomorrow. I made one change to the recipe. I used apple cider instead of the water and cut the sugar. It gives the pie filling a much more deep rich apple flavor.
Haven't baked with the filling yet, but tastes great! I used only 2 1/2 cups of sugar, added 1/2 cup sugar and extra cinnamon and nutmeg as recommended. This is the second time I've made it. The first time was not in a wide-mouth jar. I didn't "cram" the apples in and ended up with apples on top and syrup on bottom. Next time I used wide-mouth jars, packed the jars tightly with apples, then poured the hot syrup in. At first I thought the syrup was too thick, but by the time I filled all the jars the syrup in the first ones had made its way down the jars. Just to see what I would get, I saved the peels and cores and made applesauce with them. I used the extra syrup for the applesauce spice and jarred it as well!
I followed the instructions precisely, except that I switched out 1 cup of brown sugar for 1 cup white sugar and increased the spices, but I still only wound up with 4 quart jars of apples. I have probably 3 cups of syrup left over, which I am going to process with some more apples, but I am so confused because I started out with 6# as required.
I changed a few ingredients; Apple juice for the water, brown sugar for white sugar, only 1/2 cup of cornstarch, and no food coloring. I also brought the mixture to a boil, added apples, and cooked just long enough to soften the apples. I then packed the jars with the apples (gently pressing them allowing more apples per jar) and poured liquid to within 1 inch of the top. I used the same liquid but cooked in batches so the apples have plenty or room to expand. Absolutely perfect. My husband loves cooked apples so I reduced the cornstarch so it wouldn't be so thick as used in pies. I got 9 quarts and 6 pints out of this recipe. I don't know how many apples I used, I picked them from our tree.
I ended up throwing all my 14 quarts away, luckily, I unscrewed the rings before I gave them away as gifts. They must have overflowed during processing because the inner bands had black mold around them. Will try once more and only fill jars to 1 inch or below.
Minus the food coloring this is the same recipe my MIL gave me when I started canning. We make at least a batch of this every year. I usually add the sauce before the apples to the jars. It's just over 2 cups per jar and then fill with apples and process.
I have never rated or reviewed a recipe until now. I totally had to this time. This recipe is super easy and tastes great! I had never thought of canning apple pie filling, how silly huh?! Well I am sooooo glad I did! I made a pie out of it about 3 weeks after I canned it. Let me tell u, it was divine! My husband and son almost ate it all in one sitting. =D I will continue to do this for yrs to come, and I plan on passing it on to my children. What an awesome thing! Thank you for sharing!
I wasn't very happy with this recipe. So many people gave rave reviews. I started with 6# of gala apples but only got 3.5 quarts of pie filling. It also tasted too salty to me and not enough cinnamon. I had about 1.5 cups of leftover syrup. Thank goodness I had an additional 42 lbs of apples on hand. I ended up needing over 12 lbs of apples for this recipe. I think the original submitter meant 6 quarts and not lbs. And I think there needs to be 1 inch of head space instead of 1/2 inch because the filling started oozing out all over the place. Anyways, I have lots of apples left for tomorrow's canning. But I will make some modifications to the recipe.
Great little recipe with great flavor when using tart pie apples. Do leave 1 inch head space though, as it will ooze out and possibly not seal properly during the water bath. I made it twice so far and only got 6 quarts each time. I also tried what another reviewer suggested and added the corn starch mixed into 2 cups out of the original 10 cups of water. Then after heating the sugar and spices in the 8 cups of liquid I added the corn starch mixture, and only stirred until the whiteness disappeared. This flowed much better into the air pockets. The water bath cooks it the rest of the way. The only thing I did then was to invert the jars (after they sealed themselves) until they were almost cool and then turned them upright again. The apples tend to float to the top with this method and I like to see them evenly distributed in the jel.
The headspace on this is completly wrong !!! I filled the headspace to the half inch required and when they came out of the canner they were exploding from thier jars . Resulting in a very nasty burn ! Keep it to an inch and up the spices and lower the required water to 8 1/2 cups. DO NOT USE CORNSTARCH !! Order clear gel from the intranet, cornstarch is not recommended by the USDA. Be sfe and avoid burns and botulism !!!!
As others mentioned this recipe did need extra spices but it did turn out very well. 7lbs apples filled 4 quart jars and 3 3/4 quart jars. I had just enough syrup for the jars so if you're doing all quart jars you may want to try only six jars with six pounds of apples. Also, the recipe worked really nicely with cane sugar.
Smelled great! I did have a problem with the canning of it. I had almost all of them break the seal, I called Ball for advice, they say they do not recommend using cornstarch. I had to freeze mine. They only recommend clear jel as stated in another review. I will make again using clear jel
I made this yesterday and so far it turned out beautifully. It is far easier to make this a two person job then a one person...I made the mistake of removing the syrup from heat while cutting apples an I think I would keep it on low next time, so it stays hot. I only had one jar not seal correctly which is not surprising as this is only the second time I've ever canned anything. Good stuff. I like the idea of attaching ingredients for apple crisp. I may give in an apple basket to son's teacher as holiday gift.
The recipe canned well for me, made 7 quart jars. My only criticism was that when I tried to make a pie it was very bland (And I added more spices than were suggested). I may try it again while apples are still everywhere, but I'll probably use 2-3 times more spices. And for my remaining 6 jars I'll definately add more before I bake. Thanks for the recipe though, it is a great time saver to start my thanksgiving pies now before the rush!
I used about 12 pounds of apples and made 8 quarts of filling with the same amount of all other ingredients. The apples shrink while processing and let off some off their juices. I ended up with a nice amount of fruit and plenty of filling in each quart. I would not use 6 pounds of apples, it just wouldn't be enough. Also, food coloring? I left that out, completely unnecessary and unappetizing.
This recipe had too much goo for a regular apple pie. I used a jar of apple with about half the sauce and then added half of the apples in another jar to complete the pie. This made the regular pie consistency. The filling will probably be delicious in other recipes.
Bonny Williams
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2008
This is fantastic, and so easy. I just began canning and I wanted a good recipe for apple pie filling and tried several. Add this to your recipe box, it's a keeper
Wonderful flavor. I made two batches, and the second batch came out better because I really packed the apples in the jars. The first batch I didn't do that so the sauce-to-fruit ratio was waaay off. Rather than use those to make a pie, I just poured some of the excess sauce off when I opened the jar, and warmed the apples in a skillet with a little butter. Yummy! A happy mistake, fabulous with baked ham. If the sauce thickens too much to easily cover the apples in the jars, add a little water until it loosens a bit and it'll pour right over.
Just finished canning 21 quarts of granny smiths using this recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the spices and omitted the food coloring. All three batches were beautiful. One quart didn't pop so I made a pie and it was perfect. Much easier than other pie filling recipes - and just as great tasting!!
I followed the recipe to the letter and my jars overflowed even while processing. I left and inch of headspace. Ive refrigerated the jars because i don't want to throw the filling out. should i rejar it and reprocess it? any advice would be helpful. thank you. I absolutely love this recipe! the flavor is fantastic and i don't want to give up on it.
This reciepe is easy to use, but for canning u cant use constarch as the usda does not recommend it. I have done my research on the cornstrach. I also made this recipe to can as the clear jel which ur supposed to use. I did not find this out till I was done canning the apples with the constarch. So if ur canning u must use the clear jel. orther wise the cornstrach breaks down and seperates from the water. I did follow the recipe to the exact way
We made 56 quarts of this last fall and it was wonderful. I have a friend whose family is on a gluten free diet and it fit her criteria too. I usually made crisp with it and the last quart I threw in about a cup and a half of fresh blueberries when I made the crisp and it was even better. Plan to make it again this year. Only problem I had was that I didn't have any wide mouth quart jars and that would have made it easier to fill the jars. Tried it with peaches last night - so far so good. Instead of the cinnamon and nutmeg, I substituted the cinnamon plus from Pampered Chef. The peaches pack tighter than the apples so I had enough for 11 quarts in the recipe. I only had time to do 10 so I saved the leftover syrup for French toast syrup and it was wonderful.
Very easy to make and the syrup tastes awesome! I haven't yet made any pies with this though. I got just over 7 quarts out of this (which was about 4 apples per quart on average, depending on the size of the apples). I only had 4 quart jars handy, so I'm freezing 3 1-quart plastic containers and have the leftovers in a smaller tupperware in the fridge. I'll probably use some of this for a Thanksgiving pie and make some more to give as gifts (I'm really into canning things this year). Oh, and I used 2 cups brown sugar and the rest white, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and about 1/2 tsp allspice. I don't think I had quite 1 cup cornstarch, but it was close enough that the syrup thickened up nicely. I followed some other reviewers suggestions about prepping the apples in the jars before adding the cornstarch/water mixture. That way, my syrup didn't get too thick and I wasn't trying to do too many things at once.
Delicious but jars overflow during processing even with extra space left in the jar. Tried canning three times, even heated the apples on one try. Also the jars that did seal do not stay that way. Have checked jars several weeks later and the seal is broken. I have removed them from the jars and froze in freeezer bags. I have canned for years without problems so would love to find a version of this recipe that actually works for canning.
Ok, apple pie filling doesnt get ANY better than this! I did add 1/2 tsp or a bit more cinnamon. I followed the directions exactly, and it turned out PERFECT. I did have a decent amt of the sugar filling left over. I canned that too, for 2 more future pies. What an easy recipe!!
I upped the spices and replaced 8 cups of the water with apple cider. All of my quart jars overflowed even with well over a 1/2 inch headspace! I repacked the filling in pint jars, left an inch of headspace, and reprocessed the jars.
I used this recipe, as is, for my first time canning apple pie filling. I think it turned out PERFECT! I tried one batch with the food coloring, but omitted it for my other 3 batches... I did not see a difference, and therefore saw no purpose. My favorite is to open a jar and make a quick and easy apple crisp. Also makes great gifts!
I followed the directions exactly and I am an avid canner, so I decided to give this recipe a try. I think this was an ok jumping off point, but at the same time the first batch was a waste of ingredients. The syrup set up as a jelly consistancy in the jar, but did not hold up in the actual pie. I would suggest reading all suggestions on here before following the directions as is. I made so many changes that I am not going to list because that would be an altogether different recipe.
I made this to fill turnovers and strudels. worked beautifully, a few changes- I used 3 cups of pasturized cider and 5 cups water, also extra cinnamon and a dash of cloves. I diced the apples and added them to the sauce and then chilled the mix since I wasn't canning it. a nice thick sauce, much better than store with a homemade flavor. will try again and freeze some.
Wonderful Recipe! It made 7 full Quarts, I use 8.5 cups of water and doubled the cinnamon & nutmeg, the syrup was thick and tastee, my house smelled so good, the jars are beautiful, and the results tasted yummy! A+ Thank you for this recipe.
I am happy to have found this recipe and have added it to my collection. I used Macintosh apples and cut back the amount of water to 8 1/2 cups. I use a large pie plate for making pies so my yield was 3 - half gallon jars and one gallon jar.
This is a great recipe! I love having a quick dessert option on the pantry shelf. So far we have only used this as an apple crisp, sooo yummy! I did not add the food coloring, don't think it needs it. I did get 8 quarts from this recipe.
This is out of this world delicious! My daughter and I made this for the first time and we both loved it. We did ramp up the spices, used Gravenstein apples, and added 1/2 cup extra brown sugar. Yummy, Yummy,this is now our favorite canning project.
I came across this recipe and we just had to try it. We followed it exactly. I used a mixture of apples including honey crisp. They make an excellent pie btw. All in all we like the recipe, but we feel that the syrup is a little to sweet and next time we will cut down on the sugar.
This was great! I think that I used more apples than called for, I just used an empty qt jar and filled it up 7 times with the cut apples, that worked great. I had one jar that did not seal, so we ate it right away on ice cream and it is GREAT!! Will certainly be doing more!
Very good recipe! I did take the advice of the other reviewers and I upped the spices to 1 TB + 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, added 1/4 tsp clove, and 1/4 tsp allspice. Omitted the food coloring, no need for it. This recipe will make wonderful apple pies, can't wait to use it!
Should have read reviews first that said it only made 6 quarts! Not 7..... Great recipe for my first time canning apple pie filling.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2005
The taste is wonderful! i just made 2 batches. I tried one batch with Splenda, but there was a slight after taste, so I would recommend useing the "real stuff". I did substitute 1 cup of brown sugar for the white sugar and almost doubled the spices as recommended by another reviewer. My mouth is watering just thinking about the pies!
This recipe was so easy and fun to make! I used an apple peeler/corer/slicer for the apples, mixed up a batch of the filling, and canned them. Quick and easy! Made a perfect 7 quarts, just like the recipe said! VERY YUMMY TOO! I was wondering if it would be too sweet, but it wasn't...just perfect! I was surprised how easy it was to make. Will definately make again!
I'm not 100% sold on this recipe just yet... I have 7 quarts of pie filling, I will decide if it's a keeper after making a pie. I advise not to pack your jars as tight as I did.... I had trouble with getting the syrup to sink down in amongst the apple slices... We used the food processor to slice, maybe that's where I went wrong... I was probably overfilling them. Anyways I did try.
JADAMGE
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2004
This pie filling is great! I made it for the first time last year and gave it as Christmas presents. Now my family is begging for more! Sure is a good thing that both my parents and my in-laws have 3-4 apple trees each...
i will have to say that i was very impressed with this recipe!! i wound up making 4 batches. i also made a pie with it and my husband fell in love with me all over again. i plan to tie bows onto the jars and attach a recipe and give as christmas gifts!!
Ugh..so much time wasted on this. The syrup came out WAAAY too thick and gloomy. It took nearly double the amount of apples and it made far too much syrup. Also, I had to reprocess because 1/2 in headspace was not enough. Even after reprocessing with 1 in head space, I had lots of siphoning. Now finding out that canning with cornstarch isn't safe, I'm going to have to freeze all my pie filling. So disappointed.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.