Canned Apple Pie Filling

Canning apple pie filling is a great shortcut to get ahead of the pie-making game during apple season. This recipe makes seven quart jars of filling for apple pies. Two quarts make a 9-inch pie. You'll need to prepare seven 1-quart canning jars, with rings and lids.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large pan. Add water and salt and mix well. Bring to a boil and cook until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and add lemon juice and food coloring.

  • Sterilize canning jars, lids, and rings by boiling them in a large pot of water.

  • Peel, core, and slice apples. Pack the sliced apples into hot canning jars, leaving a 1/2 inch of headspace.

  • Fill jars with hot syrup, and gently remove air bubbles with a knife.

  • Put lids on and process in a water bath canner for 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 0.1g; sodium 85mg. Full Nutrition
