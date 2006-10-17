Canned Apple Pie Filling

Amazing! My whole family loves it. My husband asked me to do more, I had done 21 already. Do be careful not to fill the jars too full. A friend shared a similar recipe with me and it said fill jar 3/4 full. I have found you can put a little more than that but not much. I always have a little bit of the syrup left over so I made a pie using it and fresh apples. Like others I added 1 Tbsp of cinnamon and about 1-2 tsp of nutmeg. 1 jar will make a 9" deep dish pie, so maybe I pack my apples tighter than most. 1 reviewer wrote to boil the 8 cups of water with everything but the lemon juice and cornstarch. Mix the other 2 cups of water w/ the cornstarch and lemon juice. When the sugar mixture is boiling add the cornstarch mixture until you no longer see the white of the cornstarch. I did the last batch this way and it was thicker than the others. I am not sure if the extra step is worth it but if your syrup is not thick enough try it this way. 1 reviewer said do not use Red Delicious. That is the kind of tree we have so that is what I used. We all loved it. I guess it is a personal choice but do not shy away from using Red Delicious. Thanks for a GREAT recipe and all the tips from other reviewers.