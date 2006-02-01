Apple Pie IV

Apple pie with pre-cooked apples

Recipe by Eva

8
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sliced apples in a large pot. Sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix well and cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until apples are tender but not mushy.

  • Pour apple mixture into pastry-lined pie pan. Cover with second pastry shell. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until crust is golden brown.

279 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 10.7g; sodium 206.3mg. Full Nutrition
