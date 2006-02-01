Apple Pie IV

Precooking the apples allows you to get the crust to fit the pie! It also allows you to adjust the sugar/spices to fit the sweetness of the apples you use. The only disadvantage is that it is very easy to overcook the apples. I find cooking apples by 'number' a bit strange as it depends on size of apples. I used about 8 cups of sliced apples for a 9" pie, 1/4 cup butter and 1/3 cup sugar (my apples were sweet) It could have used another 1/2 t of cinnamon and 1/4 t of nutmeg in my opinion. I also thickened the apples with 2T of rice flour (dissolved in about 1/4c water) and stirred into the apples at the end of precooking period. I want to experiment a bit more and try precooking the bottom crust, at least partially, to help prevent the 'soggy' and/or 'undercooked' bottom crust problem sometimes encountered--but that must wait for another day.