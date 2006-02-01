Apple Pie IV
Apple pie with pre-cooked apples
Apple pie with pre-cooked apples
Cooking the apple slices before putting them into the shell assures that you will not have "crispy apples" but instead of putting the apples in a pot to cook I put them into a large frying pan with the sugar and a little water (1/4 c.) and simmered until almost cooked through. I added a bit of corn starch to thicken--about 4 tsp.after they were simmered. Put everything into the shell, sprinkled with cinnamon and a tiny bit of mace. My family loved this. It is best to use firm apples so they don't get mushy.Read More
I liked the idea of cooking the apples, but didn't see how this would turn out to be a juicy pie and it didn't. I added 1/4 cup butter and it tasted okay, but it still wasn't my favorite.Read More
Precooking the apples allows you to get the crust to fit the pie! It also allows you to adjust the sugar/spices to fit the sweetness of the apples you use. The only disadvantage is that it is very easy to overcook the apples. I find cooking apples by 'number' a bit strange as it depends on size of apples. I used about 8 cups of sliced apples for a 9" pie, 1/4 cup butter and 1/3 cup sugar (my apples were sweet) It could have used another 1/2 t of cinnamon and 1/4 t of nutmeg in my opinion. I also thickened the apples with 2T of rice flour (dissolved in about 1/4c water) and stirred into the apples at the end of precooking period. I want to experiment a bit more and try precooking the bottom crust, at least partially, to help prevent the 'soggy' and/or 'undercooked' bottom crust problem sometimes encountered--but that must wait for another day.
I really like the idea of cooking the apples first. You do not get the high pie shell and the apples lower in the pie plate when its finished cooking. You know where the top pie shell is, it is sitting on top of the apple. I found it had great flavour and everyone loved it with the apples a little softer. This was great! Thanks.
This was a great Thanksgiving pie! After reading the reviews, I decided to saute the apples (I used 5 Granny Smith) with 1/4 cup of butter. After the apples had softened I added 1/2 c. sugar and the rest of the ingredients. I would definitely recommend it to anyone for an easy, delicious pie.
Cooking the apples was a good idea, 1 Tablespoon of cinnamon was too much of a strong cinnamon taste and turned the apples dark brown. Next time I will try less cinnamon and nutmeg.
Be careful not to overcook the apple slices or it will be too mushy. Also, be sure to not use the store brand crusts. Go with Pillsbury instead. I tried the store brand crust and it just didn't taste as good as Pillsbury's.
I didn't have nutmeg so I didn't use any. I added a little bit of water to the apples, sugar and cinnamon so that it would be a bit juicy. It turned out great. I love apple pie!
Excellent! My 5 yr. old is diabetic, and loves this pie! I replaced the sugar with splenda to reduce the carbs. and added a pinch allspice for our taste. I use a simple homemade crust. now Every one I know wants the recipe. THANKS for sharing this wonderful recipe!
This was an excellent recipe. I only used 5 apples though for one pie. Came out fantastic ... thank you.
I didn,t think it was sweet enough
Wonderful pie! We loved how wonderful cooking the apples before baking the pie made them taste. This one is a keeper.
My husband thought the apples tasted funny. The people I talked to never heard of cooking apples before hand, so maybe that was the problem. I am novice at baking pies, so I hate to rate this too low for it might have been something I done. I probably won't use this recipe again.
This is a very easy, tasty pie...I will definitely use this recipe again!
Works out pretty good, just be careful not to cook the apples to hard, since they will also get cooked when they are baking in the pie itself! :)
Great technique! Pre-cooking the apples assures that the top crust would be firmly on the apples and have minimum space in between because they do not shrink anymore.
Family liked this recipe. I will add a little more of the spices next time since the apples are cooked on the stove first. Loved this idea.
Great and easy pie for a first time pie maker.....this one i will keep and teach my daughter to make its so easy....thanks
