Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry

108 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 7

There is no fear of over-kneading this pastry.

By Elaine

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 double crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse meal.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk together water, egg yolk, vanilla extract, and vinegar. Stir into flour mixture and knead dough briefly, just until smooth. Allow to rest 15 minutes before rolling out. Pastry is easier to work with when chilled. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 49.9mg; sodium 135.3mg. Full Nutrition
