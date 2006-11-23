Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry

We did not like this recipe at all. After many years of using the same never fail pie pastry recipe I decided to compare mine to another "never fail pastry". It didn't occur to me until after the pastry was made that the ratio of lard and flour is wrong. I didn't check but I think that most good pastry recipes on this site have a ratio of 3 parts flour and 2 parts lard. This recipe is 2:1. With a ratio like that you end up with a gooey mess that tastes like lard when baked. It did turn out flaky so I gave it 2 stars for that but it tasted awful. I chilled this pastry overnight and still had problems. As i was working with it I kept drawing in a lot of flour and even then I had to piece it together in the pan. If you are going to use this recipe I would suggest you add at least another 3/4 c.flour to the recipe. By adding the flour right away at least you will have control of how much flour you are using. I will continue to use my own never fail pie pastry recipe.

Read More