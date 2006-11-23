Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry
There is no fear of over-kneading this pastry.
For the first time in years, here is a pastry recipe I really like. The pastry needs to be worked with at room temp--if you refrigerate it for later, leave it out on the counter for a while to bring it up to room temperature before rolling it out or it's not going to work easily. I used half lard and half shortening, also left out the vanilla as I don't care for it in pastry particularly. The vanilla might work well if making cream pies or similar, it was too much for me here. I suspect this recipe will work equally well with straight shortening, but it will change the texture somewhat. Nonetheless, this is a very tender pastry that is easy to roll out. It's even easy to fold over to get to the pie pan--I've not been able to do that with other pastry recipes I've had in the past, and I love it. And it can be rolled out thin as well, even better.Read More
We did not like this recipe at all. After many years of using the same never fail pie pastry recipe I decided to compare mine to another "never fail pastry". It didn't occur to me until after the pastry was made that the ratio of lard and flour is wrong. I didn't check but I think that most good pastry recipes on this site have a ratio of 3 parts flour and 2 parts lard. This recipe is 2:1. With a ratio like that you end up with a gooey mess that tastes like lard when baked. It did turn out flaky so I gave it 2 stars for that but it tasted awful. I chilled this pastry overnight and still had problems. As i was working with it I kept drawing in a lot of flour and even then I had to piece it together in the pan. If you are going to use this recipe I would suggest you add at least another 3/4 c.flour to the recipe. By adding the flour right away at least you will have control of how much flour you are using. I will continue to use my own never fail pie pastry recipe.Read More
Excellent recipe! The only change I made was that I substituted butter for the lard. It was so easy to roll out and it baked very nicely.
This pastry really lived up to its name today. I made it exactly by the recipe. It was a bit sticky, but, after it was chilled, I decided to roll it out between waxed paper. Great idea, or so I thought. It rolled out beutifully, no tears, just perfect. However, it would not come off of the waxed paper. So, since I'm one not to be defeated, and because I didn't want to start again, I just scraped the dough off of the waxed paper, reshaped it, floured it and the board, and rolled it out again. It again rolled out beautifully. I'm thinking at this point that this mess will be the toughest worst pastry I've ever made, but I plowed ahead. I used it with Bev's Chocolate Pie from this site, so it wasn't blind baked, just baked right along with the pie. I gotta tell you, this, even after the torture I put it through, was the best pie pastry I've ever made. My nephew even said he liked the "crust" better than the pie, although he didn't have any problem "forcing down" two large pieces. Great recipe. Thanks much.
This was my first attempt at baking. In fact just about anything I make is a first. I'm retired and just begining to learn the ropes. My wife still works so I try to fix her dinner when she gets home. I made this pie crust for the luscious chicken pot pie (also on this site) and the end result was exceptional. I didn't even make a mess with the flour. The crust was flakey (I think that's a good thing) and the taste was great. If I can make this anyone can!!
I will never use another pastry recipe again. This was great tasting, use to roll and flakey. I was worried at first b/c it was soo stickey I thought of adding more flour but after cooking I was glade I didn't. JUST WOUNDERFUL.
I used butter instead of lard and it was perfect, very easy to work with. I put it in the fridge before rolling and it wasn't sticky at all. Maybe the difference is in the baking powder...
My sainted grandmother would have never made a pie crust without lard. She considered shortening new-fangled. She was well known for her pies and her boiled icings. I finally know what she meant ... and she was right! As soon as I read the ingredients I remembered this and knew I'd found "the answer". Many thanks for submitting this, my new favorite recipe!
I am truly amazed. The traditional tourtiere Christmas dinner became my responsibility this year but I very rarely make pastry. I man-handled the dough (I also omitted the sugar and vanilla) and it turned out amazing. Even my mother-in-law commented on how good the tourtiere was. Such an easy recipe and very tender and flaky. This recipe is a keeper and I will share it with anyone who is interested.
YES! This is the best ever pie crust! I have tried crusts, w/ butter, shortening,and oil. Lard is the key! This was so easy and it turned out awesome. I made it first w/ a chicken pot pie. Very easy, turned out perfect, flakey and browned perfectly, no burnt edges. I even tried to over knead it to see what happened. It made no difference it was perfect. Then I made it with an apple pie. I Added 1T sugar, 1T vanilla and 1T Cinnamon. Everybody ranted an raved at how good the pie was and this is a group of gourmet cooks & restaurant workers. I will never try another Pie crust recipe. Thanks Elaine! UPDATE: for those of you substituting butter/shortening/margarine DON'T! The key is the lard. The lard makes this crust light & flaky, like no other oil can.
Best pie pastry recipe I have tried - ever! Once chilled, it rolled out like a dream, and baked up nice and flaky. Unlike other recipes I have tried, there was more than enough for a double crust pie (some are so skimpy you're rolling pretty thin to make it stretch). Great flavour too. Thrilled to find it! Thanks Elaine!
Given that I’ve tried a VERY popular pie crust on this site with this same 2:1 ratio of flour to fat and it was a complete disaster, I preempted that same experience with this recipe by reducing the lard to 3/4 cup. Perfection. With the exception of the “too much fat” issue, all remaining ingredients in this recipe, from the egg yolk to the vinegar, indicated it was designed for full, rich flavor and tender flakiness. It delivered just that (and worked well taking the easy way out with the food processor to boot!)
I made this dough 2 times and all I could taste was the lard. I think I am making this right. Sorry I dont like this dough recipe.
Used this recipe for Thanksgiving Pumpkin pies and it was very good. I remember my mom using lard for wonderful pie crust when I was growing up and wanted to try it myself. Made a very good crust. I did add just a tiny bit more flour but it came out wonderfully. I thought maybe next time I might use 1/2 butter and see how that works. It made a very flaky crust for me.
The crust was flat and not tasty. It didn't even have that nice melt in your mouth flavour. I would not make it again
My first from scratch pie crust. Absolutely beautiful. The flavor is awesome, flaky and just so good. I used lard and I love that it is not a sweet crust, lends well to sweet fillings.
This was really tasty. I skipped the vanilla because I was making Chicken Honey Mustard Pie from this site. It was a little harder to work with than I was expecting after reading many of the reviews. My best guess would be because I used a little margarine and a lot of butter-flavor shortening, instead of lard; lard just isn't something I keep on hand. :) Will make again though!
Just like my Grandparent's recipe. They owned a apple, cherry and corn farm so they made a lot of pies. Not corn pies of course.
I used this crust for all of my pies this Thanksgiving! I did alter it a little though. I used butter-flavored shortening instead of lard. I also added a tsp. of pumpkin pie spice to the dry ingredients. On the filled, unbaked pie, I brushed on milk for shine and sprinkled cinnamon & sugar mix, for a sweeter crust. I keep the cinn. & sugar mix in a shaker for toast...it's probably 1 to 3 ratio of cinn. to sugar. I did cover my crust w/foil until final 20 minutes because some of my pies had to bake for over an hour! This was my first time baking pies and they were all perfect!!! I used some of the pastry within 20 minutes and others were refrigerated for a couple days ~ it was all very workable dough! This is awesome with my altered version of the Down South Sweet Potato Pie recipe ***** for both! This crust is a definate keeper!
This is a great pie crust, I have always tried to make a crust, and end up sending my husband out to buy the roll out ones for the store. It was really sticky coming out of the bowl, so I just added tons of flour while I was working with it. It rolled out great, and let me easily cut out the lattice work top and decorative leaves for my pie this year. I doubled the recipe to make a two crust pie and have enough left over for the bottom of a pie at least. I also used 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter instead of lard. It looks amazing and tastes even better! Kudos for a pie crust I didn't screw up!
I have made pie crust from scratch for years, but decided needed a change, I LOVE THIS! I have no problem using lard, but in this case had none, so used all crisco..it was perfect. I used all cold ingrediants so no refridgeration was needed after mixing. It rolled beautifully and baked just lovely. If it is a bit sticky after mixing just flour your counter and put a bit on the dough itself..don't add to much flour then it will not stick together. Also if it is too cold it will crack and not roll out so nicely.
I really didn't care for this recipe. I made sure to use exact amounts of everything, and it looked really nice. I then halved it, and refrigerated it all night. It ripped apart when rolling out. I tried to renead it, and it worked out better, but I still had to piece it together. The taste was to sweet for me as I like salty crusts. Also, I love lard crusts, but this one left the top of my mouth all greasy. Yuck. I'll try to find another recipe as I lost my favorite somewhere, and haven't been able to find a good replacement.
I made this crust for my chocolate cookie dough pie. The pie was excellent, and I got rave reviews about the pie crust - that it was flakey and flavourful from my mom, sister, step-grandma, to step-cousins. There were five pies at Thanksgiving, and the one I made with this crust was devoured.
I use unsalted butter in place of the lard and only use half the suggested amount. I also save the egg white for brushing the top layer.
GREAT! i quartered this recipe (made only 2 servings) to use to top my turkey pot pie dishes. Baked up nicely.. made me look like a great cook!
It's true - it will not fail, even for a terrible baker like me.
Since Muslims are not allowed to take lard so I substituted it with butter and it turned out great. The recipe was very easy to follow and it was my first time making a pie. I used chicken & mushroom cream with chicken cheese sausage. Yummy!
I have made this pastry twice in the past two weeks. The first time, I used it for a double crust turkey pot pie, and this week for 2 fresh fruit pies and turnovers. I substituted shortening for the lard, as I cannot handle the taste or smell of lard. It has come out great. I would use butter if it was not so expensive, perhaps for a pie for the holidays. The caution stands that DONT add additional flour. It is really creamy, but as you knead it, it comes into a nice smooth dough. Also, I have found it doesn't hold up too well if left to sit for too long (harder to roll out). Next time, I will put it in the fridge till ready to use. Great flavor too, I like the addition of the vanilla.
This is excellent. This is my first time, and it turn out very very good. Every one enjoy it so much during our Thanksgiving family gathering time. The crust was very flaky. Easy to make. Thanks.
I have never been one thats very good at making pastry i have always brought ready made. But never again this pastry is so easy to make and tastes wonderful in savoury and sweet pies its perfect.Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Never had this much trouble with dough before. Will definitely stick with the recipe I have.
Very tasty and easy to work with, but not really like a regular pie crust. Almost bisquit-like.
The only thing I change is omitting the vanilla. It really does seem to be fail safe!
Love this recipe. It's my go-to for a quick pie crust.
This is great! I needed a pastry to go on some Turkey Pot Pie filling, so I made this recipe leaving out the sweet stuff and added some butter. I cut triangles of dough, then baked them on a cookie sheet at 375F for about 15 mins till golden. I then placed them on individual portions of pot pie (restaurant trick). The pastry is flavorful and wonderfully flaky.
5 stars because I butchered the recipe and it still turned out amazing! I accidentally only put in 1 cup of flour at first. When I added the wet ingredients it was sticky mess. I added the other cup and kneaded it in until it was smooth which took a bit. Yet even with all the kneading it turned out flakey!
I've tried many crusts, this is my favorite. Easy to roll out and very flaky.
Am I impressed or what! This is an excellent recipe. My husband said that this was the best apple pie that I had ever made and I have been making pies for 50 years. The pastry was lovely to look at and so, so flakey. Clumped together easily and rolled out easily. I used Crisco because that is what I had on hand. Might try to reduce the shortening a bit next time to see if there is any difference.
Easy to use. Roll out within plastic film for easier handling.I like to reduce lard by 1/4 it works out well and has just a tad fewer calories.
Perfect EVERY TIME!!! This is the silkiest pastry I have ever worked with. It turns out flaky every time. For a nice change, i switch out almond flavouring for the vanilla. Partcularily nice with pumpkin or apple pie. The best shortening for this is the butter flavoured Crisco.
I made this pie crust and it was very easy to roll out and use. However, it is too flakey and I made mince pies and the pastry was too rich - they just about held together. I think the ratio of fat to flour is too much. Going to make my English Pastry and hope that works better. Its a good recipe just not for what I want.
Perfect each and every time. I add the vanilla when using it for fruit pies and omit when using for, well, the non-fruit pies I guess. I usually end up with more than enough for a double pie recipe. I rewrap and freeze the left over pieces to use for other purposes when needed. Thank you for sharing this,
Great pie pastry!
Easy to make and so tasty! I used shortening instead of lard but otherwise followed the recipe word for word and it turned out amazing!
Like the recipe is called....never fail pie crust. Easy to make and much better than frozen. I get more compliments on the flakiness of the crust. It’s a hit!
I did it! I have tried tons of pastry recipes. I cook a lot and always get made fun of when I try pie because it never turns out right. This time it did!! Thanks so much!
Thanks to the tips that you can find quite easily at the bottom of this recipe. I have been called the perfect pastry man amongst all the fans of my homemade pies. following this easy to prepare pastry recipe you just can't go wrong.
I tried this, followed the recipe exactly even using lard and it was a total fail. Finished pastry was sand like texture and tasted oddly sweet which I think may have been the vanilla. Ruined my mince pie. Not sure what I did wrong but will try a different one next time.
Fantastic pie crust! I'm not an experienced baker and it still turned out flaky and delicious. I couldn't find lard at the store so I used shortening. The dough is scarily wet but after you chill it there is less liquid. I just added a little flour to the cutting board and rolling pin.
I have been struggling with pastry for years. This is the first recipe that I could really handle. Rolled and fitted like a dream. Now I want to make a peach pie. Am actually making it for a party.!!!!!!. Followed the recipe exactly. A little scared about the kneading. Did a couple of kneading and it was fine. Thankyou for the great recipe. Finally success! !!!!!!!
I decided to try this pastry as my first attempt at pastry!! Wow! I was impressed. I have always watched my mom and sister struggle with the pastry at every holiday and decided I'd stick with what I was good at. I wanted to try it this year and stumbled upon this recipe. I had no issues with it, it was PERFECT! I used butter and shortening instead of lard and it was still amazing. I made a second batch and added the liquid before I cut the shortening/butter in and it STILL worked. That's a miracle pastry. In my opinion, thats what this should be called - Miracle Pastry!!
I was very pleased with the result, I made the pie casing then filled it with home made fig jam and it was heaven!
YES!!! this is never never fail pastry...Thank you
This pastry is amazing. I used it to make Mrs Welch's Butter Tarts on this site. There is always so much handling of a pastry to make tart shells but the recipe submitter is right - no amount of kneading wrecks this dough. Easy to make, tender, flaky, delicious. I was taking a risk in doubling a recipe I'd never tried before, plus with no lard in the cupboard, I had to substitute with half Crisco and half butter. Great recipe which I'll be using again. Thanks to the submitter
I’ve been making pies for 40+ years and this is the first time I have ever made a crust with lard. Sorry it took me this long to make the best crust I’ve ever tasted.
Have made this numerous times, very delicious! Thank you
I have been baking pies forever. My mother taught me how to make the perfect pie before she died. This pie crust is better than anything I have used. Crazy good! makes really good cookies with the left over dough. Just add sugar and cinnamon and bake in strips. the kids and adults love them.. Thanks for the recipe!
First time making pastry and it turned out awesome!!! Another something today....
Finally!, I made good pie pastry! :) However I couldnt get lard, so used half half shortening and butter. Perfect!!
I can't use flour as I am allergic to wheat! I am also allergic to sugar... I used this recipe with Kamut flour and sugar replacement and it works perfect everytime! I have also used it with rye flour... my only bit of advice to do it this way is since the dough is sticker, chill it longer and roll out onto wax paper/saran and flip into pie shell!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
I've never had trouble making pastry but thought I'd try this one anyway. It was good. The dough was surprisingly wet / sticky, even after 1/2 hour in the fridge. On seeing this though, I just generously floured the board and the top of the dough so I didn't have any sticky accidents. Thanks!
Followed recipe as written, it was a piece of pie!
This was an easy to make and work with recipe. I substituted a couple of tablespoons of butter for some of the lard. I hate making pies but these came out beautifully and everyone commented on how flakey the pastry was. No leftovers! Lisa C.
I always used a mix for pie crusts...I know I know, it's what I grew up with. Never really liked them put thought it was alot of time to make from scratch. I have a Ninja and put everything in at once and in 20 seconds I had pie crust from scratch. It was delish and the bottom crust which usually was waxy from the mix was still flaky. Everyone loved it!!! This is my new pastry recipe.
I have to add my voice to the choir. This is the first piecrust that I've been proud of. Make sure everything is cold before you put the ingredients together, and if possible, use a floured marble slab to roll it out. Delicious!
Moist and flaky....needed to be baked 20 minutes longer than recipe called for...the fluted crust edge lost its shape, otherwise ..really good.
i made this and turned out great.. i want to make it today but i dont have any baking powder.. im wondering if it will still turn out good because alot of other pastry recipe do not call for baking powder.. hmm
Loved this pie crust. I used butter and shortening (1/3 of the shortening measurement was butter). Easy to use roll out and use. I also I didn't use vanilla. This will be my go to recipe for pie pastry.
I just made this pastry, having failed miserably with traditional pie pastry recipes which always turned out ‘tough.’ To be honest, when all ingredients were together, I thought I must have accidentally omitted some flour as it was SO gooey! After resting in the fridge for 15 minutes, is was easier to handle and roll out. Turned out to be the flakiest pastry I have ever made! I used 100% lard.
I have been using this recipe as my standard pastry for years. Both me and my family love it. Even my mother in law prefers this recipe over the one she has used for 50 years. I haven't changed anything and it has turned out perfect dozens of times.
This piecrust lived up to every good review. I did not change a thing, and don't plan to in the future.
This was so easy and tasty. I made it in the morning and left it in the fridge until I was ready to use it, the only thing I changed was that I used butter instead of Lard. I will be making this again.
Great recipe! The flavor of this crust is amazing! I used it to make apple pie and couldn't believe how easy this crust rolled out and could be rolled out so thin! Just like my mom's pie crust, only now I know her secret!
This crust was light, flaky and delicious! You haven't tasted perfect crust until you taste a crust made with lard! To substitute butter or shortening, you are removing the very ingredient that makes this crust special. This is very similar to a crust my mom used differing with the addition of the vanilla extract! Make this crust, it is worth trying. Just make sure you have fresh lard that hasn't expired!
I thought it was a good recipe. After I made a one crust pie. I had an extra pie crust already prepared and in the pie pan. I thought of making a meat pie with the extra pie crust but remembered it contained sugar and vanilla. So my suggestion would be to remove the sugar and vanilla. Very easy and tasty.
Really nice pastry. Easy & quick . Cooled it in the fridge for about 1/2 hours and it rolled out nicely on floured board. This will definitely be my go to pie crust.
Very good crust..... thank you!
Rofl. I must be that one person in a million that just can’t make pastry. No Fail - well it failed for me. Followed the recipe to the letter. The pastry still did not turn out very good. Back to premade for me.
I have made very few pies, and this was the first time using this recipe. It turned out perfect. I used butter instead of lard because that’s what I had and it worked well.
I used to make my own pastry years ago and gave up because I could never get a nice flaky pastry. This recipe was the easiest and nicest texture. I made it all in my food processor, took it out, kneaded it, wrapped it, refrigerated. When I was ready to use, it rolled out great. Yummy. I will now be making my own pastry again!
Yes I did make one change .I followed another person that used butter instead of lard . It was an outstanding success. As I post this I have made it a second time,the crust is in the fridge "resting". I hope that it turns out like the last time. Will let you know
I have made this multiple times - it is my go to recipe for pastry now. I am not great in the kitchen and this recipe works just like it says it should. I roll it out on wax paper to make it easier to transfer to the pie plate but that is a user preference as I am not great with a rolling pin!
I made this recipe with shortening instead of lard. I would say that it was very sticky and difficult to work with. The crust was flaky but the work to get it into the pan was not worth it. I typically use butter and some shortening and never have a problem. I am going to stick with what I know best. I am pretty sure it was the shortening that made the difference but I probably won't ever make a crust with lard.
This is a fantastic recipe. I have tried for years to make pies but they always turned out looking like a patchwork quilt. This dough was easy to roll out and easy to put in the pie pan! Love it! Thank you
It had been forever, that I had made a pastry crust. This turned out good. I made it into a fresh, frozen sour cherry pie for dessert at Christmas.
wow this was great! the only thing I did different was use about 3/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup oil instead of lard. thank you for the awesome recipe!
Made it per the recipe, I mixed and kneaded it using a Moulinex food processor on pulse. It was easy to roll out.
I made this recipe exactly like it said. I thought it wasn't going to work b/c it didn't turn mealy with the lard...seamed like play-doh, but I kept going. Best crust I've ever had. My mom normally makes all of our pies at family gatherings, and she asked if she could have a copy of the recipe.
Great crust I added sugar to it
Worst gooey awful mess ever. Will never use this recipe again.
