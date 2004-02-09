Miracle Baking Powder Pie Crust
My favorite crust for fruit pies. Always tender and flaky!
I've been making very good pie crusts for years with the standard Betty Crocker crisco + flour + water recipe, and I'm pretty good at it. But I wanted to experiment with adding baking soda so I chose Rocky's Miracle Pie Crust recipe. Premixing the flour mixture with the icewater flew in the face of everything I'd ever been taught. Plus I figured the sugar would accelerate the browning too much. But I took a leap of faith and tried it in a peach pie, and WOW! This crust far surpasses any crust I've ever made for texture and taste. And the dough was so much easier to handle that I couldn't believe it. The only change I made was to limit the salt to 1 tsp for the sake of my hypertense dad, and I thought the taste was plenty salty at that. Also, I baked my peach pie at 400 degrees and the crust turned out a gorgeous golden color. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Rocky! I'll never go back to Betty Crocker again!Read More
I too wanted to try this recipe for something different. My mistake. Not flakey and bad taste ( the baking powder I guess). I will stick with hot water and lard crust.Read More
Yes, you can teach an old dog new tricks! I might have never tried this recipe, but reading CDC123's review piqued my interest. I'm an avid cook...a 40-year veteran. I also had a favorite, tried-and-true pie crust recipe. The thought of making a slurry (??!!) from some of the flour and the water made no sense at all to me, but I just had to try and see what the other reviewers were talking about. I followed the recipe, but instead of using shortening, I used 4 ounces of unsalted butter (one stick)and 4 ounces of lard. Butter adds a rich and wonderful flavor to pie crust, and lard produces a great flaky texture. Well, I was blown away. The dough is wonderful to work with, and the finished crust is drop-dead delicious and flaky. I have NEVER made a better pie crust. This is my new favorite. Thanks, Rocky, you taught this old dog a new trick.
I am not an experienced pie maker. This crust was excellent. It was simple and could withstand extra handling. A very flaky crust.
This was definitely the flakiest crust I have ever made! I made one and one-half recipe for 3 single pie crusts. I used 1/3 butter and 2/3 shortening. It was delicious!
This is the best pie crust I have ever made! I used lard instead of shortening because I've heard that the lard will give you a flakier crust. Pairing that with this recipe definitly makes it a keeper!
Now I mean it this time! This is the BEST pie crust I have ever had. Do not doubt it or change it. Just try it for yourself and see. Yummy and flaky!
Simply the best pie crust, especially if you handle it as little as possible. My boyfriend is very picky about his pie crust, and he loved this one as much as his Grandmother's! Thank you Rocky.
I also used the butter/shortening combo like others. And I can say this is my new favorite crust for fruit pies! I never liked ready-made refridgerator or freezer crusts because they are always to thin to stand up to hot juice and gravy. This did just great! I'm sure it will be awesome with my chicken pot pie recipe too.
This was my first pue crust and it tasted very flaky. Great for first timers!
I normally use commercial frozen pie crusts (not because they're good, but they're fast) but unexpectedly discovered late last night that there were none in my freezer for the Sausage Apple Quiche I planned for breakfast. Didn't want to go to the grocery store at the crack of dawn, so I pulled up this recipe and decided to give it a go. First, the substitutions: I used 1 cup of whole wheat pastry flour in place of one cup of the white flour. I used 2/3 cup shortening and 1/3 cup butter. I cut back the sugar to 1-1/2 teaspoons for this savory dish. I also read the "Making a Pie Crust, Step by Step" article on this website and accordingly refrigerated ALL of my ingredients (even the shortening) overnight. Even accounting for the extra crumbling potential of whole grain flour, I didn't have any trouble creating this crust. The amount of water is fine -- trust the recipe! The fat is the binding ingredient, not the water. The trick is, you have to press the dough into a ball (quickly so as not to warm the dough) instead of just stirring it. I divided the dough into 3 balls (for 3 quiche crusts), let them sit tightly wrapped in plastic wrap in the fridge for 30 minutes (no longer or the dough will get too hard to roll out), and rolled them between sheets of waxed paper. When I flipped them into the pie plates, they didn't crumble a bit, not even around the edges. Same when they were baked and served. They held up beautifully, had just the right texture and thickness for t
Never fails. Refrigerate about 30 minutes and rolls beautifully. Makes top and bottom crust, or 2 deep dish crusts for bottom only. Egg wash before adding filling to prevent soggy bottom. Keep 1/2 dough not working on in refrig til ready to roll it.
Best pie crust I have ever made! It is tender and flaky and tastes like a professional made it. My second batch I made a few changes; I used one teaspoon of salt, 3 teaspoons baking powder and 8 tablespoons boiling water rather than ice water. It came out even better than the first batch. I will be making this one again and again!!
Wonderful. I like this process for making pie crust, pretty easy to follow. My second time around with this recipe I made sure to add enough water to keep the dough stuck together, rather than stopping at the amount given in the recipe. It needed a touch more so that I didn't have issues rolling it out later. Very yummy; I'm so glad I found it.
Amazing! I'm a professional chef and I've never tried adding water to a portion of flour before mixing it in, but WOW did it make a difference. This is easily the flakiest, most tender pie crust I've ever tasted. Not to mention the easiest to work with. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect!
Thank you so much! Up to now, I have despised making pie crust. This one is amazing, easy to work with and tastes wonderful.
very good crust, but I could taste the salt, so would add less next time.
I've stopped buying pie crust from the store and have used this recipe exclusively. For my needs, this recipe yields 2 pie crusts so the other half of the dough is stored in the freezer until I need it. It's easiest if you roll this dough out between two sheets of Saran Wrap and leave one layer of the wrap on to help you place it within the pie tin before removing it.
I never make comments, but this crust was so great I just had to tell everyone. I have been making pie crusts since I was 6 years old and I am always looking for tips to make them lighter and flakier. This crust came out the best by far of any crust I have ever made. It's delicious! The only reason it's not a 5 is because you really do have to add quite a bit more water than called for. I also didn't add any sugar and I substituted butter for half the shortening. I will definitely be using this technique again.
This recipe tastes great and is flaky. Any reviews that say it's not flaky means they did something wrong.
FIVE stars and I don't even LIKE pie crust - so believe me if I say this one comes out GREAT! I've made a LOT of pie crusts with various fillings (juicy berries, quiche, chicken pot, etc.) and tried numerous recipes, and everyone raves about them - but I never liked mine or anyone else's for that matter and I've eaten pies all over the US and Europe. Pie crusts were always a disappointment and not worth the calories to consume...but THIS ONE IS AWESOME!!! I made two to see if how they differed - one with butter-flavored Crisco and the other with lard and I did have to add a bit more ice water (drops at a time). As always with pie dough, I barely handled it and I also ONLY use an iced marble rolling-pin to get it thin and lovely - so that is my only "trick" but hands down - this came out incredible - flaky, tender and above all TASTY - my hubby rolled his eyes and acted like he'd died and gone to heaven with his first bite. I can't wait to try it at my next dinner party. Forget fancy desserts - I've fixed labor intensive layered and decorated concoctions before and yet everyone I've ever had over practically swoons when they see me bring a slice of "pie from scratch" to the table. They are gonna LOVE this one!
Great pie crust! The only changed I made was to decease the salt to 1/2 tsp. I never liked to roll pie crust and discovered an easy method - put half of the dough on a silicone mat and then put plastic wrap (or another silicone mat) on top and roll to size. Then take off wrap and flip mat over pie pan and peel mat off. SOOOO EASY!
This was AMAZINGLY easy to work with. I'm no good at making pie crusts, but gave this one a go. I mean, Miracle, right? I did everything in my food processor so I wouldn't be touching it. I wrapped it all in plastic wrap and put it in the freezer while I got my apples ready for the pie. After that, I divided the dough and rolled it out between two pieces of wax paper (so that's what it's for!). AMAZING! I peeled off the top sheet of wax paper and then up-ended it into my pie plate and peeled off the next layer. WOW! For the top I did lattice crust because it seems to work better with my fruit pies. Delicious, flakey crust. I have added it to my favorites. THANK YOU!
I was skeptical, but I'm glad I tried this. My flour-water mixture came out like a thick dough, not a slurry or a paste so I was concerned. But the final outcome was delicious! Flaky and flavorful! Everyone was really impressed. I pulsed the flour with seasonings in a processor; then pulsed half butter, half shortening only until it formed pea-sized crumbs. Then, I added the flour-water mixture and pulsed only until it was incorporated (the mixture was quite crumbly). I pressed the mixture into a ball onto plastic wrap and wrapped it tightly. Chilled for a few hours, then I rolled it between two sheets of waxed paper so I did not have to add any more flour. Formed crust and brushed on beaten egg and water before baking. It was really a great crust, I must say. Thank you for a really unusual recipe!
This is my first time making pie crust from scratch.Im going to use it to make my mini pumpkin pies so i made a test batch to see if i would be able to do it all right and it came out great and tasted great also. Now i'm really excited to cook my pies for thanksgiving. Thanks Rocky for an amazing recipe.
Awesome recipe!! I have NEVER been good at pie crusts and just resolved myself to not being able to ever do it. Then I found this recipe. All I did different was to omit the sugar, our family tries to avoid it, and I had to put a little more water. THANK YOU for submitting the recipe! I was finally successful!
I have never left a bad review, but this turned out not so great. It was definitely flakey, but it wouldn't hold together. I added more water and it turned out thick & hard. But that could have been my problem for altering the recipe. What REALLY bothered me was that with the salt and the baking powder it came out VERY salty. Far too much for a fruit pie. That is the reason for the 3 stars. It might work well for a meat pie. I will go back to a traditional crust.
Loved this! For years I have used the same recipe for pie crust, and for years every time I've made a pie I would get so frustrated with the crust that I swore I would never make it again. I though pie crust was just supposed to be difficult to make--then I found this gem. Made a double batch in the food processor for potpies and chocolate pudding pies and I will never go back! So easy to work with! Perfect tender, flaky texture, amazing taste, I love it!
This was an excellent tasting crust with good tender texture. It was easy to assemble. I did not find it that easy to handle and my lattice crust came out "not quite so pretty" but it was very tasty! I also used 1/2 butter for the shortening. Very yummy!
I had given up recipes that required making a crust. I figured I just didn't have the knack for it. But this truly is "no fail". It turns out light and flaky every time!
very good flavor and flaky but was impossible to roll out. I made this recipe twice exactly in its origanal posting and had a terrible time . I had to piece it by hand to get it in pie pan.
I've always had problems with my crust breaking apart when I tried to roll it out, no problems with this one. It is so flaky and fool proof. I definitely think it would be great for fruit pies although I used it for a pumpkin (for which it was a bit too sweet).
This is amazing. I've never liked homemade pie crust but this turned out great!
I used this crust for all of my Thankgiving pie recipes. It was nice and flaky but the dough was hard to work with. Don't plan on making lattice top crusts.
I made this pie crust for thanksgiving it was the worst that i have ever made, it did not cook all the way, it was soggy , it looks done but its not, it was a disaster. I did everything i was supposed to. I WILL NEVER MAKE THIS AGAIN!!!!!!
I just made the very best apple pie I have ever made with this crust recipe and Granndma Ople's Apple Pie recipe listed on this site. My family went pie-crazy....umming and yummming! Thank you for sharing this miraculous pie crust recipe!
I had the hardest time rolling this out. Maybe I did something wrong in the steps but I've made crusts for years and this kept splitting at the edges as I rolled it so I only got one pie crust out of the two it calls for.
Simply unbelievable! A great easy-to-make crust that any novice like me can use with super results. We've shied away from pies because of the difficulties with crusts - but no more!
I admittedly am not a baker. I prefer to buy my crusts. But based on other reviews raving about ease and taste I decided to try it. OMG! That was very bitter and chemical tasting. Like it had too much baking powder. I followed the recipe to the letter. Not only that, it kept crumbling even after chilling. I don't know what I did wrong but I will not be making this again. Altho if any experienced bakers would like to try to help me get over my fear of homemade pie crusts that would be great. LOL
Well Rocky, tried your recipe and omg, best pie crust I ever made!!!!! I will never ever use another pie crust recipe other than yours. Thank you so much for sharing this and for making me look so good with my family. Quick and easy and flaky beyond belief!!!! THANK YOU ROCKY!!! (Another poster said hard to roll out...no problem here at all.)
I should not have given this even 1 star. I am sorry I did not care for this recipe. Very crumbly I following directions exactly and I just thought Baking Powder how easy and quick. Yeah easy and quick with no taste it fell apart when we cut into it, it was NOT flaky but very crumbly reminded me of a graham cracker crust this crust did not compliment the strawberry filling I would not recommend this at all.
I don't know if my expectations were too high or not, but I didn't find this fabulous. It's a different recipe that I thought would be different, but it is pretty much the same. It is easy to work with as others have said.
I did not like the taste at all. Not for me-sorry.I felt that it broke into way too many pieces when I attempted to cut a slice. I used this for pumpkin pie.
I haven't tasted this yet but I'll bet it will be good. As for the water... not happen...I had to add about a 1/2 cup more. If you work the dough to much it gets tough. Put in 1/4 teaspoon salt. Used 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup butter. Rolled out great and it was a little thick but, I made chicken pot pie so that will be OK. But if it was a fruit pie I'd have lots of crust left over, because I'd roll it out thinner. I would use left over pie crust for cinnammon rolls for the kids, they love those things.
Excelent as it is =)
I'm no expert myself...but I'm on the look out for a flaky crust. This recipe was good and adequate but if you need flaky...not this one. Taste was good too.
Not a pro at pie crust, but I will be making many more now that Rocky shared this recipe, thanks Rocky. I used it with the Quiche (Southern egg pie) on this site. My luncheon was a success. Thanks for the recipes and thank-you all-recipe.com for this great web-site. You are helping us to feed family and friends a little better.
worked perfect, my first acomplished pie crust that actually was manageable.
This was a disaster for me, but I think I am willing to give it another shot, just because it's interesting and it got a couple of awesome reviews. For now, it's a 2 star. And I can always fall back on a butter-flour-ice water crust that only dirties one bowl. (:
I did not care for this.
Excellent recipe with the addition of 4 oz of butter and 4 oz of lard in place of the shortening. My family devours this pie. Living in the tropics we have many types of fresh fruit. This crust is always superb no matter what type of fruit is used
Have always failed at pie crusts but this one was so wonderfully easy. Would've preferred that it be flakier but that was probably my error somewhere.
Maybe I did something wrong, but I had to add a LOT more water to even work with this dough. Probably 1/2 cup to even get it so I could ball it up to wrap it. I'll see how it turns out once I get it out of the refrigerator.
i don't know what i did wrong, but I did not care for this! the taste wasn't that bad, but it was horrible to work with! i hate making pie crust so i was super excited to read about how easy it was to work with. whatever i did wrong, made it super crumbly and impossible to roll out. I'll try it again to see if it was my mistake or not.
I'm a novice pie baker but an expert pie eater and this crust came out awesome. I've never been quite able to get the traditional pie crust recipe to work right, but this was much easier, tasted better, and was even forgiving when I had to wad it up and roll it out a second time. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I loved this pie crust! I was going to fill it with French Silk chocolate so I added more sugar than the recipe called for and it turned out wonderful. The sweet buttery crust with the french silk chocolate was pure heaven. I will be using this pie crust again and am dreaming of other combinations to try!
I've never given a bad rating before, but I had to say something so others wouldn't make the mistake of trying this. I made it exactly as directed and it just crumbled into pieces, I couldn't even make it form into anything. So, thinking I must've messed up somewhere I tossed it and tried it again, same results. If you somehow managed to make a crust out of this you are a miracle worker.
I have always used my Mom's recipe for pie crust, but never could perfect it just like hers! This is a wonderful, forgiving pie crust for those of us who just can't quite touch Mom's perfection!!
No doubt, the BEST pie crust recipe I have ever used. Tender and flaky, great taste, easy to mix. Rolls out well. I would only point out to let it sit for a little while to warm on the counter before rolling. Nice tender crust. Thank you Rocky!! You ROCK!
This is the easiest recipe. I haven't made pie crust before, I just bought it. I'm sold on this recipe. It bakes up nice and thick and doesn't make the bottom soggy.
This curst turned our awesome! I got great reviews all around!
Very easy for a beginner like me. It is exactly how i want my pie crust to be. It was a hit with family and friends too!
This recipe was just "ok" in my opinion. It was a little more troublesome than the traditional pie crust recipe that I use, but I went ahead with it, hoping for better results; however, it seemed about the same as my usual pie crust recipe results, with the exception of a bit of an "off flavor". I think I'm going to stick with my usual recipe.
I couldn't have been more please with a pie crust. It was good for my cream pies, and the peach cobbler I made for friends. You may need to use more water. Flour/water mixture should be Smooth. Simply Wonderful!
New to cooking more than the box dinners. My wife showed me the value of using level scoops in the measure spoons. With the power of level scoops and of course literacy enableing me to follow directions allowed me to make a crust for apple pie that was off the chain! Flakey and tastey. Thanks
By far THE best pie crust I have ever had!!!
another old dog learning a new trick. Best pie crest I've made. My ex mother- inlaw(#3) always said I made flakey pie crust but they were never like this. One point, let warm up out of fridge before you roll out. If too cold very hard to get thin enough. I take leftover dough rolled out soread with butter sprinkel with Cinn/sugerroll and form cresent bake with pie untill brown,slice serve with ICECOLD milk. Like it better than the pie sometimes
This was the first time I've ever made a pie crust in my life. I used it for a chicken spinach quiche and everything came out perfectly. It was tender, flaky and didn't overwhelm the ingrediants in the quiche. A winner!
It was good and easy. Worked well as a fruit pie crust. Only thing is I had to add a couple extra tbls. of water.
I loved the flavor and flakiness of this crust! However, the extreme flakiness doesn't make for a very pretty fluted edge. It crumbles really easily...but it sure is yum-o!!
This crust is awesome. A couple things I noticed was that on, it needs a bit more ice water than called for so it's not crumbly. Also, this recipe definitely makes enough for two pies, unless you like really thick crust. I used the majority of the crust for one pie and my crust came out super thick, too thick! Enjoy!
I could of swore I followed the recipe to a T. But I could not get this crust to stay together. It just wanted to crumble. I added 3 more Tablespoons of water and could only roll small balls and use a cookie cutter to make at least a festive top. Good thing I had back up frozen pre-made in the freezer. lol
This was the best pie crust I have ever made! It turned out amazing.
Living in France, I can't find shortening. This recipe, modified to be all-butter comes out really well.
Followed the directions exactly and this was by far the easiest pie crust I have ever made! (In the past I have really only failed with pie crust and been forced to go out and get a frozen one!) I used butter, which was very decadent! And I chilled it for 15 minutes in the fridge before rolling it out, which was a great help. Yummy!
Great recipe! When I set it to cool in fridge, I didn't get right back to it. In fact, it was three days later that I remembered it! Finished making the shells 2, but could have been 3) and filled,one with apple pie filling, the other with chocolate silk. Wonderful! Very flaky...and no one left the crust on the plate! I did use lard, as I have always got my best results with it. Anyone who's afraid to make a pie crust should make this one. So easy!
Very good. I lost my grandma's famous recipe, so I had to look for a new one. This was my first attempt, and I'm happy to say, my last. Very flaky and delicious.
The recipe is fun and easy to mix. However, I chilled the crust before rolling it out for pies and was very frustrated trying to handle it. It kept falling apart (from my wooden rolling pin?)! I was nervous about how it would come out, but THEN I TASTED IT! This crust is slightly sweet, VERY flaky and soft. I love the recipe and will use it again, but with a diferent rolling technique.
I originally gave this 2 stars and a bad review. I tasted a piece of crust that had fallen off after baking and it was awful. After eating both the crust & filling together, I have concluded that this IS a suitable crust and very tasty. I still do not like the taste of the browned edges, but the crust under the filling is very, very good. I still prefer an all butter crust, but this is a good recipe to go to if you don't have any butter.
Made a double batch today - what an excellent pastry. As I was about to add in 2 c.shortening I realized I had only 1/3 c. in the cupboard - so I used that and enough margarine to get 1c. plus 1 c. butter. I reduced the salt to 1 tsp for the entire double batch. Following the comments of some of the reviewers, I upped the quantity of water to a little over 1 cup for the double batch. I didn't want to have to add it in later and have to work the dough that much more. The result was a lovely, beautifully browned, flaky pastry. It was really nice to work with. This may well be the only pastry recipe I use for now on.
Meh...this crust was okay. I used 1/2 c lard and 1/2 c butter instead of shortening. The flavor was pretty good, but mine wasn't all that flaky. Not sure if my changes were the problem, but I won't try again anyway. Think I'll stick with my trusty old recipe for now. Not bad, though.
I have never made a pie before and decided that if I was going to make pie from scratch I was going all the way. I found this recipe VERY easy to follow and didn't have any trouble at all with overworking it (as that seems to be the biggest reason my friends and family DON'T make their own crusts). Usually at my family gatherings there is always pie crust left on the plates once everyone has had their fill but not last night!! Even my super finicky brothers (who normally wouldn't have eaten any pie but I sort of didn't give them a choice. :) ) gobbled up every last bite AND went back for seconds! It was very moist and flaky and I didn't have any trouble with my fruit pies leaking through the bottom. I did only give this recipe 4 stars, however, because I wound up using ten tablespoons of water, not six. Having never made pie crust before I had no idea what to do with the crumbles I wound up with originally and it wasn't until I double checked other reviews that I knew to add more water. Otherwise, rave, rave, RAVE reviews from everyone at our Thanksgiving dinner last night. Fantastic recipe!
I was sceptical about using this recipe but I live in AZ and I think the dry air here has something to do with the way pie crusts handle. So, I decided to try this recipe and it worked very nicely. I let it chill overnight which was a mistake because it was rock hard when I went to roll it out. Also I used butter instead of shortening. But I had barely any trouble rolling it out compared to other recipes I've tried. I'll be using this recipe again instead of buying those pre-made crusts that are always too small to fit a 9 inch plate and don't taste as good as homemade either. Great recipe, thanks.
I am not sure what I did wrong but it wouldn't roll out.
Im not sure if the recipe was off, or i was. I was going to attempt this recipe because i didn't have the time to roll out a crust, it was a mistake. The crust was crunchy and overall not good. I had a feeling it wasn't going to turn out because of its strange appearance, but i didn't want to start over, so i went ahead and used it. Im thankful it set up, and the filling could carry it. But it was definitely not the best, im glad i tryed it out with the family before making it for company.
Wellllll...This was easy to make, certainly. I used half butter/half lard as was suggested by many other reviewers, but the crust didn't come out flaky at all -- it came out very hard, and tasted remarkably like saltines. My roommate remarked that it "wasn't bad" and it was certainly -edible- albeit not tasty -- thus the 3star rating, but it's not something I'd make again.
I had the same trouble with this recipe. I followed the instructions exactly. It crumbled and would not roll out. After trying three times to salvage the dough, I had to throw out the entire batch and start over with a different recipe.
This is the best an easiest pie crust I have ever made. I used it for a checke pot pie and it was great. I will never use another recipe. Thanx!
This is the pie crust I've been looking for. It makes a nice flaky crust that tastes delicious. I made three adjustments: 1) I used 1 c. olive oil instead of shortening. 2) 2 tbsp sugar 3) 2 tsp salt. It turned out perfectly.
Was easy to make just didn't like the taste will stick w my pie crust recipe. Thanks though always looking to try something new.
excellent - freezes well - I always make homemade crusts & this was one of the best - a "keeper"!
A flaky crust. But I've substitute half the shortening for butter and i think it still taste a bit bland and a bit too salty for my taste. I also had quite a hard time to roll it, it keeps cracking up (i don't know what's wrong since the other reviews said it's very easy to work). Maybe it's the weather though, i live in a very humid area (i've cut the water to 80ml)
This was such a good crust! I don't usually like the crust on pies, but I loved this one, it actually had flavor to it. I used it for apple pie and it was perfect. It seemed a little too dry when i first took it out of the fridge to roll it, but once i started to roll it out i could see that it was fine. This is a keeper for me :) Thanks!
I had to add a bit more water but other then that I followed the recipe, was a bit too salty so next time I'll leave out the salt, I might of not rolled my crust thin enough as the baking powder made the crust rise like a biscuit, not complaining but will enjoy the piw.
I will not be making this pie crust again. I had to use a lot more water than it called for in order to make a proper dough. It was much more difficult to roll out than a traditional crust and resulted in a thicker, tougher crust than I like. Most importantly, it was not particularly flaky (although I did use cold ingredients and was careful not to overwork the dough) or flavorful.
I simply love this recipe! flaky!
Pretty much the best crust ever! I substituted butter flavored shortening and it's great for pies and chicken pot pie too!
