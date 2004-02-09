Miracle Baking Powder Pie Crust

My favorite crust for fruit pies. Always tender and flaky!

Recipe by Rocky

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 crusts
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and sugar.

  • Place 1/2 cup of flour mixture in a small bowl, and stir in water until smooth.

  • Cut shortening into remaining flour mixture until it looks like coarse meal. Blend in the flour-water mixture.

  • Wrap dough and chill in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 13g; sodium 243.3mg. Full Nutrition
