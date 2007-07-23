Easy to Remember Pie Crust

1 of 142

Rating: 5 stars Very good pie crust recipe, and it definitely deserves 5 stars for simplicity. It is a fantastic basic, all-purpose crust that is easy to modify to whatever recipe you need, and simple to double, triple, or augment to fit your particular dish. I have used it for savory pies, dessert pies, and cobblers with little problem. My only change is to use milk instead of water, and one can substitute butter or butter-flavored shortening with no problem. Remember though, if you substitute butter cut the water quantity by about 20% (so from 1/2 cup to 6 tbsp.) because butter contains water and shortening does not. Happy baking! Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars mmmm mm!!! ive had horrible experiences with baking pies but this is so easy! at first i thought the dough would turn into a disaster (it was a little mushier than i had expected) so if you encounter the same problem, add half a cup of flour. also, DONT FORGET TO CHILL ALL THE INGREDIENTS for at least 20 minutes! it helps alot. to make the pie a nice golden color, smear on a little bit of milk (half a teaspoon) on the uncooked top crust for a nice touch. If you plan on making a double crust pie, dont forget to double the recipe like i almost did. a wonderful filling for this pie crust is Apple pie by grandma ople. this was the first time i ever made something big from scratch, and it was EASY AND DELICIOUS! also, dont forget to cut slits in the pie so it dosnt pop or overflow. hope i helped! Helpful (109)

Rating: 5 stars The Best! Very easy & delicious. Don't know why the note against novices using it! Easy enough for a novice. I chilled the dough for 15 minutes before rolling out. Will definately use this recipe again. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I have finally found THE pie crust I've been searching for! It's as delicious as it is easy. It came out PERFECT and my whole family raved about it. I used it with "Terry's Favorite Chicken Pie" (this site) and we couldn't get enough. The only problem was I doubled the recipe to make two pies but only came out with enough for 1 1/2. Will start with 3 cups of flour next time. I used butter flavor Crisco and also added a pinch or two of salt. I wrapped it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge to cool while I assembled my pie ingredients. The dough is more moist than most pie crust doughs so you will need to roll it out on a good dusting of flour. Thanks Deirdre Dee!! This is the only pie crust recipe I will EVER use! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This is the BEST pie crust. This pie crust formula will work out every time. This version only makes one crust, but to make more just multipy the ingredients by the number of crusts you would like. Remember ***You must always refrigerate pie dough before rolling*** Also if you are going to bake this as an empty shell, remember to use some alumisum foil or parchment and line it on top of the crust and fill it with beans, so that it will keep the crust in place while it bakes. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars i doubled this recipe & easily got 2 - 9" single crust pies. the dough is extremely soft but not hard to work with if you keep everything lightly floured (including your fingers). use ice water & chill the dough for at least 20 minutes before rolling out. thanks deirdre! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY GOODNESS!!! I have been trying for years (more than I like to remember) to make a pie crust. Everyone in my family of two sisters can make one but not me. Thank you thank you Deirdre! It was easy to make easy to roll to place in the pie plate. It was the most beautiful pie crust of all my family has made. I am so excited now I can make a pie!!!!!!!! Great recipe thank you again Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Thought this was one of the best and easiest recipes for pie crust that I have tried. My son made it for his first forray into pastry making and loved it. And my husband thinks it is even better than his sister-in-laws. Helpful (18)