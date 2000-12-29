Custard Pie III
This custard pie is enriched with evaporated milk.
Fantastic easy pie to make. Light. I basically ate the whole pie myself. this is a pie that you don't want to share with other people-no matter how much you love them.Read More
Did I do something wrong? The result of this pie was literally scrambled eggs.. I followed exactly as the recipe said.. but I don't get it. This usually doesn't happen.. has anyone else gotten the same results? I really wanted to make this and enjoy it.. so I want to try it again.. maybe a little less eggs?Read More
I loved it. It was creamy and light, but it wasn't so light that you could tell it was a healthier version. I varied the recipe, making it low fat/fat-free. The changes I made were: non-fat evaporated milk and non-fat milk, 2.5 tbsp. of margarine, a little less than a cup sugar (I don't like over-sweet desserts), 1.5 tbsp. of vanilla and no cinnamon at all. I really like my version, but I could imagine how much creamier it would be w/ the orig. recipe.
This was yummy in the tummy. It was a big hit with everyone.
This was an easy recipe however the pie crust ended up soggy. The flavor of the custard was very good though.
Great quick dessert pie made with simple ingredients you probably have in your pantry. I like that it's sweet but not too much so and it is a nice change of pace from a fruit type pie. This would be nice for a brunch, even made into individual tartlets for guests because it isn't too rich. Very good recipe. I also dusted mine with a mixture of cinnamon and powdered sugar.
I am amazed at the people who reviewed this recipe and said that it did not taste like custard or that it was not creamy enough. Apparently these reviewers do not know what custard actually is. Real custard is not creamy. It is a firm, if not very firm, texture. They are thinking about Crème Brûlée, which really is not a true custard dish, but a cream dish. I am going to give this recipe 4 stars because the crust did turn out a tiny bit wet. In the future, I might consider pre-baking the crust a tiny bit to firm it up. For anyone reading these reviews, and who does NOT have a firm grasp on the difference between Custard and Crème Brûlée, and wants a cream-type pie, then I suggest you look elsewhere, because this is a Custard pie.
This pie is easy to make and it's delicious. I baked mine for 60 minutes and it turned out perfect.
My family and friends like this custard pie. So I will be using this recipe during the Holidays. Thank- you
Excellent Pie.
Oh,yes I made this cusdard pie on 11-27- 6.And the pie was very good,at first I made another pie and it did not come out good at all and will never made it again,will not say who pie it.But this will be a family favor thank you for posting this custard pie...
EXCELLENT recipe.... The pie was very easy to make and it was delicious. Thanks for posting it.
Our family didn't like this one much at all. Like someone else said, it was very "egg-y", and the texture was spongy, not creamy. I had been expecting a more pudding-like texture ("custard"), but it was more like a soggy flan-type dish. I won't make this again.
I was so ready for a true egg custard pie....this recipe is not it. Too much sugar and vanilla....an artificial taste? No nutmeg? I will keep looking for the taste I am after!
Probably the least pleasant Custard Pie I have made to date. I followed the directions exactly and found it far far too sweet, somewhat watery texture. I have made custard tarts numerous times before and don't believe it was anything that I did incorrectly. Sorry but would not do again.
very pleased with pie, however was looking for a better custard. The taste was great. Texture a bit curdy. I was hoping for a smoother texture.
My husbands favorite pie is custard. When I made this pie he was in heaven. The evaporated milk added extra creaminess to the custard. I added nutmeg to the custard and it is so good. I didn't feel making my own pie crust so this recipe if made with this measurement will fill two 8" pre made pie crusts.
Yum! This pie was quick to prepare and didn't dirty a lot of dishes in the process. It smells wonderful while cooking and the flavor reminds me of a cinnamon egg nog, something you might bake on Christmas Eve. My family loved this dessert, especially served cold. The pie needed only 45 minutes in my oven, but that may be because I baked my ready-made pie crust for ten minutes at 400 degrees before turning the oven down to put in the pie. I would suggest checking it for doneness at about 45 minutes because 60 minutes would have burned mine. My 12-year old loved the pie, but said that it tasted a little "eggy" to him at first, so I might use only three eggs next time instead of four. A note to novice cooks like me: I had never used evaporated milk in a recipe before and almost made the mistake of mixing it with water to make "milk" before adding it to the other ingredients. Don't do this; add it dry. Also, I used a 9-inch pie crust instead of the 8-inch crust the recipe calls for and found I had pie filling left over that wouldn't fit into the 9-inch crust. Next time I make this pie I will use a 10-inch crust. Enjoy!
Good pie! I did change things up a bit. I used 2/3 cup of sugar, 4 jumbo eggs and added nutmeg instead of just cinnamon. I may use a bit less sugar next time still, it is good. i like the fact that i could taste the egg a bit, but it wasn't overpowering. I will make this again with these slight adjustments.
It was very good, but a little too sweet for me.
definietly sugary! But oh so tasty. A great way to blow some calories.
The pie was really good but the vanilla made it turn a tannish coffee color. Not used to the yellow I'm used to but it still tasted good. The top browned pretty fast so I took it out after around 40 minutes but it still cooked all the way through. If I make this again I'd just use one tablespoon of vanilla.
Great tasting and very easy to make. Recipe made enough for me to use in two pie shells I needed to use up. Baked in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes and noticed shells were getting dark, so I turned down the temp to 325 and finished baking for about 15 more minutes.
Tasted too much like egg and it was too sweet for me. Wouldn't make this again.
Awesome! Have made this pie a staple in our house. Husband loves it. Very easy to make. Always use a shortbread pie crust bought from the store. The crust forms on the top and is amazing!
WONDERFULLY EASY. My daughter has been wanting mom to make this pie since she had it aat a friends house. I found it here and it was very easy and good.
The taste was good but it was too eggy and it wasn't creamy. it was like a sweet egg. maybe i didn't do it right!
This was good. I was expecting a texture like chess pie and this was more like flan with a crust. Still very good and great flavor. Will make again.
I thought it was wonderful
I made this pie for dinner and it was fantastic. A++++ Job on this one. Thank you.
This pie was way to sweet for my taste. I'm really surprised at so many raves from everyone since I generally tend to have a real 'sweet tooth'. Next time, I will cut back the sugar to a little less than 3/4 Cup of sugar and only 1 tablespoon of vanilla. I also baked my pie shell for a few minutes with a light, white egg wash. It helped keep the crust from getting soggy.
Was so easy to make and so delicious
Simple and amazing
Sorry, the custard tasted way too "eggy" for us.
Nope. Not for me. It came out like scrambled eggs with syrup. I thought it'd be creamy and smooth? I'm going to look for a recipe that is just egg yolks and not the whole egg.
No problems here. Made it last year for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it.
Loved this custard pie!!!! Tried the other custard pie recipes and the other ones tasted like eggs, gross!! This was the best custard pie yet!!!
I made the crust from 2 Tbs. butter and 1 and 1/2 cups of crumbs from vienna cream sandwich cookies. Pack it into the pie pan. After you pour in the custard the crust will flow to the top. The pie turned out great. It also makes a great conversation piece.
I altered this recipe by not making the custard into a pie. Instead I used custard size ramekins and baked them in a hot water bath for the alloted time. I didn't add cinnamon because i made a fresh blueberry compote to serve with it.
They came out fantastic! Definate do over!! 🙂
Awesome had to Google when to know when was done. Take butter knife and place an inch from center of pie if it comes out clean done.
This tasted really good, but I think there may have been a little too much vanilla with two tablespoons. My pie dish wasn't deep enough (I made my own pastry), so not all of the filling fit in. I would advise to definitely blind bake the pastry, becuase it does go soggy in the centre. Overall though, I will definitely make again.
