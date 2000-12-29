Custard Pie III

51 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This custard pie is enriched with evaporated milk.

By Susie Young

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs for approximately 2 minutes. Gradually add sugar, butter or margarine, milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract. Mix well, then pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, until top is light brown. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon. Serve warm or chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 109.2mg; sodium 172.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022