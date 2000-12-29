Custard Pie III

Yum! This pie was quick to prepare and didn't dirty a lot of dishes in the process. It smells wonderful while cooking and the flavor reminds me of a cinnamon egg nog, something you might bake on Christmas Eve. My family loved this dessert, especially served cold. The pie needed only 45 minutes in my oven, but that may be because I baked my ready-made pie crust for ten minutes at 400 degrees before turning the oven down to put in the pie. I would suggest checking it for doneness at about 45 minutes because 60 minutes would have burned mine. My 12-year old loved the pie, but said that it tasted a little "eggy" to him at first, so I might use only three eggs next time instead of four. A note to novice cooks like me: I had never used evaporated milk in a recipe before and almost made the mistake of mixing it with water to make "milk" before adding it to the other ingredients. Don't do this; add it dry. Also, I used a 9-inch pie crust instead of the 8-inch crust the recipe calls for and found I had pie filling left over that wouldn't fit into the 9-inch crust. Next time I make this pie I will use a 10-inch crust. Enjoy!