Holiday Dressing

Excellent! Made this a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving as a test. Glad I did because I found out a few things. The cornbread should either be made from scratch or find a brand that does not use sugar. It was too sweet using the most popular cornbread mix. This type of dressing should not be sweet at all IMO. Also I chopped the celery too big. Another thing I discovered was the amount of chicken stock was dead on contrary to other reviews. I used a 32 ounce (4 cups) box of broth and it was perfect! The only thing I can think of that other reviewers are doing is not using enough bread. I use 16 slices of Butternut (keeping the crust) and had no problem at all with the dressing being soupy. It was moist and delicious. In sum, I would make my own cornbread with NO sugar in it. And chop the celery super fine via the food processor. And keep the stock at 4 cups. Doing this made my second batch pure heaven. My mom said it was better than hers and she was right (and I didn't think that was possible).