Holiday Dressing
This recipe was given to me by my friend Gloria 15 years ago. I have used it ever since then. No other dressing will serve the purpose, according to my adult son.
Very good recipe. Thanks for sharing. The only change I made was to use an 8" skillet of cornbread (in the South we don't use cornbread mix lol) I think it needs just a slight bit of tweaking to be perfect. #1--is mushy, so I think the cooking temp should be brought up to at least 350° & possibly reduce the broth by 1/2 - 1 cup; #2--needs a bit more sage flavor, next time I will either increase sage by 1 tsp or use sage flavored sausage. (p.s..for those leaving out the green bell pepper, you are missing out on some great flavor, just chop it really fine & you will not know it is there) Update: I remade this recipe; I decreased the chicken broth to 3 cups, upped the sage to 1 tablespoon, used sage sausage, & upped the cooking temp to 350. IMHO those changes have made the dressing perfect (& now 5 star rated).Read More
Well, THIS is Gloria!! I cannot believe my recipe it in here but I'm proud it is! I do believe you need to cook the cornbread in a skillet first! That would be better! Thanks. Louise and I have been friends since the 8th grade!
I made this recipe using Mrs. Cubbison's seasoned bread crumbs, one pkg. cornbread and one pkg. regular, and chopping up a left over loaf of day old french bread. I also used mushrooms and no green bell pepper(I didn't have one). I left in all the seasonings the recipe called for,even though the bread crumbs were seasoned(the only thing I reduced was the salt). Needless to say, everyone raved and had seconds and thirds. There were six of us and there wasn't much left afterwards. This is just a good old fashioned, can't go wrong, please everybody, kind of a recipe. I will be making this every year.
This turned out great! I did use a little less broth; about a 1/2 cup less. The flavor was wonderful. A keeper!
This is wonderful! It is super moist and very easy. It does take some prep time, but well worth it. I have made this twice this season already and everyone wants the recipe. They ate every bite at my company holiday party! Hint: I used 2 boxes of Jiffy cornbread and the second time I made it, I reduced the white bread to about 10 slices. This will feed 15 people easily.
This was enjoyed by all on Thanksgiving!! The only thing I would leave out next time would be the green pepper. I like green peppers but I never used it in dressing before and I thought it did not taste well with the other ingredients. I added 1-lb of mushrooms and used italian sausage. Very good!
Good basic recipe but make your own cornbread and skip the mix. The preservatives in the mix give the "stove top" "right from the box" taste that some have complained about. Buy good quality, stone-ground corn meal, (Bob's Red Mill, etc) follow the simple recipe on the bag, and you will be so pleased with the flavor of your cornbread that you will never buy a mix again. Make a large enough batch that some of the cornbread can be the cook's breakfast while the rest goes into the stuffing. Warm buttered cornbread makes getting up in the wee hours to prepare the holiday feast much more enjoyable. (if you are a baker, make your own baguettes or whole wheat bread for the white bread portion of the recipe. I freeze a leftover baguettes and bread "heels." Double wrapped, they keep frozen for 3 months. You then eliminate all the bread preservatives and your stuffing will really taste like "Grandmother used to make.")
Thanks for the other reviews. I doubled this recipe for a dinner with 20 adults, 11 kids. I cut back the chicken stock as suggested, left out the bell pepper, cubed the white bread instead of using the processor (used a full loaf for double the recipe. Cut it into cubes and then let it sit out over night) and added extra sage. It was delicious and the crowd was very pleased. Texture was moist (not dry or too wet) and hearty enough to chew. I did drain the sausage.
Nothing fancy or unusual about this, it's just good, old fashioned tasting stuffing. Brought back memories just by the smell! We followed the directions except using veggie sausage. My husband stated 'tasted MUCH better than the kind out of the box!'
This is much like I cook. I have a little trick that really works well. I add all of the condiments to the cornbread before baking. It's tastier and easier. I would leave out the bell peppers also. Adding a couple of chopped boiled eggs are good. Welcome to Texas cooking!!
This was my first time making a real "holiday" dressing. It was wonderful.I changed some of the spice proportions because a needed to make enough for 20 servings. I added spices to the cornbread to cut down on the sweetness, and also added more spices to the dressing itself. This is a real keeper. Will use this as my "go to" dressing recipe from now on.
I made this for 2001 Thanksgiving and for Easter 2002. It's my family's new dressing! They absolutely loved it and raved about it. One suggestion is to leave both breads in small pieces so it's not grainy. For the sausage, leave chunky..you'll taste it more. This is a winner!
My family is so picky about their dressing, they will only eat it if it's simple and classic. We all loved this recipe (thank God), and the family insists that I make it every year for Thanksgiving dinner. It's perfect!
This was incredible! It smelled heavenly while preparing and baking, and I could barely keep my husband out of the kitchen! It put my mother in law's dressing to shame, and it was so good that she told me that I'm in charge of making the dressing from now on! Now THAT'S a compliment! There were NO leftovers, which was a dissappointment to many and a surprise to me, since I thought I had made quite a bit! Thanks for a great recipe! I didn't change a thing and won't!
Just made this on a test run before Thanksgiving next week. I made the recipe pretty much as written. I did make homemade skillet cornbread cooked in bacon drippings. I put all of the dry seasonings into the cornbread mix. I didn't measure the seasonings but added each to personal taste. I used sage sausage instead of regular and french bread instead of white bread. Like other reviewers stated, I should have reduced the amount of broth. The texture came out too moist and grainy for my preference (but still tasted wonderful). I baked it for 40 minutes covered then 20 minutes uncovered at 350 in a gas oven. After a small taste, it was still to wet so I put it back into the oven uncovered for an additional 20 minutes and increased the oven temp to 375. So, next week I will reduce the amount of butter from 1 cup to 1/2 cup, reduce stock to 2 1/2 to 3 cups and maybe use more french bread to cornbread ratio. Leave in the green pepper. I thought this was odd at first when I read it in the recipe, but if finely diced, they add so much flavor. Very good recipe. Thank you for the inspiration to deviate from our regular Thanksgiving dressing. This is my new favorite.
This recipe is very good. I used mushrooms instead of onions, and that worked out nicely. It is hard to taste the sausage though, I may have to look for a more flavorful one. I ended up only using 1 can of 14.5 oz chicken broth, and that was just enough. Any more would be a puddle of dressing. A little on the sweet side, I will follow the 'less cornbread, more whitebread' suggestion. Thanks!
I thought this recipe was terrific! No lie. I DEFINATELY agree on cutting back the chicken stock. I used 2cups plus a I made Cup of soup and drained the noodles ( i was low on stock!) I also added extra sage which helped the flavor. The sausage was quite tasty, I used italian turkey sausage it was a lot less fatty and a great addition to the thanksgiving spirit! i was nibbling at it right after it came from the oven! a great recipe!
Being my FIRST Christmas to be the "grown up" and cook my own dinner for my family, I was very nervous that this would not taste like the one I grew up with. I was nervous about sausage being in there! I had never heard of it. The hubs is very picky but this recipe is great. I will use this every year from now on. Did not add green peppers. I doubled the spices... delicious!
*10 STAR DRESSING* I only used 2 cups of broth,which made the perfect texture.Sage sausage gives it a wonderful dressing flavor.I also used 1 TBSP of ground sage.I used a pone of home-made cornbread instead of the packs.The food processor is the key.It makes a VERY fine crumb(be sure to pulse some cornbread a few times & then add a few slices of white bread.took me about three times to do all the breads).Using an ice cream scoop makes perfect dressing balls.I love leftovers,unfortunately this was gone by Thanksgiving night.
this was not good at all, it tasted too much like stovetop stuffing, which none of us like. i don't know what y'all call good, but this wasn't it. sorry, but i will most definately keep searching...
I used less corn bread and more white bread so it wouldn't be as grainy. Be careful not to mash pork to small when cooking, you want it alittle chunky.
I used only ONE red onion (not as strong). This is a really good SWEET dressing as I used a sweetened corn bread mix. Watch how much chicken broth you use, I used the recommended amount & had to add some more toast & cornbread crumbs. I also used turkey sausage in the spirit of Thanksgiving (turkey)!
First time I made homemade stuffing and it was great! I will never make boxed stuffing again! I made the cornbread and cooked the sausage the night before to save cooking and clean up time, and it was perfect. I did omit the green pepper because I can't stand it in any dish, and this still was a hit.
I'm coming up on year #5 with this recipe - it's the only stuffing my family will eat so I make it at least 2 or 3 times per year. My modifications are as follows: I DOUBLE the sausage! It probably adds a gazillion calories but since there is so much left over, I'll pack just a small container of sausage to bring to work for lunch and it fills me up. Last year I made a mistake and sauteed the vegetables with an extra stick of butter and it was a disaster so I look forward to 'making it up' to the family this year!
This was without a doubt THE best dressing I have ever prepared. Worked well serving with my deep fried turkey. A+ wouldn't change a thing!!!
Cooked it for a bunch of people in Japan, Ausies, Americans, Japanese, Chinese, Finnish.. All loved it. Using a little extra meat doesn't hurt. Bake a 9x9 in. pan of cornbread and make sure it is fairly dry. You don't need a food processor.
Fabulous Recipe! My family loves this dressing and has just been eating and eating and eating it since Thanksgiving day!
I loved this recipe as did ask my guests, I added chopped mushrooms, I cooked the sausage in the oven while preparing mix and then food processed them with skin on because I had bought the wrong item, it was still delicious.
I changed this a lot to suit our tastes, but the results were excellent! Double if you are making for a large group. We had 14 people and barely had enough dressing. I left out the sausage, celery and bell pepper. I added chopped hardboiled eggs instead of mixing them in. Since we like our dressing sweet, I used two packages worth of Jiffy cornbread and just under 1/2 loaf of store-bought french bread. Everyone loved this! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This was a big hit at thanksgiving, although I didn't care for it, everyone else did. I made as directed but omitted the peppers.
My family enjoyed this recipe but it was our first using cornbread so the taste was new for us. The texture is also a bit finer due to "processing" the bread. My husband liked the taste but was used to a chunkier dressing. I also cooked it in my crockpot as my oven broke on Christmas morning and it turned out fine!
This was my first attempt at making Thanksgiving dressing. My mother always had Thanksgiving at her house and made her traditional cornbread dressing. This year my husband and I had Thanksgiving at our house and I decided to try a recipe that was new so there were no expectations :) My whole family LOVED the dressing, it was not too mushy but just moist enough. My husband even said it was better than his mothers. Those are words I will always treasure and this will become our traditional Thanksgiving dressing for years to come.
Great stuffing, takes time but it is worth it. People asked for the recipe at the company party
My sister found this recipe here and used it to make the dressing for our family's Christmas dinner. I thought it was a little bizarre while helping her make it because I had never heard of using bell peppers or sausage to make dressing. I was incredibly surprised to find that this was the best dressing I have ever tasted in my life! It was a lot moister than my mother's traditional dressing, and my sister said that was why she chose this recipe. I'm so glad she did... and I will definitely be making this another time! GREAT recipe!!!
Love this recipe! I'll make again but I'll definitely add some tweaks. I'm going to use maybe 1/2 cup less broth and instead of making the bread into itty bitty pieces, leaving some bite to it. It turned out a bit like bread pudding. The taste was incredible though!
I took BAMATT's suggestions of lowering the amount of chicken stock to 3 cups and upping the temp to 350. Even then, the dressing came out really mushy - which I don't mind, considering this is my first try at homemade dressing. I don't own a food processor, so I ended up tearing the slices to small pieces and using a hand mixer to combine both cornbread and white bread. I added a little of the chicken stock to the bread mix in order to make it easier to mix. My final verdict on this - it's awesome. My only conundrum at the moment is figuring out how to reheat it for tomorrow's official dinner...
Stuffing/dressing has always been my favorite part of the holiday meal. This dressing is hands-down the best ever. I will never make anything but this. I had some day old can biscuits and substituted each for one slice of the bread. Also when making my cornbread, I added some sage and poultry seasoning to the batter and used Jimmy Dean sage sausage. Deelish!
Big hit with the family! I made two pans but the first one seemed too mushy so on the second, I reduced the broth by 1/2 cup as others suggested and it turned out perfect. Thanks for sharing!
REALLY good. My husband and son can't stop talking about this dressing. Best we've ever had. Mine was a little mushy after I added all the ingredients. So I added a few more pieces of bread until it looked the right consistency. Other than that....perfect!
This is now my official dressing recipe! I was unsure of the sausage at first, but I found it adds flavor and interest without taking over the dish. The fresh parsley and green pepper are wonderful. I found it a little easier to use the bagged cornbread and bread dressings mixed together. My six year old said I was the best cook ever and asked me to send this dressing in his school lunch! Great recipe!
This was very good! I took another reviewer's advice and used 1 pckg jiffy cornbread, 1 packg cubbison's seasoned dressing, and 10 slices of white bread. It was still mushy, so changes I will be next time will be to use 3 cups chicken stock instead of 4, and I would also omit the salt. The ground pork sausage gives it a great flavor!
We decided to try a new recipe for dressing on Turkey Day, I prepared this dish and after tasting it I agreed with other family members that the dressing was "okay" nothing special. If I was to make a change I would leave out the green peppers it doesnt go with the dish.
simply deee-licious!!! This was my first stab at a "made from scratch" recipe, so I was very apprehensive about trying this one.. but the results were stunning! It was served for our christmas dinner, and it was very well liked. I agree to reduce the amount of stock to at least 3 cups.
Fantastic!Made this for Thanksgiving dinner instead of my usual recipe. Even my picky eaters ate it. Didn't change a thing in the recipe. Best I've ever had! This will be the only stuffing I will make from now on.Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
If I could I would give it 8 stars. Made this for Christmas and the whole family just absolutely loved it. Everyone wanted the recipe. Will make over and over again.
Have always made my grandmother's tried and true stuffing recipe until trying this Holiday Dressing. This stuffing was superb. Used all of the ingredients except the green pepper and didn't bother with the fresh parsley, just sprinkled some dry parsley seasoning and it came out just fine. Only used 2 1/2 cans of chicken broth. My family really liked the taste and texture and I think it was the corn bread added to the white stuffing bread that added just a touch of sweetness to it. Tried a similar recipe that I saw on Martha Stewart's show last year and that one could never compare to this..Will always use this one for "turkey day"......
This dressing was really good. My whole family loved it. I substituted ground pork for the sausage and used bouillon cubes for the stock instead of the canned stock. It was excellent. Can't wait to prepare this dressing in a turkey!
Great dressing! I made it at Christmas. I used sage sausage, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It may seem moist when blended, but it cooks up perfectly textured. My family told me to cook this every year from now on!
Very delicious and moist. Instead of using slices of bread, I crumbled 2 cups of Pepperidge Farm bread stuffing into the mixture instead, and next time I'll cut the sage down by half the suggested amount. But overall,this is a tasty and good recipe. Will keep and will make again!
This was my first ever Dressing I have made and it turned out Perfect. I have had so many compliments on it. Thank you for sharing. I have been making this wonderful dressing for 3 years now and The only tweaking that I ever do to this delicious dish is change up the serving size. I go exactly by the ingredients. Every time I make this, it gets eaten up. Thank you Gloria and Louise for this wonderful tradition which I have now made.
This was an excellent dressing. Everyone raved about it. I will definitely be making this one again and again. Thank you for sharing it. I didn't change a thing!
I was looking for something Grandma used to make when I came across this recipe. Very close! The only thing I did different was that I made a skillet of cornbread from corn meal as opposed to the corn meal mix. Very good! I will be making this from now on. Thanks! :)
This recipe was just "okay" to me. It came out way too mushy. Perhaps I should have taken the recommendations of some of the other reviewers and reduced the amount of chicken stock to only 2 cups. I did make a couple of slight changes. Like others, I left out the bell pepper and I also used a sage-flavored sausage, which added a bit more sage flavor. In the end, though, this tasted too much like Stove Top or other store-bought stuffing mixes. I'll continue to look for a better recipe.
Excellent! Made this a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving as a test. Glad I did because I found out a few things. The cornbread should either be made from scratch or find a brand that does not use sugar. It was too sweet using the most popular cornbread mix. This type of dressing should not be sweet at all IMO. Also I chopped the celery too big. Another thing I discovered was the amount of chicken stock was dead on contrary to other reviews. I used a 32 ounce (4 cups) box of broth and it was perfect! The only thing I can think of that other reviewers are doing is not using enough bread. I use 16 slices of Butternut (keeping the crust) and had no problem at all with the dressing being soupy. It was moist and delicious. In sum, I would make my own cornbread with NO sugar in it. And chop the celery super fine via the food processor. And keep the stock at 4 cups. Doing this made my second batch pure heaven. My mom said it was better than hers and she was right (and I didn't think that was possible).
This stuffing didn't do so well in the turkey, but it did wonderfully when cooked on its own. My husband isn't used to cornbread stuffing, but he liked this recipe. I will keep it on hand to use again in the future.
I had 10 people over for thanksgiving dinner and every one of them said this was the best stuffing they have ever had! I used a bit more cornbread and a little less peppers and maple sausage. Going to try it with chorizo for Christmas.
Very good! This recipe is a new tradition in our house. Some picky eaters in the family and they all gave thumbs up.
This turned out very good today for Thanksgiving. I went exactly by the recipe, except I cut back just a little on the herb seasonings. It was perfect, got many compliments. I used medium sausage, one pound, in my opinion it did not need more. I would've given this 5 stars, but feel that I can't since I cut back on the seasonings a little. I will be using this again for Christmas, it is definitely a keeper (I will always use a little less seasoning than called for, for me seasoning amounts listed are a little too strong, just my opinion). I used 4 cups of chicken stock as called for. I learned a long time ago, if you take a potato masher and mash and mix your dressing quite a bit before putting in pan to bake, your dressing texture turns out quite nice, just add the sausage after the mixing so it won't blend your sausage into mush. I baked exactly one hour at temperature called for and it was perfect.
I made this for a huge Thanksgiving (50 people) and it was delicious! Thank you so much for posting it. I used the sage sausage as well.
I also made this for my first thanksgiving and it was amazing. I never expected any dressing to match grandmas, but this one was better...even grandma said so.
Everyone im my family LOVED it. My brother said it taste just like the kind my grandmother use to make!!
I made this dressing last year and it was a hit. Had to search the site again to find it for this year. Followed the recipe exactly and used maple sausage. YUM!!
Most absolutely the best dressing I have ever had
Everyone with whom I have served or shared this recipe has RAVED about it. As Louise's son said, none other will do now! If you like Southern cornbread dressing at Thanksgiving or Christmas, this is what you are looking for. The only thing I change is less white bread - I usually only need about 10 slices to get the consistency I like.
Just like Grandma's... big hit at Christmas
Okay, so I am not a dressing lover, but my mother is. I made this dressing for Thanksgiving, and my husband did the drunken head-bob when I asked him if he liked it. For Christmas, I made it for my mother and raved about the flavor-she enjoyed it very much. I, however, think it is too moist, almost soggy. So the next time I make this I will omit about 1/4-1/2 cup of the broth. I also cooked it at 350 for 1 1/2 hours (I have a gas oven).
Good but tasted like something was missing...
This is amazing stuffing, I used a little less broth and added 8 oz of mushrooms. My family absolutely loved it.
My sister and I make this every year and we are now the only ones allowed to make dressing. Only change we have made is we use french bread instead of white bread and red pepper instead of green mainly to add color.
I was terrified of creating a dressing to match my mother-in-laws .. not only did I match it, but maybe beat it!! Warning - Keep storage containers handy b/c this makes a LOT of food. I always send some home with my holiday guests!
This recipe was easy to use and allows one to be a little creative. I used a little more cornbread and less white bread. I tried some red bell peppers with the green and it tasted wonderful. I also used a spicy sausage that gave it a little kick but wasn't too much. Needless to say it is very popular!!
This has wonderful flavor! I only had sage sausage, so I just used that, and cut out the sage from the recipe. I would also suggest cooking a bit longer than recommended, or maybe cooking at 350 instead of 325. Mine came out a little soggy, but I cooked it for another 20 min and it was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
yum! this was very good and tasted just like my dad had made it. I'm also a southern girl, and left the bellpeppers out. Plus, I used 3 boiled eggs instead of cracking one raw egg over the mixture. Yummy!
First time making stuffing from scratch..it was delicious. My Indian father who hates american food loved it!
I found this recipe on this site about 4 years ago and now I make it every Thanksgiving. No matter who else is cooking, I have to have this stuffing to make the meal right.
You will NEVER look for another recipe again! This is now requested by my husband, and his mother even begs for the recipe...but it is my secret! The only substitution I made was to use sage sausage and extra sage ....otherwise PERFECT!! Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
A lot of effort but definitely worth it. Me and my wife think it's the best dressing we've ever had. I did only use 3-3 1/2 cups of chicken stock
I love the flavor of this stuffing, but it was incredibly mushy. Whether you use a cornbread mix or a cornbread recipe, DO NOT use a recipe that is sweet or the stuffing will be very sweet. Make sure your bread is either well toasted or stale before sending it through your processor. Be sure to add your broth slowly (1/2 cup at a time). When you're finished adding it all together, the mixture will be moist - not wet and certainly not soggy.
I have made this dressing for the past two years as an alternative to giblet dressing for Thanksgiving. Everyone loves it. In fact, memebers of my husband's family requested it! What a wonderful recipe.
yummy,yummy, yummy. followed the recipe exactly, except for the cup of butter. cut that back to 1/2 cup.
I made this for my fellow teachers for last weeks Thanksgiving luncheon. I had never cooked dressing before but when your husband doesn't want you to take it to work because he is busy chowing down-- its gotta be great! So many compliments!!! Since I cooked for 40 people, I decided to use half "Jiffy" baked cornbread and pre-made cornbread crumbs. Since I don't own a food processor, I used cubed white bread crumbs and just hand crushed them. This recipe is my dressing go to. I cant wait to cook this for my dad this week.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect! I made it for my work's Thanksgiving lunch and it disappeared quickly. I received several compliments. Not bad for my first attempt at homemade stuffing. Thanks for the recipe!
This has a really good flavor. The sausage really sets it apart. I did not put my bread slices in the food processor, I just tore them into small pieces. I like my dressing to be "chunky style"! I think next time I will only use a half cup of butter and 3 cups of chicken stock because it was a little too moist for my taste but overall it is an excellent recipe.
SO GOOD! Definitely recommend chopping up 1 granny smith apple and adding a few handfuls of dried cranberries although I know it would've tasted great without as well but it adds some color and just a little more sweetness. Only bad thing: there were no leftovers.
Used this for Thanksgiving this year - it was great! Very pleased and I am so glad I did not leave out the bell pepper, it really added to it. I chopped it real small. I added a little more sausage than called for and used sage sausage. Thanks for a new staple!
This stuffing is delicous! It's so simple to prepare and it got rave reviews from guests over Thanksgiving! I'm not sure why the recipe calls for so much chicken stock. I used just 2 cups and eliminated the green peppers. It was fabulous!
This was good but dont add the full amount of chicken stock or you will have soup... I only had half and I will probably cut it down a little bit more next time.
this recipe was time consuming and very oily. The sweetness of the cornbread in contrast to the other seasonings was awful. Would not use again.
This was a rich, flavorful dressing, however I had a big challenge with its consistency. Instead of "mushy" my dressing was soupy, and I actually used 1/2 cup less stock. I ends up baking it for 1-12 hours and butter was actually pooled on top. It was very greasy. If I make it again I will use half the butter and go way easier on the stock!
Great recipe, I subsituted maple ground sausage and a package of already cubed dressing mix from the store for the cornbread and it came out fabulous. Mmmm Mmmm Good!!
I made this recipe last night. I went for my thyme and I was out! Followed the recipe other than the thyme and I have to tell you. This is THE BEST dressing I have ever tasted hands down even without the thyme. Can't wait for my friends to taste it! This will certainly show up again in my home.
This stuffing is so good. I wanted a less-traditional stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving, so I tried it...glad I did and I will definitely make it again!
Excellent! Our family favorite. I am asked to make it every year. Sometimes I leave out the bell pepper or use less, and usually cut back on the chicken stock for a little drier dressing.
I use this recipe every year now! My entire family looks forward to this stuffing even over the turkey!! The only thing I do different is crumble the cornbread with my hands and tear bread into small pieces by hand. This makes for a fluffier stuffing although it is very time consuming to do this. Worth it though!! I usually have to double or even triple the recipe for 7-9 people, because everyone goes back for seconds and expects to eat it again with leftover turkey the next day, lol!
This dressing got rave reviews at our Christmas dinner. I only changed a few things instead of chopped celery I used celery flakes and instead of fresh parsley I used parsley flakes but it still turned out great. Everyone loved it!!
This is by far the best cornbread dressing I have had ever had. I can't stop eating it! Instead of using boxed cornbread mix, I made the cornbread recipe from this site called 'Grandmothers Buttermilk Cornbread' it made all the difference. I also used white wheat flour and an 8oz package of turkey sausage with a little olive oil just to make it a little healthier, instead of the pork sausage. I'm sure it's even more amazing with the pork. It makes A LOT, so you can freeze some for later.
Used half spicy sausage and half sage sausage...reduced butter as I had to sop up the grease the first year I used this..use day old bread to reduce the moisture....received rave reviews 3rd year in row!!
this stuffing was awesome! I used store bought unseasoned bread crumbs and I did not add any salt. The cornbread gave it just the right flavor and it wasn't dense like cornbread stuffings can be. I also added a lot more herbs than called for to taste, and a little chopped fresh sage. My friend was sitting in the corner with pan eating the leftovers after dinner was over!
This stuffing was soooo moist! It stayed moist through all the re-heating and it was never mushy. Just right. My husband loved it. By the way, we don't eat pork so I used 1 lb. ground beef and seasoned it with chopped onions, garlic, salt, pepper, and sage. It worked very well! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
