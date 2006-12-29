Hoppin' John

I eat this dish every New Year's day, it's supposed to bring you luck, and so far my life's been pretty good. It's also good anytime you need a hearty homey meal!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large pan place the peas, ham hock, onion, red pepper, salt and pepper. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 1 1/2 hours.

  • Remove ham hock and cut meat into pieces. Return meat to pot. Stir in the rice, cover and cook until rice is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle shredded cheese over top, if desired. Serve

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 618.5mg. Full Nutrition
