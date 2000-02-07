Sun-Dried Tomato and Bow Tie Pasta

Both my husband and I loved this, though we made a couple of minor changes. We liked it so much I'm making it for company tomorrow! A great dish for pasta that's not just another tomato sauce. I cheated and (per a previous post) used 6 TBL of Classico pesto sauce instead of making my own. I also used a large can of mushrooms, fresh ones always seem to disintegrate on me. Just for more color I threw in 1/2 can of drained petite diced tomatoes. (I don't think they added any flavor.) I used jarred marinated sun dried tomatoes and cut them into pieces with scissors, just threw them right in this way..no blanching. We used angel hair pasta just 'coz we had that - again, this was SO good! I also ate it room temp the next day, yummy still. A good dish for a pot luck. Like other reviewers mentioned, this only made enough sauce for about 10 oz of pasta. (Well, angel hair anyway.) And since hubby doesn't like spicy food, I only threw in two dashes of cayenne - that still gave it a good kick.