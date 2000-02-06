Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

Hey wait! This is my world famous recipe for scalloped/gratin potatoes! :-D Trust me - this is a never fail recipe. My husband HATED all potato dishes (He's Irish, go figure!) until I made this the first time. He was very hesitant to try it. Fortunately, he adored these. The key I have found (and from what I have deduced from eating my mother-in-law's)is the cooking time. If the potatoes are even remotely hard, the whole dish will flop. As a result, I ALWAYS cook my potatoes an hour and a half, sometimes two, depending on the density of the cheese mix. I understand that some parboil first but I find that is one too many steps and one too many pots. Don't be intimidated by putting together a basic cheese sauce. It is like gravy -once you figure it out, it will be the easiest thing you will ever make and you will never understand what all the fuss is about. My criteria for when I make this dish isn't always when we are having ham for supper but usually when we have too much, expiring-soon cheese. This is a fantastic way to use up whatever left over cheese you have in the fridge. I just throw them all in -it always works, even when using some rather offbeat cheeses (etc, blue brie!)I rarely give five stars, but would this time since this dish is very easy, inexpensive (especially if you were going to chuck the cheese to the garbage anyways)kiddie (and Wolseley) approved and an absolute classic. You will never use a bagged mix again!