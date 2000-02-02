Kid's Favorite Passover Pizza
Adults love this one, too! It's perfect for the 4th or 5th day of Passover when you start running out of creative cooking steam! You can add any vegetables you like or have on hand.
Easy. Fun. Each kid makes their own. Make sure not to buy the thin crackers because the sauce will make it too soggy.Read More
This is delicious, and so easy to make! My one suggestion: put a layer of sauce on the bottom of the cookie sheets, to keep the matza from sticking and to prevent the need for greasing the sheets with butter.
Your right this is a great recipe even for adults!My husband came home looking for a quick snack I handed him the recipe and he had loads of fun finding all sorts of things to put on the matzo. He loved it so much it turned into dinner! It's quick and easy, just find some leftovers from the frig and open a jar of sauce.
very good, for passover food
Really great! And so easy to do we'll definitely make it again.
A classic! Of course this gets 5 stars on passover for being quick and easy and loved by all!
Great snack. It tastes like a slice of thin crust pizza.
This is absolutely delicious! I used alfredo sauce for a little extra kick, and it worked just as well as the marinara.
Yummo! I used thin unsalted matzo, and only used 1 tablespoon of organic pasta sauce per pizza. We didn't have any olives, so I sprinkled some feta cheese crumbles, and I also used vegetarian pepperoni. It was great!!! Can't wait to try more variations! Thanks for the ideas!!
REALLY easy and a quick alternative to regular pizza. 7 YO especially liked it.
I "discovered" this recipe by accident several years ago. It is so simple to make and comes close to satisfying the craving for bread. Garlic matzah makes it taste especially good. Use your imagination when it comes to toppings.
You read this recipe and the first thought that comes to your mind is "DUH!!! WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THIS A LOOOONG TIME AGO!?!?!?" Super easy and super good. Will eat it for Passovers to come...
Delicious, quick, and easy! I put green peppers and black olives on mine and it was really filling! Adding extra cheese on top of the veggies makes it extra tasty. I had to bake it about 8-10 minutes (or 12 when baking 2 at a time).
We liked the few additions to a matzo pizza favorite. I did chop the tomato instead of slices. Will make again.
Great for a lunch during Passover.
