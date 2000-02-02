Kid's Favorite Passover Pizza

Adults love this one, too! It's perfect for the 4th or 5th day of Passover when you start running out of creative cooking steam! You can add any vegetables you like or have on hand.

Recipe by Linda Gould

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread marinara sauce on the pieces of matzo. Sprinkle garlic salt and oregano over the tomato sauce. Cover with cheese, tomato slices, and olives. Place pizzas on cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 5 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), or until cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 714.1mg. Full Nutrition
