Black-Eyed Pea Salsa

10 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I am from the South and it is a tradition to eat black-eyed peas on New Years Day. This was a creative way that my cousin and I came up with! The folklore says that the eating of black-eyed peas brings prosperity to you throughout the new year! Enjoy! And be prosperous! Serve warm with tortilla chips.

By Jennifer

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a small pot of rice and water to a boil. Cover pot, reduce heat to simmer and let cook 20 minutes or until rice is tender.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, combine rice, peas, tomatoes and chili. Stir the mixture over a medium heat until it is heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 0.6g; sodium 372.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022