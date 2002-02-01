Black-Eyed Pea Salsa

I am from the South and it is a tradition to eat black-eyed peas on New Years Day. This was a creative way that my cousin and I came up with! The folklore says that the eating of black-eyed peas brings prosperity to you throughout the new year! Enjoy! And be prosperous! Serve warm with tortilla chips.
Bland, bland, bland. I had hopes for this recipe, but could barely eat any. The only reason it's getting this high a rating was that I was able to make a meal out of it by adding some chicken and spices instead of having to throw it out. Still looking for a good new year's b-e-p recipe!
I was looking for a fun way to get in the New Year's black eyed peas and this recipe is a good place to start but very, very bland as is. Here's what we added and it was a hit at our party: 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp lime juice, 1/2 C finely chopped cilantro and salt to taste. It was really good. I will make it this way again for sure!
this recipe does sound easy to prepare and delicious
I followed recipies adding only spices,cumin,minced onion, garlic powder and parsley. It came out great. Delish with or w/o chips. I think the addition of corn suggested by another reviews would be great!
Normally, I don't look forward to eating black-eyed peas on New Years Day, but I tried this recipe to get rid of some stored cans of jalapeno black-eyed peas before moving, and Wow! I loved it, my husband loved it, and even our 2-year-old son ate some. And now that I'm pregnant, I'm actually having cravings for this stuff! Thanks for sharing, and especially for the *healthy* craving!
