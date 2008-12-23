Melt In Your Mouth Toffee
This is the easiest, best toffee I have ever made. Everyone who tries it wants the recipe.
To make it TRULY Melt-in-your-mouth, add 3 tablespoon corn syrup and 3 tablespoon water to the butter before cooking. The corn syrup will stabilize the sugar and prevent graininess. The addition of water also helps the butter melt to produce a smooth, melt in your mouth toffee instead of the undesirable 'stick-to-your-teeth' feel. I received this toffee trick from a caterer and it truly works. Try it. (I also make just half the recipe: 2 sticks butter, 1.25 cups white sugar, 3 tablespoons each of water & corn syrup. Add 1 tsp. vanilla after mixture is done and off the heat.)Read More
I would recommend a few changes. I found the chocolate chips stayed whole after the mixture was done. I would melt the chocolat chips and also I put it in a 9X13 pan and the next time I would make in a bigger pan. It was too thick. It had a good taste though.Read More
This recipe can come out wonderful. For those having issues with seperation or a burnt sugar taste, you're cooking it on too high of heat. Dont be afraid to turn it lower than medium heat. I've had it burn on me using a family member's range that ran hotter than my own. A way too tell if it's burning in the beginning is once you've stopped stirring it watch it for about minutes or so, if very dark bubbles start to pop up in the center, it's too high. The center bubbles should have more of light amber color than a darker brown color. I hope this helps some of those having issues.
Holy cow!! ADDICTING!! No matter how much you think that the sugar is going to burn DO NOT STIR after it boils. I had to hold Elizabeth back, so she wouldn't stir. After we poured the toffee into the pan we sprinkled the nuts on top, and then waited a few minutes for the toffee to harden. After that we spread on the melted chocolate. YUMMY!!
This is just what I was looking for! It's wonderfull!! I took a few suggestions from other reviewers and this is how I did it. 2 cups Butter 1 cup Sugar 1 cup Brown sugar, packed 1 cup Pecans, chopped (or walnuts, or almonds) 2 cups Dark chocolate chips Line a large jellyroll pan with foil and grease. In a heavy saucepan, combine butter, and sugars. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture boils. Boil (without stirring) to brittle stage, 300 degrees F (about 25 min.). Remove from heat and stir it nuts. Pour hot mixture onto prepared pan. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and let stand for 2 to 3 minuets to melt. Smooth chocolate over toffee. Let the mixture cool and break it into pieces before serving.
To spread the toffee, try using the cut side of a baking potato instead of an oily wooden spoon. The starches in the potato prevent sticking and the potato gives you a bit more leverage to press and push on the toffee.
I find it so funny that people mess up making something and blame it on the recipe. I've been making this for years, my friends have been making it for years and we've never burned a pan yet.
This is a great recipe, however, I prefer nuts and chocolate on the top!! A hint for those of you who had this turn out like grainy sugar--you have to pay attention to the weather. In the midwest it has been very humid and warm this year. Even though I am a very experienced candy maker, I tried to make toffee 4 times this month and it 'broke'--the mixture reached 275 and the butter began to foam and separated from the sugar. I was convinced that the butter and sugar companies had changed their products. I was very frustrated at the loss of time (and $$$). I don't know any way to save it once this happens. Like any cooked candy, humidity can ruin it (like divinity). Don't make any cooked candy if it is humid, rainy, etc.!!
Thank you for this recipe! I'm having a piece from my practice batch right now (I was considering it for Christmas gifts, and I am SOLD!). Great-tasting, crunchy toffee. I followed the recipe exactly, with no problems. You can check your thermometer in a pot of boiling water to check its accuracy (should read 212F/100C). Things I'll try next time, partly based on suggestions here: use a jelly roll pan for a thinner candy, drizzle with melted chocolate instead of pouring toffee over, almonds instead of walnuts, increase nuts to 1 1/2 cups or try grinding nuts in food processor and sprinkle over chocolate (like Almond Roca). I had no problems with the toffee sticking to the pan (I sprayed with cooking spray). I'd love to try other combinations (macadamia/white chocolate, milk chocolate/peanuts).
Delicious! I gave this out at Christmas and it was very popular! Each time I've made it though, I haven't been able to reach the desired brittle stage the first time around, which I didn't find out until after cooling, and ended up scraping it from the pan and cooking it again (this won't work if you add chocolate chips though, which I prefer to leave out). One tip to know when it's done - drop a little into a cup of ice cold water; if it hardens completely, you're good to go. If it's soft at all, keep cooking. The stuff is always very greasy though, sometimes it solidifies into unsightly white clumps in the toffee. I also end up with a few tablespoons of oil floating around in the pan on top of the toffee, which I pour/wipe off after the toffee has hardened a bit. I would also suggest pouring into more than one pan, otherwise it's too thick and hard to break.
Absoutely scrumptous! Watch that tempruture, don't give in to the tempation to stir & enjoy! I've been wanting to experiment to create a double-layered toffee so I added chocolate chips to the bottom of the pan (melted first, since they keep their form if you just poor the toffee over them) then when the toffee had been poured and had cooled just enough I poored more chocolate chips over the top along with some pecans and then smoothed the chocolate chips over the warm toffee to create a creamy layer. It turned out great & blew my gusests away.
This is the exact recipe my mom used to make. It's delicious. I altered the steps a bit by lining several cookie sheets with foil. Then I poured the toffee mixture right onto the foil, and poured mini chocolate chips right onto the top of the hot toffee mixture. They melt really fast, and then you smooth them out with a table knife. I sprinkled the crushed walnut pieces over the top of the melted chocolate, and then pressed down on the nuts with the back end of a large spoon. (Don't worry about the toffee...it's hard enough by this time.) It takes a few hours to cool completely, and then you crack it into pieces. Yummy, Yummy, Yummy!
This recipe is very good when followed correctly. The most important thing to remember is to NOT STIR WHILE MIXTURE IS BOILING! My family personally does not like nuts so i did without them. Instead of putting semi-sweet chocolate chips on the bottom, I grated a milk chocolate hershey bar on top. I did not have a candy thermometer (and wasn't about to go out and buy one) so i used the 'drop a small pea size ball of mixture into ice cold water and if it hardens its ready' trick. If it does not harden, keep it boiling. The toffe went so quick i had to make another batch seeing as though my hubby didnt run quick enough as the toffe was devoured by my kids and their friends! Great Recipe, Definetly worth trying!
What a scary recipe for a non-candy maker. Don't stir after it boils? Can that be right? Well, apparently it is because the toffee turned out great! There was some burning on the bottom but I was just careful not to scrape it into the mixture - no burned flavor whatsoever. I read all the reviews before making it and pre-melted the chocolate, but used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. I think it compliments the toffee instead of overpowering it. I also used a jelly roll pan (cookie sheet with a lip) & foil with good success. I added chopped almonds to the toffee before pouring - delicious! Next time I'll try pecans for a different flavor.
I don't make this particular recipe,I have one that is simialar and end up making 10 batches or so each season, but after reading the reviews about the butter separating, I will tell you what I've found is that if you use an inexpensive brand of butter that will happen. I always buy the "good" butter to make candy and have never had a problem with it seperating...hope this helps...
Oh My Gosh!!!! They are Awsome. The only thing I would change is only adding 1-1 1/2 cups chocolate chips instead of 2 cups. I spread the chips pretty evenly & still some pieces were too chocolately. And I love chocolate. Also, pour the sugar mixture quick, its sets so fast that it wont spread on its own & if you spread it w/ something, its looses its beautiful shine & looks dull.
This is going to sound weird, but if this recipe doesn't turn out it could be the butter. I bought some butter at the grocery store and used that to make about six batches. I needed more butter so I went to one of the large discount stores and bought some butter there. Every batch I tried to make with that butter didn't turn out. It either burned or the butter and the sugars didn't mix together right. I went back to the grocery store and bought butter there again and it turned out perfect. My mom said that the butter that didn't work could have been frozen on its way to the store. That butter kind of separated when I melted it and looked very oily compared to when I melted the grocery store brand. I have a couple of tips too. I bought some of that non-stick foil and lined a jelly roll pan with it. You don't have to worry about greasing anything then. I mixed cashews or slivered almonds into the toffee mixture right before I took it off the stove. I had trouble with the chocolate turning grayish when it cooled so I quit using that. Before breaking the toffee into pieces I wiped the top and bottom of it with a paper towel. To break it into pieces I broke the whole thing in half, then those pieces in half, then those in half until I got to the size pieces I wanted.
This recipe was so good, I was shocked that I made it. It was the first confection I ever attempted and it was perfect. The only thing I would change is that just putting chocolate chips on the bottom of the pan does not melt them enough and they keep the chip shape after it's cooled, which I didn't really like the look of. In the future, I will melt the chocolate down and put it on top after it cools, or pour it on the bottom of the pan, and THEN pour the toffee on top.
This totally didn't work for me. I followed the directions exactly using a candy thermometer on medium heat. I didn't stir once it began to boil just like the recipe and everyone says. It smelled burnt before it even reached 250 degrees. By the time it hit 300 degrees it was just a dark pitiful blob and my kitchen was smokey. I didn't even bother with the chocolate/nut part of the recipe because it was just a disgusting mess. It looked like tar. Going to try a different recipe. As a follow-up, I found another recipe for toffee on a website called "Cooking for Engineers" which is VERY specific on each step and the batch following their instructions worked perfectly. The only difference is it doesn't use brown sugar and it tells you to stir constantly. I think the stiring is what was needed in my case.
Melt In Your Mouth Delicious! Love using both white and brown sugars. I'm sure this would be delicious with any nut topping. I have made this with roasted almonds and salted roasted almonds and both were incredible! I wasn't sure about laying the chocolate and nuts down first as others noted the chocolate did not melt evenly so I put the toffee down first, waited about 1 minute then sprinkled the chocolate chips over the very warm toffee and let them sit for about a minute to soften and melt and then smoothed it out with a rubber spatula then sprinkled the warm melted chocolate with crushed nuts. This is my favorite and "go-to" toffee recipe! Thanks Ruth for sharing your recipe.
The only problem is pouring the hot mix OVER the choclate chips-they DON'T melt. The toffee is really great otherwise. One of the best I have tried.
2 words - Absolutely Delicious! I've made a lot of toffee in my day but this is the easiest and tastiest! Like some other reviewers, I added chopped pecans to the candy before pouring it into the pan then spread the chocolate chips over all.
This was so easy and tastes terrific! However, I did get a greasy layer on top after it cooled from using butter. I wonder if using margerine would help this?
Really good...I love toffee, and this was my first try at making it myself. I did spray the 9x13 with Pam to make sure it slid out with no problems. Delicious!
Wonderful! Tastes EXACTLY like a Skor bar if you use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet(and omiting the nuts). I tried this 3 times before I finally managed to get it right. I've discovered that my new stove with its ceramic top is not as condusive to candy making because it holds the heat more and even when I was cooking on medium heat, it seemed more like high...anyway, I didn't give up and I'm sure glad I didn't because friends and family are astounded by the taste of this recipe. Thanks Ruth!!
This stuff is delicious!! I don't know why I waited so long to try the recipe. I used a jelly roll pan as recommended, and the thickness was just right. I had to put the pan in the fridge to chill so I could break it up easily. I skipped the chocolate chips, and used pecans for the nuts. I can't get over how good it is; you have to try it!! Eat it on it's own or sprinkle some over Butter Pecan ice cream. MMmmmmm...
This was very easy and delicious. Some people obviously cannot follow a recipe (the ones who said "I stirred the whole time, why didnt it work?") JUST like the recipe says, DON'T STIR while it is boiling to 300 degrees. It's realyl simple and was very good!
This turned out PERFECTLY! It was so delicious, it got eaten almost before I was able to get it out of the pan. Even my husband, who doesn't really like sweets, requested that I make it again. For those who have had trouble getting the toffee to set, it probably didn't get cooked long enough, a candy thermomiter is a must. And no stirring after the boiling stage. ;) You can check for donness by dribbling a little of the hot candy mixture into a glass of ice water. Once it's cooled, take it out and test it... it should be brittle and crunchy. YUM!
I followed the recipe, but halved it, and used 1/4 of the total sugar as Splenda (leaving another 1/4 for white and 1/2 for brown). It tastes fabulous, but the butter separated in quite a few places. That's really no big deal because you break it unevenly anyway. It did leave the toffee very greasy though. I tried wiping it with a paper towel, and also rinsing then wiping. Neither really made a difference. I am hoping it will sort of dry out after a while. We shall see. I would also sprinkle the nuts on top afterwards or perhaps mix them in before pouring. I spaced them out nicely on the pan first and pouring the toffee on made a lot of clumps with tons of nuts and a lot without any. Not perfect physically, but the taste and texture are great.
This was fabulous. I have never made candy before. I omitted the nuts because we don't love them in desserts in our household. I spread this out in a jelly roll type pan and then put entire bar size plain Hershey bars on the top and sprinkled that with coarsely chopped Snickers bars. When the toffee itself had set and the toppings were melted I sort of spread them around. I omitted the choc chips too. It is VERY rich this way but not ONE BITE was left!!! Great holiday recipe!!!
this recipe is very good tasting. i do believe next time i will use a bigger then 9x13 pan, as the toffee was a little thick for my taste. but is was still good. i read reviews and used the suggestion by one of the reviews saying to boil for 30-40 minutes without stirring, and it worked out just fine, as i do not have a candy thermometer. but this recipe is definetly worth making again, thank you from florida
Where did I go wrong? Maybe I don't know what medium heat is...5? I even read the reviews twice to may certain to follow everyone's advice. I made two batches both were burned to some degree :(. My husband and I were both really disappointed...
stuck to wax paper
Well, I am certainly not a chef but, so maybe I did something wrong...not only did I burn my All-Clad pan :-( But, all the smoke detectors in my house went off and the fire department showed up!!! My house stunk for a week. I will NEVER try this again.
This toffee was great the second time I tried it...the first time, my butter seperated and it was horrible. I read through several of the reviews and took some of their advise and the second time, it was great!! I used name-brand butter to keep it from seperating and added 2 tablespoons of Karo Syrup to make it more smooth...worked out great!
This is an excellent recipe. I've made 10 batches in 2 days. I sprinkle the chips and nuts on top and spread when melted. I quit at about 295 degrees to make sure it doesn't burn.
I've made this recipe for Christmas for the last 2 years, and everyone is completely addicted. It's crunchy, delicious, and so easy I'm making it RIGHT NOW and can sit here typing this review. Try it now! Okay, had to add one thing because I finally had a bad experience making this, after several times of perfect results. I actually burned the carp out of it! I had bought a new pan and it was fine for my caramels and fudge, which are stirred constantly, but I think it was too thin for the toffee, since you don't stir it. So I tried again in my old heavy pan, and it was perfect. I also addressed the non-melting-chocolate-chip problem by putting the pan of chips/nuts in the oven for about 5 minutes just as the toffee was nearing its 300 degree mark. It got the chocolate chips nice and melty ahead of time.
Thank you for sharing your good receipe. I had no idea what I was even making. I added it to my cookie tins for Christmas and everyone loved it and couldn't stop eating it. I have made several trays since then for people calling and requesting it. It is very addicting. You just can't stop eating it! I had no idea what 300 degrees (brittle stage) was. So I got myself a candy thermometer and the toffee came out great. My hand does get tired from all the stirring. I think next time I'm going to try a suggestion from another review and leave it boil to the brittle stage without stirring. I hope it works. Once again, it is a wonderful receipe.
according to one reveiwer, I added 3 TBS each water and corn syrup to the HALVED RECIPE-mind you that his calculations for 1 1/4c brown sugar were spot on- adding them along with the rest of the ingredients, made for an addictive recipe! THANK YOU FOR SHARING!!!! Everyone is mad at me for making them fat, but I never thought I'd be good at making candy so I keep making it!!!
This is a WONDERFUL recipe. I can't believe how harsh some of you idiots have been in your reviews. I found this recipe over a year ago and I have made it at least 20 times. Every time it has been absolutely perfect.
I can't stop eating these!!!My favorite recipe on this site so far (and I've tried a lot!).This is a great candy to make for Christmas...or any time you want to indulge. I used Hersheys kisses and macadamia nuts.Anybody who has a sweet tooth must try this!
I can't tell you how wonderful this toffee is! I used a tin foil lined jelly roll pan instead of a 9x13. I also used pecans instead of walnuts, stirred them in before spreading in the pan, and I spread the melted chocolate chips on the top. Absolutely delicious!
I can't properly rate this recipe because I obviously did something wrong. I did not stir the mixture while waiting for it to reach 300 degrees; however, once it hit 275 degrees, the temperature started dropping fairly rapidly to less than 250 degrees. I turned up the heat, and it eventually reached 300 degrees, but the candy burned. Can anyone tell me what I did wrong and why the temperature dropped? I did not lower the heat or stir it once it started boiling. Thanks! UPDATE: I have since discovered that the expensive, new candy thermometer I purchased for the holiday season candy making was off by 200 degrees! No wonder the recipe wasn't working out! If I had tried this using the old-fashioned water testing process, I'm sure it would have come out perfectly. I think I'll stick to that method, and will try this again next time I want toffee. It sounds too yummy not to try!
Just made this recipe. It is awesome!! My chocolate chips didn't melt so well, but I put wax paper under the chocolate first, so I flipped it over and smoothed it a little with my hand to spread it out better and then stuck it in the freezer to harden it enough to just peel the wax paper away. Excellent recipe! I didn't have any trouble with the toffee part either. By the way, I stirred this the entire time it cooked. I do my peanut brittle the same way and it turns out perfect every time. This made a huge ziplock container as I spread it over a very large cookie sheet. I can not wait to take my candy bags to work and pass them around! Thanks for this one, it is a definite keeper!
This is the best toffee I've ever had! I don't like walnuts, so I used cashews. I also dipped each piece in melted chocolate and then crushed cashews after I broke it up! Everyone was right.... DO NOT STIR while it's boiling, and it takes a long time to get up to 300 degrees (about 30-40 minutes), but WELL worth the wait!
This recipe is great. However, I made it using the chocolate chips, without melting them first... Will melt them next time I make it. Very, very good recipe, will keep the recipe and use it often.
This was my first time making toffee, ever. It was pretty simple and I followed the recipe pretty well. I did make some minor changes. I chopped up my chocolate chips since I read some were having a melting problem. I also used pecans instead of walnuts--just a personal preference. The last thing I changed is I did pour the toffee on a sided baking sheet. It makes the toffee thinner. I will try to post a picture so you could see how mine turned out for a beginner.....took them to church today and got lots of raves. Will definitely make again.
Here's a silly question: Do you continue stirring constantly AFTER it comes to a boil, or just let it get up to the 300F all by itself? I like to butter the dish, add the chopped nuts then pour the toffee in and sprinkle the chocolate chips on top. I cover the dish with a cookie pan and when the chips are melted I spread them with a flourish. Any help anyone could give me would be appreciated! Thanks! Ruth
Very easy and very good. Next time, I will pour the toffee in the pan first then sprinkle the nuts and pour melted chocolate chips on top. Thank you for this recipe Ruth. Angela
Let me start by saying I am not a candy maker...but a WANNABE! The first time I tried the recipe, it was horrible...So like a good girl I came back and read the reviews...if first you don't succeed! I think the reason I had a hard time was that I hooked the candy thermometer to the pan, and received a false reading (as the first batch didn't get hard) SO...this time I held the thermometer, and also used the ice water idea that was suggested. I omitted the chocolate this time, and went with the nuts (JUST in case it didn't turn out) Well....I am SWELLED with pride! I turned out PERFECT (I burned the pan but who's counting THAT??) and it was the BEST toffee I've ever had, and my MOTHER IN LAW SAID SO TOO! Next time (maybe later today) I'll melt the chocolate on top as well...Thank you to EVERYONE for all the helpful hints! I feel like a REAL candy maker (for at least the moment)!
please help. can i still make this without thermometer? i tried it today and when i poured it into the tray, the butter separated from the toffee, yuck. is there an average time to cook over medium to reach 300 degrees? thanks!
It was so good and decadent, it made my teeth hurt. Amazing recipe and will definitely make again!
This was very good, but there is a few changes I would make. I would put it in a larger pan, I thought the toffee was too thick. I would also cut back the amount of chocolate, it overpowers the toffee taste.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but the first time I tried this recipe, it burnt. Perhaps my pan was not heavy enough? I was so determined to make toffee, I made it again and this time stirred constantly until it reached 300F. I don't care much for semisweet chocolate and think it takes away from the toffee flavor, so I doubled the chopped walnuts and poured toffee over. Turned out great that time!! :-)
Made this recipe for the first time, used pecans instead of walnuts, used choc. almond bark instead of chips, added some nuts right into sugar mix, & 1 teas. salt right before pouring onto pan. Need patience not to stir while waiting for mix. to come up to temp. Very good, everyone LOVED it!!!!
I really like this one better than the equal parts butter/sugar recipe. This is delicious.
I've made Toffee for years. Can't find my recipe, so thought I'd just try a few from this site, since I find so many good recipes here. This is my 2nd Toffee recipe to try and I had to really work hard not to stir while the Toffee was boiling (other recipes tell you to stir), and it only took 20 minutes for mine to reach the hard crack stage. It was so easy, and delicious! I did use a cast iron pot to cook in rather than the stainless steel I made the 1st batch in. Can't wait to make another one! Oh, I did place the almonds (after roasting) on the cookie sheet before pouring the hot Toffee and placed the chocolate chips on top of the Toffee and spread after a few minutes. I then topped with crushed alomonds for that Almond Roca look. Thanks!!
this recipe doesnt work, I wasted 2 lbs of butter two times trying to make this recipe. grr makes me angry....
Followed the recipe exactly. Very good. I gave it only 4 stars as next time I think I will cook only to 250-275. Was just a bit to hard for my liking but the taste is very good. I have been looking for a recipe for this and this one is great. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was so easy and it came out perfectly. I used almonds instead of walnuts, it was fantastic!
Great recipe! The first time 2 years ago I ended up with the crystalized sugar where the butter pooled on top. I decided I had to give it another try. The 2nd try is perfection! I used a quality butter, boiled it slowly and gently, and stirred frequently. Well worth the 2nd try!
Amaze your friends and impress your relatives with this very easy recipe. If you like Almond Roca you will love this toffee. Its flavor and texture are equal to or better than any other toffee I've ever tried. I've made it with various combinations of nuts and chocolate including: milk chocolate & chopped almonds, whole almonds only, and even plain with no additives. Like some other reviewers, I also stop it cooking at 295 so as not to burn the toffee and I cook it on as low a heat as possible while still maintaining a boil. You may want to consider printing several copies of this recipe because I guarantee you will be asked for it again and again. Thank you, Ruth, for sharing your marvelous recipe!
I did not have the luck everyone else did. I like my toffee recipe better. The butter and the sugar never combined. My recipe uses cream so it marries the butter and sugars
Thanks for all the reviews. I made the toffee twice and came out great both times. My only concern is how to store the toffee once you break it up. It seems to stick together at room temperature. Any help would be appreciated.
This recipe is amazing, but you should definitely read up on how to handle sugar if you aren't familiar with it (it's not that hard, there are just a few tricks). Speaking of tricks, I tried the one that MommyFromSeattle tried, but I replaced the corn syrup with molasses. I also sprinkled a little coarse salt in the pan along with the nuts (candy, chocolate and salt is always an amazing combo in my books). The recipe turned out perfectly! My only regret was cutting the recipe in half instead of making the full batch. Two huge thumbs up from me!
I also have made this recipe several times and get a great result each time. I use pecans instead of walnuts, (personal preference!) I use a jelly roll pan sprayed with cooking spray, and I put the chocolate and nuts on top, let it set, then flip it over on wax paper and put chocolate and nuts on the other side. I gave it to my neighbors for Christmas gifts and I just had a call from one of them who said they ate the entire bag by themself in a matter of minutes. i have to laugh at some of these reviews-use a good thermometer! Or heck, USE a thermometer! It makes all the difference
This is a great recipe! I have never made toffee before and this turned out perfect. I also stirred the entire time and only allowed the temp to reach 250 degrees. I also put the chocolate chips and nuts on top instead of the bottom. Very quick, easy and inexpensive recipe!
This was pretty easy as long as you have a candy thermometer...make sure the thermometer is halfway submerged in the mixture and not touching the bottom of the pan to get the most accurate reading. I have an electric coil burners and set the dial at just below 5. I was surprised at how long it took to get to the hard crack stage range on the thermometer once the boiling started, so hang in there! I used a 10x15 jelly roll pan lined with foil (I lightly buttered the foil) for a thinner toffee. And after it had cooled a bit, I sprinkled the chocolate chips in top, waited a few minutes, and then spread it. I sprinkled pecans on half and left the other half plain. Very pretty, very rich!
Very buttery, and great tasting! I did think it was too thick, however, prepared in a 9x13 pan. Next time I make it I'll use a jelly roll pan and use more chocolate to accommodate the larger surface. Also, I didn't place chocolate on bottom of pan - sprinkled over top, waited a few minutes, then spread out after the chips had melted. I'll definitely be using this recipe again!
I also would like to know if one needs to continue stirring this while it is boiling. I had two pans of totally unusable candy. It was sugary and the butter did not incorporate. What a waste of ingredients!
This recipe worked just fine. Matter of fact it was wonderful. The key was once it came to a boil to continue boiling (toward the 300 degrees) at a low boil, so it doesn't burn. Also, I tried dipping the toffee pieces into melted chocolate chips, and it was a mess. Next time I will do what the recipe says... and spread the chocolate chips over the hot candy. And then sprinkle the chopped nuts (I used almonds) I do like chocolate on both sides (along with the nuts) so I'll flip over the candy once one side is dry and pour & spread melted chocolate bits on the flip side.
Made this recipe 7 times, and it has worked out 2 times, and when it worked it wasn't that great. If you insist on making it, i have a lifesaver suggestion to save the ingredients if the toffee doesn't work out. But first, I want to describe the results. As toffee goes, it should be hard candy. But this toffee was not so much hard, as it was semi-crumbly, or like crystalized sugar. During cooking, we would pass the caramel stage (soft ball in a cup of cold water), and reach the hard candy stage (threads in cold water), and immediately some of the butter would separate itself. If you insist on making it anyways, DO NOT PUT THE CHOCOLATE AND NUTS ON THE BOTTOM OF THE PAN. This way, if the toffee does not work out, you don't throw out the chocolate and nuts too. It is far easier to use a cookie sheet, sprayed with pam, and pour the toffee in. In a separate bowl, microwave the chocolate until smooth, and pour OVER the toffee, and then cover with nuts. good luck.
I Absolutely love this recipe! I made it on Thanksgiving for my family and it was gone by the end of the day, even after turkey and pie. I don't really like walnuts so I used pretzels instead. It gave it that sweet and salty taste that I love.
Great recipe! Just what I was looking for; I followed the recipe exactly. It was hard not to stir it once it started to boil but I'm glad I didn't. Next time, however, I will put the chocolate on top rather than under the toffee (the chips kept their shape and caused the toffee to crumble apart too much).
Very easy and delicious. I stirred some chopped walnuts into the hot syrup right before I poured it into the pan. I let that sit a few minutes then topped that with the chocolate chips I had ground up a bit in the food processor. After that melted and was spread on the top, I topped this with more chopped nuts. YUM. The only change I will make is next time using milk chocolate. I agree with other reviewers that that would be a better pairing. IMHO of course. :D
This toffee really is worth the 5 stars.... I followed it exactly but the next time I make it I don't think I will use any chocolate... I just like plain toffee.... but it was great thanks!!!!
The toffee itself was delicious, but getting it out of the pan was a job unto itself! I ended up ruining my nonstick pan trying to scrap out the hardend toffee. If it wasn't for it sticking to the pan so bad,I would of given it 5 stars since they were very good.
I consider myself a toffee expert! ha! Thought I'd try this to see if it was easier than my 'tried & true' toffee recipe. It WAS easier, but it wasn't better. I think it would have been better had it been spread on a cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. It was too thick, for my taste, with it being in a 9 x 13 dish. Might make again.
My first time making ANY type of candy what so ever. So easy and so great. It was very hard not to stir the toffee mix once it began to boil but I held back. I used milk chocolate morsels instead as suggested by others and I also used chopped pecans. I would highly recommend that! I recieved rave reviews from everyone I gave this to saying they thought it was Almond Roca. I will definitly use this recipe again. Thanks.
This was really good. Very rich and buttery. I don't own a candy thermometer...well, not anymore. I went out and bought one the other day...brought it home and broke it!! I used the "soft ball dropped in water" trick, which I do not recommened unless you know what that means (and I did not!!) The final product was not presentable by any means, but this being my first attempt at toffee...I'm ok with that. My son and I enjoyed it right out of the pan, since that's exactly where it got stuck. May try this again around the holidays if I have another thermometer by then. Thanks for the extra calories Ruth ;)
YUMMMMMMM!! I had to turn the heat to low on my stove to keep it from burning, but once I figured that out (3 tries...I was determined!!), it's the only "candy bar" that my son wants! Thank you!!
I've made this several times and everyone loves it. The last time I made it a friend suggested to sprinkle a little sea salt on it - and OH MY! What an amazing treat!
This recipe is FABULOUS! So easy to make, I just let it boil then walked away and checked on it periodically. I did use almonds instead of walnuts and only 12 oz of chocolate chips which still seemed more than enough. I took the toffee to work with me and got rave reviews! Everyone wanted the recipe! I'm DEFINITELY using this for holiday gifts!
I made this for a get together with friends and noone would let me take away the plate!! It is easy to make as long as you dont have 2 toddlers hanging on your ankles! I am being begged to make more, in one word.....YUM!
The toffee didn't harden to hard crack. Tastes great but the texture is wrong.
Was very easy and quick to make. I melted the chocolate slightly before adding it to the pan and took the advice of other reviews and used a bigger pan so it wouldn't be so thick. Turned out great.
Excellent! Make sure to use 1 lb of butter (4 sticks) and if you have a ceramic top stove, I set mine on 3 1/2 and it turned out perfect. Ceramic tops heat higher, so go lower on the setting.
Wow! This recipe is great! I had never made toffee before and this recipe was very easy and the toffee was delicious! The toffee is very rich and decadent. I added one cup of almonds just before pouring into a jelly roll pan, then after letting the toffee cool for a moment, I melted milk choclate chips and poured it atop the toffee, then sprinkled more chopped almonds on top of the warm chocolate. Fabulous!
Simple.. Tastey.. and truely Melts In Your Mouth. Love it!
WOW! This beat out any commercial toffee I have ever had! I added finely chopped nuts in with the sugar mixture, and after spreading the toffee in the pan, I grated a Hershey bar over the top and popped the pan in the freezer for a few minutes. Absolutely worth the effort...insanely good!
This toffee is very good. My family was impressed when I gave it away at Xmas time.
Yum! I used pecans instead of walnuts because that's what I had on hand and, whoa-this stuff will make your fillings sing Ave Maria! My husband took a load of it to work over the holidays and there wasn't a crumb left. I've been asked for the recipe 5 times and have happily given it to inlaws, neighbors and friends. This will be a Christmas tradition from now on
excellent!!!!!! This is the easiest and best toffee recipe that I have ever seen. Not too hard, and it is soooo simple! I made some for my family for christmas and Everyone Loved IT!~ THanks Ruth!!!
Excellent! I don't make homemade candy but I tried this recipe and it was so easy and is the best toffee I've ever tasted!!
I like it! This one is different than the usual chocolate on top toffee recipes. It was easy, as promised, but a little time consuming. Worth it though, loved by everyone who tried it this year!
This was my first time making toffee, so I bought a candy thermometer and followed the instructions exactly and it came out great. I really kept it on a low to medium setting and cooked it slowly so it didn't burn. I also added the chocolate and nuts on TOP of the hot mixture. Thanks!!
I made this twice both times it burned the bottom of my pan. What toffee I could salvage was good, but not worth scrubbing my pans for.
This is absolutely wonderful candy!! Make sure you make it on a cold, clear day. I live in the South and my first recipe was a disaster because of the humidity. I top with crushed almonds for a different taste or milk chocolate for a different taste! Highly recommend!
This toffee is very easy to make and delicious. Nuts are hard to find where I live, so I broke up graham cracker cookies and poured the mixure over them. The key to successful toffee is NOT STIRRING while it boils. I've made this recipe several times now and it's always a hit!
