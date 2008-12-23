Melt In Your Mouth Toffee

274 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 37
  • 3 18
  • 2 11
  • 1 20

This is the easiest, best toffee I have ever made. Everyone who tries it wants the recipe.

By Ruth Denton

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy saucepan, combine butter, white sugar, and brown sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture boils. Boil to brittle stage, 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) without stirring. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Pour nuts and chocolate chips into a 9x13 inch dish. Pour hot mixture over the nuts and chocolate. Let the mixture cool and break it into pieces before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 55.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022