Melt In Your Mouth Toffee

This is going to sound weird, but if this recipe doesn't turn out it could be the butter. I bought some butter at the grocery store and used that to make about six batches. I needed more butter so I went to one of the large discount stores and bought some butter there. Every batch I tried to make with that butter didn't turn out. It either burned or the butter and the sugars didn't mix together right. I went back to the grocery store and bought butter there again and it turned out perfect. My mom said that the butter that didn't work could have been frozen on its way to the store. That butter kind of separated when I melted it and looked very oily compared to when I melted the grocery store brand. I have a couple of tips too. I bought some of that non-stick foil and lined a jelly roll pan with it. You don't have to worry about greasing anything then. I mixed cashews or slivered almonds into the toffee mixture right before I took it off the stove. I had trouble with the chocolate turning grayish when it cooled so I quit using that. Before breaking the toffee into pieces I wiped the top and bottom of it with a paper towel. To break it into pieces I broke the whole thing in half, then those pieces in half, then those in half until I got to the size pieces I wanted.