Easy Stroganoff

Stroganoff doesnt have a reputation for being jammed-packed full of flavor, but here are some suggestions that helped! I used a suggestion from another stroganoff review: Date Posted: 5/17/2004 Reviewed by: TARAROD More reviews by TARAROD ***** It came out ok, but next time I will add the entire pint of sour cream. I only used half because of reviews I read and it was like putting seasoned ground beef over pasta. No sauce at all!! I also added two cubes of beef buillon to the water when cooking the pasta, and had to add 1/4 cup of milk,two tablespoons of worcestchire sauce, and 3 dissolved cubes of beef buillon to the meat mixture for flavor. I now see why some said this dish was very bland. Adding these things helped. I will make this again, but you really have to adjust the spices to make it taste good. END OF REVIEW I would like to add: I used a pound and half of beef with a 12oz pack of noodles. And i did use all of a 16 oz sour cream. (But that is how our family prefers it,,, meaty for my husband and more creamy sauce for the 4 year old) For everyone else i do suggest the rest, in addition to TARAROD's review, I added a little onion, more garlic, Emeril's original seasoning, a bit more seasoning salt than called for and touch of soy sauce to the ground beef in the skillet. my family rated it 4/5 stars for a stroganoff dish!