Easy Stroganoff

Valentine's Day is special for us because it is our wedding anniversary as well! Though this isn't a standard 'romantic' recipe, every time I prepare this dish the love flows freely! It is a way to show my husband I love him -- it is his favorite, but not mine. Every time I serve it my husband showers me with compliments, affection, and love because he knows it's my way of saying I love you any day of the week, not just Valentine's Day.
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes! I changed almost everything in it, but I followed the basic outline. I substituted ground turkey for the beef, rotini for the egg noodles, and 2 cups fat free yogurt for the sour cream (yogurt gives the stroganoff a bit more tang). I significantly increased the garlic and worcestershire sauce and slightly increased the seasoned salt. I left out the mushrooms and reduced the milk. I think my changes make the recipe a bit healthier and more flavorful. Make sure you cook the meat with the seasonings instead of adding them after you brown it so that the meat takes on their flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2004
Stroganoff doesnt have a reputation for being jammed-packed full of flavor, but here are some suggestions that helped! I used a suggestion from another stroganoff review: Date Posted: 5/17/2004 Reviewed by: TARAROD More reviews by TARAROD ***** It came out ok, but next time I will add the entire pint of sour cream. I only used half because of reviews I read and it was like putting seasoned ground beef over pasta. No sauce at all!! I also added two cubes of beef buillon to the water when cooking the pasta, and had to add 1/4 cup of milk,two tablespoons of worcestchire sauce, and 3 dissolved cubes of beef buillon to the meat mixture for flavor. I now see why some said this dish was very bland. Adding these things helped. I will make this again, but you really have to adjust the spices to make it taste good. END OF REVIEW I would like to add: I used a pound and half of beef with a 12oz pack of noodles. And i did use all of a 16 oz sour cream. (But that is how our family prefers it,,, meaty for my husband and more creamy sauce for the 4 year old) For everyone else i do suggest the rest, in addition to TARAROD's review, I added a little onion, more garlic, Emeril's original seasoning, a bit more seasoning salt than called for and touch of soy sauce to the ground beef in the skillet. my family rated it 4/5 stars for a stroganoff dish!
If you are looking for something that is FULL of flavor, this is not it. If you are looking for creamy, comfort-food, you will love it. I've made it twice now and everyone always goes back for seconds. It's even good the next day.
This was the best! I wanted to add onion to the ground beef but I didn't have any onion. I used a packet of onion and mushroom soup/gravy powder. Added that to the ground beef with about a cup of water. And then went on to simmer all other ingredients. It was definitely a favorite! It sure made a lot too! I added the sour cream in at the last minute and mixed it all together in a VERY large Tupperware container so it would be ready to be put into the fridge since there was so many leftovers! Great recipe!
Yummy comfort food! I made some changes to make this a little more friendly calorie / fat / sodium wise. I used whole wheat egg noodles (12 oz package), 1 bag of Boca Meatless Ground Crumbles, 2 Tbsp (or to taste) Low Sodium Worcestershire sauce, left out the seasoned salt, used 99% fat free cream of mushroom soup, 1 soup can of skim milk and low-fat sour cream. I also cooked my crumbles and garlic with a pan sprayed with Pam to prevent sticking. My husband gave it AAA+++ and said he would definitely eat it again.
This was awesome! This was the first time I had ever made stroganoff and we loved it. I made it for guests and I used 2 pounds of ground beef. Fresh mushrooms and onion too. I didn't have to add anymore soup or milk even w/ the 2 pounds of meat. I will definitely make it again!
this was soooo good!!! the Worcestershire and the seasoning salt were a great touch of extra flavor! I did change one thing though...I replaced one can of cream of mushroom with a can of cheddar cheese soup and it was such a great idea...AMAZING!! my boyfriend loved it!!!
I changed this up a little as well. Instead of ground beef, I used leftover roast, warmed it in the pan with a small pat of butter, some minced garlic and canned mushroom pieces. When it was all warmed through, I added only one can of mushroom soup and used reserved beef boulion from the noodles that I cooked instead of water or milk. I also added a little more worchester sauce when I added the noodles to the pan of beef. I let all heat through, put it in a big bowl and tossed the sour cream in. It was very close to the slow cooker stroganoff that I love to cook but just didn't have the time this time around.
Wow! I just made this for dinner, and it was a hit even with my almost 2 year old! I'm a vegetarian so I substituted the ground beef with soy crumbles. I read through many reviews before making the meal. First, I browned the "ground beef" in about 1-2 TBS of butter with chopped onion and chopped crimini mushrooms and the garlic. I quickly added regular salt (only half tsp) and double the Worcestershire sauce (2 TBS). I then added only one mushroom soup (stock up at Trader Joes) and then 1 cup of vegetable broth to the pan. Finally, I added almost the whole container of light sour cream (16 oz). I set that on low until the egg noodles were done, and a few minutes before the egg noodles were done I added frozen green peas to the pot. Drained the noodles and placed back in pot. Slowly mixed in the sauce. Delicious.
I made it with meatballs. Left out the seasoned salt, used 1 can of mushroom soup and closer to 1 1/2 c. of plain yogurt. Also added an onion and satueed it till tender with garlic and mushrooms. Delicious!
Easy? Yes. Good? Very! I think the ingredients are a little off though, I only used 1 can of soup and 6-8 oz of milk and I still had to thicken this with a little cornstarch. Very good though. I sauteed fresh mushrooms in a little butter with a clove of garlic and added those towards the end of simmering. I also cut the seasoned salt down and added a splash of white wine. Served it over white rice instead of with egg noodles. Yummy :)
Simple enough to prepare with ingredients I'm trying to clean out of my cupboard, but bland as is. I omitted the salt as cream-of soups are usually pretty salty on their own. I served it over mashed garlic potatoes. I will probably jazz it up more if I were to make it again. Use beef broth instead of milk and add a couple bouillion cubes, maybe.
This was good as written but thought it needed a little bit more. I did use skim milk (because that is all we drink) and 98%fat free cream of mushroom soup (again that is what we use) and light sour cream so that may have made a little difference in the lack of richness in flavor. I also added some peas like I always do with stroganoff and some black pepper just to give it a little more flavor. But over all a good recipe.
Very good! Next time I will cut the recipe in 1/2. There was enough to feed an army! I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I also sauteed my onions and mushrooms in 2 tbl. butter before cooking the ground beef, and then set them aside and added to the beef when it was cooked.
I made this last night for my boyfriend and I and it was so bland, it was ridiculous. I substituted the beef for ground turkey and seasoned it while it was cooking with more Worcestershire sauce than the recipe called for, chopped onions, seasoned salt, black pepper, minced garlic and garlic powder. After I drained the noodles, I tossed with a little butter and then used only one can of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup milk, omitted the mushrooms because I don't like them and used about 3/4 cup sour cream and threw in some cooked mixed vegetables. When it was done, I tasted it and immediately added more black pepper, garlic powder and a healthy coating of adobo. Only then did it taste like something I would serve. When my boyfriend tasted it, he threw in more adobo, black pepper and garlic powderbefore eating a large portion. For me to have to add so much salt to something wh en I detest using salt is unacceptable. I won't this again
Delicious! We love this recipe! We have tried to cut down on the calories and fat by using fat free sour cream and reduced fat soup, but otherwise stayed true to the recipe. It has become a regular part of our supper rotation.
My boyfriend and I liked this recipe. I scaled it to four people and used 1 can of soup and alot of milk. Next time I will cut down on the amount of milk I use. I also used sliced baby portabello mushrooms and sauteed those when I browned the beef. Not too bad for a quick dinner.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2001
My husband and I are used to the boxed stuff, but this recipie was wonderful!!! I was a little hesitant, because I wasn't sure that I would like it, and I was starving.....but it was excellent...it is easy, and tastes wonderful!!! Thank you for sharing!!!
As the title suggests, this is an easy and quick recipe to make. It used basic ingredients that I usually have on hand. It was a little bland for my taste so I just added some salt and pepper. But my daughter enjoyed this dinner, so I would definitely make again.
This is a tasty, quick and easy meal to prepare. I made it for my husband and he really liked it. I don't have kids so I'm not sure about them. I'd recommend this for a healthy alternative to hamburger helper. Use the 98% fat free soup, fat free sour cream and extra lean hamburger. It's good, but you have to add a little extra salt that way.
This recipe tasted good. I added more sour cream than asked for. When my 12 yr. old daughter told me it tasted like Hamburger Helper, it wasn't the compliment I was looking for, however, I agreed with her. Besides we do like the Hamburger Helper Stroganoff.
I like the stuff in the box better... it's easier and cheaper, too! I didn't think this was worth the trouble.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2004
Good recipe, although I did add extra of the seasonings and chopped onions to the meat mixture. I also put the mixture on top of the noodles instead of mixing them together. The family loved it. Would make it again and again.
This was great! I made some substitutions: I used 2 lbs. of beef (thinly sliced steak), let it sizzle and did NOT drain it (I think this helped a lot with flavor), added a splash of red wine and used white rice instead of noodle. I also added garlic salt for flavor. It was fantastic! I also didn't add the fresh mushrooms since my husband and kids don't like them--but it was still very good.
This was really good and easy! My two favorite things in a recipe. As I normally do I used fresh mushrooms and flavored the meat however I wanted (minced garlic, adobo, black peppper). I know I'll make this recipe again and again. Thanks for sharing!
Added onions and also needed more salt, but otherwise LOVED it!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/02/2003
Had extra meat so I scaled JUST the seasonings and Worcestershire sauce to the right amount of meat. I omitted the extra mushrooms and added diced onions. With a little more seasonings and a shell pasta, it was a sure hit for the kids. My husband thought it was just "o.k.". As a mom, it beats the aftertaste of H. Helper (and the sodium) and was easy to make, but probably will not make it again.
I can't believe this recipe received such high reviews! That is why I made it, but it turned out really bland. My family and I didn't like it at all. I usually trust the ratings on this website, but not for this recipe....sorry!
yumm! this is so yummy! i did change quite a bit.. i added a whole med size onion and only used one can of soup. and i used it as a bake potato topper so no pasta. it is so yummy, my hubby isnt home and i am going to have to pace myself so i dont eat it all! good stuff. after you add your own seasonings this is great!! thank you!
I'm sorry to say this, but this recipe has absolutely no depth of flavor- very bland! I added a brown gravy packet, doubled Worcestershire sauce and put 2 tablespoons of ketchup. It was much better after "doctoring" it!
Easy fast comfort food. A bit bland but actually the kids like it that way and and the grownups can add extra seasoning to taste. I did use more sour cream than the recipe called for and a little bit more garlic. Still everyone was happy with the dish. No leftovers.
Sorry, I wasn't real fond of this. It was just okay, kind of bland.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2005
I gave this a 5-Star rating**mainly from the description of the recipe...I haven't prepared it yet; it sounds totally yummy and will fix ASAP>******************** I have been to a number of these sites and have never seen a description of the recipe that is so cool as this...... It made me laugh and made me think of my sweetie.....Even though she may not care for it, I'll bet Cupid stikes his heart every time she fixes it!!!!!! (Even in December!!!) Paul (You Go Girl!)
I made this recipe using ground turkey instead of beef and used fresh sliced mushrooms vs canned. Also, I didn't have sour cream so I replaced it with about 2 oz of low fat sour cream. Therefore I put in slightly less soup. It was very tasty though a bit dry. I will go ahead and add all the soup next time and try it with the sour cream. Paprika is a nice spice to be added to this recipe.
We don't eat "red" meat often so I used ground chicken instead.Couple other modifications: I used fresh sliced mushrooms (added at the end to prevent them from getting "mushy"), used low fat sour cream and omitted all the milk and used about 6 oz of white wine instead. The wine made it taste more like the traditional beef stroganoff recipe I remember from my parents. This was tasty.
This is an easy and fantastic basic recipe. I made this with 1 & 1/2 lbs ground chuck, 1/2 an onion, 2 cloves of garlic and seasoned w Worcestershire pepper blend and salt. I only did 1 can of crm of mushroom soup and 1 can of milk and 1 c of sour cream. It was PERFECT! Meaty, creamy & saucy! Thank you!
I prepared it as suggested (adding more worchester for our taste) and we LOVED this recipe. I make it regularly using ground turkey. Either "ground" is DELICIOUS! And my son LOVES it with bowtie pasta. 5-star YUM! Thank you for sharing!
So I had to create an account just to leave a review. This is the easiest stroganoff I have ever made. It was really good. Kinda surprised. I followed the directions the best I could. An egg allergy doesn't allow me to use egg noodles so I used Rotini. Adding this one to our 'to keep' list!
This flavor of this was great, but it was a bit too saucy/soupy. I made the following alterations: skimped on the Worcestershire, (hubby doesn’t care that much for it) added onion powder, a splash of red wine, and a tsp of Beef flavor Better than Bouillon to beef while cooking. I used 1/2 c sour cream and 1/2 c Fage plain non-fat Greek yogurt. We served it over cauliflower rice which was browned in a dry, non-stick pan with Trader Joe’s Everyday Seasoning. Next time I will make less saucy by either only using one can of soup OR by reducing/omitting the milk. Will definitely make again since it was easy and tasty!
I was looking forward to this, since I haven't had stroganoff in years, and decided to try this 'shortcut' version. While it was quick to make, it was unfortunately pretty bland. The meat itself was seasoned well, but once everything was mixed together, there was a lack of flavor, more of like a Hamburger Helper-type dish. It could have used a few more ingredients, such as wine, Dijon mustard, parsley and/or onion. I ended up adding quite a bit of fresh-cracked pepper and salt to give it some flavor. I also ended up doubling the meat and the ratio was perfect.
I thought this was pretty good. I changed it up a lot though. I kept on adding Worcestershire sauce because it kept cooking out and you couldn't taste it. I also added onions, parsley, and a tablespoon of butter and flour. A good cheap meal and my 2 year old loved it.
The family LOVED IT!! I made the recipe as directed with only a couple of modifications... I added one can of sweet peas, a small, chopped, white onion, a teaspoon of black pepper, and I peeled and chopped fresh garlic instead of using minced... The dish was very simple to make and no special culinary skills were required... I enjoyed the dish!! 5 STARS!!
I made this as directed except I did not add sour cream because I felt this was creamy enough. I did add a little more seasoned salt to the meat. For the cream of mushroom soup I decided to try the roasted garlic flavor and it turned out amazing. I will definitely be making this again. Someone mentioned this is a good comfort food recipe, and it is. It isn't bland but you could add to it if you wanted to. Thank you for this recipe my daughter loved it and she is a picky eater!
i made this as a sauce for leftover london broil, and it turned out a little sweet for me, but i think that was due to the amount of sour cream i added; i didn't measure, so i can't say for sure if i followed the recipe on that. regardless, it was an excellent sauce, and we very much enjoyed it. :)
Very tasty recipe! I added some minced onion and minced garlic to the hamburger while frying. I chopped up the mushrooms as well and added salt and pepper. Also cut back on the amount of milk. My "meat and potatoes" husband liked it, too!
Didn't have any seasoning salt in the house so used Adobo seasoning. Substituted 4 oz. fresh white mushrooms and 4 oz. fresh mini-bellas for the 8 oz. can of mushrooms. Excellent recipe. Really quick and easy. Very flavorful and a big hit.
