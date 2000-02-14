Easy Stroganoff

Valentine's Day is special for us because it is our wedding anniversary as well! Though this isn't a standard 'romantic' recipe, every time I prepare this dish the love flows freely! It is a way to show my husband I love him -- it is his favorite, but not mine. Every time I serve it my husband showers me with compliments, affection, and love because he knows it's my way of saying I love you any day of the week, not just Valentine's Day.

By TOPCHEF

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large, heavy skillet, brown ground beef with Worcestershire sauce, seasoning salt, and garlic. Drain well, set aside.

  • Meanwhile, cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain.

  • Return noodles to pot. Gently stir in ground beef, mushrooms, condensed soup and milk. Place the pan over low heat, and heat through. Stir in sour cream, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 67g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 140.7mg; sodium 1105.8mg. Full Nutrition
