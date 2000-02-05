Fudge Truffle Cheesecake

The ingredients for this recipe were all out of proportion! I followed the recipe exactly and it didn't make enough crust for my shallow 9 inch pan and it made MORE than TWO TIMES enough filling! And following it to the recipe, it was not nearly close to chocolatey enough! The picture is much much darker than what it actually makes. It makes a super light brown hardly chocolatey filling. You need at least 1 more cup chocolate chips and it STILL hardly tastes chocolatey! I made a second cheesecake because there was so much left over filling and I added a whole 2 extra cups chocolate chips. also, melting the chocolate in a double boiler is a waste of time. The exact same result can be derived from microwaving each cup chocolate 30 seconds at a time and stirring in between. The double boiler isn't necessary. this was a bad recipe, and the directions weren't nearly extensive enough. The ingredient measurements were all out of whack, and like I said earlier, i followed this recipe exactly on the first cheesecake. I didn't substitute anything and i measured just how it reads. If you want to make this recipe, make half the filling, 125% of the crust it calls for and don't use vanilla wafers as I did on the first cake - use finely crushed Oreos and no cocoa powder. And I can assure you that the picture of the cheesecake is an entirely different color than what the recipe actually makes! Very disappointed, Megan, Rochester, NY