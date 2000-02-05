Fudge Truffle Cheesecake

Truffle-like chocolate cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crust. If this does not drive your mate wild, keep the recipe and replace him or her. Note: The topping for this cake is your choice, you could use chocolate dipped strawberries, purchased chocolate truffles, or melt chocolate and/or white chocolate and drizzle it over the top.
Wow! GREAT recipe! I've made this several times and its always a hit. My only hint/tip is to make sure all filling ingredients are at room temp. prior to blending (warm the unopened can of cond. milk in a bowl of very warm water!) so that a smooth, even finished product results! YUM!
Didn't like - looking for a chocolate explosion but this wasn't it. Do not follow other reviews suggestions to turn off the oven and leave for another 1 hour, my cheesecake was perfect at 55 minutes and the add'l time in the over produced nothing more than a huge crack that ruined the cheesecake - the crack means that it was over baked. Geez!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2002
This is great!! Everyone thinks I am a fabulous cook whenever I bring this cheesecake. Follow the recipe exactly, but after the 55 min baking time, turn the oven off, and leave the cheesecake in the now cooling oven for at least 1 hour. It will not crack, and it will be firmed up in the middle. It's best if eaten the next day, but no one will complain if it's only been chilled a few hours.
Absolutley Awesome!!! I am not a big chocolate cheesecake fan usually (I like plain old New York Cheesecake)but I thought I'd try this for my honey's birthday!!WOW, decadently sinful!! Very smooth, creamy and rich, just like truffles. I would recommend using the crust recipe given for this as it is much better than just a chocolate cookie crumb crust. I also used a 10" springform pan. Came out flawless, not a crack to be found. I put a pan of water on the rack below the cheesecake and left in the oven for about an hour after I turned the oven off!! I also baked it two days in advance and kept in the fridge. Serve at room temp. though!! Definitly a keeper!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2003
This cheesecake has become a part of my signature dessert. I accidentally came accross another recipe at "ALLRECIPES.com" called "Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse" Submitted by: Stacey Walery. I combined the two by makeing them each according to the submitted directions. After the cheesecake has cooled, I had the mousse to the top and chill in the pan. With the rasberry sauce you can make a beautiful plate presentation to really wow your friends and guests. And, the mousse really helps to offset the richness of the cheescake. You simply must give this a try. Remember, a little piece of this dessert goes a long way. Enjoy.
This cheesecake is AMAZING!!! I served it at my Christmas party and it VANISHED. Everyone was raving about it. First, I used all Neufchatel cheese (1/3 less fat). I baked it for 58 minutes on a cookie sheet in a springform pan. Instead of the crust suggested in the recipe, I baked a box of brownies for 30 minutes, then while hot I scooped the brownie out and pressed it into the bottom of the springform pan. Then I poured the cheesecake in and baked it as usual. After the cheesecake cooled, I mixed up a ganache (boil 1 cup half and half, remove from heat, add 8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate and 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, wisk until smooth). I poured the ganache on top of the cheesecake and immediatly placed it back into the fridge for 30 minutes to cool. This was AMAZING. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
This cheesecake was amazing. I made them into individual cakes using foil wrappers, and an oreo cookie half for the crust, then baked for 12-15 minutes. Turned out really well, and easy to divide for gifts.
One word comes to mind after taking a bite of this…decadent! This truly tasted like a fudge truffle, it was rich, creamy, almost silky! I used reduced fat cream cheese, but trust me, you would have never known the difference. I would also recommend that you use a very good chocolate, I used Wilbur semi-sweet chocolate. Also, make sure your cream cheese and eggs are at room temperature to achieve that smooth silky consistency and I always add the eggs one at a time as I beat them in. The cookie crust is absolutely perfect, I wouldn’t cheat and use Oreos for the crust, they just don’t seem to go with the taste of a truffle.
Wow! This was a wonderful recipe. I have made other cheese cakes and this recipe is very easy. My cake did crack but I filled in the top with a dark chocolate ganache and it looked perfect. I had people ask me where I bought the cheese cake! One big tip, when cutting your cake run your knife under hot water, dry it off, and slice. Do this for each cut and you will have a perfectly cut cake. Time consuming but so worth it.
I have made this 3 times already~ everyone loves it. I used graham cracker crumbs instead of vanilla wafers~ yum yum yum. It does come out a little underdone, so I just leave it in the oven while it cools.
The recipe was good and the cake turned out great - but it wasn't "all that I had hoped for" based on the reviews. I felt it was a "good" chocolate cheesecake but not phenomenal like others promised. It didn't remind me of truffles and it wasn't "fudgy" per say. I would try an oreo crust if I made it again. I did melt semi-sweet chips in a ziplock bag, cut the corner and wrote "Happy Birthday Mom" in chocolate and drizzled it all along the edges and down the sides which made for a very pretty looking dessert. Not sure I will make it again though. I'm still searching for something that is a chocolate explosion that can fulfill my fantasies!
This cheesecake is wonderful. I made a regular Nilla crust and used milk choc chips and it is great. I dressed it up with drizzled white and dark choc and choc covered strawberries! It is a firmer cheesecake. I think that people that had dry, cracked cheesecake over baked it. Cheesecake is supposed to jiggle in the middle in my opinion. It is still very creamy too. If you like a really soft, pudding like cake it is not for you.
This was delicious. I used a brownie crust and high quality milk chocolate. I am a chocolate lover so I added even more to it. I used a raspberry cake filling to swirl throughout. (boil 1 1.2 cups frozen rapsberries with 2 tablesppons of lemon juice. Put the mixture through a seive to remove the seeds. Return the mixture to the heat and add 1/4 cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Mix until blended. Once it is cooled add to cake mixture. I also added a shot of raspberry amaretto to give just a bit more flavor.) As per others suggestions, I baked for the alloted time with a water bath. Then I left it in the turned off oven with the door open for an hour to cool. After the cake was fully cooled I used the Chocolate Ganache recipe (with semi sweet chocolate) from this site to coat the entire cake. I placed the cooled cake on a wired baking rack placed over a cake pan. Then I poured the ganache over it. Once I emptied the bowl, I poured the dripping bake into it to give it another coating. This helped make sure ever possible bit of cake was covered and ever drop of ganche was used. I finished it off with raspberry garnishes and chocolate curls. No one believed I made it. They insisted it came from the local high end dessert cafe. I had to show them the dirty dishes to prove it.
I made this cheesecake twice in less than a week. The first time I used generic chocolate chips and it turned out wonderfull. The second time I used higher quality chocolate and it was absolutely decadent!!! This is the easiest cheesecake I have ever made (and I have made quite a few.) The first one I cut into 12 pieces and people were not able to eat the entire piece. It was such a waste to throw out all the half eaten pieces. The second one I cut into 16 pieces and most everyone could eat this size. I served it with a raspberry sauce also found on this website. Thank you very much for this recipe. Everyone could not believe that it was homemade.
A perfect gastronomic paradox. You cut into it and it appears to be a really dry heavy cheesecake, yet when it hits your mouth it's the most inexplicable creamy delight! This makes a fantastic presentation, looks like you paid big money from a speciality market. I used a crushed chocolate cookie crust and dusted it with Ghirardelli sweet gound chocolate and cocoa so it really had a dusted truffle look. I'll be sure I make some raspberry coulis for it next time as I love the combo of chocolate and raspberry.
Rich, creamy, and delicious. I used 2 1/2 cups of semisweet chocolate chips because I wanted it extra dark and chocolatey. Instead of using vanilla wafers, I prepared a small box of fudge brownie mix and baked it in the pan for the crust. I set a pan of water on the bottom rack in the oven and the cheesecake baked perfectly with no cracks. It's incredibly rich so a little slice will do ya! This is without question one of the best cheesecakes I've tried.
The perfect recipe for simple but delicious cheesecake! This was actually my first time making chocolate cheesecake, so I was kind of nervous about how it would come out, but it was so good that it barely lasted one day! I used ready-made chocolate graham cracker crust, added about 3 tbs. raspberry jam to the melted chocolate, and 3 tbs. cocoa to the batter in the end. SO GOOD!!!!!
Sinful and decadent! I baked for exactly 55 minutes and then left in the oven after I turned in off for an hour. Turned out beautiful - no cracks. I did make the brownie crust as another reviewer suggested. We'll see how this does at the dessert auction I made it for!
I really don't need to comment on this cheesecake...it's chocolate cheesecake, it's wonderful!!!! I want to comment on a discovery I made while making it...I dipped strawberries in some leftover batter and OH MY GOD....so good. I have no idea if the batter would hold up if you tried to serve it this way, but if you make this cheesecake I highly recommend you try the strawberry dip.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2002
This cheesecake is outstanding. I've seriously impressed not only my family but myself. This will be my "can take it anywhere dessert." I found that my cake was still largely uncooked in the center after 55 minutes. I may cook it longer next time - maybe another 10 minutes. It will be fun to experiment with different toppings. I served it the same day and it was still warm. The next day it was out of this world! Make the day before if you can. Most surprisingly was how EASY this was to prepare. Something that tastes so good should take a lot more sweat and tears. I can't thank you enough.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2003
One word - keeper! At first I thought it would be too sweet with the condensed milk but it was just the right balance. Not too chocolatey but enough. I managed to make 16 servings...easier to divide equally, everyone was very satisfied with their piece. If you plan to make it in advance like I did ie the nite before, please ensure the cheesecake is totally cooled before you put it on the fridge. Otherwise it will "sweat" as the heat of it meets the cold of a fridge. Water droplets gathered on the plastic wrap I placed over the springform pan and dripped onto my beauty. I had to dribble some melted white chocolate on top to make it presentable.
If this doesn't hit "the chocolate spot," nothing will !! The only change I made to the recipe was to use Kahlua instead of vanilla extract (only because I didn't have any on hand). But I must say, the substitution was a brilliant idea!! It made this decadent dessert that much more sinfully good!! Great recipe !!!!
This was good - but I don't know if I'll make it again. It's very rich, and it was difficult to tell when it was done. Overall I wasn't super impressed by the taste and consistency, it was good but not great.
...and the compliments just keep on coming. I used reduced fat cream cheese and condensed milk, doubled the crust but still used about 1/3 c butter, and substituted egg beaters for two of the eggs. No cracks whatsoever after cooling for an hour in the oven and then for another half hour on the countertop. Served with the Supreme Strawberry Topping on this site and some chocolate sauce drizzled over the top, this dessert is absolutely to die for!
Frozen Chocolate Cheesecake Pops: make cheesecake as directed. Cool completely. Cut into 12 slices with a clean hot knife. Freeze slices on a cookie sheet for 1 hour. Carefully insert a wide Popsicle/craft stick. Freeze at least 2 hrs or overnight. Make chocolate ganache (recipe on allrecipes). Cool ganache until thick but still liquid. Dip frozen cheesecake slices to cover completely. Freeze one last time on parchment covered baking sheet. Enjoy! Great gift too!
WOW!!! Amazing, light fluffy. I did a trial run for my Christmas presents by making cupcake sized cakes. I also used 1/2 of an Oreo as the base. It was perfect. I have made this several times now....I make sure that the ingredients are room temperature, I also bake for approx 55 min and then remove from the oven, run a sharp knife around the outside so it can shrink as it cools and then return it to the oven and turn the oven off so it can cool slowly. This is excellent and I even freeze it now, thaw slightly and then serve!!! Yummy!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2003
THIS IS THE BEST!!!! The texture is is sublime, and it baked with NO cracks! amazing! I made this for my husband's parents and his Dad was licking the pan! It is not overly chocolatey, so lovers of dark and milk chocolate will adore this, and of course it is a VERY easy recipe to follow. I melted my chocolate chip in the microwave instead of a double boiler and it still turned out fantastic! THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE, ANNE!!!!!
OHMYGOSH....this is sooo good! I made it using Hershey's semi-sweet chocolate chips and I used graham cracker crumbs instead of the vanilla cookies, and it was PERFECT! I put boiling water in a pan below the cheesecake while it cooked just to make sure it wouldn't crack, but I think it wouldn't have any way. I could only find my 10 inch springform pan and it still came out perfect! I dare you not to love it!!
Definitely for "chocoholics"...very rich! It makes a beautiful presentation (no cracks, even). I topped it with chocolate covered strawberries. I used my own crust recipe (1 1/2 cups chocolate graham crackers crumbs, 1/2 cup sugar & 1/4 cup melted butter).
A very rich cheesecake, chosen for its ease of preparation. The flavor, however, was not intensely chocolate-y, but had some caramel undertones, thanks to the condensed milk. It definitely lends itself to an additional flavor, such as raspberry, orange or maple. Being the experimenting type, I mixed in a drop of maple extract to a bite of cooked cheesecake. ABSOLUTELY excellent and noteworthy. Because of this I will be trying again with a small amount of extract (1/2 to 1 teaspoon? I'll have to taste the batter). Ten stars with a flavor boost =)
Super recipe! I did use crushed Oreos for the crust, but the filling was made just as directed. Yum! First time made it plain and second time I made with a mint chocolate ganache on top. Sinful, indeed! Thanks for the recipe!
Oh my, this is amazing stuff!! I followed this recipe to a T, but put a water bath on the shelf below the cake and turned the oven off after 55 minutes and left in there for on hour. I also added a ganache over the top after it had cooled in frig and put it back in the frig. This is extremely rich but oh so good! Thank you!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2002
I made this with free cream cheese and eggbeaters and only used less than 1 cup of choc chips. it was delicious but i prefer plain cheesecakes more i think. i liked the cheesecake topping on top of the brownie caramel cheesecake better i think! but that's probably just personal preference. if you like chocolate cheesecakes you might like irish cream cheesecake on this site more (my bf loves it) i had a bite and it seemed better than this one. but overall this is a good cheesecake :) if you make it with fat free products it's more mousse like - not as firm.
This is less susceptible to cracks, than a traditional cheesecake. Don’t be intimidated by this recipe. It's an elegant dessert -- plus you can make it ahead of time and freeze it. Simply, pull it out of the freezer a day before you want to serve and it put it into the refrigerator.
This is excellant just as written. You could use any favorite crust. I may try it with an "Oreo" crust next time. Just be sure not to overbake this. My friend and I both used the same recipe. Both cakes were good, but hers was a little heavier and drier. My was very "creamy". I assume hers had been baked a little longer.
WOW. Exactly what I was looking for. Creamy, rich, sweet. So easy to make and it came out looking so beautiful. It is really rich so either expect left lots of leftovers or make a smaller version. I covered the leftovers with plastic wrap and froze it. It froze well- no signs of it ever have been frozen.
I have to admit that cheesecake has to be my most favourite dessert of all time to eat and since I am a chocoholic too, this was perfect for me! I made this for my sister and brother in laws birthdays this weekend and it was superb! Rich, creamy, decadent...what more can I say! The only thing I did different was to use 3 eggs and one egg white since I had a carton to use up. Baked as called for, turned off the oven and let sit for another hour - not one crack, beautiful! Let the cheesecake cool and then melted a one ounce square of white chocolate to drizzle over the top - SCRUMPTIOUS! I did make this a day before I was serving it since cheesecake is always better the next day. 5 stars plus for sure!
I made this twice and gave this 4 stars for a for a few reasons. 1: because the wafer base turned out yuck so i had to make it again and i used oreos instead. 2: because when made according to recipe it was too chocolatety so i changed it too 1/3 less and used dark chocloate 70% cocoa which made it yummy and also used only 2/3 of the condensed milk because its too sickly 3: it wasnt fudgey it was just cheesecake texture and i dont think there is anything you can do about it. Was yum once the kinks were ironed out.
This was a good, basic chocolate cheesecake. I prefer a creamier texture, rather than the traditional firm texture like this is. I was looking for something more, something *wow* to serve at a party, but this won't be it.
Take the name of the recipe very, very seriously. I had in mind a chocolate cheesecake, but this thing was just a monster! Incredibly dense; my husband accused me of trying to kill him with it. While I appreciate it for what it was, it was just too potent for me, and I think I'll keep looking for a more standard recipe. Thanks anyway, it was fun!
The ingredients for this recipe were all out of proportion! I followed the recipe exactly and it didn't make enough crust for my shallow 9 inch pan and it made MORE than TWO TIMES enough filling! And following it to the recipe, it was not nearly close to chocolatey enough! The picture is much much darker than what it actually makes. It makes a super light brown hardly chocolatey filling. You need at least 1 more cup chocolate chips and it STILL hardly tastes chocolatey! I made a second cheesecake because there was so much left over filling and I added a whole 2 extra cups chocolate chips. also, melting the chocolate in a double boiler is a waste of time. The exact same result can be derived from microwaving each cup chocolate 30 seconds at a time and stirring in between. The double boiler isn't necessary. this was a bad recipe, and the directions weren't nearly extensive enough. The ingredient measurements were all out of whack, and like I said earlier, i followed this recipe exactly on the first cheesecake. I didn't substitute anything and i measured just how it reads. If you want to make this recipe, make half the filling, 125% of the crust it calls for and don't use vanilla wafers as I did on the first cake - use finely crushed Oreos and no cocoa powder. And I can assure you that the picture of the cheesecake is an entirely different color than what the recipe actually makes! Very disappointed, Megan, Rochester, NY
Sinfully Decadent..amazingly easy to put together and baking cheesecake need not be a daunting task. Always, Always, ALWAYS use a water bath and leave it in the oven for at least an hour after baking is done (do NOT open the door!). Perfect results every time! :) Gorgeously, smooth, chocolate truffle flavour, love the crust too, not too sweet, and not thick either, perfecto!
Amazing cheesecake! It was my first one ever and it turned out great! It had no cracks and it was very rich and delicious. As others had recommended I increased the amount of crumbs by 1/2 and since I couldn't find any vanilla wafer, I use Oreo crumbs. My only complaint is that the cheesecake didn't turn out as dark as on the pictures so for next time I would probably add more cocoa
I made this for a Thanksgiving dessert this year and got nothing but compliments on it. Three of my relatives asked me for the recipe. There was too much filling the first time I made it, so I doubled the crust and made two complete cheesecakes the next time. Then the recipe worked out perfectly.
Speaky as a chocohalic, this is wonderfull!! It remindes me of the Hagen Daz Chocolate cheesecake ice cream! This will cure any craving! It is also very easy to make. However, this is my first cheesecake and I wasn't sure when to take it out of the oven; I took it out when the middle didn't "jiggle" anymore when it was moved. Make sure to cut it with a metal spatula that has been run under hot water first. Other then that, Enjoy!!
The texture of this is wonderful! Mine was quite loose in the middle after 55 minutes so I turned the oven off and left it in for an hour...perfect. A small piece goes a long way. Some guests thought it too much but others found it decadent and wonderful. Definitely for chocolate lovers! I liked it better after 48 hours in the fridge. Great make ahead. Will probably make again.
I made this cheesecake for a work holiday party and it seemed to go over well. A fairly easy and straightforward recipe, I followed this one to the letter (and I am usually a recipe tweaker). I would melt the butter used in the crust next time. Also, I found the semisweet chips a tad too bitter, even with the sweetened condensed milk, so I would opt for milk chocolate chips next time. I let my colleagues help themselves to an optional dollop of homemade chocolate whipped cream. Chocolate overload!
Very nice chocolately treat! I prepared the recipe exactly as written. I made sure everything was room temperature before starting and once the cheesecake was done baking, I turned the oven off and let it rest (in the oven) for an hour. I can't wait to make it again.
This recipe was fabulous! I made it for 12 people (guys and girls included) and everyone thought it was from the Cheesecake Cafe restaurant. The only thing I changed was the crust. I used the oreo cookie crust instead of making it from scratch.
Fairly easy to make....came out creamy/rich....decadent. Made two days in advance of an Xmas party. Even stuck to the original crust recipe (harder than using just crushed chocolate wafers, but worth it.)A keeper, and feeds many. Just a small thin slice is needed. Tip: Make sure cream cheese is at room temp for smoother blending. If you have a large stand mixer w/a paddle attachment, use that to mix.
LAURA807
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2004
Wonderful and easy. Served at room temperature, it's incredibly creamy. You can't go wrong!
Awesome. Went over extremely well at the gathering to which I brought it. The host's mother said it was the best chocolate cheesecake she'd ever had. I substituted 1 teaspoon almond extract for one of the teaspoons of vanilla. Substituted graham cracker crumbs for vanilla wafers. Cut pieces small - even in 16ths very few of the guests actually finished the piece.
This cheesecake is completely OUT OF THIS WORLD! First time I made this, I followed recipe to the letter and it came out magnificently. Neighbor came over and ended up taking half of it home. The second time, I added extra chocolate chips to the mixture. I made it for our Thanksgiving potluck dinner at work and every slice was eaten. Comes out beautifully and is a masterpiece with chocolate sauce drizzled over top with whipped cream on top!
I just made this exact recipe from the Hershey Baking Book! I baked it with a pan of water below and it didn't crack or split. I saved a little batter and made a mini-cheesecake to taste-test and it was awesome!
I did not have a spring form pan so I tried putting this in a 9" square cake pan. There was lot of extra filling leftover and I just happend to have a premade oversized graham cracker crust ("2 extra servings" size) and filled it as well. Baked them both at the same time for the amount stated and then turned off the oven and let them sit in the oven for an hour before removing. The result was two perfect looking cheesecakes. Very rich in flavor. We liked both crusts but the chocolate crust provided in this recipe was better. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This was a hit for Christmas! super rich though...cut into tiny pieces and serve with milk. This was my first cheesecake I ever made from scratch and followed directions to a "T" and turned out perfect!
Yummy! I even used 1/3-less fat for part of the cream cheese, and it was still incredibly rich. Be sure to use high quality chocolate for both the chips and the powder. It was perhaps a bit too soft after baking for only 55 minutes (and cooling). Next time I'll cook it 5-8 minutes longer so it's a bit firmer.
My boyfriend loved it so I get to keep him and the recipe! I've made it for my family also and now they are having me make it for events that they go to. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2003
I am from India and this is the first cheesecake I made and I wanted something that would be relatively simple and would taste yummy. It was fantabulous! I hope this is just the beginning of my addiction to cheesecakes :) Bon Appetit!
Tonight our church named this cheesecake it's first place prize. It was the very first time I've made a cheesecake from scratch. It turned out perfectly. It won the contest by a land slide. I baked it for 55 minutes, then shut the oven off, cracked the oven door and allowed it to cool for 30 minutes in the oven. I baked it over a pan of water. At first I thought it was going to have a small crack but after it cooled it was perfect. I drizzled each piece with a small amount of Hershey's syrup. Although I did not try it, everyone else loved it. Thanks...I'll be making this one again.
WOW, Very Chocolatey! I mixed milk and dark chocolate and I think I may have added a bit more than the recipe called for. Next time I make it I'm going to serve it with strawberries or raspberries. Very Trufflie:-)
WOW! As a certified chocoholic, I can say that this is _almost_ too chocolatey... but not quite. It is incredibly rich though, so start with thin slices. I used Pecan Sandies crumbs, which made the crust a little oily, but still yummy. Overall, a _delicious_ recipe that I will save for serious chocoholics. Thanks, Anne!
I'm giving it four stars because of the slight changes I made based on reviews. I made this for my daughter's birthday party so the adults would have something sweet besides birthday cake. I added a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper plus a tablespoon of brewed coffee. I used bittersweet chocolate throughout. I also used the brownie crust, as per reviews. I froze it for 2 weeks and thawed it the day of the party. It was fantastic!!!!! The nine year old girls at the party preferred this cheesecake to the $30 fancy birthday cake!!! It was amazing and highly recommended.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2006
My boyfriend didn't sound very enthusiastic about a chocolate cheesecake but absolutely loved this one. Unfortunately he ate 2 big pieces and could hardly walk afterwards. The recipe is quite easy, only a few ingredients and the cheesecake doesn't crack because of the condensed milk. I baked mine in a water bath and it turned out a bit custardy but on the whole it’s a massive impressive success. I dusted mine with cocoa powder, decorated with chocolate swirls and served with raspberry sauce and whipped cream.
This is a fabulous tasting cheesecake and very easy to make. However mine didn't quite set in the middle. I took it out after the 55mins but it remained gooey in the middle once it was cool. Next time I will increase the baking time by 20 mins.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2002
Simple and wonderful! Everyone always loves this recipe!! And it turns out great every time! I make an oreo crust using 2 cups. On top I use a white chocolate shaving by just using a block of white chocolate and shaving it over the cake using a peeler. This makes it looks wonderful using minimal time (approx. 60 seconds). Make sure you allow several hours before taking this one anywhere! (it takes awhile to get firm) I was leary at first because it does not seem cooked in the middle, but it really will firm up if you leave it out.
I took this cake as a housewarming gift. Everyone loved it. It is a cheesecake for a true chocolate lover. I covered the cake with a chocolate ganache for a smooth looking cake and for a extra punch of chocolate.
Wow! This is sinfully good!!! I had the recipe quartered to one 8oz cream cheese block and the only other modifications were - added a bit more melted chocolate and a tablespoon of sour cream, and omitted the crust recipe. I made this into muffin size cupcakes and bottomed it with Oreo cookies [didn't even bother to crush them, etc]. Baked the cheesecake cups for about 25 mins. I couldn't wait any longer and tried one while it was still warm, topped with cherry pie topping - MMMMmmmmMMMMMMMmmmmm!!!! Definitely going to try the entire recipe soon.
This came out beautiful to look at, but when bit into, it was VERY dense and VERY chocolaty. However, I am not a big fan of this one..it was much more truffle than cheesecake..maybe it just wasn't what I expected. A+ for apperance, C- for taste and texture.
Rich, creamy, decadent. Definately for the chocoholic! This recipe was quick and easy, but tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. I used chocolate wafers in place of the vanilla ones because its all I had in the house. Got half way thru the preparation and realized what I thought was sweetened cond. milk wasn't.So I made my own (1 1/2cups dry powdered milk, 3/4 cup sugar, 1T butter, 1t vanilla and 1/2 cup cold water - one minute in the microwave on high - thickens as it cools).I'm not sure if this is the reason my cake turned out to be a firm mousse-like texture, rather than a heavy, dense, firmer cheesecake texture. Nonetheless, this was absolutely delicious. And in spite of my homemade sw. cond. milk, it brought many raves at our dinner party. I served with apricot sauce and a dollop of whipped cream. A gastronomic delight for sure! Thanks Anne.BTW - At 55 minutes, still a little jiggle to the center, came out of the oven looking slightly underdone, but firmed up as it cooled on the counter top.
I made this for Easter and it was a huge hit! I used Oreo cookies instead of vanilla wafers for the crust, and it came out great. I topped it with some Cool Whip and crushed Oreos. It was perfectly chocolately and a nice consistency. I will definitely be making this again!
Very Best Cheesecake I've EVER Had!!!!! I Love It Soo Much, And I've Made It Several Time, And I Plan To Make It Yet Again This Weekend. Truely The BEST!!! I Definately Recommend It For Any Chocolate And Cheesecake LOVER!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS, EAST TO MAKE, VERY ELEGANT. IT HAD SUCH A WONDERFULLY DECADENT CHOCOHOLIC FLAVOR! I USED THE NEW "SPECIAL DARK" MORSELS & ADDED A STAR OF WHIPPED CREAM & A CHERRY TO EACH SLICE [VALENTINE'S DAY DESSERT] & MY HUSBAND & I LOVED IT. THANKS, IT WILL BE MY NEXT DINNER DESSERT TO IMPRESS!
This recipe is quite good though some people said it was too rich for them. I have an insatiable sweet tooth so that wasn't a problem for me. The crust in the recipe sounded a little odd so I made an Oreo crust instead. I baked it exactly 55 minutes, turned off the oven and left it in for another hour with the over door open a little. That did the trick with the cracks. There wasn't a single crack and it also didn't sink in the middle (which usually happens to me when I use a springform pan). So thanks to the other reviewers that had that suggestion. Next time I don't think I'll bake it quite as long though because for me it was slightly overbaked on the edges, but the middle was very creamy. Overall a very good recipe, but I doubt I'll make it very often because it is so rich for others and I don't want to eat the whole thing by myself! Well actually I'd like to, but I don't want to be as wide as I am tall!
Everyone loved this! Bake 1 hour, turn off oven, and let sit in oven another hour
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2002
This is THE (CHOCOLATE) CHEESECAKE. THROW ALL OTHERS AWAY--THIS IS INCREDIBLE!!! I added a little almond-roca to the recipe instead of vanilla extract. I also used peanut-butter and chocolate wafers instead of nilla wafers for the crust. I served the dessert in two-slice portions with freshly melted milk chocolate drizzled over it. I topped it with a spiral cone of whipped cream! THIS IS THE BEST EVER!!!
Very good. Husband loved it. Daughter said she could only eat a small bite due to the heaviness and overwhelming chocolate. Me? I am in between - it is very good but be warned - a tiny slice is best otherwise you may not feel well - it is that heavy and rich. I followed to a T and left in oven with oven off and door ajar for about 45 minutes...this was perfect - and no cracks!
Cheesecake Newbie here! I tried to wait the full hour to cool but didn't. Waited 50 minutes and had to have a slice. Very rich & smooth! Wish I had some cool whip to go with it to cut some of the chocolate flavor.
The cheesecake tastes like chocolate mousse. I have never made a cheesecake or even used a spring form pan before. I am the world's worst baker and was surprised this turned out. The only problem was when I undid the spring form, the sides of the cake stuck to the pan causing a huge rip in the cake by pulling it apart. Not sure what I did wrong? Directions did not say to grease the pan or flour it? UPDATE: I have since learned it helps to lightly grease it before putting the cookie crust and filling inside the pan. Also, to run a knife around the inside of the springform pan/baked cake before releasing it from the pan. I took this to work and people raved over it....only complaint was it was really rich....which didn't stop my Sergeant from eating two slices!!
Yowza! Oh so rich and decadent! My husband said "Wow - I've heard of death by chocolate, but this is murder by chocolate!" This cheesecake is definitely of the quality to be served at a finer restaurant. I enjoyed it in moderation - and would make it again for a large gathering (since a small amount goes such a long way).
I made this for Thanksgiving this year, along with another pumpkin dessert. Of the two, this one was the hit! I made a standard graham cracker crust, but otherwise followed the recipe. I do think the baking time is way off, hence my lower rating. My cheesecake was still really soupy after 55 minutes, so soupy that I baked it an additional 15 or 20 minutes. As suggested by a number of reviewers, I then turned off the oven and let it sit in the oven for another hour. My cheesecake cracked just a bit, probably due to my additional baking time. I would make this again, but I would skip the additional 15-20 minute baking time. I served this with raspberry sauce and whipped cream. Very well received!
