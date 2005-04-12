O'Brian's Potato Casserole

Hash brown potatoes, cheese, sour cream, soup and cereal crumbs make for quite a comfort food concoction. This is a delicious recipe and really easy to make.

Recipe by SUZANNE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place potatoes in bottom of prepared dish.

  • Combine the 1/2 cup butter, condensed soup, cheese, sour cream, salt and onion; mix well and pour over potatoes. Top with crushed corn flakes and drizzle with 1/2 cup melted butter.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 52.1g; cholesterol 123.2mg; sodium 1489.8mg. Full Nutrition
