O'Brian's Potato Casserole
Hash brown potatoes, cheese, sour cream, soup and cereal crumbs make for quite a comfort food concoction. This is a delicious recipe and really easy to make.
I make this constantly, so much so that my family has asked for a reprieve, but I will pass along my tips: Some of the bags of cubed hashbrowns they sell are no longer 2 lbs. so check carefully. I find generic to be the best. I use a 2c. bag of sharp cheddar in place of the american cheese; any cheese will work, but we prefer the sharper flavor. I too cut back on butter, it's just not necessary. I nuke the potatoes for about 10 minutes alone or thaw them in the fridge overnight for a creamier consistency. For brunches, I use O'Brien potatoes (hash browns with the potatoes and onions and peppers already added), use cream of potato instead of chicken and add a pkg of precooked bacon crumbled up. Yum, people rave over that for breakfast!Read More
This was a pretty tasty recipe, but I didn't like it enough to serve at a gathering, it's nothing special. It's fine for home, although I don't know if I'd make it again. My only big complaint is that I checked the back of the hash brown pototes bag (I thought I spotted a new recipe to try) and I did spot a recipe - this very SAME one! The only difference was they asked for 1/4 cup butter, not 1/2, it had the corn flake topping and everything. Picky hubby said it was pretty good.Read More
I have used this recipe for several years for a side dish at dinner or for brunch. One thing I do to make life easier is to put the sour cream, soup, cheese (cut in large chunks) and onions in the food processor and chop away. This saves the time that it would take to grate cheese and mince onions.
This recipe is so simple and delicious it is insane! I have made it 3 times now and to each meal it has been perfect. It is an inexpensive, easy addition to a meal, or a quick and simple main course with a salad (vinegrette dressing would be ideal. Give it a go.. it's yummy!
I've used a version of this recipe for years. I generally use frozen hash browns and when in a real pinch, frozen chopped onions and pre-shredded cheese. You can mix it up and throw it in the oven while you're dressing and within the hour you're out the door to your next 'do. For a quick brunch or light dinner, add cubed ham and broccoli florets. A wonderful, family-friendly one-pan dish.
This was good. I agree with some of the other reviewers, that there was too much butter. There was a small lake of butter at the bottom of the dish. Just cut back a little on that and it's wonderful.
I love this recipe...it's so easy. One time I was in a real hurry...I had no sour cream and I had no onions. So, instead of the sour cream, I added a can of cream of mushroom soup and mixed it in the blender with the other soup and some milk and substituted that. I also used dried onion flakes. I actually enjoyed it this way and have changed my recipe so I'll make it the same way each time.
Decadent and YUMMIE! How could it be bad with all the creamy buttery goodness? I can't follow a recipe so I subbed O'Brien potatoes that have onion and green pepper so I wouldn't have to cut up the onion. Also used Cheddar instead of american cheese. Delicious!
This is the closest recipe I could find to the one I lost. It's always a big hit. There are a few shortcuts I take that make this much easier and quicker to make. I use the shredded hash browns and don't even have to bother with thawing them. I also use onion powder as opposed to chopped onions because some people in my family don't like onions but that way I can still get the flavor. You can also find boxes of cornflake crumbs that save you from having to do it yourself....I always keep one on hand and I use it for other things as well. I also don't use the butter as other people have stated, but I do use 16 oz of sour cream and a 2 c bag of cheddar. For a little bit better topping, I add more shredded cheese to the cornflake crumbs (some melted butter can be added to the crumbs, and it would probably be best, but I usually don't bother). However, one tip to this recipe....cover the casserole with with foil for the first 30 minutes or so of cooking. Uncover and then add your crumbs (and cheese if desired) and bake uncovered for another 15-20 minutes or so. I wouldn't bake it with the crumb topping for the entire time.
It was very good although next time I will double the amount of corn flakes. This recipe is a keeper!
Excellent, easy and with a quick mix of the ingrediants, your hands are free to complete the main meal. I added some chopped green/red bell peppers and 1/4 cup minced green onions, which added some kick. I too used a little less butter but overall, I would continue to make this again!
We liked this, but it was literally swimming in butter when the recipe was doubled. I think in the future I'll leave out the butter in the casserole part completely, and use half as much for the cornflake topping. Other than that, it's something I would make again.
This was delicious!! I used cream of Celery soup and cheddar cheese and it was a huge hit!! It is easy to make rhis in larger volumes to feed more people!! My daughter has asked me to make this for her Cheerleading team dinner as a side and I will double the recipe.
Love this casserole! Been making a variation of it for years, we use sharp shredded cheddar and it's awesome!
great/easy recipe...added a can of drained green chilis to give it a lil zip...will def make again
For us, a traditional holiday dish. The buttery cereal crumbs on top are a real hit!
I had a Allrecipes Easter Brunch this year. I made the potato casserole along with many other recipes from Allrecipes. Apparently, frozen hash browns don't come in a 2 pound bag any more. It was reduced by several ounces. I reduced the butter to 3/4 cup total. Next time I will reduce the cheese by a bit and add more onion. Otherwise, it was super.
I used this recipe for a brunch served the morning after my daughter's wedding. It was very successful---I heard only positive comments. I followed the recipe except cut back on the amount of melted butter and cut the amount of shredded cheese in half. I think you could add some chopped chive to further enhance the flavor. It is a "definite" to make it to my regular recipe box . . . even the bride asked for the recipe.
This is my favorite potato dish. It is perfect for any occasion and everyone loves it! I don't usually put the corn flake topping on though. But other than that follow the recipe exact. You will find many other recipes that omit the butter, but to me that's the best part! I don't use the shredded hash browns, but the chunky ones. And make sure your potatoes are completely thawed, you want the casserole to be soft. This will be the first to go at any get-togethers so don't plan on leftovers.
I enjoyed this dish, I passed it on to my daughter to make for my son-in-law, Brian, I know he'll love it, it is named after him, right?
I made this dish to go with Amish Meatloaf and it was a hit. I used O'Brien Hashbrowns because that's what I had in the freezer. I also used cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic and accidentally omitted half the butter. I topped it with crushed Town House crackers because I was out of cornflakes.Make sure you thaw the potatoes first because it will take longer to bake them if they are frozen. My family liked it very much and my bf had the small amount that was left over for breakfast. Thanks for sharing this recipe! I'll make it again, it was yummy!
I used this for a church function and it went over so well I am using it for my fathers 75th b-day party and serve it with prime rib and salads.
I used different cheeses (cleaning out the frig) and it turned out delicious.
This is very easy to make and my family loved it. I used the O'Brians frozen hashbrowns...really good. I will make it again.
I loved this recipe as a child and made it last night for the first time. The only tweeks i made were not adding salt, as the condensed soup, has enough, and i splashed a little chicken broth and a splash of milk. I used the saltine crackers as the topping and it was so creamy. Also if you buy the frozen hashbrowns with red,green pepper and onion it saves a step.
This is wonderful! My father-in-law stopped by the day I made this. He hates potatoes, but when he tried these, he actually asked for the recipe! I will keep this recipe handy - I plan on making it quite often. My 2 year old loved it, too! Thanks!
Always good. Can use any shredded cheese. Can use crushed crackers, buttery or other for corn flakes which I never have. The diff in this recipe & another on-site is that there's no need to cover. I always use a TOTAL of 1/2 c. butter & it's just as good.
My husband's favorite!
I am always requested to make this. It is rich and filling and very easy to make
Simple to assemble, no mess no bother, and it is the hit of the meal every time I prepare it, which is often.
Brought this to a potluck and everyone loved it. Total comfort food and oh so fattening, but who cares when it tastes this good?! I have made this half a dozen times now and it always gets gobbled up. Very filling. Oh, I did use orange aged cheddar cheese instead of American for more tang.
This is absolutely delicious with a few adjustments. I used the hashbrowns with peppers and onions and sharp cheddar instead of american cheese. Also used crushed potato chips on top instead of cereal.
Delish! (Just a note: Some of what looks like melted butter may be oil/fat from the cheese, not butter. That still doesn't make it health-food, but sometimes you just have to live a little.) This is quick, easy, and very tastey so I'm all for it. Plus, you can add accent ingredients to put your personal tounch on it. This can be made fancy for more formal meals or a casual brunch dish.
This was only ok. With all the great reviews, I thought it would taste better. Not as good as the potato casserole I usually make. Butter can be completely omitted. I only used a little bit, and it was not necessary.
My sister makes a recipe like this almost every Christmas. This year I was hosting Christmas and was looking to make sure we had everyone's favorite... "cheesy potatoes" for dinner. I was told these were even better than my sisters! Will definitely be making these a lot. I even made them after new years since my kids couldn't get enough of them. Their only downside...they're not very diet friendly!!
Awesome recipe! I do make a few changes. Cut the first 1/2 cup of butter out and I use cheddar cheese in stead of American cheese. I also use Frosted Flakes instead of corn flake! I get requests to bring this to potlucks all the time! Love it!
Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to get-togethers!! Yummy!!!
Loved by all at a potluck. Modifications I made: I used Potatoes O'Brien instead of hash browns and added a portion of a second bag to equal 2 lbs. total. The potatoes were completely thawed when I started assembling. Sauteed the chopped onion with 3/4 cup of extra chopped green and red peppers; seasoned them with salt, pepper,and garlic powder; combined this with the potato mixture. I also cut down a lot of the butter as other reviewers did. I only used about 2 TBSP in the potato mixture, and roughly 4 TBSP. to drizzle over the topping. I also had to substitute crushed Caesar croutons for the cornflakes. Came out perfectly! Not watery in the least and super tasty.
I love these potatoes, and have made them for many years! I call them "crack" because I can eat them all in the matter of a couple of days as leftovers. I basically crave them! I couldnt find my original recipe, so All Recipes to the rescue, and I would like to offer a variation to anyone interested...(with no disrespect meant to the original!) 1) I significantly reduced the butter, only using 2 TBS total because I too found it to be too greasy. Here is what I do: I melt 2 TBS butter in the 9x13 pan before I put the potatoes in. This helps to crisp the bottom of the potatoes, and also it gets sucked up into it! I've also used an additional 2 TBS and drizzled over the top just before I put into the oven. Makes it extra flavorful and decadent, but not as greasy. 2) I use Ore-Ida Brand "Potatoes O'Brien" - chopped potatoes with chopped onion and green & red pepper already in it! So simple! No need to chop or add extra onion and the peppers make it pretty! If you dont like the peppers, then you can always use the plain potatoes like the original calls for. Plus, I think this style of potato makes it easier to serve! 3) I actually mix the potatoes with the soup/sour cream mixture BEFORE putting it into my buttered pan. I've tried to just put the mixture on top of the potatoes before baking, but I find the soup mixture doesn't seep all the way down to the potatoes on the bottom, so they dont get all the flavor! I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I have over t
I would have rated this a 5, but I think the butter needs to be cut way down. It was a tasty dish, but the entire thing was just swimming in butter. The only change I made was to saute the onions beforehand. The next time I make this, the butter is going to be reduced by half in both steps of the recipe.
Delicious! Served it at Brunch, all asked for the recipe. I used Potatoes O'Brien (store brand), added one small whole onion, about 1/2 cup more of sour cream and 1/2 cup of Garlic Cheddar Cheese along with the Cheddar I put into the recipe. I didn't use the cornflakes, baked the dish for 45 min. put more cheese on top returned it to the oven for an additional 15 min. Didn't have to put any leftovers away! Kaye
Kids would love this because of the cheese and potato combination. The taste is great!
I pulled this recipe for my mom to make on Christmas. She followed it exactly, except at the end she only used 1/4 cup of butter on the corn flakes. Oh, and we also used cheddar cheese. We all loved it! You really can't go wrong with so much cheese and sour cream. Might add a little bit of pepper next time, but otherwise, perfect!
This is an old but tried-and-true recipe. I don't get adding the chicken soup, so I always add cream of potato. I usually skip the cornflake topping, too, and it's still a good alternative if you don't want to make au gratin potatoes from scratch.... which, by the way, is simple to make but more time-consuming.
There are several recipes posted that are very close to this one and I used this one as the "base" for my version based on the ingredients I had on hand. Reviewers comments were that there was a lot of butter, so I made a lower fat version. I used about 1/4 cup of butter to saute the onions and used healthy request mushroom soup and low fat sour cream and low fat cheddar cheese. I also added about 2 cups of chopped leftover Easter ham. I just sprinkled a bit of cheese on the top, as I didn't have any cornflakes. I was hoping for leftovers, but the kids just loved it. They even ate all of their steamed califlower so they could heve seconds. The beauty of this recipe is that it is very flexible so you can vary the taste with what you have on hand. Next time I'll put in some chopped peppers and try the topping. Thanks Suzanne.
yum! I use the frozen potatoes that already have onion and peppers usually, but otherwise I just add dried minced onion and that does the trick, too (and saves a step, not having to chop up onions!). To make it slightly healthier, I omitted the butter completely, used fat free/light sour cream, and cheese made from 2% milk (cheddar and colby jack instead of american), and they still turned out great. All around, this is a great basic recipe that you can customize to your own tastes, which makes it a winner in my book!
this is always a holiday must have. We love it so much we call it "THE potatoes"
I'm sorry--I must be the deviant--but I didn't think this was good at all. Both my husband and I were sick from all the butter and the flavor of everything wasn't good at all! Ewww!
Everyone liked this, but next time I will follow other reviewer's advice and cut the butter in half. I will also mix the everything but the topping in a bowl before putting in the baking pan.
Nahhhh!! Sorry to be the exception to the rule. I usually make a similar recipe that calls for Chedder instead of the American Cheese. The old recipe calls for mixing the ingredients instead of layering - and it turns out creamier and more tasty in my opinion We had 6 people at the table and everyone said it was different than my old recipe and I should go back to the original.
Tastes sooo good!!! Thanks for sharing it with us.
Excellent and quick to put together. I have also cut back on the butter and it is still delicious. This recipe allows you to add whatever you like on potatoes (i.e. peppers or a little picante) to make it personally yours!
We did this for Sunday family breakfast, the kids loved it! The only thing I would change is the amount of butter, it was a little too buttery. I also bought the hash browns with the peppers and onions and it saved a lot of time.
Loved it.. I used Cream of Mushroom instead, also used much less butter based off of other reviews. Also I used a cheddar cheese. Will make again.
Very good recipe, but it is a little too oniony for my family. I will cut down the onion a bit next time.
Yummy!
I make this recipe at Christmas time and my family always wants the recipe. I never come home with leftovers.
YUMMY!!!!
I added a diced red bell pepper. Sooo god! Everyone loved!
made this for Easter dinner. Everyone liked it, and it was really easy.
I have been making this for many years and it is loved bye everyone would give it 10 star if I could I add chopped cooked bacon to it also very good
Family gathering favorite!
I first tasted this an office party. It was sooo good and golden brown. I serve it with fried catfish fillets and green beans. Delicious!
I remember my Grandma making this for picnics. I made this today for us. She's 89 and eats like a bird these days. She ate a heaping helping and loved it. I didn't have cornflakes so I used potato chips and it worked great. The sour cream makes this dish. I will make this again!!!
Only thing I did different was not put the topping on. It's a new family favorite. Thank you for sharing
Made as directed. Great comfort food. Delicious.
I absolutely love this recipe. I wouldn't change a thing. My husband thinks it's the best comfort food. No leftovers when I cook this.
the flavor of this recipe was great, but it had way too much butter and there was no way that a 2 pound bag of hash brown potatoes would work--I used maybe 3/4 of a pound
Very easy, great flavors! Truly a crowd favorite!
It’s always a hit at our family Sunday dinner.
This was really yummy. My father-in-law really liked this too, which is always wonderful. The 2nd time I made this, I added a packet of dry ranch dressing. It gave it some tang. Both ways were delicious.
I used green onions and I will definitely make it again, my family loved it!
I make this for potlucks and for dinners. I add cream of mushroom soup and ham if it is for dinner.
I changed the recipe slightly and reduced it to 2 servings for my boyfriend and myself and it is absolutely fantastic! I am a vegetarian, so I couldn't use the cream of chicken soup. Instead I used cream of mushroom soup and added my Boca vegetarian bacon. Mmmmmmmmmmm... it was fantastic!
I've made this recipe at least a dozen times. It's always a hit at a pot-luck and there are never any leftovers. The ONLY reason I'm rating this a 3 instead of a 5 is because of the addition of a 1/2 stick of butter. It's not needed. The cheese and sour cream have enough butterfat for a rich flavor and texture. Try it without the added butter. I promise you'll never miss it.
Very easy to make and was absolutely delicious! Will be making again for pot lucks.
This was super easy and very tasteful. Made this for our Easter brunch.
Great casserole! I used O’Brien potatoes and the cheddar and Gruyère cheeses that I had on hand. I sautéed the onion before adding. As I had no corn flakes, I topped the casserole with 6-8 Ritz crackers mixed with some crushed French’s crispy fried onions. I too, cut back on the butter. My family and friends loved it!
I tried to follow the recipe, but my "Mom cooking-sense" kicked in. After serving this to a football crowd one Sunday, who have pretty much seen everything, they LOVED IT and wanted the recipe. I did use a 1/4 cup of margarine instead of butter and added 8ozs of cheddar and the remaining cheese used Mexican 4-Cheese. Then I read the reviews..... Turned out AWESOME!
Very easy and tasty. It could have baked longer, the onions were a little crunchy. But we had a full oven with a ham and holiday beans.
Recipe turned out awesome. I did cut back on the butter a little. But other than that, it was very good!
This was a huge hit at my supper club. This is now my go-to recipe for potato casserole. The recipe stands on its own, but here are some changes you might consider: -Cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken -Chopped scallions (about 2 bunches) instead of onion -Use cheddar cheese instead of American, and add some shredded Parmesan cheese to give it more depth -Mix melted butter with crushed cereal prior to topping the casserole. Thanks to Mary48 for posting!
This is a fantastic dish that my family fights over. I did not give it a 5 as I make this with my own potatoes. I boil them the night before than grate them next day or just make sure they are cold for easy grating. It really makes a huge difference from frozen if you have the time.
This recipe is always in high demand! Great for potlucks and bbq's. Also I use frosted cornflakes.
I love this recipe,but instead of the cornflakes I added potatoe chips on top its a hit for my family.
I made this and it was very good. The only thing I might adjust is lowering the amount of total butter used by a touch. Overall the family loved it, and it was easy to do!
I made this with meatloaf and it was VERY good. It was all gone by the end of the day.
I made it just as directed except substituted cheddar, and everyone commented how much they liked it! Even saying “ keep that recipe”!!
Mmmm, this was so yummy! Definently a comfort food!! I probably won't be making often due ONLY to the fat content, but this is absolutely perfect for potlucks - delicious and it makes a whole casserole dish worth!!
I Really good. Used frozen O'Brian potatoes with onion and peppers already included. I didn't have sour cream, subbed with yogurt + 1 teaspoon baking powder. Used cream mushroom soup because I served it with beef. Also didn't use the cornflakes but added bacon bits on top near the end of cooking. Turned out really good. My husband, who is super picky, had 3rds. Thanks for a great recipe, Mary48!
Really turned out well. I put a little extra shredded aged cheddar on top with french fried onions instead of cornflakes...it was a big hit for brunch.
Also great without the Cornflakes & butter in the last step. I also used a shredded cheese mix of Cheddar & Mozzarella, instead of American cheese.
Super easy and yummy! I ran out of sour cream so used plain yogurt to make up the difference. It was still delicious and moist. A potluck favourite. I prefer the cream of chicken soup to the cream of mushroom other recipes suggest.
Great. Usually have all ingredients on hand. Quick & easy
