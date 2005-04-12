O'Brian's Potato Casserole

I love these potatoes, and have made them for many years! I call them "crack" because I can eat them all in the matter of a couple of days as leftovers. I basically crave them! I couldnt find my original recipe, so All Recipes to the rescue, and I would like to offer a variation to anyone interested...(with no disrespect meant to the original!) 1) I significantly reduced the butter, only using 2 TBS total because I too found it to be too greasy. Here is what I do: I melt 2 TBS butter in the 9x13 pan before I put the potatoes in. This helps to crisp the bottom of the potatoes, and also it gets sucked up into it! I've also used an additional 2 TBS and drizzled over the top just before I put into the oven. Makes it extra flavorful and decadent, but not as greasy. 2) I use Ore-Ida Brand "Potatoes O'Brien" - chopped potatoes with chopped onion and green & red pepper already in it! So simple! No need to chop or add extra onion and the peppers make it pretty! If you dont like the peppers, then you can always use the plain potatoes like the original calls for. Plus, I think this style of potato makes it easier to serve! 3) I actually mix the potatoes with the soup/sour cream mixture BEFORE putting it into my buttered pan. I've tried to just put the mixture on top of the potatoes before baking, but I find the soup mixture doesn't seep all the way down to the potatoes on the bottom, so they dont get all the flavor! I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I have over t