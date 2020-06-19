Sweet Corn Subji With Paneer and Cashew Nuts

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Very light but tasty and quick recipe to make. Used as side dish with dal and rice menu.

By cstopre

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the cashews; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in chiles and onion; cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Do not allow onion to brown.

    Advertisement

  • Stir corn and paneer into onion mixture; season with salt and sugar. Continue to cook and stir until hot, approximately 3 additional minutes. Before serving, stir in cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 417.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

tiffscookin
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2010
Couldnt find paneer so I omitted that. Next time I will only use one chili. This was really good even if it was a little hot! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Big Rey
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2010
I had this as a side dish with tandoori chicken and a few chutneys. Easy to make. Btw Mexican queso panela is a good substitute for the paneer. Read More
Helpful
(3)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
tiffscookin
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2010
Couldnt find paneer so I omitted that. Next time I will only use one chili. This was really good even if it was a little hot! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Big Rey
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2010
I had this as a side dish with tandoori chicken and a few chutneys. Easy to make. Btw Mexican queso panela is a good substitute for the paneer. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brat
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2012
Steve loves this! No "green vegetables"...LOL!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
able.housing@gmail.com
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2011
didn't have corn; used 1/3 can drained chick peas and dried fenugreek leaves instead of sugar Read More
Helpful
(1)
nightfall
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2016
This is really flavorful and fun. I made it with homemade paneer and fresh off the cob white sweet corn and it was very hard to stop myself from eating all of it before calling the family to dinner. Oh we are a cilantro-free household as most family members detest it so I substituted pea shoots instead and they were a nice addition to the dish. Give it a try! Read More
Casey K.
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2014
When I can't find the paneer I'll substitute it with whatever hard mild white cheese is available. I've never met anyone that doesn't love this-- IT'S THE BEEEEESSSST! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022