Chili Soup
This is a recipe we use for the Sioux Center Christian School soup supper. It is designed to be easy and relatively inexpensive.
This is a recipe we use for the Sioux Center Christian School soup supper. It is designed to be easy and relatively inexpensive.
Instead of using tomatoe juice i used crushed tomatoes canned and tomatoe sauce and less water it made it thicker and more delicious, I also added wishtesher sauce, red pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. It was absolutley delicious and sooo simple (this being the first time to make chili). Definatley will make it again soon.Read More
This was an alright soup.... but very mild to our liking. I added a few dashes of habenero sauce for an extra kick.Read More
Instead of using tomatoe juice i used crushed tomatoes canned and tomatoe sauce and less water it made it thicker and more delicious, I also added wishtesher sauce, red pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. It was absolutley delicious and sooo simple (this being the first time to make chili). Definatley will make it again soon.
This was pretty good. Being called "chili" soup I expected something a bit spicier but was also fine as is. Very filling, and more like about 16 servings in my opinion. And easy, though I cheated and use small canned potatoes.
This is an easy and good tasting recipe that I would highly recommend one to try!
I made this soup (serving 30) for our Church's free Souper Monday many times this past winter and served it with grated cheddar cheese and corn bread. It was the most popularly requested soup of the season! Suggest cooking the potatoes a little before adding to the soup and have a bottle of hot sauce nearby so people can jazz it up to their own taste.
This was the best chili that I'd ever put in my mouth!!!!! My family and I ate it up..mmmm....
as food service director for 3 schools, I served this soup and the students and staff loved it.
This chili was wonderful. This will definatley be a repeat dish in our home!!
This was an alright soup.... but very mild to our liking. I added a few dashes of habenero sauce for an extra kick.
This was really really good. It had all basic ingredients and the potatoes added extra flavor. I will make again.
This is the best chili I have ever had. It is so easy and tastes wonderful. Thanks for posting such a wonderful recipe.
pretty good not exactly what I expected. But my family enjoyed it.
I thought this was a little bland. It seemed more of a tomato soup with meat and beans. Being in the heart of Tex-Mex land, I have a hard time calling it "chili". After tasting the original recipe, I pretty much tripled the chili powder and poured in almost a cup full of juice from some canned jalapenos, which seemed to cut the overpowering tomato soup taste. With the additions I give it 4 stars, but will still have to call it Tomato-Potato Soup instead.
yummy! quick and easy!
A very good chili, but not the best. I enjoyed it though!
For a little kick I added a little tobacco sauce, hot chili powder(a little more than what it says in the recipe) and crushed red pepper. Oh baby good stuff
I just made this. It did need a little bit of help but was good. I ended up using over a cup of onions plus some garlic and I doubled the chili powder. I did not add any salt. There is salt in the soup and I think the juice as well plus some in the beans. I ended up using the whole can of tomato juice since I hate stuff sitting in the fridge. I did cut back a little on the water. I will make it again.
I made it this morning after everyone left. The smell drove the cleaning lady mad with curiosity. I just finished my first bowl and loved it. We are having a family get together sunday and this will be on the menu this time as a side dish with my deep fried chicken wings. LOL
Wonderful soup! I've made this many times but WITHOUT POTATOES. it's my go to soup on chilly days. The family lives it.
i really liked this recipe. however i modified it quite a bit. i added a lot more chili powder....probably triple. i added minced garlic plus garlic powder. also a stalk of celery and a carrot. i used crushed canned tomatoes and tomato sauce instead of tomato soup and juice. i added a tablespoon of sugar as well. i also used less water than it said.
Delicious! though our family is gluten free, we used Amy's tomato soup instead of Campbell's tomato soup that has gluten in it.
It was very good. But I didn’t use water. I added garlic.peppers, mushrooms.
Very good soup on a cold night! I used turkey instead of ground beef to cut calories a bit. Also added navy beans as well as red kidney beans and used a can of diced tomato with a large can of tomato juice.
It was good and i will maybe make again
Super simple to assemble. Nice mild flavor and my 4 year old twins loved it! I added some chilli beans as well the second time I made this soup and felt it gave it a little extra. Thanks for sharing
Like it! A milder chili! Would add some cayenne pepper next time. And maybe some crushed red peppers. Used crushed tomatoes instead of tomato soup.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections