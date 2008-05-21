Chili Soup

4.4
28 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a recipe we use for the Sioux Center Christian School soup supper. It is designed to be easy and relatively inexpensive.

Recipe by Dirk Zwart

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
12 to 14 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the ground beef and onions. Saute for 5 minutes, or until meat is browned. Drain excess fat and add the potatoes, beans, tomato soup, tomato juice, chili powder, water and salt to taste. Bring just to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1 hour and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 82.7mg; sodium 829.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022