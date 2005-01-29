Applesauce Custard Pie

Before I committed to taking in about 60 pounds of apples I sought out some ways to use applesauce. I wondered if it could be used in a pie and I did a search. This recipe popped up first. I've made it twice, and will take in all the apples I am offered just to make applesauce to make this pie. I added a dash of salt (1/4 tsp) to bring out some depth of flavor. And since my sweet tooth isn't extreme I cut the sugar to 2/3 cup. Everything else is just perfect. I took one to work and it was gone FAST. And to those who have said in their reviews that it is too "eggy", try whipping your eggs thoroughly before adding. If you don't do that in any custard you will have pockets of egg which aren't very appetizing.