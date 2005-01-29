Applesauce Custard Pie
The little seniors at my center love this pie.
The little seniors at my center love this pie.
This pie was really good and easy to make. Other reviewers complained about it being too sweet, but perhaps they used sweetened applesauce? I think this recipe is meant to have unsweetened applesauce used in it. For my pie, I tried something a bit different that ended up being excellent. A certain famous applesauce brand whose name begins with an "M" sells all-natural "no sugar added flavored applesauce in those little individual serving 6 packs. I made my pie with the peach flavor and it was delicious! I used between 3/4 and full cup of sugar and it was not too sweet at all. When making the pie, be sure to cover the crust edges with foil or pie protector during the last 10 mins. or so of baking so it won't burn.Read More
I really wanted to love this recipe because it had so many good reviews. The only thing I did different was add a tad more vanilla. The middle didn't set up at all, even after cooking for close to an hour. The flavor was different and nice, but I ended up with soup. Since so many reviewers had great pies, I may try again and possibly lower the oven temp after cooking halfway so the custard cooks a little slower.Read More
This pie was really good and easy to make. Other reviewers complained about it being too sweet, but perhaps they used sweetened applesauce? I think this recipe is meant to have unsweetened applesauce used in it. For my pie, I tried something a bit different that ended up being excellent. A certain famous applesauce brand whose name begins with an "M" sells all-natural "no sugar added flavored applesauce in those little individual serving 6 packs. I made my pie with the peach flavor and it was delicious! I used between 3/4 and full cup of sugar and it was not too sweet at all. When making the pie, be sure to cover the crust edges with foil or pie protector during the last 10 mins. or so of baking so it won't burn.
Too bad the star rating only goes to 5, because this one deserves many more!!! Thanks for submitting this DELICIOUS recipe, Cathy. After reading other reviews, I decided to omit a portion of the sugar also, I found 2/3 cup was sufficient and the pie was still plenty sweet. Next time this gem is prepared, I will add some raisins. I did use a mix of cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon in the "batter", which floated to the top as the pie cooked ... Perfect in every way, and "so tasty too" ...
Awesome! I think the people that found it too sweet were using regular applesauce. I boiled up 3 apples and made my own (2 large braeburns and 1 granny smith) with no sugar there. I used a full cup of sugar and it wasn't too sweet. However, I just added spices until I thought it looked "spicy" enough! A bit of nutmeg, some cinnamon, cloves would be great in this I think...just a tad. I also ended up baking this without the crust as my crust didn't turn out the way I would have hoped. The only problem with that is the sugar crystallized on the edges. Perhaps that's because I didn't use a mixer. I probably cooked it a little longer than called for as I used smaller pie plates, but I loved the way it turned out. The consistency was a bit like pumpkin pie...would be excellent with some whipped cream on top! I think I'll be making this as an additional pie for Thanksgiving!
Without the crust, this pie works great for a gluten free dessert. I increase the ingredients by 1/2 and throw it all in a blender for a couple of minutes. Then I pour it into a greased 9" glass pie pan and cook it for about 50 minutes. Delicious recipe!
I made this last night using the Best Ever Pie Crust and Crumb Topping For Pies recipes from this site. I added nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon like another reviewer and it turned out delicous. Next time I think I will make 2 pies out of the mixture instead of one though since part of the filling ended up in the bottom of my oven (probably from the topping). Definately a keeper though. Thanks for sharing.
Good Pie! I used unsweetened store bought applesauce and decreased the sugar to 1/2 cup. No problems - just delicious !
I used organic no sugar added applesauce, a heaping 1/3 cup Splenda, salted butter, and lightly sprinkled McCormick’s Cinnamon and Sugar on top and it turned out great. Just right if you are craving something sweet and you are a diabetic.
I really wanted to love this recipe because it had so many good reviews. The only thing I did different was add a tad more vanilla. The middle didn't set up at all, even after cooking for close to an hour. The flavor was different and nice, but I ended up with soup. Since so many reviewers had great pies, I may try again and possibly lower the oven temp after cooking halfway so the custard cooks a little slower.
Just made this and it is absolutely wonderful. I used Musselmen's Chunky Applesauce and followed the recipe exactly. It set up perfectly and was one of the easiest pies I've ever made. Great recipe, Cathy.
I tried this recipe with homemade applesauce. It turned out so well, I thought my husband would take his fork to the pie pan!
This sounded interesting & I had lots of extra homemade applesauce to work with today so we tried it. Put together exactly as written & the result was a creamy texture with great but subtle flavor. The only note I have to make is on the baking time. I started with 35 minutes at 425 and ended up with the pie in the oven for a full hour to get the filling to set. In the future, I'll treat this as I would the pumpkin pie. High temp for 15 minutes then knock it back to 350 for another 35 to 40 minutes. My applesauce is simply tart apples cooked down with no sugar & run through the food mill. Using the full cup of sugar called for in the recipe was spot on in this case. Thanks for sharing.
This pie was OK, but sooooooo sweet!
Easy and quick to prepare. Very good I used cinnamon grahm cracker crust and unsweetened apple sauce.
Very good! A little sweet for my taste, so I may put in 3/4 cup of sugar instead of 1 cup next time, but otherwise delicious. I used cinnamon apple sauce and my boyfriend loved it.
This was SO good! I read the other reviews prior to making this and ended up making the pie the next day and forgot to cut the sugar in half. It was fairly sweet, but still really good. You get the custard flavor followed by the tang of the applesauce which was delightful! Next time I make this ( which there will be a next time) I plan on cutting the sugar in half if I use an applesauce with sugar in it already. I would also suggest covering the crust of the pie. The sugar crystallized and burnt on the outside of the crust. Other than that, this is delish!
Really good! I partially baked my shell first, and used half Stevia in the Raw and half sugar, doubled the vanilla, and extra cinnamon. I put a dash in the crust with the other dry ing, sprinkled a half tsp or so in the bottom of the shell, then about the same on top, but I LOVE cinnamon and apples. Also make sure you put something around the edges of the shell or it'll burn.
I think I made this pie and popped it in to the oven with in 5 minutes. Easy. Used unsweetened applesauce and Splenda. Definitely cut the sugar in half, maybe a 1/3 of a cup. A bit too sweet. Added an extra egg and a bit more vanilla. set up perfect, very good.
I thought this was a great change from a regular apple or custard pie! So easy to make too. Like other reviewers, I also used 2/3 cup sugar and it was plenty sweet enough :)
This is a great recipe - not your average apple pie. I love the custard/apple mix - it works great with homemade applesauce made with tart apples. Very easy and it has always turned out perfectly for me.
This was easy to make, but my husband hated the combination of applesauce and custard. He also said he didn't like the texture. Of course this is just a matter of personal taste so I'm sure people that like applesauce and custard would probably enjoy this pie.
The flavor is wonderful but like some of the others, mine simply did not set up like custard. I left it in the oven for 50 minutes. I wish someone could tell me why it didn't set because I would love to try it again and have it work like so many others. Please help if you can.
Awesome!! This is an easy recipe as well as delicious. I used sweetened cinnamon applesauce, 1/2 cup egg substitute, increased the vanilla to 1/2 tsp., lowered the sugar to 1/2 cup, added 1/2 tsp of lemon juice to cut sweetness and sprinkled the top with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves before baking. I served it warm with a dolop of whipped topping. My family loved it. It was gone in one day.
I was concerned that other reviewers thought this was too sweet so I started with 1/2 cup Splenda and tasted it. It was plenty sweet enough for me so I stopped there. I subbed apple pie spice for the cinnamon and didn't really measure, just sprinkled on top. It was very easy to put together and quite tasty. I will make this again. Thanks.
Filling did set but was floating in butter. Would not recommend.
This dessert was so light on the pallet, and very easy to make. Definitely worth a re-make.
Before I committed to taking in about 60 pounds of apples I sought out some ways to use applesauce. I wondered if it could be used in a pie and I did a search. This recipe popped up first. I've made it twice, and will take in all the apples I am offered just to make applesauce to make this pie. I added a dash of salt (1/4 tsp) to bring out some depth of flavor. And since my sweet tooth isn't extreme I cut the sugar to 2/3 cup. Everything else is just perfect. I took one to work and it was gone FAST. And to those who have said in their reviews that it is too "eggy", try whipping your eggs thoroughly before adding. If you don't do that in any custard you will have pockets of egg which aren't very appetizing.
I loved this recipe. I chopped up a fresh apple and added it in with the apple sauce. It did not set as well as I thought it would but I think that was my fault. I should have adjusted the cooking time after adding the apple.
Quick, easy and delicious. Never heard of preparing a pie with applesauce, thought of it one day, searched online and found this recipe. Excellent.
I made this pie today for Thanksgiving. It turned out pretty well. I followed the recipe for the most part but adjusted the measurements for the spice and vanilla. I used unsweetened granny smith applesauce - per the recommendations of many. I used 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of apple pie spice instead of the 1/4 tsp in the recipe. A few of the steps that I took based on the reviews: I made sure the butter was room temperature, not melted; I creamed the butter and sugar quite well and added room temperature eggs to the smooth butter and sugar. I had to cook the pie an additional 5 minutes but for the most part it set up nicely and no burnt crust.
too sweet for me...
I don't know what happened but wasn't very good and almost too sweet.
Delicious! Could due with not being as sweet though. Next time we make this recipe we are going to cut the sugar in half and see how that is. It is wonderfully flavorful if you have a sweet tooth ;)
really really good! it was very simple, super easy to make. I sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top instead of just cinnamon. it's like an apple pie but much easier!
This is very good! I thought it sounded a little odd, but had a bunch of applesauce to use up, so decided to try it -- it was a hit and disappeared quickly!!
Made this yesterday and I did have to let it cook longer than stated probably b/c I live at a high elevation. I also covered the crust edges with foil strips before I baked the pie. Good taste and sweet enough for my husband. I also used unsweetened applesauce and the amount of sugar called for. Thanks for an easy and different pie recipe.
Love this pie! Made the pie as directed except, I used musselman's chunky applesauce. Will make this again. Thanks for a great addition.
Very sweet. Did not turn out as "custardly" as I was hoping.
This pie is so delicious. Even better than I thought it would be. I did add one small yellow apple shredded. I believe this improved the texture. Thank you for sharing your recipe Cathy.
Too sweet, even with 2/3 cup sugar. No flavor, even with nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. Husband did not like at all.
The amount of sweetness is an individual taste thing. I used regular apple sauce and 1/2 splenda and 1/2 sugar. I will use 3/4 sugar and 1/4 sugar.
This recipe was wonderful. I used homemade caramel apple filling/sauce instead of regular applesauce and it was amazing! (will try using less butter than the recipe calls for next time though.)
This is a great recipe! Even my 5 yr old who doesn't eat pie loved this one. I used a ready bake graham crust for this recipe. I used the amount of butter required for the recipe but it was a little to much for me as I could taste it in the pie. I will use 1/2 the amount the next time around. I plan to make this for a holiday party that my daughter's school is having next week. I hope the kids and teachers enjoy it as much as we did!
This pie has the consistency of pumpkin pie and all the sweetness of apple pie, which has made this applesauce custard pie one of my new favorites. It's especially delectable with fresh homemade pie crust! Since I don't eat refined sugars, I substituted the 1 cup sugar with 3/4 cup natural sweetener (either dried cane juice or coconut palm will work) and used unsweetened applesauce. I then added a bit of flour (about 2 tsp) on accident the first time, but I found it really helped with the consistency to where it wasn't so wet. Also, be sure to cover the crust for the final 10 minutes or so to keep it from burning. Don't be surprised if you insert your knife and it comes out wet; as long as nothing is sticking to it, the custard should be good.
tried out this recipe and the only thing I can say about it is WONDERFUL. The only thing wrong with it is it is so rich and creamy you want to keep eating it but it is so filling. I don't usually have much leftovers from a dessert but plenty left for the next day because you want to save some for then.
It is perfect if you want a quick easy pie. I'm not much of a pie maker but I made this one and everyone loved it.!!! Very great
Very tasty nice texture and flavor
It is in the oven now as we speak. I used applesauce that I had canned and also apple pie filling I had canned, but only added a few tablespoons of brown sugar I'll come back and rate it when I taste it. I just sampled a piece of it along with my company and I'm lucky to have some left! lol I did have to reduce the oven temp after the 45 min. of 425, to 350 for another 29 min. DELICIOUS!!!!!
This was great, except it was a bit watery. I'll make it again for sure, but add a scant tsp of instant tapioca to the filling and let it sit for a bit before pouring it into the crust and baking it.
I reduced the amount of sugar called for in the recipe, used unsweetened applesauce, mixed in cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice into the mixture itself and it tasted just right. Next time I will make my own crust instead of using the store bought refrigerated dough because I thought the bottom was too thin.
This recipe was really good and I don't think it was too sweet. However, the texture was a little off for me so next time I will try to thicken it a tad to make it a little more firm. Also, next time I intend to try it with homemade cinnamon applesauce, I'm sure it will be great.
i mean its good but my grandpapa loves applesauce and he has diebdes and it was to much sugar
Simple and delicious. My first time making this type of pie.
I'm not sure what I did wrong here, but this has been in the oven for 45 minutes and is nowhere near being set! The edges of the crust are burned BIG TIME, but the rest of the pie is boiling like stew!! I tasted the filling before baking and liked it so I'm giving 2 stars instead of 1. I'm so disappointed.
This pie would NOT set. I'm an experienced baker and followed the recipe to a T. Sorry! It sounded really yummy but was completely liquid.
I used a little less sugar as I used applesauce made from Ambrosia apples which are very sweet. This pie is also known as Marlborough Piein the U.K.
It will be a long time before I make a regular apple pie again...this Applesauce pie recipe is easy and wonderful!! It only has a bottom crust too!! You probably have everything it calls for already!! This is an absolute new favorite!!! Thank you!!
We made this today even though I’ve never heard of it. I used sweetened applesauce that I made a few weeks before, and omitted the sugar. My kids loved it! Great pie. I mixed it with the butter at room temperature, and I could definitely see chunks of fat in the actually pie where the butter hadn’t mixed in very well. I’ll try again possibly with melted butter or else by mixing it with some sugar to get it better incorporated.
it does need a little more solidity...I added a teaspoon of cream of tartar but I think it could've used on more egg
This pie was way too sweet. I used unsweetened applesauce and still just over-the-top sweet. I will not make again. I can’t imagine how much needs to be cut to make the sweetness edible. Even my husband who loves sweet stuff couldn’t only eat one piece and thought it was too sweet.
This was a good pie but I found myself wanting some texture to it (and I even took someone's suggestion and added a crumb topping with oats as well as cinnamon). I was thinking that a diced apple might do the trick, but then I also liked that it was really quick to put together since there wasn't any fruit to cut up and my family liked it. I would probably make this again if I was really craving apple pie and had apple sauce and no apples, but a traditional apple pie is still my favorite.
Super easy to make, takes very little time, I'm not sure if it was the greatest though, fairly plain and simple, we weren't too crazy about it, probably won't make it again as it's not a favorite.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections