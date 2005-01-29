Applesauce Custard Pie

The little seniors at my center love this pie.

Recipe by Cathy

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium mixing bowl combine butter or margarine, sugar, and eggs. Beat until smooth. Add applesauce and vanilla. Mix thoroughly.

  • Pour custard mixture into pie shell. Sprinkle top lightly with cinnamon.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until set in center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 161.8mg. Full Nutrition
